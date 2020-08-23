MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Hong Kong Stock Exchange > SINOPEC Engineering (Group) Co., Ltd. 2386 CNE100001NV2 SINOPEC ENGINEERING (GROUP) CO., LTD. (2386) Add to my list Report Report End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 08/21 3.49 HKD +0.29% 07:19a SINOPEC ENGINEERING : Distribution of 2020 interim dividend and closure of register of members for h shares PU 07:14a SINOPEC ENGINEERING : Announcement of resolutions passed at the twelfth meeting of the third session of the board PU 07:09a SINOPEC ENGINEERING : 2020 interim report PU Summary Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions Summary News Press Releases Official Publications Sector news SINOPEC Engineering : 2020 INTERIM REPORT 0 08/23/2020 | 07:09am EDT Send by mail :

The board of directors (the "Board") and the directors (the "Directors") of SINOPEC ENGINEERING (GROUP) CO., LTD. ("SINOPEC SEG" or the "Company") warrant that there are no false representations, misleading statements or material omissions contained in this interim report and are hereby jointly and severally liable for the authenticity, accuracy and completeness of the content hereof. The Director, Mr. WU Wenxin, could not attend the Twelfth Meeting of the Third Session of the Board (the "Meeting") due to official duties. The Director, Mr. WU Wenxin, authorised the Director, Mr. YU Renming, to attend the Meeting, and to vote on his behalf. Mr. YU Renming (Chairman of the Board), Mr. XIANG Wenwu (Director and President), Mr. JIA Yiqun (Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary) and Mr. WANG Yi (Head of the Finance Department) warrant the authenticity and completeness of the nancial statements contained in this interim report. The interim financial statements for the six months ended 30 June 2020 (the "Reporting Period") of SINOPEC SEG and its subsidiaries (the "Group"), prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards, were audited by BDO Limited, which has issued a standard unqualified audit report. This interim report contains forward-looking statements. All statements (other than statements of historical facts) that address business activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future (including but not limited to projections, goals, estimates and business plans) are forward-looking statements. The future actual results or development trends may differ materially from those indicated by the forward- looking statements due to various factors. The forward- looking statements contained in this interim report were made by the Company as at 21 August 2020 and, unless otherwise required by the relevant regulatory authorities, the Company undertakes no obligation or responsibility to update these statements. 2 SINOPEC ENGINEERING (GROUP) CO., LTD. 2020 INTERIM REPORT SINOPEC ENGINEERING (GROUP) CO., LTD. 2020 INTERIM REPORT 3 CONTENTS COMPANY PROFILE 4 BASIC INFORMATION OF THE COMPANY 6 PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL DATA AND INDICATORS 8 CHANGES IN SHARE CAPITAL AND 12 SHAREHOLDINGS OF SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDERS BUSINESS REVIEW AND PROSPECTS 16 MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS 28 SIGNIFICANT EVENTS 52 DIRECTORS, SUPERVISORS AND OTHER 62 MEMBERS OF SENIOR MANAGEMENT FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 66 DOCUMENTS FOR INSPECTION 140 4 SINOPEC ENGINEERING (GROUP) CO., LTD. 2020 INTERIM REPORT SINOPEC ENGINEERING (GROUP) CO., LTD. 2020 INTERIM REPORT 5 COMPANY PROFILE The Group is a leading energy and chemical engineering company in the PRC with strong international competitiveness and can provide domestic and overseas clients with overall solutions for petrol refining, chemical engineering, aromatics, coal chemicals, inorganic chemicals, pharmaceutical engineering, clean energy, storage and transportation facilities, environmental protection and energy saving, and other industry sectors. The Group can provide overall industry chain services including engineering consulting, technology licensing, project management contracting, financing assistance, EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) contracting, as well as design, procurement, construction and installation, lifting and transportation of large equipment, pre-commissioning,start-up, digital delivery and digital factory. After more than 60 years of continuous development, the Group currently has an academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, three academicians of the Chinese Academy of Engineering and nearly 10,000 high-quality professionals. The Group has extensive project management and implementation experience, and owns and cooperatively owns advanced patents and know-how in core business areas. The Group has delivered on schedule hundreds of modern factories with enormous investment, complicated process, advanced technology and high quality to clients in more than 20 countries and regions around the world. The Group has long- term and steady cooperative relationships with large energy and chemical enterprises at home and abroad, maintains an extensive and stable client base, and enjoys remarkable industrial inuence and social reputation. In the future, the Group will embrace the development positioning of "a service provider for the whole life cycle from project tracking to project operation", continue to focus on the development strategies of " energy and petrochemical - oriented, innovation-driven,globalization-targeted and value-focused", promote international expansion, differentiated evolution, digital transformation, smart upgrade, strengthen the exploration and development in the field of renewable energy and new materials, and create a new m o m e n t u m i n a c h i e v i n g t h e corporate vision of "building a world-leading engineering company". 6 Company The Of Information Basic SINOPEC ENGINEERING (GROUP) CO., LTD. 2020 INTERIM REPORT BASIC INFORMATION OF THE COMPANY LEGAL NAME 中石化煉化工程（集團）股份有限公司 CHINESE ABBREVIATION 中石化煉化工程 ENGLISH NAME SINOPEC ENGINEERING (GROUP) CO., LTD. ENGLISH ABBREVIATION SINOPEC SEG LEGAL REPRESENTATIVE Mr. YU Renming AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVES Mr. XIANG Wenwu Mr. JIA Yiqun COMPANY SECRETARY Mr. JIA Yiqun REGISTERED ADDRESS Building 8, Shenggujiayuan, Shenggu Middle Road, Chaoyang District, Beijing, the PRC CORRESPONDENCE ADDRESS Building 8, Shenggujiayuan, Shenggu Middle Road, Chaoyang District, Beijing, the PRC Postcode: 100029 Tel: +8610-5673-0522 Website: www.segroup.cn E-mail: seg.ir@sinopec.com WEBSITES ON WHICH THIS INTERIM REPORT IS PUBLISHED Website designated by The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange"): http://www.hkex.com.hk The Company's website: http://www.segroup.cn PLACE WHERE THIS INTERIM REPORT IS AVAILABLE FOR INSPECTION Company Office (Office of the Board) SINOPEC ENGINEERING (GROUP) CO., LTD. Building 8, Shenggujiayuan, Shenggu Middle Road, Chaoyang District, Beijing, the PRC SINOPEC ENGINEERING (GROUP) CO., LTD. 2020 INTERIM REPORT 7 Company The Of Information Basic PLACE OF LISTING OF SHARES, STOCK NAME AND STOCK CODE H Shares: Hong Kong Stock Exchange Stock name: SINOPEC SEG Stock code: 2386 UNIFORM SOCIAL CREDIT CODE 911100007109349087 NAMES AND ADDRESSES OF AUDITORS PRC: BDO China Shu Lun Pan Certied Public Accountants LLP Room 703, 7th Floor, Union Plaza, 20th Chao Wai Street, Chaoyang District, Beijing, the PRC Overseas: BDO Limited 25th Floor, Wing On Centre, 111 Connaught Road Central Office, Hong Kong NAME AND ADDRESS OF LEGAL ADVISORS PRC: Beijing King & Wood Mallesons 17th-18th Floor, East Tower, World Financial Center, 1 Dongsanhuan Zhonglu, Chaoyang District, Beijing Hong Kong: Kirkland & Ellis 26th Floor, Gloucester Tower, The Landmark, 15 Queen's Road Central, Hong Kong 8 SINOPEC ENGINEERING (GROUP) CO., LTD. 2020 INTERIM REPORT PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL DATA AND INDICATORS SINOPEC ENGINEERING (GROUP) CO., LTD. 2020 INTERIM REPORT 9 10 SINOPEC ENGINEERING (GROUP) CO., LTD. 2020 INTERIM REPORT Indicators and Data Financial Principal Principal Financial Data and Indicators Summary of Financial Data and Indicators Prepared in Accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") Unit: RMB' 000 Items As at 30 June 2020 As at 31 December 2019 Changes from the end of 2019 (%) Total assets 67,497,829 67,873,748 (0.6) Equity attributable to equity holders of the Company 27,549,243 27,265,976 1.0 Net assets per share of equity holders of the Company (RMB) 6.22 6.16 1.0 Unit: RMB' 000 Six-month periods ended 30 June Changes over the same 2020 Items 2019 period of 2019 (%) Revenue 23,797,156 22,682,018 4.9 Gross prot 2,191,775 2,371,953 (7.6) Operating prot 1,150,453 1,101,143 4.5 Prot before taxation 1,562,823 1,513,464 3.3 Prot attributable to equity holders of the Company 1,260,191 1,198,685 5.1 Basic earnings per share (RMB) 0.28 0.27 5.1 Net cash ow used in operating activities (1,962,757) (4,964,239) (60.5) Net cash ow used in operating activities per share (RMB) (0.44) (1.12) (60.5) SINOPEC ENGINEERING (GROUP) CO., LTD. 2020 INTERIM REPORT 11 Indicators and Data Financial Principal Six-month periods ended 30 June Items 2020 2019 Gross prot margin (%) 9.2 10.5 Net prot margin (%) 5.3 5.3 Return on assets (%) 1.9 1.7 Return on equity (%) 4.6 4.5 Return on invested capital (%) 4.7 4.5 Item As at 30 June 2020 As at 31 December 2019 Asset-liability ratio (%) 59.2 59.8 12 SINOPEC ENGINEERING (GROUP) CO., LTD. 2020 INTERIM REPORT SINOPEC ENGINEERING (GROUP) CO., LTD. 2020 INTERIM REPORT 13 CHANGES IN SHARE CAPITAL AND SHAREHOLDINGS OF SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDERS 14 SINOPEC ENGINEERING (GROUP) CO., LTD. 2020 INTERIM REPORT Shareholders Substantial of Shareholdings and Capital Share in Changes Changes In Share Capital and Shareholdings of Substantial Shareholders 1 Changes in the Share Capital of the Company Unit: Share As at 31 December 2019 Increase/Decrease during the Reporting Period (+, -) As at 30 June 2020 New Number Percentage (%) shares issued Others Subtotal Number Percentage (%) Promoter shares (Domestic Shares) 2,967,200,000 67.01 - - - 2,967,200,000 67.01 Foreign shares listed overseas (H Shares) 1,460,800,000 32.99 - - - 1,460,800,000 32.99 Total number of shares 4,428,000,000 100.00 - - - 4,428,000,000 100.00 2 Shareholdings of Substantial Shareholders As at the end of the Reporting Period, there were a total of 991 shareholders of the Company. The public oat of the Company satised the minimum requirements under the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Listing Rules") according to the information publicly available to the Company and to the knowledge of the Directors. (1) Shareholdings of the top ten shareholders Unit: Share Number of Number of Percentage as at the end of the Reporting Period Increase/Decrease Domestic Shares H Shares held during the held as at the end of as at the end of In total In relevant Name of Shareholders Reporting Period (+, -) the Reporting Period the Reporting Period share capital (%) class of shares (%) China Petrochemical Corporation (1) 0 2,967,200,000 - 67.01 100.00 HKSCC NOMINEES LIMITED -21,215,550 - 1,435,224,289 32.41 98.25 TANG KEUNG LAM +20,000,000 - 20,000,000 0.45 1.37 ZHANG SAIYU +1,100,000 - 3,100,000 0.07 0.21 WONG CHUI CHUNG 0 - 295,000 0.01 0.02 CHAN LAI KUEN SELINA 0 - 195,500 0.00 0.01 WONG CHUI CHUNG 0 - 195,500 0.00 0.01 CHOI LAI MING 0 - 130,000 0.00 0.01 HUI MO CHEE +120,000 - 120,000 0.00 0.01 PANG KWOK WAI 0 - 60,000 0.00 0.00 Statement on the connected relationship or acting in concert among or between the aforementioned The Company is not aware of any connection or acting in concert among or shareholders between the aforementioned top ten shareholders SINOPEC ENGINEERING (GROUP) CO., LTD. 2020 INTERIM REPORT 15 (2) Information disclosed according to the Securities and Futures Ordinance In accordance with the ling notice submitted through Disclosure of Interests Online System, save as the information disclosed below, as at the end of the Reporting Period, to the knowledge of the Board, no person(s) (other than a Director, chief executive of the Company or supervisor of the Company (the "Supervisor")) had an interest or short position in the shares or underlying shares or debentures of the Company which would fall to be disclosed under the provisions of Divisions 2 and 3 of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (the "SFO") or, who was, directly or indirectly, interested in 5% or more of the nominal value of any class of share capital carrying the rights to vote in all circumstances at general meetings of the Company: Number of shares Percentage in Percentage in with interests held shares of the the total share or regarded as Company of the capital of the Name of Shareholders Class of share Capacity being held (Share) same class (%) (8) Company (%) (9) China Petrochemical Domestic Share Benecial owner/Interests 2,967,200,000(L) 100.00(L) 67.01(L) Corporation (1) of controlled corporation Prudential plc (2) H Share Interests of controlled corporation 146,385,000 (L) 10.02 (L) 3.31 (L) BlackRock, Inc. (3) H Share Interests of controlled corporation 133,124,187 (L) 9.11 (L) 3.01 (L) Interests of controlled corporation/ 127,519,679 (L) 8.72 (L) 2.88 (L) JPMorgan Chase & Co. (4) H Share Investment manager/Persons 7,877,536 (S) 0.53 (S) 0.18 (S) having a security interest in shares/ Approved lending agent 81,766,481 (P) 5.59 (P) 1.85 (P) Pandanus Associate Inc. (5) H Share Interests of controlled corporation 116,640,353 (L) 7.98 (L) 2.63 (L) Pandanus Partners L.P. (5) H Share Interests of controlled corporation 116,640,353 (L) 7.98 (L) 2.63 (L) FIL Limited (5) H Share Interests of controlled corporation 116,640,353 (L) 7.98 (L) 2.63 (L) Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. (6) H Share Agent 102,321,779 (L) 7.00 (L) 2.31 (L) 102,321,779 (P) 7.00 (P) 2.31 (P) Eastspring Investments (7) H Share Benecial owner 88,261,500 (L) 6.04 (L) 1.99 (L) Notes: (L): long position; (S): short position; (P): lending pool. Notes: China Petrochemical Corporation (" Sinopec Group ") directly and/or indirectly holds 2,967,200,000 domestic shares of the Company (" Domestic Shares "), representing 100% of the Domestic Shares and approximately 67.01% of the total share capital of the Company, respectively. Sinopec Assets Management Co., Ltd. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sinopec Group and directly holds 59,344,000 Domestic Shares, representing 2.00% of the Domestic Shares and approximately 1.34% of the total share capital of the Company, respectively. For the purposes of the SFO, Sinopec Group is also deemed to be interested in the Domestic Shares held by Sinopec Assets Management Co., Ltd. The information is based on the Corporate Substantial Shareholders Notice dated 27 March 2020 and led by Prudential plc with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The information is based on the Corporate Substantial Shareholders Notice dated 2 July 2020 and led by BlackRock, Inc. with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The information is based on the Corporate Substantial Shareholders Notice dated 30 April 2020 and led by JPMorgan Chase & Co. with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The information is based on the Corporate Substantial Shareholders Notices dated 4 May 2020 and led by Pandanus Associates Inc., Pandanus Partners L.P. and FIL Limited with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. According to these notices, Pandanus Associates Inc. holds 100% interest in Pandanus Partners L.P. and Pandanus Partners L.P. holds 36.86% interest in FIL Limited. The information is based on the Corporate Substantial Shareholders Notice dated 7 April 2020 and led by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The information is based on the Corporate Substantial Shareholders Notice dated 17 June 2020 and led by Eastspring Investments with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. It is calculated on the basis that the Company has issued 2,967,200,000 Domestic Shares and 1,460,800,000 H Shares. It is calculated on the basis that the Company has issued 4,428,000,000 shares in total. Shareholders Substantial of Shareholdings and Capital Share in Changes 16 SINOPEC ENGINEERING (GROUP) CO., LTD. 2020 INTERIM REPORT BUSINESS REVIEW AND PROSPECTS SINOPEC ENGINEERING (GROUP) CO., LTD. 2020 INTERIM REPORT 17 18 Prospects and Review Business SINOPEC ENGINEERING (GROUP) CO., LTD. 2020 INTERIM REPORT In the rst half of 2020, the pandemic COVID-19 spread all over the world. The international oil price plummeted, the nancial market fluctuated, the energy consumption dropped, and the global economy suffered heavy losses. Confronted with this unprecedented difficult situation and the complicated and ever-changing domestic and international environment, the Group braved all the difficulties and actively carried out the "one hundred day campaign to address the tough challenges and to improve performance", focusing on epidemic prevention and control and on business operation, organizing work resumption, strengthening project process control and improving the level of intensive management. The Group worked hard to overcome the adverse effects caused by the epidemic and achieved hard-won business performance. All the projects were implemented smoothly, with safety, quality and progress well controlled. During the Reporting Period, the Group recognized a revenue of RMB23.797 billion, an increase of 4.9% compared with the same period of last year (hereinafter referred to as "period-on-period"), and the prots attributable to equity holders of the Company were RMB1.260 billion, with a period-on-period increase of 5.1%. During the Reporting Period, the value of new contracts entered into by the Group was RMB36.638 billion, representing an increase of 10.3% on a period-on-period basis. In the rst half of 2020, the Group seized the opportunity of alleviated epidemic situation in China, closely followed the transition of the domestic petrochemical industry and grasped the market opportunities of steady advancement of the "seven major national petrochemical industry bases" and the "four world-class refining and petrochemical bases of Sinopec Group". Given full play to its competitive advantages, the Group maintained a stable development of domestic market. During the Reporting Period, the value of new domestic contracts entered into by the Group was RMB30.094 billion, representing a decrease of 3.1% on a period-on-period basis. Meanwhile, thanks to long-term hard work in overseas markets such as in the Middle East, Russia and Central Asia, the Group achieved a breakthrough in overseas market. During the Reporting Period, the value of newly signed overseas contracts amounted to approximately RMB6.544 billion, representing an increase of 200.6% on a period-on-period basis. As at the end of the Reporting Period, the Group's backlog was RMB107.834 billion, representing an increase of 13.5% compared to that as at 31 December 2019. The Group devoted itself to epidemic prevention and control and actively fulfilled its social responsibilities, greatly enhanced the brand image of the company. The Group built the first meltblown fabric production line for Sinopec in only 12 days, and built the world's largest meltblown fabric production base in Sinopec Yanshan Petrochemical Company and Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fiber Co., LTD. within 76 days, making a great contribution to the epidemic prevention and control. The Group donated approximately 460,000 pieces of epidemic prevention equipment to business partners in Italy, Spain, Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan, Belgium and etc. to help to tide over these difficulties. 