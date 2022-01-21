SinoPac Financial : The Board of Directors of SinoPac Holdings approved the donation from its subsidiaries, Bank SinoPac and SinoPac Securities, to SinoPac Foundation.
01/21/2022 | 05:22am EST
Date of announcement
2022/01/21
Time of announcement
18:13:34
Subject
The Board of Directors of SinoPac Holdings
approved the donation from its subsidiaries, Bank SinoPac
and SinoPac Securities, to SinoPac Foundation.
Date of events
2022/01/21
To which item it meets
paragraph 43
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/21
2.Reason for the donation:Bank SinoPac and SinoPac Securities donated NT$27
million and NT$8 million respectively to promote social welfare activities
and meet corporate social responsibility
3.Total amount of the donation:NT$35 million
4.Counterparty to the donation:SinoPac Foundation
5.Relationship with the Company:Related party
6.Name and resume of independent director(s) that expressed an objection or
qualified opinion:NA
7.Objection or qualified opinion by the aforementioned independent
director(s):NA
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:SinoPac Securities is subject
to the approval of the Board of Directors.(Held on January 25)
