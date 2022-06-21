SinoPac Financial : Revision to the trading information of financial derivatives of subsidiary Bank SinoPac on April,2022
06/21/2022 | 02:14am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: SINOPAC FINANCIAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/06/21
Time of announcement
14:02:42
Subject
Revision to the trading information of financial
derivatives of subsidiary Bank SinoPac on April,2022
Date of events
2022/06/21
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/21
2.Company name:Bank SinoPac
3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself"
or "subsidiaries"):Subsidiaries
4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:100%
5.Cause of occurrence:Revision to the trading information of financial
derivatives of subsidiary Bank SinoPac on April,2022
6.Information items/ statements to be corrected:Please refer to derivatives
section of Market Observbation Post System.
7.Amounts/ contents/ number of page to be corrected:2022/04
3.Equity-Linked
Notional principal-Exchange-traded derivative:USD 7,558,230 thousand
Derivative at fair value-trading-positive amount：USD 29,401 thousand
Derivative at fair value-trading-negative amount：USD 29,264 thousand
8.Amounts/ contents/ number of page after correction:2022/04
3.Equity-Linked
Notional principal-Exchange-traded derivative: USD 8,697 thousand
Derivative at fair value-trading-positive amount：USD 14,491 thousand
Derivative at fair value-trading-negative amount：USD 14,490 thousand
9.Countermeasures:To republish the information to Market Observbation Post
System
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Sinopac Financial Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2022 06:13:07 UTC.