1 Business Review (1) Market Environment In the rst half of 2020, under the unprecedented impact of the epidemic COVID-19, the global economy was trapped in a serious recession. Facing severe risks and challenges, China made overall plans to promote the prevention and control of the epidemic and economic development, achieved signicant initial results. The main indicators declined first and then rose up, achieving a restorative growth, and the economic operation revived steadily. SINOPEC ENGINEERING (GROUP) CO., LTD. 2020 INTERIM REPORT In the rst half of this year, the shrinking global production and operation activities and the oversupply in the crude oil market caused the global crude oil price plunged, within Brent international crude oil futures price once dropped below USD20/barrel. With a steady reduction of crude oil production in the short-or-medium-term, the imbalance between supply and demand has been partially improved, and the price of Brent crude oil futures has gradually recovered to roughly USD40/barrel. With the demand for the global energy and petrochemical products declined, the Petrochemical Industry is facing severe challenges. Thanks to the strong resilience of domestic economy and the powerful support of national policy, the work resumption in various industries accelerated, and the energy and petrochemical industry chain recovered rapidly under the improved domestic epidemic situation. In the rst half of this year, the construction of a number of large-scale rening and petrochemical projects was steadily pushed forward, the structure adjustment of rening and petrochemical industry was enhanced, the construction of crude oil storage facilities was accelerated, and the natural gas pipeline network and gas storage facilities were continued to lay out, showing a recovery of domestic market. However, at the same time, the epidemic COVID-19 has spread rapidly in overseas areas, causing greater difficulties in overseas market development and project implementation. (2) Operation Overview During the Reporting Period, the total revenue of the Group was RMB23.797 billion, representing an increase of 4.9% on a period- on-period basis, mainly due to the fact that large EPC contracting projects such as Fujian Gulei Refining and Petrochemical Integration Project, Zhongke Refining and Petrochemical Integration Project, SINOPEC SABIC Polycarbonate Project and Sinochem Quanzhou Ethylene Project have contributed a lot to the revenue. Prot attributable to equity holders of the Company was RMB1.260 billion, representing an increase of 5.1% on a period-on-period basis. As at the end of the Reporting Period, the backlog of the Group amounted to RMB107.834 billion, representing an increase of 13.5% compared to that as at 31 December 2019, and was 2.06 times of the total revenue of RMB52.261 billion in 2019. During the Reporting Period, the value of new contracts amounted to RMB36.638 billion, representing an increase of 10.3% on a period-on-period basis. The business of the Group mainly comprises four segments: (1) engineering, consulting and licensing; (2) engineering, procurement and construction contracting ("EPC Contracting"); (3) construction; and (4) equipment manufacturing. 19 Prospects and Review Business 20 SINOPEC ENGINEERING (GROUP) CO., LTD. 2020 INTERIM REPORT Prospects and Review Business The following table sets forth the revenue generated from each of the segments and their respective percentage of the Group's total revenue (before inter-segment elimination) during the periods indicated: Six-month periods ended 30 June 2020 2019 Percentage of Percentage of total Revenue total revenue Revenue revenue Change (RMB' 000) (%) (RMB' 000) (%) (%) Engineering, consulting and licensing 1,230,173 4.6 1,147,922 4.6 7.2 EPC Contracting 15,528,332 58.3 13,852,329 55.6 12.1 Construction 9,612,750 36.1 9,589,987 38.5 0.2 Equipment manufacturing 264,320 1.0 318,010 1.3 (16.9) Subtotal 26,635,575 100.0 24,908,248 100.0 6.9 Total (after inter-segment 23,797,156 N/A elimination) (1) 22,682,018 N/A 4.9 Note: "Total (after inter-segment elimination)" means the aggregate revenue generated from each business segment after inter-segment elimination to exclude the impact of inter-segment transactions. Inter-segment elimination mainly arises from the inter-segment sales to the EPC Contracting segment made by the construction and equipment manufacturing segments. SINOPEC ENGINEERING (GROUP) CO., LTD. 2020 INTERIM REPORT 21 The following table sets forth the revenue generated from different industries in which the Group's clients operate for the periods indicated: Six-month periods ended 30 June 2020 2019 Percentage of Percentage of Revenue total revenue Revenue total revenue Change (RMB' 000) (%) (RMB' 000) (%) (%) Oil rening 5,524,808 23.2 7,854,494 34.6 (29.7) Petrochemicals 14,428,401 60.6 10,913,276 48.1 32.2 New coal chemicals 2,204,020 9.3 2,509,314 11.1 (12.2) Other industries 1,639,927 6.9 1,404,934 6.2 16.7 Total 23,797,156 100.0 22,682,018 100.0 4.9 The Group derived its revenue mainly from services provided to clients in oil rening, petrochemicals, new coal chemicals and other industries. During the Reporting Period, thanks to the revenue contribution from large EPC contracting projects such as Fujian Gulei Rening and Petrochemical Integration Project, Zhongke Rening and Petrochemical Integration Project, SINOPEC SABIC Polycarbonate Project and Sinochem Quanzhou Ethylene Project, revenue generated from petrochemicals industry was RMB14.428 billion, representing an increase of 32.2% on a period-on-period basis; thanks to the contribution of crude oil storage facilities projects and natural gas pipeline network and gas storage facilities projects, revenue generated from other industries was RMB1.640 billion, representing an increase of 16.7% on a period-on-period basis; revenue generated from oil rening industry was RMB5.525 billion, representing a decrease of 29.7% on a period-on-period basis, which was affected by the settlement and completion of the projects such as Kuwait Oil Rening Project; revenue generated from new coal chemicals industry was RMB2.204 billion, representing a decrease of 12.2% on a period-on-period basis, which was affected by the settlement and completion of coal chemicals projects such as Zhong'An Joint Coalication Integration Project. Prospects and Review Business 22 SINOPEC ENGINEERING (GROUP) CO., LTD. 2020 INTERIM REPORT Prospects and Review Business The following table sets forth the Group's revenue generated in the PRC and overseas for the periods indicated: Six-month periods ended 30 June 2020 2019 Percentage of Percentage of Revenue total revenue Revenue total revenue Change (RMB' 000) (%) (RMB' 000) (%) (%) PRC 21,040,916 88.4 16,754,294 73.9 25.6 Overseas 2,756,240 11.6 5,927,724 26.1 (53.5) Total 23,797,156 100.0 22,682,018 100.0 4.9 During the Reporting Period, thanks to the rapid control of the domestic epidemic, the Group's active work resumption, and the large revenue contribution from large EPC contracting projects such as Fujian Gulei Refining and Petrochemical Integration Project, Zhongke Refining and Petrochemical Integration Project, SINOPEC SABIC Polycarbonate Project and Sinochem Quanzhou Ethylene Project, revenue of the Group generated in the PRC was RMB21.041 billion, representing an increase of 25.6% on a period-on-period basis, affected by the slowdown of progress in some overseas projects due to the spread of epidemic COVID-19 in the world and the settlement and completion of Kuwait Oil Refining Project, revenue generated from overseas was RMB2.756 billion, representing a decrease of 53.5% on a period-on-period basis. During the Reporting Period, representative domestic projects that the Group entered into include Zhenhai Rening and Chemical Ethylene Expansion Project, Sinopec Tianjin Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Project Expansion Project (Phase II) Receiving Terminal Project, crude oil storage facilities projects in Guangdong, Tianjin and Xinjiang. Representative overseas projects entered into by the Group include Saudi Aramco Crude Oil Transportation Pump Station Upgrade Project, Russian Amur AGCC Polyolen Project, Hengyi Brunei PMB Project Design Contract, etc. During the Reporting Period, the Group's capital expenditure was approximately RMB190 million, mainly used for the contract energy management investment, production base construction, information system construction, construction machinery and engineering professional software purchase, etc.. SINOPEC ENGINEERING (GROUP) CO., LTD. 2020 INTERIM REPORT 23 (3) Business Highlights Successful implementation of major projects Prospects and Review Business Fujian Gulei Rening and Petrochemical Integration Project: please refer to the announcement dated 15 April 2019 published by the Company for further details. As at the end of the Reporting Period, the project entered into construction peak period, with an overall progress exceeding 60%. Zhongke Rening and Petrochemical Integration Project: please refer to the announcements dated 18 January 2018, 19 March 2018 and 17 April 2018 published by the Company for further details. As at the end of the Reporting Period, the project entered the full-scalestart-up phase. SINOPEC SABIC Polycarbonate Project: please refer to the announcement dated 11 June 2018 published by the Company for further details. As at the end of the Reporting Period, the project entered into construction peak period, with an overall progress of about 60%. Sinochem Quanzhou Ethylene Project: please refer to the announcement dated 6 June 2017 published by the Company for further details. As at the end of the Reporting Period, the project was in the nal stage, and the main units were at the mechanical completion stage. Zhenhai Rening and Chemical Ethylene Expansion Project: please refer to the announcements dated 28 February 2020 and 16 April 2020 published by the Company for further details. As at the end of the Reporting Period, this project was in the stage of detailed design and civil construction, with an overall progress of about 10%. Saudi Arabia SABIC GAS Phase-9 Air Separation Project: please refer to the announcement dated 17 April 2018 published by the Company for further details. As at the end of the Reporting Period, the project entered into construction peak period, with an overall progress exceeding 80%. Continuous enhancement of project management and control During the Reporting Period, the Group established a key project work coordination group to maintain close communication with the project owners and tighten the coordination of key projects; the Group intensied early planning, optimized management process, and enhanced in-process quality control; focusing on efficiency and progress, the Group implemented the "triple warning" for progress deviation, revenue deviation and budget deviation, rectified the deviation in a timely manner, and strengthened project process management and closed-loop management to ensure smooth implementation of all projects; optimising the design workow and professional division interface, the Group strengthened standardized design, modular design, and modular construction to improve design and construction efficiency; the Group carried out project management trainings and contract management trainings, implementing the advanced management concepts and management processes of international projects. During the Reporting Period, the Group further improved the subcontracting management system, strengthened the cultivation of strategic subcontractors, and dynamically evaluated the operational effectiveness of the QHSSE system of strategic subcontractors, optimized the allocation of subcontracting resources; the Group developed subcontracting resources and information sharing platform, realised integrated management of subcontractor resource pool and subcontractor assessment, reduced subcontracting management costs; the Group guaranteed the supply of materials for various projects, actively explored ways to improve procurement efficiency and cost reduction, improved standard procedures, document templates and management regulations of procurement further improved procurement management for domestic and overseas projects. 24 SINOPEC ENGINEERING (GROUP) CO., LTD. 2020 INTERIM REPORT Prospects and Review Business Forge ahead in market development During the Reporting Period, fully grasped the market opportunities and made full use of its overall advantages in industry chain, service chain and technology chain, the Group vigorously expanded the market. During the Reporting Period, the value of new contracts entered into by the Group was RMB36.638 billion, representing an increase of 10.3% on a period-on-period basis; out of which, the value of newly signed domestic contracts amounted to RMB30.094 billion, representing a decrease of 3.1% on a period-on-period basis, and the value of newly signed overseas contracts amounted to approximately RMB6.544 billion, representing an increase of 200.6% on a period-on-period basis. During the Reporting Period, the Group continued to develop market in the PRC and strive to explore new business in new elds and new areas. The Group entered into new contracts for a number of large projects in the PRC, such as Zhenhai Rening and Chemical Ethylene Expansion Project with a total contract value of approximately RMB10.565 billion; a series of crude oil storage facilities projects in Guangdong, Tianjin and Xinjiang with a total contract value of approximately RMB3.950 billion; Sinopec Tianjin Liqueed Natural Gas (LNG) Project Expansion Project (Phase II) Receiving Terminal Project with a total contract value of approximately RMB3.183 billion. During the Reporting Period, the Group continuously strengthened the cooperation with international engineering companies and strengthened overseas outlets, improved the deployment in overseas markets. Thanks to the long-term hard work in key markets, the Group has made a breakthrough in overseas market. The major overseas projects newly signed include: Saudi Aramco Crude Oil Transportation Pump Station Upgrade Project with a total contract value of approximately USD386 million; Russian Amur AGCC Polyolen Project with a total contract value of approximately USD256 million; and Hengyi Brunei PMB Project Design Contract with a total contract value of approximately USD47 million. In addition to above projects, the Group followed up with several projects in oil rening, petrochemicals, new coal chemicals, environmental protection and energy saving elds, which are expected to enter into new contracts in the future. Continuous promotion of technological innovation and technological advancement During the Reporting Period, the Group has signed 158 new contracts for the scientic research programs, covering new energy sources, new materials, and energy saving and emission reduction technologies required for the development of petrochemical market. During the Reporting Period, the Group's key R&D programs were steadily advanced. The project "Solid Superacid C5, C6 Isomerization Technology Development and Industrial Test" has gone through the plant start-up stage and is now under adjustment, entering the calibration preparation stage; the project "Research and Demonstration of Packaged Technologies for Safe and Reliable Large-ux Plasma Treatment of VOCs" has been completed and is expected to be delivered in the near future; the project "Integration and Development of High Slag Content and Low Emission Heavy Oil Catalytic Cracking Technology" has gone through the start-up for some units; and other key research projects have been advanced as scheduled and are under overall control. During the Reporting Period, the Group completed 271 new patent applications, among which, 163 or 60.1% applications were invention patents applications. Besides, the Group completed 192 newly licensed patents, 66 of which were invention patents. During the Reporting Period, the Group received a total of 20 scientific advancement awards in scientific innovation and engineering construction fields at the provincial and above level, among them, the project "Development and Application of Packaged Technologies for Ultra-low Sulfur Emission and Resource Utilization of Sulde-bearing Waste Gas from Rening and Chemical Industry" won the second prize of National Science and Technology Progress Award in 2019, 14 projects won the annual Sinopec Science and Technology Progress Award, and 3 projects won quality engineering awards at different levels. SINOPEC ENGINEERING (GROUP) CO., LTD. 2020 INTERIM REPORT 25 Businesses of environmental protection and energy saving constantly expanded During the Reporting Period, the contracts signed by the Group concerning energy saving and environmental protection include Tianjin Petrochemical's renovation project of conned decoking for delayed coking unit, Qilu Petrochemical's renovation project of conned decoking for delayed coking unit, Anqing Petrochemical's project of waste residue landll site restoration, Qilu Petrochemical's project of rectisol tail gas treatment, Baling Petrochemical Resin Department's public works No.1 station recycling water system energy saving transformation project, Jinan rening and chemical coking furnace outer wall energy saving transformation project, Maoming Petrochemical's energy management project under refinery CFB circulating water system optimization and coal-to-hydrogen circulating water system optimization contract, and so on. In the eld of energy saving, the Group actively promoted the progress of the existing contract energy management projects and carbon footprint evaluation services, undertook the energy saving research work such as the development of biological aviation kerosene life cycle model, the development of clean production technology and carbon footprint accounting technology in petroleum and petrochemical enterprises, and the application of mechanical vapor recompression (MVR) technology of multi effect evaporation process, and promoted photovoltaic power station construction projects in gas station and oil depot. In the eld of soil restoration, the Group closely tracked the progress of site restoration work in Beihai Renery, Xi' an Petrochemical, Baling Petrochemical, Anqing Petrochemical and other enterprises and the restoration projects of contaminated sites in Chongqing and Anhui, and organized domestic and foreign partners to jointly participate in tendering for KOC crude oil contaminated soil restoration project in Kuwait. Deepen reform and explore new momentum During the Reporting Period, according to the corporate vision of "building a world-leading engineering company" and the development model of "integrated operation and collectivized management", the Group has comprehensively promoted the optimisation and realignment, made greater efforts in the international expansion, differentiated evolution, digital transformation and smart upgrade, and strived to build the brand of "whole life cycle service provider from project tracking to project operation". The Group promoted reform in depth, coordinated the development of all business segments, formed the advantages of collectivization scale, exerted the integration synergy effect, improved and extended the business chain on the basis of consolidating the traditional and core business areas, and made the high-end business bigger and stronger. During the Reporting Period, the Group continued to improve the reform of information technology branches, and accelerated the construction of operation and management platform, project management platform, digital factory platform and intelligent application platform. The application of digital engineering has achieved initial success During the Reporting Period, the Group vigorously promoted digital transformation and smart upgrade. According to the "data platform + application" model, the Group combed the "three-in-one" scenario of business ow, phased management process ow and production tool ow in the whole life cycle from project tracking to project operation, prepared the information and digital development planning framework of the 14th Five-Year Plan, and comprehensively scheme the overall plan of the Group's digital transformation. During the Reporting Period, the Group focused on the integration of industry and nance, deepened ERP application, promoted comprehensive budget management, and established and optimized an operation management platform; paying special attention to digital delivery the Group developed in-depth application of digital factory production line through an engineering cloud APP; focusing on smart factory services, the Group deepened the application of engineering master data, explored the integrated application of equipment domains, and participated in the construction of petrochemical intelligent cloud. Prospects and Review Business 26 SINOPEC ENGINEERING (GROUP) CO., LTD. 2020 INTERIM REPORT Prospects and Review Business Continued to promote safe production During the Reporting Period, in accordance with the strategy of "preventing imported cases from abroad and resurgence at home", the Group resolutely takes the blocking action of epidemic prevention and control, decisively implements the core value of QHSSE (quality, health, safety, security and environment) of "safety development, quality first, environmental protection priority and people-oriented", taking the effective operation of QHSSE management system as the main roadmap, taking the construction of long-term mechanism as the guideline, creating a normalization mechanism for epidemic prevention and control, fully implementing the entity responsibility, identifying safety risks and hazards, strengthening risk prevention and control, and consolidating the management of "grass-roots construction, basic work and basic skill building". By organizing multi-level training, deepening the design of intrinsic safety management, strengthening video remote supervision and inspection, and carrying out quality and safety improvement activities, the Group fully promoted quality and safety standardization construction and intrinsic safety capacity building, and continuously improve QHSSE management level. In addition, the Group actively took precautions against overseas public safety risks arising from the epidemic, and ensured the stability of overseas project teams and project implementation. As at the end of the Reporting Period, the Group achieved the goal of no reported accidents such as safety, quality, environment, occupational health, or overseas public safety of the projects being implemented. As a result, an aggregate of 131.59 million labour safe hours were realised during the Reporting Period. 