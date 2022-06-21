Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. SinoPac Financial Holdings Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2890   TW0002890001

SINOPAC FINANCIAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED

(2890)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-19
16.40 TWD   -2.09%
02:14aSINOPAC FINANCIAL : Revision to the trading information of financial derivatives of subsidiary Bank SinoPac on April,2022
PU
06/08SINOPAC FINANCIAL : Holdings announces May 2022 consolidated preliminary earnings of itself, Bank , and Securities
PU
06/07TRANSCRIPT : SinoPac Financial Holdings Company Limited, Q1 2022 Earnings Call, Jun 07, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SinoPac Financial : Revision to the trading information of financial derivatives of subsidiary Bank SinoPac on April,2022

06/21/2022 | 02:14am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: SINOPAC FINANCIAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/21 Time of announcement 14:02:42
Subject 
 Revision to the trading information of financial
derivatives of subsidiary Bank SinoPac on April,2022
Date of events 2022/06/21 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/21
2.Company name:Bank SinoPac
3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself"
or "subsidiaries"):Subsidiaries
4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:100%
5.Cause of occurrence:Revision to the trading information of financial
derivatives of subsidiary Bank SinoPac on April,2022
6.Information items/ statements to be corrected:Please refer to derivatives
section of Market Observbation Post System.
7.Amounts/ contents/ number of page to be corrected:2022/04
3.Equity-Linked
Notional principal-Exchange-traded derivative:USD 7,558,230 thousand
Derivative at fair value-trading-positive amount：USD 29,401 thousand
Derivative at fair value-trading-negative amount：USD 29,264 thousand
8.Amounts/ contents/ number of page after correction:2022/04
3.Equity-Linked
Notional principal-Exchange-traded derivative: USD 8,697 thousand
Derivative at fair value-trading-positive amount：USD 14,491 thousand
Derivative at fair value-trading-negative amount：USD 14,490 thousand
9.Countermeasures:To republish the information to Market Observbation Post
System
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Sinopac Financial Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2022 06:13:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
