SinoPac Financial : Revision to the trading information of financial derivatives of subsidiary Bank SinoPac on April,2022

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/21 2.Company name:Bank SinoPac 3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself" or "subsidiaries"):Subsidiaries 4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:100% 5.Cause of occurrence:Revision to the trading information of financial derivatives of subsidiary Bank SinoPac on April,2022 6.Information items/ statements to be corrected:Please refer to derivatives section of Market Observbation Post System. 7.Amounts/ contents/ number of page to be corrected:2022/04 3.Equity-Linked Notional principal-Exchange-traded derivative:USD 7,558,230 thousand Derivative at fair value-trading-positive amount：USD 29,401 thousand Derivative at fair value-trading-negative amount：USD 29,264 thousand 8.Amounts/ contents/ number of page after correction:2022/04 3.Equity-Linked Notional principal-Exchange-traded derivative: USD 8,697 thousand Derivative at fair value-trading-positive amount：USD 14,491 thousand Derivative at fair value-trading-negative amount：USD 14,490 thousand 9.Countermeasures:To republish the information to Market Observbation Post System 10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None