2 Business Prospects Looking forward to the second half of 2020, the global economy is still facing great challenges. The "long tail effect" of the epidemic and the trend of "anti-globalization" have a profound impact on global development. Financial market is subject to accumulated risks, and the uncertainty of international oil prices becomes prominent, resulting the market competition increasingly erce. However, China's economy still has great potential and momentum, and the fundamentals of long-term improvement have not changed. With continuous improvement of the epidemic situation, the demand recovery is expected to accelerate. The Group will stick to the long-term perspective, strive to nd new chances amidst the crisis, create new leads in the changing situation, take initiatives in grasping the domestic and international market opportunities, and give full play to the advantages of collectivization, integration and scale to continuously enhance the core competitiveness of the enterprises and promote the sustainable development of the Group. In the future, the development of the energy industry will adjust the pace with improved quality and efficiency, and the patten of rening and petrochemical industry will constantly change. Projects of the "seven major national petrochemical industry bases" and Sinopec Group's "four world-class refining and petrochemical bases" will continue to move forward. Investments from private sector will remain active, and international energy giants such as Exxon Mobil, BASF and SABIC are poised to enter the Chinese market. Focusing on the development orientation of "Whole Life Cycle Service Provider from Project Tracking to Project Operation", the Group will strengthen its traditional advantageous businesses in oil rening and petrochemical industries and continue to establish overall solutions for industries of natural gas, new coal chemicals, environmental protection and energy saving, and build an innovation system with technological innovation as the core, focusing on key points, optimizing resources, implementing the policies in a classified and targeted manner, and jointly promoting the development of various business segments. Meanwhile, the Group will continue to closely track the market opportunities in countries and regions along the "Belt and Road" and continuously improve the competitiveness of overseas business and increase the anti-risk ability. SINOPEC ENGINEERING (GROUP) CO., LTD. 2020 INTERIM REPORT In respect of the market development, for the second half of 2020, the Group will continue to promote the overall exploration of key markets, give full play to advantageous areas such as rening and petrochemical integration and comprehensive utilization of light hydrocarbons, new coal chemicals, natural gas and LNG, promote the development of strategic customers and large projects, strengthen engineering, consulting and licensing business, propel project tracking and full-cycle services, and increase market share; the Group will explore new businesses elds such as new energy, new materials, energy saving and environmental protection, promote the growth of energy saving business and soil restoration business and seize the market opportunities of renewable energy, carbon resources and hydrogen resources to promote the construction of related demonstration units, establishing market competitive advantages; the Group will extend the service chain of digital delivery, modular design and construction, high-end manufacturing, and new inspection and maintenance services; the Group will explore new business models in conjunction with digital transformation and promote the overall development of key areas and key projects; the Group will form a closer cooperative relationship with strategic partners such as global excellent technology licensors suppliers and engineering companies. In overseas market, the Group will strive to overcome the adverse effects of the epidemic COVID-19, continue to take the lead in "Belt and Road" initiative to make greater effort in market development of countries along the "Belt and Road", maintain the existing advantages in traditional markets such as the Middle East, Central Asia and Russia, and deepen the market exploitation and expand business areas; the Group will strive to make breakthroughs in South Asia and Africa. In respect of project management, for the second half of 2020, the prevention and control of domestic epidemic has become the new normal, the risk of overseas epidemic spread is still relatively high, and the uncertainty in overseas business operation is increasing. The Group will always adhere to prevention and control of epidemic situation on one hand and business operation on the other, further carry out the campaign to address the tough challenges and to improve performance, take effective measures to enhance protability; the Group will strengthen the overall coordination and key monitoring of major domestic projects, prevent epidemic resurgence at home, and stress the early planning and assurance of implementation process of key projects; the Group will strengthen project process control, solve problems existing in the project implementation process in time, reduce project management risks, and ensure the smooth implementation of key projects; the Group will coordinate and optimize the resource allocation of the project under the conditions of ensuring safety, quality and controllable schedule, and take the maximization of the company's benets as the guideline. As for overseas businesses, the Group will continue to do a good job in epidemic prevention and control based on the concept of "life rst" and an attitude of being highly responsible for all overseas employees, and at the same time, strengthen humanistic care to ensure the life safety and mental health of overseas employees. In respect of technology research and development, for the second half of 2020, while strengthening and optimizing traditional refining and chemical businesses, the Group will focus on technology development trends in the fields of new energy, new materials, and energy saving and environmental protection, and focus on technologies and applications in the elds of direct production of chemicals from crude oil, cheap hydrogen sources, CO2 utilization and natural gas chemical industry. The Group will strengthen cooperation, give full play to the integration advantages of the Group in technology, improve the quality of engineering services through technological innovation, and enhance the competitiveness of the Group in domestic and overseas markets. 27 Prospects and Review Business 28 SINOPEC ENGINEERING (GROUP) CO., LTD. 2020 INTERIM REPORT MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS The following discussion and analysis should be read in conjunction with the Group's audited nancial statements and the accompanying notes contained in this interim report. The relevant financial data below, unless otherwise stated, are extracted from the Group's audited nancial statements prepared according to the IFRS. SINOPEC ENGINEERING (GROUP) CO., LTD. 2020 INTERIM REPORT 29 30 SINOPEC ENGINEERING (GROUP) CO., LTD. 2020 INTERIM REPORT Analysis and Discussion'Management 1 Consolidated Results of Operations The following table sets forth the consolidated statement of prot or loss and comprehensive income of the Group for the indicated periods: Six-month periods ended 30 June 2020 2019 Percentage of Percentage of Amount total revenue Amount total revenue Change (RMB' 000) (%) (RMB' 000) (%) (%) Revenue 23,797,156 100.0 22,682,018 100.0 4.9 Cost of sales (21,605,381) (90.8) (20,310,065) (89.5) 6.4 Gross prot 2,191,775 9.2 2,371,953 10.5 (7.6) Other income 210,475 0.9 118,758 0.5 77.2 Selling and marketing expenses (50,426) (0.2) (50,250) (0.2) 0.4 Administrative expenses (494,146) (2.1) (606,920) (2.7) (18.6) Research and development costs (796,316) (3.3) (746,721) (3.3) 6.6 Other operating income 89,177 0.4 11,440 0.1 679.5 Other (losses)/gains - net (86) (0.0) 2,883 0.0 - Operating prot 1,150,453 4.8 1,101,143 4.9 4.5 Finance income 446,324 1.9 450,638 2.0 (1.0) Finance expenses (43,958) (0.2) (54,561) (0.2) (19.4) Finance income - net 402,366 1.7 396,077 1.7 1.6 Share of prots/(losses) of joint arrangements 7 0.0 (111) (0.0) - Share of prots of associates 9,997 0.0 16,355 0.1 (38.9) Prot before taxation 1,562,823 6.6 1,513,464 6.7 3.3 Income tax expense (302,470) (1.3) (314,710) (1.4) (3.9) Prot for the period 1,260,353 5.3 1,198,754 5.3 5.1 (Losses)/Gains on revaluation of retirement benet plans obligations, net of income tax effect (45,491) (0.2) 122 0.0 - Exchange differences arising on translation of foreign operations 942 0.0 117,849 0.5 (99.2) Total comprehensive income for the period 1,215,804 5.1 1,316,725 5.8 (7.7) SINOPEC ENGINEERING (GROUP) CO., LTD. 2020 INTERIM REPORT 31 (1) Revenue The revenue of the Group increased by 4.9% from RMB22.682 billion for the six months ended 30 June 2019 to RMB23.797 billion for the six months ended 30 June 2020, which was mainly due to the fact that large EPC contracting projects such as Fujian Gulei Refining and Petrochemical Integration Project, Zhongke Refining and Chemical Integration Project, SINOPEC SABIC Polycarbonate Project and Sinochem Quanzhou Ethylene Project have contributed a lot to the revenue. (2) Cost of sales The cost of sales of the Group increased by 6.4% from RMB20.310 billion for the six months ended 30 June 2019 to RMB21.605 billion for the six months ended 30 June 2020, which was mainly due to (i) the increase in cost of equipment and materials as a result of entering into the peak period of equipment and materials procurement for large EPC contracting projects such as Fujian Gulei Rening and Petrochemical Integration Project, SINOPEC SABIC Polycarbonate Project and Sinochem Quanzhou Ethylene Project, and (ii) the increase in project execution cost and epidemic prevention cost as a result of the slowdown in progress or delay of some projects in light of the impact of the pandemic COVID-19. (3) Gross prot Due to the above reasons, the gross prot of the Group decreased by 7.6% from RMB2.372 billion for the six months ended 30 June 2019 to RMB2.192 billion for the six months ended 30 June 2020, and the gross prot margin decreased from 10.5% to 9.2% on a period-on-period basis. (4) Other income The other income of the Group increased by 77.2% from RMB119 million for the six months ended 30 June 2019 to RMB210 million for the six months ended 30 June 2020. The main reason is that an exchange gain of RMB61 million was recorded in the Reporting Period due to exchange rates uctuation, while an exchange loss was recorded during the same period of last year. (5) Selling and marketing expenses The selling and marketing expenses of the Group were RMB50 million, which remained broadly stable on a period-on-period basis. (6) Administrative expenses The administrative expenses of the Group decreased by 18.6% from RMB607 million for the six months ended 30 June 2019 to RMB494 million for the six months ended 30 June 2020, which was mainly due to the decrease in expenses such as travel and office expenses on a period-on-period basis. (7) Research and development costs The research and development costs of the Group increased by 6.6% from RMB747 million for the six months ended 30 June 2019 to RMB796 million for the six months ended 30 June 2020, which was mainly due to the Group's increased R&D investment in new technologies, new processes and digitization. Analysis and Discussion'Management 32 SINOPEC ENGINEERING (GROUP) CO., LTD. 2020 INTERIM REPORT Analysis and Discussion'Management (8) Other operating income Other operating income of the Group increased by 679.5% from RMB11 million for the six months ended 30 June 2019 to RMB89 million for the six months ended 30 June 2020, which was mainly due to (i) the return of impairment allowance in the Reporting Period, and (ii) the exchange loss caused by the uctuation of exchange rate in the same period of last year. (9) Other (losses)/gains - net The net other (losses)/gains of the Group were a loss of RMB85,800. (10) Operating prot Due to the above reasons, the operating prot of the Group increased by 4.5% from RMB1.101 billion for the six months ended 30 June 2019 to RMB1.150 billion for the six months ended 30 June 2020. (11) Finance income - net The net nance income of the Group was RMB402 million, which remained broadly stable on a period-on-period basis. (12) Income tax expense The Group's income tax expense was RMB302 million, which remained broadly stable on a period-on-period basis. The effective income tax rate decreased from 20.8% to 19.4% on a period-on-period basis. The change in the effective income tax rate was mainly due to the prot uctuation of several subsidiaries which are subject to different tax rates. (13) Prot for the period Due to the above reasons, the prot of the Group increased by 5.1% from RMB1.199 billion for the six months ended 30 June 2019 to RMB1.260 billion for the six months ended 30 June 2020. (14) Total comprehensive income for the period As a combined result of the reasons above and the effect of other comprehensive income of the Group, the total comprehensive income of the Group decreased by 7.7% from RMB1.317 billion for the six months ended 30 June 2019 to RMB1.216 billion for the six months ended 30 June 2020. SINOPEC ENGINEERING (GROUP) CO., LTD. 2020 INTERIM REPORT 33 2 Discussion on the Results by Business Segments The following table sets forth the revenue, gross prot, gross prot margin, operating prot and operating prot margin of each of our business segments for the periods indicated: Analysis and Discussion'Management Engineering, consulting and licensing EPC Contracting Construction Equipment manufacturing Unallocated Subtotal Total after inter-segment elimination (3) Segment gross Segment operating Segment revenue Segment gross prot prot margin Segment operating prot prot margin Six-month periods Six-month periods Six-month periods Six-month periods Six-month periods ended 30 June ended 30 June ended 30 June ended 30 June ended 30 June 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 (RMB'000) (RMB'000) (%) (RMB'000) (%) 1,230,173 1,147,922 396,096 388,331 32.2 33.8 72,846 84,166 5.9 7.3 15,528,332 13,852,329 1,140,707 1,250,413 7.3 9.0 797,595 700,768 5.1 5.1 9,612,750 9,589,987 641,681 726,608 6.7 7.6 253,027 292,848 2.6 3.1 264,320 318,010 13,291 6,601 5.0 2.1 4,677 (2,675) 1.8 (0.8) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 22,308 26,036 N/A N/A 26,635,575 24,908,248 2,191,775 2,371,953 N/A N/A 1,150,453 1,101,143 N/A N/A 23,797,156 22,682,018 2,191,775 2,371,953 9.2(1) 10.5(1) 1,150,453 1,101,143 4.8(2) 4.9(2) Notes: Total gross prot margin is calculated based on total gross prot divided by total revenue, and total revenue is the gross earnings generated after inter-segment elimination in all the business segments. Total operating prot margin of the segment is calculated based on the total operating prot of the segment divided by total revenue, and total revenue is the gross earnings generated after inter-segment elimination in all the business segments. Inter-segment elimination is mainly caused by the inter-segment sales made by the construction and equipment manufacturing segments to the EPC contracting segment. Other information on inter-segment sales is set out in Note 7 to the Financial Statements contained in this report. 34 SINOPEC ENGINEERING (GROUP) CO., LTD. 2020 INTERIM REPORT Analysis and Discussion'Management Engineering, Consulting and Licensing The operating results of the Group's engineering, consulting and licensing business are as follows: Six-month periods ended 30 June 2020 2019 Percentage of Percentage of Amount segment revenue Amount segment revenue (RMB' 000) (%) (RMB' 000) (%) Revenue 1,230,173 100.0 1,147,922 100.0 Cost of sales (834,077) (67.8) (759,591) (66.2) Gross prot 396,096 32.2 388,331 33.8 Selling and marketing expenses (5,329) (0.4) (5,688) (0.5) Administrative expenses (35,589) (2.9) (44,982) (3.9) Research and development costs (304,122) (24.7) (294,531) (25.7) Other income and expenses 21,790 1.8 41,036 3.6 Operating prot 72,846 5.9 84,166 7.3 SINOPEC ENGINEERING (GROUP) CO., LTD. 2020 INTERIM REPORT 35 (1) Revenue The revenue generated from the Group's engineering, consulting and licensing segment increased by 7.2% from RMB1.148 billion for the six months ended 30 June 2019 to RMB1.230 billion for the six months ended 30 June 2020, which was mainly due to the increase in engineering business volume. (2) Cost of sales The cost of sales of the Group's engineering, consulting and licensing segment increased by 9.8% from RMB760 million for the six months ended 30 June 2019 to RMB834 million for the six months ended 30 June 2020, which was mainly due to (i) the increase in cost along with the increase in business volume, and (ii) the increase in project execution cost and epidemic prevention cost as a result of the slowdown in progress of some projects in light of the impact of the pandemic COVID-19. (3) Gross prot Due to the above reasons, the gross prot of the Group's engineering, consulting and licensing segment increased by 2.0% from RMB388 million for the six months ended 30 June 2019 to RMB396 million for the six months ended 30 June 2020, and the gross prot margin was 32.2%, which slightly decreased on a period-on-period basis. (4) Selling and marketing expenses The selling and marketing expenses of the Group's engineering, consulting and licensing segment were RMB5 million, which remained broadly stable on a period-on-period basis. (5) Administrative expenses The administrative expenses of the Group's engineering, consulting and licensing segment decreased by 20.9% from RMB45 million for the six months ended 30 June 2019 to RMB36 million for the six months ended 30 June 2020, which was mainly due to the decrease in expenses such as travel and office expenses on a period-on-period basis. (6) Research and development costs The research and development costs of the Group's engineering, consulting and licensing segment increased by 3.3% from RMB295 million for the six months ended 30 June 2019 to RMB304 million for the six months ended 30 June 2020, which was mainly due to the increase in R&D investment in new technologies and new processes by the Group. (7) Operating prot Due to the above reasons, the operating prot of the Group's engineering, consulting and licensing segment decreased by 13.4% from RMB84 million for the six months ended 30 June 2019 to RMB73 million for the six months ended 30 June 2020. Analysis and Discussion'Management 36 Analysis and Discussion'Management SINOPEC ENGINEERING (GROUP) CO., LTD. 2020 INTERIM REPORT EPC Contracting The operating results of the Group's EPC contracting business are as follows: Six-month periods ended 30 June 2020 2019 Percentage of Percentage of Amount segment revenue Amount segment revenue (RMB' 000) (%) (RMB' 000) (%) Revenue 15,528,332 100.0 13,852,329 100.0 Cost of sales (14,387,625) (92.7) (12,601,916) (91.0) Gross prot 1,140,707 7.3 1,250,413 9.0 Selling and marketing expenses (26,351) (0.2) (25,218) (0.2) Administrative expenses (256,951) (1.7) (307,804) (2.2) Research and development costs (296,708) (1.9) (264,183) (1.9) Other income and expenses 236,898 1.5 47,560 0.3 Operating prot 797,595 5.1 700,768 5.1 (1) Revenue The revenue generated from the Group's EPC contracting segment increased by 12.1% from RMB13.852 billion for the six months ended 30 June 2019 to RMB15.528 billion for the six months ended 30 June 2020, which was mainly due to the fact that large EPC contracting projects such as Fujian Gulei Rening and Petrochemical Integration Project, Zhongke Rening and Chemical Integration Project, SINOPEC SABIC Polycarbonate Project and Sinochem Quanzhou Ethylene Project have contributed a lot to the revenue. SINOPEC ENGINEERING (GROUP) CO., LTD. 2020 INTERIM REPORT 37 (2) Cost of sales The cost of sales of the Group's EPC contracting segment increased by 14.2% from RMB12.602 billion for the six months ended 30 June 2019 to RMB14.388 billion for the six months ended 30 June 2020, which was mainly due to (i) the increase in cost of equipment and materials as a result of entering into the peak period of equipment and materials procurement for large EPC contracting projects such as Fujian Gulei Rening and Petrochemical Integration Project, SINOPEC SABIC Polycarbonate Project and Sinochem Quanzhou Ethylene Project, and (ii) the increase in project execution cost and epidemic prevention cost as a result of the slowdown in progress or delay of some projects in light of the impact of pandemic COVID-19. (3) Gross prot Due to the above reasons, the gross prot of the Group's EPC contracting segment decreased by 8.8% from RMB1.250 billion for the six months ended 30 June 2019 to RMB1.141 billion for the six months ended 30 June 2020, and the gross prot margin decreased from 9.0% to 7.3% on a period-on-period basis. (4) Selling and marketing expenses The selling and marketing expenses of the Group's EPC contracting segment were RMB26 million, which remained broadly stable on a period-on-period basis. (5) Administrative expenses The administrative expenses of the Group's EPC contracting segment decreased by 16.5% from RMB308 million for the six months ended 30 June 2019 to RMB257 million for the six months ended 30 June 2020, which was mainly due to the decrease in expenses such as travel and office expenses on a period-on-period basis. (6) Research and development costs The research and development costs of the Group's EPC contracting segment increased by 12.3% from RMB264 million for the six months ended 30 June 2019 to RMB297 million for the six months ended 30 June 2020, which was mainly due to the increase in R&D investment in new technologies, new processes and digitization by the Group. (7) Operating prot Due to the above reasons, and return of impairment allowance and the contribution of exchange gain, the operating prot of the Group's EPC contracting segment increased by 13.8% from RMB701 million for the six months ended 30 June 2019 to RMB798 million for the six months ended 30 June 2020. Analysis and Discussion'Management 38 Analysis and Discussion'Management SINOPEC ENGINEERING (GROUP) CO., LTD. 2020 INTERIM REPORT Construction The operating results of the Group's construction business are as follows: Six-month periods ended 30 June 2020 2019 Percentage of Percentage of Amount segment revenue Amount segment revenue (RMB' 000) (%) (RMB' 000) (%) Revenue 9,612,750 100.0 9,589,987 100.0 Cost of sales (8,971,069) (93.3) (8,863,379) (92.4) Gross prot 641,681 6.7 726,608 7.6 Selling and marketing expenses (17,199) (0.2) (17,773) (0.2) Administrative expenses (195,125) (2.0) (246,977) (2.6) Research and development costs (194,641) (2.0) (187,622) (2.0) Other income and expenses 18,311 0.2 18,612 0.2 Operating prot 253,027 2.6 292,848 3.1 (1) Revenue The revenue generated from the Group's construction segment was RMB9.613 billion, which remained broadly stable on a period- on-period basis. (2) Cost of sales The cost of sales of the Group's construction segment increased by 1.2% from RMB8.863 billion for the six months ended 30 June 2019 to RMB8.971 billion for the six months ended 30 June 2020, which was mainly due to (i) the increase in subcontracting and material costs along with the increase in business volume, and (ii) the increase in project execution cost and epidemic prevention cost as a result of the slowdown in progress or delay of some projects in light of the impact of pandemic COVID-19. (3) Gross prot Due to the above reasons, the gross prot of the Group's construction segment decreased by 11.7% from RMB727 million for the six months ended 30 June 2019 to RMB642 million for the six months ended 30 June 2020, and the gross prot margin decreased from 7.6% to 6.7% on a period-on-period basis. SINOPEC ENGINEERING (GROUP) CO., LTD. 2020 INTERIM REPORT 39 (4) Selling and marketing expenses The selling and marketing expenses of the Group's construction segment were RMB17 million, which remained broadly stable on a period-on-period basis. (5) Administrative expenses The administrative expenses of the Group's construction segment decreased by 21.0% from RMB247 million for the six months ended 30 June 2019 to RMB195 million for the six months ended 30 June 2020, which was mainly due to the decrease in expenses such as travel and office expenses on a period-on-period basis. (6) Research and development costs The research and development costs of the Group's construction segment were RMB195 million, which remained broadly stable on a period-on-period basis. (7) Operating prot Due to the above reasons, the operating prot of the construction segment of the Group decreased by 13.6% from RMB293 million for the six months ended 30 June 2019 to RMB253 million for the six months ended 30 June 2020. Equipment Manufacturing The operating results of the Group's equipment manufacturing business are as follows: Six-month periods ended 30 June 2020 2019 Percentage of Percentage of Amount segment revenue Amount segment revenue (RMB' 000) (%) (RMB' 000) (%) Revenue 264,320 100.0 318,010 100.0 Cost of sales (251,029) (95.0) (311,409) (97.9) Gross prot 13,291 5.0 6,601 2.1 Selling and marketing expenses (1,547) (0.6) (1,571) (0.5) Administrative expenses (6,481) (2.5) (7,157) (2.3) Research and development costs (845) (0.3) (385) (0.1) Other income and expenses 259 0.1 (163) (0.1) Operating prot/(losses) 4,677 1.8 (2,675) (0.8) Analysis and Discussion'Management 40 SINOPEC ENGINEERING (GROUP) CO., LTD. 2020 INTERIM REPORT Analysis and Discussion'Management (1) Revenue The revenue generated from the Group's equipment manufacturing segment decreased by 16.9% from RMB318 million for the six months ended 30 June 2019 to RMB264 million for the six months ended 30 June 2020, which was mainly due to the decreased business volume in equipment manufacturing. (2) Cost of sales The cost of sales of the Group's equipment manufacturing segment decreased by 19.4% from RMB311 million for the six months ended 30 June 2019 to RMB251 million for the six months ended 30 June 2020, which was mainly due to the corresponding reduction of costs along with the decrease in business volume. (3) Gross prot The gross prot of the Group's equipment manufacturing segment increased by 101.3% from RMB7 million for the six months ended 30 June 2019 to RMB13 million for the six months ended 30 June 2020, and gross prot margin increased from 2.1% to 5.0% on a period-on-period basis, which was mainly due to the greater revenue contribution of some businesses with higher added value. (4) Selling and marketing expenses The selling and marketing expenses of the Group's equipment manufacturing segment were RMB2 million, which remained broadly stable on a period-on-period basis. (5) Administrative expenses The administrative expenses of the Group's equipment manufacturing segment were RMB6 million, which remained broadly stable on a period-on-period basis. (6) Research and development costs The research and development costs of the Group's equipment manufacturing segment were RMB845,000. (7) Operating prot/(losses) Due to the above reasons, the Group's equipment manufacturing segment changed from the operating losses of RMB3 million for the six months ended 30 June 2019 to the operating prot of RMB5 million for the six months ended 30 June 2020. SINOPEC ENGINEERING (GROUP) CO., LTD. 2020 INTERIM REPORT 41 3 Discussion on the results by other classication The following table sets forth the revenue generated from different industries in which the Group's clients operate: Six-month periods ended 30 June 2020 2019 Percentage of Percentage of Revenue total revenue Revenue total revenue Change (RMB' 000) (%) (RMB' 000) (%) (%) Oil rening 5,524,808 23.2 7,854,494 34.6 (29.7) Petrochemicals 14,428,401 60.6 10,913,276 48.1 32.2 New coal chemicals 2,204,020 9.3 2,509,314 11.1 (12.2) Other industries 1,639,927 6.9 1,404,934 6.2 16.7 Total 23,797,156 100.0 22,682,018 100.0 4.9 During the Reporting Period, due to the fact that large EPC contracting projects such as Fujian Gulei Rening and Petrochemical Integration Project, Zhongke Rening and Chemical Integration Project, SINOPEC SABIC Polycarbonate Project and Sinochem Quanzhou Ethylene Project have contributed a lot to the revenue, revenue generated from petrochemicals industry was RMB14.428 billion, representing an increase of 32.2% on a period-on-period basis; thanks to the contribution of crude oil storage facilities projects and natural gas pipeline network and gas storage facilities projects, revenue generated from other industries was RMB1.640 billion, representing an increase of 16.7% on a period-on-period basis; revenue generated from oil rening industry was RMB5.525 billion, representing a decrease of 29.7% on a period-on-period basis, which was affected by the settlement and completion of the projects such as Kuwait Oil Rening Project; revenue generated from new coal chemicals industry was RMB2.204 billion, representing a decrease of 12.2% on a period-on-period basis, which was affected by the settlement and completion of coal chemicals projects such as Zhong'An Joint Coalication Integration Project. Analysis and Discussion'Management 42 SINOPEC ENGINEERING (GROUP) CO., LTD. 2020 INTERIM REPORT Analysis and Discussion'Management The following table sets forth the revenue generated from different regions where the Group's clients operate: Six-month periods ended 30 June 2020 2019 Percentage of Percentage of Revenue total revenue Revenue total revenue Change (RMB' 000) (%) (RMB' 000) (%) (%) PRC 21,040,916 88.4 16,754,294 73.9 25.6 Overseas 2,756,240 11.6 5,927,724 26.1 (53.5) Total 23,797,156 100.0 22,682,018 100.0 4.9 During the Reporting Period, thanks to the rapid control of the domestic epidemic, the Group's active work resumption, and the large revenue contribution from large EPC contracting projects such as Fujian Gulei Refining and Petrochemical Integration Project, Zhongke Rening and Chemical Integration Project, SINOPEC SABIC Polycarbonate Project and Sinochem Quanzhou Ethylene Project; revenue of the Group generated in the PRC was RMB21.041 billion, representing an increase of 25.6% on a period-on-period basis, affected by the slowdown in progress of some overseas projects due to the spread of epidemic COVID-19 in the world and the settlement and completion of Kuwait Oil Rening Project, revenue generated from overseas was RMB2.756 billion, representing a decrease of 53.5% on a period-on-period basis. The following table sets forth the revenue generated from services provided by the Group for (i) Sinopec Group and its associates; and (ii) non-Sinopec Group and its associates: Six-month periods ended 30 June 2020 2019 Percentage of Percentage of Revenue total revenue Revenue total revenue Change (RMB' 000) (%) (RMB' 000) (%) (%) Sinopec Group and its associates 13,723,631 57.7 9,458,533 41.7 45.1 Non-Sinopec Group and its associates 10,073,525 42.3 13,223,485 58.3 (23.8) Total 23,797,156 100.0 22,682,018 100.0 4.9 During the Reporting Period, among the projects under construction, the revenue generated from Sinopec Group and its associates increased signicantly on a period-on-period basis and amounted to RMB13.724 billion, representing an increase of 45.1% on a period-on-period basis; affected by the decline in revenue from overseas projects, the revenue generated from non- Sinopec Group and its associates was RMB10.074 billion, representing a decrease of 23.8% on a period-on-period basis. SINOPEC ENGINEERING (GROUP) CO., LTD. 2020 INTERIM REPORT 43 4 Discussion on the backlog and new contracts Backlog represents the total estimated contract value of work that remains to be completed pursuant to outstanding contracts as at a certain date, net of estimated value added tax, and is calculated based on the Group's assumption that the relevant contracts will be performed in accordance with their terms. Backlog is not a measure dened by generally accepted accounting principles. Any modication, termination or suspension of these contracts by the Group's clients may have a substantial and immediate effect on the Group's backlog. Projects may also remain in the Group's backlog for an extended period of time beyond what was initially anticipated due to various factors beyond the Group's control. The following table sets forth the total value of backlog for each business segment of the Group as at the dates indicated: As at 30 June 2020 As at 31 December 2019 Change (RMB' 000) (RMB' 000) (%) Engineering, consulting and licensing 9,970,939 8,192,663 21.7 EPC Contracting 80,905,791 72,662,664 11.3 Construction 16,262,262 13,653,862 19.1 Equipment manufacturing 695,435 484,371 43.6 Total 107,834,427 94,993,560 13.5 The following table sets forth the total value of backlog categorised by the industries in which the Group's clients operate as at the dates indicated: As at 30 June 2020 As at 31 December 2019 Change (RMB' 000) (RMB' 000) (%) Oil rening 31,462,516 28,201,648 11.6 Petrochemicals 28,721,369 28,285,500 1.5 New coal chemicals 11,511,535 13,394,670 (14.1) Other industries 36,139,007 25,111,742 43.9 Total 107,834,427 94,993,560 13.5 Analysis and Discussion'Management 44 SINOPEC ENGINEERING (GROUP) CO., LTD. 2020 INTERIM REPORT Analysis and Discussion'Management The following table sets forth the total value of the backlog by regions as at the dates indicated: As at 30 June 2020 As at 31 December 2019 Change (RMB' 000) (RMB' 000) (%) PRC 83,807,756 74,754,485 12.1 Overseas 24,026,671 20,239,075 18.7 Total 107,834,427 94,993,560 13.5 The following table sets forth the total value of backlog categorised by the clients of each of (i) Sinopec Group and its associates, and (ii) non-Sinopec Group and its associates as at the dates indicated: As at 30 June 2020 As at 31 December 2019 Change (RMB' 000) (RMB' 000) (%) Sinopec Group and its associates 60,414,836 49,789,049 21.3 Non-Sinopec Group and its associates 47,419,591 45,204,511 4.9 Total 107,834,427 94,993,560 13.5 As at the end of the Reporting Period, the Group's backlog was RMB107.834 billion, representing an increase of 13.5% compared to that as at 31 December 2019, and 2.06 times of the total revenue of RMB52.261 billion in 2019. SINOPEC ENGINEERING (GROUP) CO., LTD. 2020 INTERIM REPORT 45 The following table sets forth the total value of new contracts entered into by the Group categorised by the Group's each business segment in the periods indicated: Six-month periods ended 30 June 2020 2019 Change (RMB' 000) (%) Engineering, consulting and licensing 2,988,407 1,382,037 116.2 EPC Contracting 23,771,460 24,460,035 (2.8) Construction 9,509,700 6,390,278 48.8 Equipment manufacturing 368,456 987,437 (62.7) Total 36,638,023 33,219,787 10.3 The following table sets forth the total value of new contracts entered into by the Group categorised by the industries in which the Group's clients operate in the periods indicated: Six-month periods ended 30 June 2020 2019 Change (RMB' 000) (%) Oil rening 8,785,676 9,451,172 (7.0) Petrochemicals 14,864,270 17,015,718 (12.6) New coal chemicals 320,885 4,844,253 (93.4) Other industries 12,667,192 1,908,644 563.7 Total 36,638,023 33,219,787 10.3 Analysis and Discussion'Management 46 SINOPEC ENGINEERING (GROUP) CO., LTD. 2020 INTERIM REPORT Analysis and Discussion'Management The following table sets forth the total value of new contracts entered into by the Group categorised by regions in the periods indicated: Six-month periods ended 30 June 2020 2019 Change (RMB' 000) (%) PRC 30,094,187 31,043,019 (3.1) Overseas 6,543,836 2,176,768 200.6 Total 36,638,023 33,219,787 10.3 The following table sets forth the total value of new contracts entered into by the Group with the clients of each of (i) Sinopec Group and its associates, and (ii) non-Sinopec Group and its associates in the periods indicated: Six-month periods ended 30 June 2020 2019 Change (RMB' 000) (%) Sinopec Group and its associates 24,349,418 21,264,226 14.5 Non-Sinopec Group and its associates 12,288,605 11,955,561 2.8 Total 36,638,023 33,219,787 10.3 During the Reporting Period, the value of the Group's new contracts was RMB36.638 billion, representing an increase of 10.3% compared to RMB33.220 billion for the six months ended 30 June 2019. SINOPEC ENGINEERING (GROUP) CO., LTD. 2020 INTERIM REPORT 47 5 Assets, Liabilities, Equity and Cash Flows The Group's funds mainly came from operating activities and were primarily used for working capital, capital expenditure and dividend distribution. Assets, Liabilities and Equity Units: RMB' 000 Analysis and Discussion'Management As at 30 June 2020 Total assets 67,497,829 Current assets 60,366,086 Non-current assets 7,131,743 Total liabilities 39,943,859 Current liabilities 37,166,424 Non-current liabilities 2,777,435 Net assets 27,553,970 Equity attributable to equity holders of the Company 27,549,243 Share capital 4,428,000 Reserves 23,121,243 Non-controlling interests 4,727 As at 31 December 2019 Changes 67,873,748 (375,919) 60,616,791 (250,705) 7,256,957 (125,214) 40,603,207 (659,348) 37,791,658 (625,234) 2,811,549 (34,114) 27,270,541 283,429 27,265,976 283,267 4,428,000 0 22,837,976 283,267 4,565 162 As at the end of the Reporting Period, the total assets of the Group were RMB67.498 billion, the total liabilities were RMB39.944 billion, and the equity attributable to the equity holders of the Company was RMB27.549 billion. The changes in the assets and liabilities as compared with those as at the end of 2019 and the main reasons are as follows: As at the end of the Reporting Period, the total assets were RMB67.498 billion, decreased by RMB376 million as compared with that as at the end of 2019. In particular, the current assets were RMB60.366 billion, decreased by RMB251 million as compared with that as at the end of 2019, which was mainly due to an increase of RMB1.681 billion in prepayments and other receivables, an increase of RMB1.435 billion in contract assets, a decrease of RMB1.465 billion in cash and cash equivalents, a decrease of RMB1.380 billion in notes and trade receivables; non-current assets amounted to RMB7.132 billion, a decrease of RMB125 million as compared to that as at the end of 2019, which was mainly due to the depreciation and amortization of non-current assets. As at the end of the Reporting Period, the total liabilities were RMB39.944 billion, decreased by RMB659 million as compared with that as at the end of 2019. In particular, the current liabilities were RMB37.166 billion, decreased by RMB625 million as compared with that as at the end of 2019, which was mainly due to an increase of RMB907 million in dividend payables, an increase of RMB371 million in notes and trade payables, and a decrease of RMB1.863 billion in contract liabilities; the non-current liabilities were RMB2.777 billion, decreased by RMB34 million as compared with that as at the end of 2019, which was mainly due to a decrease of RMB22 million in retirement and other supplementary benet obligations. The equity attributable to equity holders of the Company was RMB27.549 billion, increased by RMB283 million as compared with that as at the end of 2019, which was mainly due to the increase in retained earnings. 48 SINOPEC ENGINEERING (GROUP) CO., LTD. 2020 INTERIM REPORT Analysis and Discussion'Management Cash Flows During the Reporting Period, the net decrease in cash and cash equivalents was RMB1.534 billion and net cash used in operating activities was RMB1.963 billion. The following table sets forth the main items and their changes in the Group's consolidated cash ow statements for the six months ended 30 June 2020 and 2019, respectively. Units: RMB' 000 Six-month periods ended 30 June Major items of cash ows 2020 2019 Net cash used in operating activities (1,962,757) (4,964,239) Net cash generated from/(used in) investing activities 461,574 (5,283,423) Net cash used in nancing activities (32,397) (52,155) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (1,533,580) (10,299,817) During the Reporting Period, the prot before taxation was RMB1.563 billion, and the prot was RMB1.256 billion after adjusting the items in expenses that did not affect the cash ow in operating activities. Major non-cash expense items included: depreciation and amortisation of RMB306 million, exchange gain of RMB78 million, net interest income and expenditure of RMB402 million, reversal of impairment on trade receivables of RMB117 million. Receivables and payables in connection with operating activities increased the cash outow of RMB3.202 billion, which was mainly shown in: the increase in trade and other receivables balance which caused the cash outow from operating activities of RMB242 million; the increase in contract assets which caused the cash outow from operating activities of RMB1.429 billion; the decrease in inventory balance which caused the cash inow from operating activities of RMB170 million; the increase in trade and other payables balance which caused the cash inflow from operating activities of RMB159 million; the decrease in contract liabilities which caused cash outow from operating activities of RMB1.863 billion. After adjusting non-cash items, receivables and payables for the prot before taxation, deducting the income tax paid amounting to RMB219 million, and adding inflow of received interest by RMB201 million, the net cash used in operating activities was RMB1.963 billion. Net cash generated from investing activities was RMB462 million, which was mainly due to the recovery of loans to the ultimate holding company. Net cash used in nancing activities was RMB32 million, which was mainly due to the rental expenses of the leased right-of-use assets. Based on the cash flows during the Reporting Period, the Group has adequate working capital. The Group will continue to strengthen the settlement of trade debts, control the use of working capital in operating activities, proactively manage the investment risk, expand the scale of investment and increase the return on capital. SINOPEC ENGINEERING (GROUP) CO., LTD. 2020 INTERIM REPORT 49 Summary of Financial Ratios The following table sets forth the Group's key nancial ratios for the periods indicated: Six-month periods ended 30 June Main nancial ratios 2020 2019 Net prot margin (%) 5.3 5.3 Return on assets (%) (1) 1.9 1.7 Return on equity (%) (2) 4.6 4.5 Return on invested capital (%) (3) 4.7 4.5 Main nancial ratios As at 30 June 2020 As at 31 December 2019 Gearing ratio (%) (4) 0.6 0.7 Net debt to equity ratio (%) (5) Net cash Net cash Current ratio (%) (6) 1.6 1.6 Quick ratio (%) (7) 1.6 1.6 (1) Return on assets＝ Prot for the period (Opening balance of total assets + Closing balance of total assets)/2 (2) Return on equity＝ Prot for the period Total equity at the end of the period (3) Return on invested capital＝ Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) for the period x (1 - effective income tax rate) Total interest bearing debt at the end of the period - Credit loans + Total equity at the end of the period (4) Gearing ratio＝ Interest bearing debt at the end of the period Total interest bearing debt at the end of the period + Total equity at the end of the period (5) Net debt to equity ratio＝ Net debt at the end of the period Total equity at the end of the period (6) Current ratio＝ Current assets Current liabilities (7) Quick ratio＝ Current assets - Inventories Current liabilities Analysis and Discussion'Management 50 SINOPEC ENGINEERING (GROUP) CO., LTD. 2020 INTERIM REPORT Analysis and Discussion'Management Return on assets During the Reporting Period, the Group's return on assets increased to 1.9% from 1.7% for the same period in 2019, mainly due to the increase in the prot during the Reporting Period and the decrease in the total assets at the end of the Reporting Period. Return on equity The Group's return on equity increased to 4.6% from 4.5% for the same period in 2019, mainly due to the increase in the prot during the Reporting Period. Return on invested capital The Group's return on invested capital increased to 4.7% from 4.5% for the same period in 2019 for the same reasons as the increase in return on equity. Gearing ratio The Group's gearing ratio decreased to 0.6% from 0.7% at the end of 2019, mainly due to the decrease in interest-bearing borrowings at the end of the Reporting Period. Net debt to equity ratio The Group maintained positive net cash as at 30 June 2020 and as at 31 December 2019. Current ratio The Group's current ratio was 1.6, which was basically the same as at the end of 2019. Quick ratio The Group's quick ratio was 1.6, which was basically the same as at the end of 2019. 6 Foreign Exchange Risk The Group continued to operate some engineering business overseas and formed foreign currency-denominated receivables, payables and cash balances. In addition, the Group raised funds denominated in foreign currencies by issuing H shares. During the Reporting Period, foreign currencies held by the Group were primarily U.S. dollars, Euros and Kuwait dinars. In the future, changes in foreign exchange rates may affect the quotation of the Group's services and expenditure on the procurement of materials in foreign currency. Fluctuations in foreign exchange rates may inuence the Group's results of operations and nancial position. During the Reporting Period, the Group did not carry out hedging transactions related to foreign exchange uctuations. SINOPEC ENGINEERING (GROUP) CO., LTD. 2020 INTERIM REPORT 51 7 Employees and Remuneration Policy As at the end of the Reporting Period, the Group had a total of 17,035 employees. The following list is a categorization of employee details in different business sectors as at 30 June 2020. As at 30 June 2020 Percentage of the Number of Employees Total Employees (%) Engineering and Technical Personnel 11,586 68.0 Management Personnel 2,070 12.2 Production Personnel 3,379 19.8 Total 17,035 100.0 The following list is a categorization of employee details in accordance with education level as at 30 June 2020. As at 30 June 2020 Percentage of the Number of Employees Total Employees (%) Master Degree 2,512 14.7 Bachelor Degree 7,701 45.2 Tertiary Qualication 2,929 17.2 Others 3,893 22.9 Total 17,035 100.0 During the Reporting Period, the Group maintained good labour relations. The remuneration of our employees mainly consists of salary, discretionary bonuses and contributions to the compulsory social security funds. In accordance with the laws of the PRC, the Group participates in different retirement pension related programmes for our employees, including the programmes organized by the provincial and municipal governments of the PRC and other complementary retirement pension related plans. Bonuses are usually determined in accordance with the overall performance of the Group's business. For the six months ended 30 June 2020 and the six months ended 30 June 2019, the employment costs of the Group were approximately RMB2.113 billion and RMB2.342 billion, respectively. The Group provides on-the-job training and development opportunities to promote the career development for the employees. During the Reporting Period, the Group focused on the production and operation objectives, and, under the current requirements for prevention and control of epidemic COVID-19, carried out various online training activities as scheduled, covering topics of technological innovation and management improvement. Analysis and Discussion'Management 52 SINOPEC ENGINEERING (GROUP) CO., LTD. 2020 INTERIM REPORT SINOPEC ENGINEERING (GROUP) CO., LTD. 2020 INTERIM REPORT 53 SIGNIFICANT EVENTS 54 SINOPEC ENGINEERING (GROUP) CO., LTD. 2020 INTERIM REPORT Events cantSigni 1 Corporate Governance During the Reporting Period, the Company complied with all code provisions in the Code on Corporate Governance Practices set out in Appendix 14 to the Hong Kong Listing Rules and did not conduct any acts which deviated from such code provisions. 2 H Share Appreciation Rights Scheme For the details of H Shares appreciation rights scheme of the Company, please refer to the announcement of the Company entitled "The Proposed Initial Terms of H Share Appreciation Rights Scheme" dated 21 August 2017, the circular of the Company in relation to the second extraordinary general meeting for the year 2017 dated 3 November 2017, the "Announcement in Relation to the Approval of the Proposed Initial Terms of H Share Appreciation Rights Scheme by the SASAC" dated 12 December 2017, the "Announcement of Resolutions Passed at the Second Extraordinary General Meeting for the Year 2017" dated 20 December 2017, the announcement entitled "Grant of H Share Appreciation Rights" dated 20 December 2017, the announcement entitled "Unfulllment of the Conditions to the First Effective Phase of the Initial Grant Under the H Share Appreciation Rights Scheme" dated 30 July 2019, and the contents in relation to the unfulllment of the conditions to the second effective phase of the Initial Grant under the H Share Appreciation Rights Scheme in the announcement dated 23 March 2020. On 20 December 2017, the Company granted 13,143,000 units of H share appreciation rights (the "H Share Appreciation Rights") (representing 0.30% of the total issued shares of the Company and 0.90% of the total issued H shares of the Company as at 20 December 2017) to 89 incentive recipients, accounting for approximately 0.5% of the total number of contracted employees of the Company as at 20 December 2017 (the "Initial Grant"), including the Directors (other than the independent non-executive Directors), the Company's senior management members (including presidents, vice presidents and chief nancial officer) and the core management, technical and highly skilled personnel of the Company's subsidiaries. The exercise price of each H Share Appreciation Right granted under the Initial Grant is HKD6.35 per share. As reviewed and approved at the 2017 annual general meeting convened on 8 May 2018, the nal cash dividend of RMB0.144 per share (inclusive of applicable tax) was paid by the Company. As reviewed and approved in the thirteenth meeting of the Second Session of the Board convened on 21 August 2018, the Company distributed 2018 interim cash dividend of RMB0.100 per share (inclusive of applicable tax). As reviewed and approved at the 2018 annual general meeting convened on 8 May 2019, the nal cash dividend of RMB0.124 per share (inclusive of applicable tax) was paid by the Company. As reviewed and approved in the fth meeting of the Third Session of the Board convened on 16 August 2019, the Company distributed 2019 interim cash dividend of RMB0.108 per share (inclusive of applicable tax). As reviewed and approved at the 2019 annual general meeting convened on 8 May 2020, the nal cash dividend of RMB0.212 per share (inclusive of applicable tax) was paid by the Company. As at the date of this interim report, the distribution of the nal dividends of 2017, the interim dividends of 2018, the nal dividends of 2018, the interim dividends of 2019 and the nal dividends of 2019 has been completed. According to Article 28 of "The H Share Appreciation Rights Scheme and the Initial Grant" (the "H Share Appreciation Rights Scheme") in Appendix I to the circular of the second extraordinary general meeting for the year 2017 published on 3 November 2017, the Company may adjust the exercise price of the H Share Appreciation Rights in the event of distribution of dividends, and the exercise price after adjustment will be equal to the exercise price before adjustment minus the amount of dividends distributed per share. Thus, the exercise price of each H Share Appreciation Right under the Initial Grant will be adjusted to HKD5.572 per share. SINOPEC ENGINEERING (GROUP) CO., LTD. 2020 INTERIM REPORT 55 Events cantSigni Unfulllment of the Conditions to the First Effective Phase of the Initial Grant under the H Share Appreciation Rights Scheme For details of the unfulllment of the conditions to the rst effective phase of the Initial Grant under the H Share Appreciation Rights Scheme, please refer to the announcement of the Company dated 30 July 2019 and the 2019 interim report of the Company. Unfulllment of the Conditions to the Second Effective Phase of the Initial Grant under the H Share Appreciation Rights Scheme For details of the unfulllment of the conditions to the second effective phase of the Initial Grant under the H Share Appreciation Rights Scheme, please refer to the announcement of the Company dated 23 March 2020 and the 2019 annual report of the Company. The nullication of H Share Appreciation Rights in the rst and second effective phases will not affect the remaining number of H Share Appreciation Rights of 4,468,620 units to be effective upon the third effective phase under the Initial Grant. According to Article 23 of Chapter 7 of the H Share Appreciation Rights Scheme, the conditions upon which the granted H Share Appreciation Rights become effective include conditions based on the Group's performance and conditions based on the performance of the relevant incentive recipients. The performance evaluation benchmarks on the Group for the third effective phase are as follows: the ROE of the nancial year immediately before the effective date shall not be lower than 10.0% and shall not be lower than 75 percentile of such growth rate of revenue of benchmark companies the growth rate of revenue of the nancial year immediately before the effective date as compared with that of the nancial year immediately before the grant shall not be lower than 29.3% and shall not be lower than 75 percentile of such growth rate of revenue of benchmark companies the EVA of the nancial year immediately before the effective date shall not be less than RMB2.373 billion The Company will use the nancials prepared in accordance with the China Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises and the net prot after deduction of non-recurring prot or loss for the purposes of computing the ROE, the growth rate of revenue and the EVA stated above. The benchmark companies shall be those with similar business, in similar markets, with similar scale as the Group and with relatively stable historical operating performance. During the Reporting Period, save for the above adjustment to the exercise price and the unfulllment of the conditions to the rst and second effective phases of the Initial Grant under the H Share Appreciation Rights Scheme, there are no other matters in relation to the number of units and adjustment to the exercise price of the H Share Appreciation Rights. For details of the Company's H Share Appreciation Rights Scheme, please refer to Note 36 of the consolidated nancial statements in this report. 3 The Dividend Distribution Plan for the Six-month Period ended 30 June 2020 The twelfth meeting of the third session of the Board approved the dividend distribution plan for the six months ended 30 June 2020. An interim cash dividend of RMB0.113 per share (inclusive of applicable taxes) would be distributed based on 4,428,000,000 shares (including 1,460,800,000 H shares and 2,967,200,000 domestic shares), being the total share capital of the Company as at 30 June 2020. Since shareholders of the Company have authorised the Board to decide the interim prot distribution plan of 2020 by an ordinary resolution in the 2019 annual general meeting held on 8 May 2020, it is unnecessary to submit the above dividend distribution plan to the general meeting of shareholders for review and approval. 56 SINOPEC ENGINEERING (GROUP) CO., LTD. 2020 INTERIM REPORT Events cantSigni The interim dividend will be paid on or before Friday, 30 October 2020 to all shareholders whose names appear on the register of members of the Company at the close of business on Monday, 21 September 2020. In order to qualify for the interim dividend, the H shareholders must lodge all share certicates accompanied by the transfer documents with Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Ltd. (address: Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong) before 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, 15 September 2020 for registration. For the purpose of ascertaining the shareholders who are qualied for the interim dividend, the register of members for H shares will be closed from Wednesday, 16 September 2020 to Monday, 21 September 2020 (both days inclusive). The dividend will be denominated and declared in Renminbi. The holders of Domestic Shares will be paid in Renminbi and the holders of H Shares will be paid in Hong Kong dollars. The exchange rate for the dividend to be paid in Hong Kong dollars will be the mean of the exchange rates of Renminbi to Hong Kong dollars as announced by the People's Bank of China during the ve business days prior to the date of declaration of the dividend by the Board (i.e. Friday, 21 August 2020). The mean of the exchange rates of Renminbi to Hong Kong dollars as announced by the People's Bank of China during the ve business days prior to the date of declaration of the interim dividend by the Board (i.e. Friday, 21 August 2020) is RMB0.89424 to HKD1.00. Accordingly, the interim dividend will be HKD0.1264 per H share (inclusive of applicable taxes). In accordance with the Enterprise Income Tax Law of the People's Republic of China (中華人民共和國企業所得稅法) and its implementation regulations, the Company is required to withhold and pay enterprise income tax at the rate of 10% on behalf of the non-resident enterprise shareholders whose names appear on the register of members for H Shares when distributing the cash dividends. Any H Shares not registered under the name of an individual shareholder, including HKSCC Nominees Limited, other nominees, agents or trustees, or other organisations or groups, shall be deemed as shares held by non-resident enterprise shareholders. Therefore, enterprise income tax shall be withheld from dividends payable to such shareholders. If holders of H Shares intend to change their shareholder status, please enquire about the relevant procedures with their agents or trustees. The Company will strictly comply with the law and the requirements of the relevant government authority and withhold and pay enterprise income tax on behalf of the relevant shareholders based on the register of members for H Shares as at Monday, 21 September 2020. If the individual holders of H Shares are Hong Kong or Macau residents or residents of the countries which have an agreed tax rate of 10% for the cash dividends given to them under the relevant tax agreements with the PRC, the Company should withhold and pay individual income tax on behalf of the relevant shareholders at a rate of 10%. Should the individual holders of H Shares be residents of the countries which have an agreed tax rate of less than 10% under the relevant tax agreements with the PRC, the Company shall withhold and pay individual income tax on behalf of the relevant shareholders at a rate of 10%. In that case, if the relevant individual holders of H Shares wish to reclaim the extra amount withheld due to the application of 10% tax rate, the Company can apply for the relevant agreed preferential tax treatment provided that the relevant shareholders submit the information required by the notice of the tax agreement to the H share registrar of the Company. The Company will assist with the tax refund of the extra amount after obtaining the approval of the competent tax authority. Should the individual holders of H Shares be residents of the countries which have an agreed tax rate of over 10% but less than 20% under the relevant tax agreements with the PRC, the Company shall withhold and pay the individual income tax at the agreed actual rate in accordance with the relevant tax agreement. In the case that the individual holders of H Shares are residents of the countries which have an agreed tax rate of 20% under the relevant tax agreements with the PRC, or which have not entered into any tax agreement with the PRC, or in any other circumstances, the Company shall withhold and pay the individual income tax at a rate of 20%. For investors (including enterprises and individuals) investing in the H Shares of the Company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange through the Shanghai Stock Exchange or Shenzhen Stock Exchange (the "Southbound Trading"), the Company has entered into the Agreement on Appropriation of Cash Dividends of H Shares for Southbound Trading《( 港股通H股股票現金紅利派 發協議》) with China Securities Depository and Clearing Corporation Limited, pursuant to which, China Securities Depository and Clearing Corporation Limited, as the nominee of the holders of H Shares for Southbound Trading, will receive all cash dividends distributed by the Company and distribute the cash dividends to the relevant investors of H Shares of Southbound Trading through its depositary and clearing system. The cash dividends for the investors of H Shares of Southbound Trading will be paid in Renminbi. SINOPEC ENGINEERING (GROUP) CO., LTD. 2020 INTERIM REPORT 57 Events cantSigni Pursuant to the relevant requirements under the "Notice on the Tax Policies Related to the Pilot Program of the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect" (Caishui [2014] No. 81) 《( 關於滬港通股票市場交易互聯互通機制試點關稅收政策的通知》(財稅[2014]81號)) and the "Notice on the Tax Policies Related to the Pilot Program of the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect" (Caishui [2016] No. 127) 《( 關於深港股票市場交易互聯互通機制試點有關稅收政策的通知》(財稅[2016]127號), for dividends received by domestic investors from investing in H shares listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange through Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect or Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect, the company of such H shares shall withhold and pay individual income tax at the rate of 20% on behalf of the investors. For dividends received by domestic securities investment funds from investing in H shares listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange through Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect or Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect, the tax payable shall be the same as that for individual investors. The company of such H shares will not withhold and pay the income tax of dividends for domestic enterprise investors and those domestic enterprise investors shall report and pay the relevant tax themselves. 4 Connected Transactions Continuing Connected Transactions between the Group and Sinopec Group During the Reporting Period, the Group entered into a series of continuing connected transactions or agreements with Sinopec Group, including the following: the Engineering and Construction Services Framework Agreement and the supplemental agreement; the Financial Services Framework Agreement and the supplemental agreement; the Technology R&D Framework Agreement and the supplemental agreement; the General Services Framework Agreement and the supplemental agreement; the Land Use Right and Property Lease Framework Agreement; the Counter-guarantees provided by Sinopec Group; the Safe Production Insurance Fund; and the Trademark Licensing Agreement. For further details, please refer to the section headed "Connected Transactions" in the Company's prospectus published on 10 May 2013, the Company's announcement entitled "Continuing Connected Transactions - Financial Services Framework Agreement" published on 19 August 2013, the contents related to the Financial Services Framework Agreement in the Company's circular to its shareholders published on 10 September 2013, the Company's announcement entitled "Adjustments to Annual Caps for Continuing Connected Transactions under the Technology R&D Framework Agreement" published on 17 March 2014, the contents in relation to the Financial Services Framework Agreement and the Engineering Services Framework Agreement in the Company's circular to its shareholders published on 15 September 2015, the Company's announcement entitled "Renewal of Technology R&D Framework Agreement, Financial Services Framework Agreement and Engineering and Construction Services Framework Agreement and the Annual Caps" published on 31 August 2015, the Company's announcement entitled "Renewal of Technology R&D Framework Agreement, Financial Services Framework Agreement and Engineering and Construction Services Framework Agreement and the Annual Caps and the Continuing Connected Transactions and Major Transactions under the Financial Services Framework Agreement" published on 15 September 2015, the Company's announcement entitled "Renewal of the General Services Framework Agreement, the Technology R&D Framework Agreement, the Financial Services Framework Agreement and Engineering and Construction Services Framework Agreement and the Annual Caps and Major Transactions and the Continuing Connected Transactions under the Financial Services Framework Agreement and the Engineering and Construction Services Framework Agreement" published on 21 August 2018 and the contents in relation to the Financial Services Framework Agreement and the Engineering Services Framework Agreement in the Company's circular to its shareholders published on 19 September 2018. 58 SINOPEC ENGINEERING (GROUP) CO., LTD. 2020 INTERIM REPORT Events cantSigni The Group's Connected Transactions During the Reporting Period, the aggregate value of the connected transactions entered into by the Group was RMB16.261 billion. In particular, the expenses amounted to RMB2.137 billion and the revenue amounted to RMB14.124 billion (including RMB13.783 billion from the sale of products and services and RMB341 million from interest income), thus satisfying the exemption requirements specied by the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. During the Reporting Period, the engineering and construction services (supply of equipment and materials, procurement of services and equipment leasing, technology licensing and other engineering-related services) provided by Sinopec Group to the Group amounted to RMB2.116 billion, which was within the annual cap. The engineering and construction services (engineering consulting, technology licensing, engineering design, EPC contracting, construction and equipment manufacturing, etc.) provided by the Group to Sinopec Group amounted to RMB13.691 billion, which was within the annual cap. During the Reporting Period, the service fees in relation to the settlement and other nancial services between the Group and Sinopec Finance Co., Ltd. and Sinopec Century Bright Capital Investment Limited were RMB1 million, which was within the annual cap. The maximum daily balance of deposits and interest income was RMB7.280 billion, which was within the annual cap. The maximum daily balance of entrustment loans was RMB19 billion, which was within the annual cap. During the Reporting Period, the technology R&D services provided by the Group to Sinopec Group amounted to RMB86 million, which was within the annual cap. During the Reporting Period, the counter-guarantees provided by Sinopec Group to the Group amounted to USD52 million, which was within the annual cap. During the Reporting Period, the general services provided by Sinopec Group to the Group amounted to RMB19 million, which was within the annual cap. During the Reporting Period, the land use right and property lease contracts provided by the Group to Sinopec Group amounted to RMB6 million, which was within the annual cap. During the Reporting Period, the land use right and property lease contracts provided by Sinopec Group to the Group amounted to RMB1 million, which was within the annual cap. In terms of the premium payable under the documents on safe production funds, the amount payable by the Group shall not be less than the amount specied in these documents. For more information on major related parties (including the connected transactions above) during the Reporting Period, please refer to Note 40 of the consolidated nancial statements prepared in accordance with the IFRS in this interim report. SINOPEC ENGINEERING (GROUP) CO., LTD. 2020 INTERIM REPORT 59 Events cantSigni Opinions of Independent Non-executive Directors on the Above-mentioned Continuing Connected Transactions (including Deposits and Entrustment Loan Transactions under the Financial Services Framework Agreement) The independent non-executive Directors reviewed the nature, implementation of annual caps, pricing policy and internal control procedure of the above-mentioned continuing connected transactions (including deposits and entrustment loans under the Financial Services Framework Agreement), and conrmed as follows: The transactions were entered into in the ordinary and usual course of business of the Group; One of the following items was met: The transactions were entered into on normal commercial terms; If there were not sufficient comparable transactions to decipher whether the transactions were on normal commercial terms, the transactions under the relevant agreements were entered into on terms no less favourable to the Company than terms available to or from independent third parties (as the case may be); or If there were no appropriate assessments to determine whether the transactions met the conditions under (i) and above, the transactions were entered into on terms that were fair and reasonable to the shareholders of the Company; and The transactions were conducted in accordance with the relevant agreements and the terms are fair and reasonable and in the interests of the shareholders of the Company as a whole. 5 Material Litigation or Arbitration Events The Company is currently involved in claims which arose in connection with the collapse of a partially completed oil storage tank of the oil and gas storage tank project in Alberta, Canada on 24 April 2007, which resulted in the deaths of two workers and injuries of four others. The case has not progressed for a long time, and the Company has submitted an application for formal withdrawal to the court. There were no other material litigation or arbitration events during the Reporting Period. 6 Other Material Contracts Save as disclosed in this interim report, the Group had no other contracts of signicance which should be disclosed during the Reporting Period. 7 Repurchase, Sale and Redemption of Shares During the Reporting Period, the Group did not repurchase, sell or redeem any securities of the Company. 8 Reserves During the Reporting Period, movements in the reserves of the Group were set out in the consolidated statement of changes in equity of the nancial report, which was prepared in accordance with IFRS in this interim report. 60 SINOPEC ENGINEERING (GROUP) CO., LTD. 2020 INTERIM REPORT Events cantSigni 9 Use of IPO Proceeds During the Reporting Period, the Group used a total of RMB185 million net proceeds from the global offering, which was mainly used for newly added long-term equity investment amounted to RMB120 million, the purchase of large lifting and transport equipment and specialized construction equipment amounted to RMB36 million, the construction of engineering and technological research and development center, modular construction base and machinery manufacturing project amounted to RMB20 million, and the construction of information system amounted to RMB9 million. As at the end of the Reporting Period, the total amount of net proceeds from the global offering used by the Group amounted to RMB4.552 million, and the remaining balance of the net proceeds from the global offering was approximately RMB6.606 billion (approximately RMB580 million of the remaining net proceeds for establishing an engineering and technological research and development center, modular construction base and machinery manufacturing projects; approximately RMB300 million of the remaining net proceeds for improving and developing overseas marketing networks; approximately RMB468 million of the remaining net proceeds for information technology development projects; approximately RMB364 million of the remaining net proceeds for purchasing large lifting and transport equipment and specialized construction equipment; approximately RMB1.035 billion of the remaining net proceeds for newly added long-term equity investment; and approximately RMB3.859 billion of the remaining net proceeds for mergers and acquisitions of engineering companies, purchase of patents and other proprietary technologies and other items). The expected timeline for the use of net proceeds will be subject to the business development of the Company. The use of proceeds from the global offering by the Company is in consistence with that previously disclosed in the announcement. For details of the use of proceeds, please refer to the announcements of the Company entitled "Adjustment in Use of Proceeds from the Global Offering" dated 13 December 2013 and "Adjustment in the Allocations of the Use of Proceeds from the Global Offering" dated 26 October 2018. During the Reporting Period, there was no material change to the use of proceeds from the global offering of the Group. 10 Assets Transactions and Major Investments During the Reporting Period, the Group had not conducted any material assets transactions and major investments other than those conducted in the ordinary and usual course of business. 11 Insolvency and Restructuring During the Reporting Period, the Group was not involved in any insolvency or restructuring matters. 12 Material Trusteeship, Contracting and Lease During the Reporting Period, the Group was not involved in any material trusteeship, contracting or lease of any asset of other companies, nor placing its assets to or under any other companies' trusteeship, contracting or lease which were required to be disclosed. 13 Material Acquisitions and Disposal During the Reporting Period, the Group had no material acquisitions or disposal. SINOPEC ENGINEERING (GROUP) CO., LTD. 2020 INTERIM REPORT 61 Events cantSigni 14 Financial Derivatives for Hedging Purposes On 20 March 2020, the tenth meeting of the Third Session of the Board considered and approved the resolution in relation to the 2020 annual business plan for nancial derivatives. For details, please refer to the announcement of the Company dated 23 March 2020. During the Reporting Period, the Group did not use any nancial derivative for hedging purposes. 15 Pledged Assets During the Reporting Period, the Group has no pledged assets. 16 Debt The Group has no bank loans or other borrowings as at the end of the Reporting Period. 17 Contingent Liabilities For details of the contingent liabilities of the Group, please refer to Note 39 to the nancial statements contained in this report. 18 Review of Interim Report The audit committee of the Company has reviewed this interim report. The audit committee did not have any disagreement concerning the nancial statements in this interim report. The audit committee is comprised of all independent non-executive Directors, namely, Mr. YE Zheng, Mr. HUI Chiu Chung, Stephen and Mr. JIN Yong. Among them, Mr. YE Zheng has the appropriate professional qualications (including being a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certied Public Accountants) and more than 24 years of experience in auditing, internal control and consultancy. 19 Signicant Events Affecting the Group after the Reporting Period From 30 June 2020 and up to the date of this interim report, there is no significant event that affected the Group after the Reporting Period. 20 Other Important Matters During the Reporting Period, none of the Company, the Board and the Directors was subject to any administrative means or sanctions by Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission or publicly condemned by the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. 62 SINOPEC ENGINEERING (GROUP) CO., LTD. 2020 INTERIM REPORT DIRECTORS, SUPERVISORS AND OTHER MEMBERS OF SENIOR MANAGEMENT SINOPEC ENGINEERING (GROUP) CO., LTD. 2020 INTERIM REPORT 63 64 Management Senior of Members Other and Supervisors Directors, SINOPEC ENGINEERING (GROUP) CO., LTD. 2020 INTERIM REPORT As at 30 June 2020, members of the Company's Board of Directors and the Supervisory Committee and other members of the senior management are as follows: 1 Directors Prole of the Directors of the Third Session of the Board Name Gender Age (1) Position in the Company Term of Office as Director YU Renming Male 56 Chairman of the Board and Executive Director February 2020 - October 2021 XIANG Wenwu Male 54 Executive Director and President October 2018 - October 2021 WU Wenxin Male 56 Non-executive Director October 2018 - October 2021 SUN Lili Female 58 Executive Director October 2018 - October 2021 ZHOU Yingguan Male 51 Executive Director October 2018 - October 2021 HUI Chiu Chung, Stephen Male 73 Independent non-executive Director October 2018 - October 2021 JIN Yong Male 84 Independent non-executive Director October 2018 - October 2021 YE Zheng Male 55 Independent non-executive Director October 2018 - October 2021 Note: The age of each of the Directors of the Third Session of the Board was that as at the end of the Reporting Period. List of relevant information of the Directors resigned during the Reporting Period Name Gender Age (1) Position in the Company Term of office YU Baocai Male 55 Chairman of the Board and Non-executive Director October 2018 - February 2020 LU Dong Male 57 Vice Chairman of the Board and Executive Director October 2018 - February 2020 Note: The age of each of the retired Directors was that as at the end of the Reporting Period. SINOPEC ENGINEERING (GROUP) CO., LTD. 2020 INTERIM REPORT 65 2 Supervisors Prole of the Supervisors of the Third Session of the Supervisory Committee Name Gender Age (1) Position in the Company Term of Office as Supervisor ZHU Fei Male 55 Chairman of the Supervisory Committee October 2018 - October 2021 and Chairman of the Trade Union WANG Guoliang Male 60 Supervisor October 2018 - October 2021 YE Wenbang Male 57 Supervisor October 2018 - October 2021 WU Jibo Male 52 Supervisor October 2018 - October 2021 XU Yijun Male 56 Employee Representative Supervisor October 2018 - October 2021 JIANG Dejun Male 55 Employee Representative Supervisor October 2018 - October 2021 WU Zhongxian Male 57 Employee Representative Supervisor October 2018 - October 2021 Note: The age of each of the supervisors of the Third Session of the Supervisory Committee was that as at the end of the Reporting Period. 3 Other Members of the Senior Management Prole of other members of the Senior Management Name Gender Age (1) Position in the Company Date of Taking Office XIANG Wenwu Male 54 President January 2017 QI Guosheng Male 59 Vice President November 2014 ZHU Fei Male 55 Chairman of the Trade Union November 2019 WANG Guohua Male 51 Vice President April 2019 JIA Yiqun Male 52 Chief Financial Officer August 2012 Company Secretary July 2019 WANG Yi Male 49 Vice President July 2019 ZHENG Lijun Male 52 Vice President November 2019 Note: The age of each of other senior management members was that as at the end of the Reporting Period. 4 Equity Interest of Directors, Supervisors and Members of the Senior Management of the Company During the Reporting Period, to the best knowledge of the Directors, none of the Directors, Supervisors and members of the Senior Management of the Company and their respective associates had any interest or short positions in any shares, underlying shares or debentures of the Company or any associated corporations (within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO) which are required to be notied to the Company and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange pursuant to Divisions 7 and 8 of Part XV of the SFO (including interests or short positions which they are taken or deemed to have under such provisions of the SFO), or which were required, pursuant to section 352 of the SFO, to be entered into the register referred to therein, or which are required, pursuant to the Model Code for Securities Transactions by Directors of Listed Companies (the "Model Code") under Appendix 10 to the Hong Kong Listing Rules, to be notied to the Company and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. After specic inquiries by the Company, all Directors and Supervisors conrmed that they complied with the standards of the Model Code during the Reporting Period. Management Senior of Members Other and Supervisors Directors, 66 SINOPEC ENGINEERING (GROUP) CO., LTD. 2020 INTERIM REPORT SINOPEC ENGINEERING (GROUP) CO., LTD. 2020 INTERIM REPORT 67 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 68 SINOPEC ENGINEERING (GROUP) CO., LTD. 2020 INTERIM REPORT INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT To the Shareholders of SINOPEC Engineering (Group) Co., Ltd. (Established in the People's Republic of China with limited liability) OPINION We have audited the consolidated financial statements of SINOPEC Engineering (Group) Co., Ltd. (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (together the "Group") set out on pages 71 to 139, which comprise the consolidated statement of nancial position as at 30 June 2020, and the consolidated statement of prot or loss and other comprehensive income, the consolidated statement of changes in equity and the consolidated statement of cash flows for the six-month period then ended, and notes to the consolidated nancial statements, including a summary of signicant accounting policies. In our opinion, the consolidated nancial statements give a true and fair view of the consolidated nancial position of the Group as at 30 June 2020, and its consolidated nancial performance and its consolidated cash ows for the six-month period then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRSs") and have been properly prepared in compliance with the disclosure requirements of the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance. BASIS FOR OPINION We conducted our audit in accordance with International Standards on Auditing ("ISAs"). Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the "Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements section" of our report. We are independent of the Group in accordance with Hong Kong Institute of Certied Public Accountants' "Code of Ethics for Professional Accountants" (the "Code"), and we have fullled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with the Code. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. KEY AUDIT MATTERS Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most signicance in our audit of the consolidated nancial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the consolidated nancial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. Revenue recognition of construction contracts (Refer to notes 3.23, 5(a) and 6 to the consolidated nancial statements) The Group recognised revenue of RMB23,797,156,000 for the six-month period ended 30 June 2020. Revenue from construction contracts is recognised over the period of the contract by reference to the progress towards complete satisfaction of that performance obligation, depending on the nature of the contract, is measured mainly by reference to the proportion of contract costs incurred for work performed to date to estimated total contract costs for each contract. Management estimates the total contract revenue and total contract costs at the inception of each contract. As the contract progresses, management regularly reviews and revises the estimates of contract revenue and contract costs if circumstances change, such as variations in contract work, claims and incentive payments. The increases or decreases in estimated total contract revenue or total contract costs resulted in the adjustments to the extent of progress toward completion and revenue recognised in the period in which the circumstances that give rise to the revision becomes known by management. These transactions require individual consideration and involve management's estimates and judgment. We have identied the revenue recognition related to construction contracts as a key audit matter. Our response: Our procedures in relation to the revenue recognition of construction contracts included: assessing and testing the related internal control of the management's accounting estimates and judgment of construction contracts;

obtaining material construction contracts to review key contract terms and verify the total contract revenues;

checking, on a sample basis, the principal terms set out in the relevant construction contracts and the implementation status and testing on the accuracy of the calculation of percentage of completion and revenue and costs recognised during the period;

testing, on a sample basis, the amount and timing of the construction contract cost recognised and performing cut-off testing procedures to check that cost had been recognised in the appropriate account period; and

cut-off testing procedures to check that cost had been recognised in the appropriate account period; and performing analytical review procedures on the gross margins of material construction contracts of the Group. SINOPEC ENGINEERING (GROUP) CO., LTD. 2020 INTERIM REPORT 69 KEY AUDIT MATTERS (CONTINUED) Provision for expected credit losses ("ECL") of trade receivables and contract assets (Refer to notes 3.8(c),20 and 22(a) to the consolidated nancial statements) ECL for trade receivables and contract assets are based on management's estimate of the lifetime ECL to be incurred, which is estimated by taking into account the credit loss experience, ageing of overdue trade receivables, customers' repayment history and customers' nancial position and an assessment of both the current and forecast general economic conditions, all of which involve a signicant degree of management judgment. We have identied ECL assessment of trade receivables and contract assets as a key audit matter because their assessment is a subjective area as it requires the management's judgment and uses of estimates. Our response: Our procedures in relation to management's ECL assessment on trade receivables and contract assets included: reviewing and assessing the application of the Group's policy for calculating the ECL;

evaluating techniques and methodology in the ECL model against the requirements of IFRS 9;

assessing the reasonableness of management's loss allowance estimates by examining the information used by management to form such judgments, including testing the accuracy of the historical default data, evaluating whether the expected credit loss rates are appropriately adjusted based on current economic conditions and forward-looking information and examining the actual losses recorded during the current nancial year and assessing whether there was an indication of management bias when recognising loss allowances;

forward-looking information and examining the actual losses recorded during the current nancial year and assessing whether there was an indication of management bias when recognising loss allowances; evaluating the design, implementation and operating effectiveness of key internal controls which govern credit control, debt collection and estimation of ECL; and

discussing with management the estimates of the recoverable amounts for those signicant trade receivables over 180 days after the reporting period, including customers' payment history and current ability to pay, and take into account information specic to the customer as well as pertaining to the economic environment in which the customer operates. OTHER INFORMATION The directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises all the information in the interim report of the Company, but does not include the consolidated nancial statements and our auditor's report thereon. Our opinion on the consolidated nancial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the consolidated nancial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the consolidated financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard. DIRECTORS' RESPONSIBILITIES FOR THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS The directors are responsible for the preparation of the consolidated financial statements that give a true and fair view in accordance with IFRSs and the disclosure requirements of the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance, and for such internal control as the directors determine is necessary to enable the preparation of consolidated nancial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the consolidated nancial statements, the directors are responsible for assessing the Group's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the directors either intend to liquidate the Group or to cease operations, or have no realistic alternative but to do so. The directors are also responsible for overseeing the Group's financial reporting process. The Audit Committee assists the directors in discharging their responsibility in this regard. AUDITOR'S RESPONSIBILITIES FOR THE AUDIT OF THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated nancial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue the auditor's report that includes our opinion. The report is made solely to you, as a body, in accordance with the terms of our engagement, and for no other purpose. We do not assume responsibility towards or accept liability to any other person for the contents of this report. 70 SINOPEC ENGINEERING (GROUP) CO., LTD. 2020 INTERIM REPORT AUDITOR'S RESPONSIBILITIES FOR THE AUDIT OF THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (CONTINUED) Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with ISAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to inuence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these consolidated nancial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with ISAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also: identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated nancial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Group's internal control.

evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the directors.

conclude on the appropriateness of the directors' use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast signicant doubt on the Group's ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor's report to the related disclosures in the consolidated nancial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor's report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Group to cease to continue as a going concern.

evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the consolidated nancial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the consolidated financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the nancial information of the entities or business activities within the Group to express an opinion on the consolidated nancial statements. We are responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the group audit. We remain solely responsible for our audit opinion. We communicate with the Audit Committee regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and signicant audit ndings, including any signicant deciencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide the Audit Committee with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with the directors, we determine those matters that were of most signicance in the audit of the consolidated nancial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor's report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benets of such communication. OTHER MATTER The consolidated nancial statements of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2019, were audited by another auditor who expressed an unmodied opinion on those consolidated nancial statements on 20 March 2020. BDO Limited Certied Public Accountants Ng Wai Man Practising Certicate number P05309 Hong Kong, 21 August 2020 SINOPEC ENGINEERING (GROUP) CO., LTD. 2020 INTERIM REPORT 71 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Six months ended 30 June Notes 2020 2019 RMB' 000 RMB' 000 Revenue 6 23,797,156 22,682,018 Cost of sales (21,605,381) (20,310,065) Gross prot 2,191,775 2,371,953 Other income 8 210,475 118,758 Selling and marketing expenses (50,426) (50,250) Administrative expenses (494,146) (606,920) Research and development costs (796,316) (746,721) Other operating income 89,177 11,440 Other (losses)/gains - net 9 (86) 2,883 Operating prot 1,150,453 1,101,143 Finance income 10 446,324 450,638 Finance expenses 10 (43,958) (54,561) Finance income - net 402,366 396,077 Share of prot/(loss) of a joint arrangement 19(a) 7 (111) Share of prot of associates 19(b) 9,997 16,355 Prot before taxation 11 1,562,823 1,513,464 Income tax expense 12 (302,470) (314,710) Prot for the period 1,260,353 1,198,754 72 SINOPEC ENGINEERING (GROUP) CO., LTD. 2020 INTERIM REPORT CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (CONTINUED) Notes Other comprehensive (expense)/income for the period, net of tax Item that may be reclassied subsequently to prot or loss: Exchange differences arising on translation of foreign operations Item that will not be reclassied subsequently to prot or loss: (Losses)/gains on revaluation of retirement benet plans obligations, net of income tax effect Other comprehensive (expense)/income for the period, net of tax Total comprehensive income for the period Prot attributable to: Equity holders of the Company Non-controlling interests Prot for the period Total comprehensive income attributable to: Equity holders of the Company Non-controlling interests Total comprehensive income for the period Earnings per share for prot attributable to equity holders of the Company during the period (expressed in RMB per share) - Basic and diluted 13 Six months ended 30 June 20202019 RMB' 000RMB' 000 942 117,849 (45,491) 122 (44,549) 117,971 1,215,804 1,316,725 1,260,191 1,198,685 162 69 1,260,353 1,198,754 1,215,642 1,316,656 162 69 1,215,804 1,316,725 RMB RMB 0.28 0.27 SINOPEC ENGINEERING (GROUP) CO., LTD. 2020 INTERIM REPORT 73 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2020 As at As at Notes 30 June 2020 31 December 2019 RMB' 000 RMB' 000 ASSETS Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 16 3,531,301 3,597,352 Right-of-use assets 17 2,496,540 2,523,770 Intangible assets 18 207,831 233,315 Investment in a joint arrangement 19(a) 2,523 2,516 Investment in associates 19(b) 178,310 161,952 Deferred income tax assets 35 715,238 738,052 Total non-current assets 7,131,743 7,256,957 Current assets Inventories 23 1,023,167 1,193,480 Notes and trade receivables 20 7,232,808 8,613,198 Prepayments and other receivables 21 8,345,514 6,664,671 Contract assets 22(a) 9,521,450 8,085,951 Loans due from the ultimate holding company 24 18,500,000 19,000,000 Restricted cash 25 34,677 38,087 Time deposits 26 7,238,206 7,086,066 Cash and cash equivalents 27 8,470,264 9,935,338 Total current assets 60,366,086 60,616,791 Total assets 67,497,829 67,873,748 74 SINOPEC ENGINEERING (GROUP) CO., LTD. 2020 INTERIM REPORT CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (CONTINUED) As at As at Notes 30 June 2020 31 December 2019 RMB' 000 RMB' 000 EQUITY Share capital 28 4,428,000 4,428,000 Reserves 23,121,243 22,837,976 Equity attributable to equity holders of the Company 27,549,243 27,265,976 Non-controlling interests 4,727 4,565 Total equity 27,553,970 27,270,541 LIABILITIES Non-current liabilities Lease liabilities 30 120,825 125,678 Retirement and other supplemental 2,467,308 benet obligations 31 2,488,926 Provision for litigation claims 32 189,302 196,945 Total non-current liabilities 2,777,435 2,811,549 Current liabilities Notes and trade payables 33 22,485,472 22,114,039 Other payables 34 1,876,046 2,008,917 Dividend payables 907,027 - Contract liabilities 22(b) 11,451,773 13,314,941 Lease liabilities 30 52,432 55,275 Current income tax liabilities 393,674 298,486 Total current liabilities 37,166,424 37,791,658 Total liabilities 39,943,859 40,603,207 Total equity and liabilities 67,497,829 67,873,748 Net current assets 23,199,662 22,825,133 Total assets less current liabilities 30,331,405 30,082,090 On behalf of the directors YU Renming XIANG Wenwu JIA Yiqun Chairman of the Board Director, President Chief Financial Officer SINOPEC ENGINEERING (GROUP) CO., LTD. 2020 INTERIM REPORT 75 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY Attributable to equity shareholders of the Company Statutory Exchange Non- Share Capital surplus Specic translation Retained controlling capital reserve reserve reserve reserve earnings Total interests Total equity RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 (Note28) (Note29(ii)) (Note29(i)) (Note29(iii)) (Note29(iv)) At 1 January 2020 4,428,000 10,092,369 1,357,583 191,889 14 11,196,121 27,265,976 4,565 27,270,541 Prot for the period - - - - - 1,260,191 1,260,191 162 1,260,353 Other comprehensive income: Dened benets obligation revaluation of - - - - - (54,931) (54,931) - (54,931) actuarial gain and loss - gross Dened benets obligation revaluation of - - - - - 9,440 9,440 - 9,440 actuarial gain and loss - tax Exchange differences arising on translation - - - - 942 - 942 - 942 of foreign operations Total comprehensive income - - - - 942 1,214,700 1,215,642 162 1,215,804 Transactions with owners: Final dividends for 2019 - - - - - (938,736) (938,736) - (938,736) Appropriation of specic reserve - - - 53,958 - (53,958) - - - Utilisation of specic reserve - - - (48,722) - 48,722 - - - Others - 6,361 - - - - 6,361 - 6,361 Total transactions with owners - 6,361 - 5,236 - (943,972) (932,375) - (932,375) At 30 June 2020 4,428,000 10,098,730 1,357,583 197,125 956 11,466,849 27,549,243 4,727 27,553,970 76 SINOPEC ENGINEERING (GROUP) CO., LTD. 2020 INTERIM REPORT CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (CONTINUED) Attributable to equity shareholders of the Company Statutory Exchange Non- Share Capital surplus Specic translation Retained controlling capital reserve reserve reserve reserve earnings Total interests Total equity RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 (Note28) (Note29(ii)) (Note29(i)) (Note29(iii)) (Note29(iv)) At 1 January 2019 4,428,000 10,092,369 999,155 182,340 (95,834) 10,372,616 25,978,646 4,503 25,983,149 Prot for the period - - - - - 1,198,685 1,198,685 69 1,198,754 Other comprehensive income: Dened benets obligation revaluation of actuarial gain and loss - gross - - - - - 148 148 - 148 Dened benets obligation revaluation of actuarial gain and loss - tax - - - - - (26) (26) - (26) Exchange differences arising on translation of foreign operations - - - - 117,849 - 117,849 - 117,849 Total comprehensive income - - - - 117,849 1,198,807 1,316,656 69 1,316,725 Transactions with owners: Final dividends for 2018 - - - - - (549,072) (549,072) - (549,072) Appropriation of specic reserve - - - 46,909 - (46,909) - - - Utilisation of specic reserve - - - (45,413) - 45,413 - - - Proceed from nancial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income - - - - - (329) (329) - (329) Total transactions with owners - - - 1,496 - (550,897) (549,401) - (549,401) At 30 June 2019 4,428,000 10,092,369 999,155 183,836 22,015 11,020,526 26,745,901 4,572 26,750,473 SINOPEC ENGINEERING (GROUP) CO., LTD. 2020 INTERIM REPORT 77 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2020 Six months ended 30 June Notes 2020 2019 RMB' 000 RMB' 000 Cash ows from operating activities Cash used in operations 38 (1,945,546) (4,745,619) Income tax paid (218,704) (318,142) Interest received 201,493 99,522 Net cash used in operating activities (1,962,757) (4,964,239) Cash ows from investing activities Purchase of property, plant and equipment (187,951) (80,465) Purchase of intangible assets (3,925) (1,360) Interest income on the loans to the 304,654 ultimate holding company 299,635 Proceeds from disposal of property, 936 plant and equipment 431 Proceeds from disposal of nancial assets at fair - value through other comprehensive income 351 Dividends received from an associate - 3,200 Net increase in time deposits (152,140) (4,505,215) Loans to the ultimate holding company (5,500,000) (8,000,000) Loans repaid by the ultimate holding company 6,000,000 7,000,000 Net cash generated from/(used in) investing activities 461,574 (5,283,423) Cash ows from nancing activities Interest paid (500) (8,798) Payments of lease liabilities (31,897) (43,357) Net cash used in nancing activities (32,397) (52,155) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (1,533,580) (10,299,817) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 9,935,338 16,997,663 Exchange gains/(losses) on cash 68,506 and cash equivalents (56,400) Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 27 8,470,264 6,641,446 78 SINOPEC ENGINEERING (GROUP) CO., LTD. 2020 INTERIM REPORT NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 1. General Information 1.1 Principal activities SINOPEC Engineering (Group) Co., Ltd. (中石化煉化工程（集團）股份有限公司, the "Company") and its subsidiaries (together, the "Group") is principally engaged locally and overseas in (1) engineering, consulting and licensing, (2) EPC Contracting, (3) construction and (4) equipment manufacturing in respect of oil rening, petrochemical engineering, storage and transportation etc. 1.2 Organisation and reorganisation The Company was established as a company with limited liability under the name of Sinopec Engineering Co., Ltd (中國石化集 團煉化工程有限公司) in the People's Republic of China (the "PRC") on 24 July 2007 under the Company Law of the PRC. The address of the Company's registered office is No. 8 Building, Shenggujiayuan, Shenggu Middle Road, Chaoyang District, Beijing, the PRC. The directors of the Company (the "Directors") regard China Petrochemical Corporation (中國石油化工集團有限公司, "Sinopec Group") as being the ultimate holding company of the Group, which is owned and controlled by the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council of the PRC. Pursuant to a reorganisation of engineering, consulting and licensing, EPC Contracting, construction and equipment manufacturing in respect of oil rening, petrochemical engineering, storage and transportation of Sinopec Group in preparation for the primary listing (the "Listing") of the Company's shares on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange") ("the Reorganisation"), Sinopec Group transferred the equity interests of its refining and engineering entities to the Company and the Company became the holding company of the subsidiaries now comprising the Group. Subsequent to the above reorganisation transactions which were completed in April 2012, the Company was transformed into a joint stock company with limited liability and renamed as SINOPEC Engineering (Group) Co., Ltd. (中石化煉化工程（集團） 股份有限公司) on 28 August 2012. The Company has completed its listing on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on 23 May 2013. These consolidated nancial statements are presented in Renminbi ("RMB"), unless otherwise stated. The consolidated nancial statements have been approved for issue by the Board of Directors on 21 August 2020. 2. Basis of Preparation The consolidated nancial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (the "IASB"). The consolidated nancial statements also comply with the applicable disclosure provisions of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange (the "Listing Rules"). The consolidated nancial statements have been prepared under the historical cost basis except for certain nancial instruments that are measured at fair values as explained in the accounting policies set out below. The preparation of consolidated financial statements in conformity with IFRS requires the use of certain critical accounting estimates. It also requires management to exercise its judgment in the process of applying the accounting policies of the Group. The areas involving a higher degree of judgment or complexity, or areas where assumptions and estimates are signicant to the consolidated nancial statements are disclosed in Note 5. SINOPEC ENGINEERING (GROUP) CO., LTD. 2020 INTERIM REPORT 79 3. Summary of Signicant Accounting Policies 3.1 New and amended IFRS The IASB has issued a number of new and amended IFRS. The Group has applied for the rst time of the following new and amended IFRS issued by IASB, which are relevant to the Group's operations and effective for the Group's consolidated nancial statements for the accounting period beginning on or after 1 January 2020: Amendments to IFRS 3 Denition of a Business Amendments to IAS 1 and IAS 8 Denition of Material Amendments to IFRS 9, IAS 39 and IFRS 17 Interest Rate Benchmark Reform Other than as noted below, the adoption of the new and amended IFRSs had no material impact on how the results and nancial position for the current and prior periods have been prepared and presented. Amendments to IFRS 3 "Denition of a Business" The amendments clarify that a business must include, as a minimum, an input and a substantive process that together signicantly contribute to the ability to create outputs, together with providing extensive guidance on what is meant by a "substantive process". Additionally, the amendments remove the assessment of whether market participants are capable of replacing any missing inputs or processes and continuing to produce outputs, whilst narrowing the denition of "outputs" and a "business" to focus on returns from selling goods and services to customers, rather than on cost reductions. An optional concentration test has also been added that permits a simplied assessment of whether an acquired set of activities and assets is not a business. Amendments to IAS 1 and IAS 8 "Denition of Material" The amendments clarify the denition and explanation of "material", aligning the denition across all IFRS Standards and the Conceptual Framework, and incorporating supporting requirements in IAS 1 into the denition. Amendments to IFRS 9, IAS 39 and IFRS 17 "Interest Rate Benchmark Reform" The amendments modify some specic hedge accounting requirements to provide relief from potential effects of the uncertainties caused by interest rate benchmark reform. In addition, the amendments require companies to provide additional information to investors about their hedging relationships which are directly affected by these uncertainties. The new and amended accounting standards issued but not yet effective for the accounting period ended 30 June 2020 which are relevant to the Group but the Group has not early adopted are set out below: Amendment to IFRS 16 COVID-19 Related Rent Concessions1 IFRS 17 Insurance Contracts2 Amendments to IFRS 10 and IAS 28 Sale or Contribution of Assets between an Investor and its Associate or Joint Venture3 Accounting periods beginning on or after 1 June 2020 Accounting periods beginning on or after 1 January 2021 Effective date not yet been determined The directors of the Company anticipate that the application of other new and amended IFRSs will have no material impact on the results and the nancial position of the Group. 3.2 Consolidation Subsidiaries Subsidiaries are entities (including structured entities) over which the Group has control. The Group controls an entity when the Group is exposed to, or has the rights to, variable returns from its involvement with the entity and has the ability to affect those returns through its power over the entity. The existence and effect of potential voting rights that are currently exercisable or convertible are considered when assessing whether the Group controls another entity. Subsidiaries are fully consolidated from the date on which control is transferred to the Group. They are de-consolidated from the date that the Group ceases control. Merger accounting for common control combinations The transfer/acquisition of equity interests in subsidiaries which are regarded as common control combinations are accounted for in a manner similar to a uniting of interests. Assets and liabilities are transferred at book value, adjusted only to harmonies accounting policies, and no goodwill arises. Any difference between the consideration given and the aggregate book value of the assets and liabilities acquired (as of the date of the transaction) is included in equity. The nancial statements incorporate the acquired entity's results as if both entities (acquirer and acquiree) had always been combined. Consequently, the nancial statements reect both entities' full year's results, even though the business combinations may have occurred part of the way throughout the year. In addition, the corresponding amounts for the previous year also reflect the combined results of both entities, even though the transaction did not occur until the current year. 80 SINOPEC ENGINEERING (GROUP) CO., LTD. 2020 INTERIM REPORT 3. Summary of Signicant Accounting Policies (Continued) 3.2 Consolidation (Continued) Subsidiaries (Continued) Acquisition method of accounting for non-common control combinations The acquisition method of accounting is used to account for business combinations other than common control combinations by the Group. The consideration transferred for the acquisition of a subsidiary is the fair values of the assets transferred, the liabilities incurred and the equity interests issued by the Group. The consideration transferred includes the fair value of any asset or liability resulting from a contingent consideration arrangement. Acquisition-related costs are expensed as incurred. Identiable assets acquired and liabilities and contingent liabilities assumed in a business combination are measured initially at their fair values at the acquisition date. On an acquisition-by-acquisition basis, the Group recognises any non-controlling interests in the acquiree either at fair value or at the non-controlling interests' proportionate share of the acquiree's net assets. In the statement of nancial position of the Company, investments in subsidiaries are accounted for at cost less impairment. Cost is adjusted to reect changes in consideration arising from contingent consideration amendments. Cost also includes direct attributable costs of investment. The excess of the consideration transferred the amount of any non-controlling interests in the acquiree and the acquisition-date fair value of any previous equity interest in the acquiree over the fair value of the Group's share of the identiable net assets acquired is recorded as goodwill. If this is less than the fair value of the net assets of the subsidiary acquired in the case of bargain purchase, the difference is recognised directly in the consolidated statement of prot or loss and other comprehensive income. Inter-group transactions, balances and unrealised gains and losses on transactions between group companies are eliminated in preparing the consolidated nancial statements. Accounting policies of subsidiaries have been changed where necessary to ensure consistency with the policies adopted by the Group. Transactions with non-controlling interests The Group treats transactions with non-controlling interests as transactions with equity holders of the Group. For purchases from non-controlling interests, the difference between any consideration paid and the relevant share acquired of the carrying value of net assets of the subsidiary is recorded in equity. Gains or losses on disposals to non-controlling interests are also recorded in equity. When the Group ceases to have control or signicant inuence, any retained interest in the entity is remeasured to its fair value, with the change in carrying amount recognised in prot or loss. The fair value is the initial carrying value for the purposes of subsequent accounting for the retained interest as an associate, joint arrangement or nancial asset as the fair value on initial recognition for subsequent accounting under IFRS 9 "Financial Instruments". In addition, any amounts previously recognised in other comprehensive income in respect of that entity are accounted for as if the Group had directly disposed of the related assets or liabilities. This may mean that amounts previously recognised in other comprehensive income are reclassied to prot or loss or transferred directly to retained earnings. Joint Arrangement A joint arrangement is an arrangement which operates under a contractual arrangement between the Group and other parties, where the contractual arrangement establishes the Group and other parties have joint control of the arrangement. A joint operation is a joint arrangement whereby the parties that have joint control of the arrangement have rights to the assets, and obligations for the liabilities, relating to the arrangement. Assets, liabilities, revenue and expenses of a joint operation are apportioned between the joint operators in accordance with the agreement. A joint venture is a joint arrangement whereby the parties that have joint control of the arrangement have rights to the net assets of the arrangement. The Group recognises its interest in a joint venture using the equity method. The equity method is detailed in accounting policies of interests in associates as below. The unrealised gains and losses will be eliminated in accordance with the Group's share of the interests in a joint venture if the Group enters into transactions with the joint venture. SINOPEC ENGINEERING (GROUP) CO., LTD. 2020 INTERIM REPORT 81 3. Summary of Signicant Accounting Policies (Continued) 3.2 Consolidation (Continued) Associates Associates are all entities over which the Group has signicant inuence but not control, generally accompanying a shareholding of between 20% and 50% of the voting rights. Investments in associates are accounted for using the equity method of accounting and are initially recognised at cost. The Group's investment in associates includes goodwill identied on acquisition, net of any accumulated impairment loss (Note 3.8). The Group's shares of its associates' post-acquisition profits or losses is recognised in the profit or loss and its share of post acquisition movements in other comprehensive income is recognised in other comprehensive income. The cumulative post-acquisition movements are adjusted against the carrying amounts of the investments. When the Group's share of losses in an associate equals or exceeds its interest in that associate (which includes any other unsecured receivables that, in substance, form part of the Group's net investment in the associate), the Group does not recognise further losses, unless the Group has incurred legal or constructive obligations or made payments on behalf of the associate. Unrealised gains on transactions between the Group and its associates are eliminated to the extent of the Group's interests in the associates. Where unrealised losses on assets sales between the Group and its associate are reversed on equity accounting, the underlying asset is also tested for impairment from the Group's prospective. Accounting policies of associates have been changed where necessary to ensure consistency with the policies adopted by the Group. The Group discontinues the use of equity method from the date when it ceases to have signicant inuence over an associate. If the retained interest in that former associate is a nancial asset, the retained interest is measured at fair value, which is regarded as its fair value on initial recognition as a nancial asset in accordance with IFRS 9. The difference between (i) the fair value of any retained interest and any proceeds from disposing of a part interest in the associate; and (ii) the carrying amount of the investment at the date the equity method was discontinued, is recognised in the prot or loss. In addition, the Group accounts for all amounts previously recognised in other comprehensive income in relation to that associate on the same basis as would have been required if the associate had directly disposed of the related assets or liabilities. Therefore, if a gain or loss previously recognised in other comprehensive income by the investee would be reclassied to prot or loss on the disposal of the related assets or liabilities, the entity reclassies the gain or loss from equity to prot or loss (as a reclassication adjustment) when the equity method is discontinued. 3.3 Segment reporting Operating segments are reported in a manner consistent with the internal reporting provided to the chief operating decision-maker. The chief operating decision-maker, who is responsible for allocating resources and assessing performance of the operating segments, has been identied as the executive directors and certain senior management (including chief nancial officer) (together referred to as the "Senior Management") that makes strategic decisions. 3.4 Foreign currency translation Functional currency and presentation currency Items included in the individual nancial statements of each of the entities within the Group are measured using the currency of the primary economic environment in which the entity operates (the "functional currency"). The consolidated nancial statements are presented in Renminbi ("RMB"), which is the Group's functional currency. Transactions and balances Foreign currency transactions are translated into the functional currency using the exchange rates prevailing at the dates of the transactions or valuation where items are remeasured. Foreign exchange gains and losses resulting from the settlement of such transactions and from the reporting date retranslation of monetary assets and liabilities denominated in foreign currencies are recognised in prot or loss. Foreign exchange gains and losses that relate to borrowings and cash and cash equivalents and all other foreign exchange gains and losses are presented in the consolidated statement of prot or loss and other comprehensive income within "other income and "other operating income/(expenses)". Non-monetary items carried at fair value that are denominated in foreign currencies are retranslated at the rates prevailing on the date when the fair value was determined. Non-monetary items that are measured in terms of historical cost in a foreign currency are not retranslated (i.e. only translated using the exchange rates at the transaction date). 82 SINOPEC ENGINEERING (GROUP) CO., LTD. 2020 INTERIM REPORT 3. Summary of Signicant Accounting Policies (Continued) 3.4 Foreign currency translation (Continued) Group companies The results and nancial position of all the group entities (none of which has the currency of a hyper-inationary economy) that have a functional currency different from the presentation currency are translated into the presentation currency as follows: assets and liabilities for each statement of nancial position presented are translated at the closing rate at the date of that statement of nancial position; income and expenses for each statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income are translated at average exchange rates (unless this average is not a reasonable approximation of the cumulative effect of the rates prevailing on the transaction dates, in which case income and expenses are translated at the rate on the dates of the transactions); and all resulting exchange differences are recognised in other comprehensive income and accumulated separately in the exchange translation reserve. 3.5 Property, plant and equipment Property, plant and equipment, except for construction-in-progress ("CIP"), are stated at historical cost less accumulated depreciation and accumulated impairment loss. Historical cost includes expenditures that are directly attributable to the acquisition of the items, including the purchase price, import duties, non-refundable purchase taxes and any directly attributable costs of bringing the asset to its working condition and location for its intended use. Depreciation is calculated using the straight-line method to allocate their costs to their residual values over their estimated useful lives, as follows: Buildings and other facilities 12 - 40 years Plant and machinery, transportation equipment and other equipment 4 - 30 years CIP represents buildings and plant under construction and is stated at cost less accumulated impairment loss. Cost includes costs of construction of buildings, cost of plant and other direct costs. No depreciation is made on CIP until such time as the relevant assets are completed and ready for intended use. When the assets concerned are brought into use, the costs are transferred to the relevant asset categories and depreciated in accordance with the policy as stated above. The estimates of assets' residual values, useful lives and depreciation method are reviewed, and adjusted if appropriate, at the end of each reporting period. An asset's carrying amount is written down immediately to its recoverable amount if the asset's carrying amount is greater than its estimated recoverable amount (Note 3.7). Gains or losses on disposals are determined by comparing the proceeds on disposal with the carrying amount and are included within "other (losses)/gains - net" in the consolidated statement of prot or loss and other comprehensive income. Subsequent costs are included in the asset's carrying amount or recognised as separate assets, as appropriate, only when it is probable that future economic benets associated with the item will ow to the Group and the cost of the item can be measured reliably. The carrying amount of the replaced part is derecognised. All other repairs and maintenance are charged to the consolidated statement of prot or loss and other comprehensive income during the nancial period in which they are incurred. SINOPEC ENGINEERING (GROUP) CO., LTD. 2020 INTERIM REPORT 83 3. Summary of Signicant Accounting Policies (Continued) 3.6 Intangible assets Computer software Acquired computer software are capitalised on the basis of the costs incurred to acquire and bring to use the specic software. After initial recognition, intangible assets with finite useful lives are carried at cost less accumulated amortisation and any accumulated impairment losses. These costs are amortised over their estimated useful lives of 5 years, and recorded in "depreciation and amortisation" within administrative expenses in the consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income. Patent and proprietary technologies Patents and proprietary technologies are initially recorded at cost. After initial recognition, intangible assets with finite useful lives are carried at cost less accumulated amortisation and any accumulated impairment losses. These intangibles assets are amortised on a straight-line basis over their estimated useful lives of 8 to 10 years, and recorded in "depreciation and amortisation" within administrative expenses in the consolidated statement of prot or loss and other comprehensive income. Amortisation methods and useful lives on computer software, patent and proprietary technologies are reviewed and adjusted if appropriates, at each reporting period. 3.7 Impairment of non-nancial assets Assets that have an indefinite useful life, for example goodwill, are not subject to amortisation and are tested annually for impairment. Property, plant and equipment, intangible assets and interest in associate and joint venture that are subject to amortisation are reviewed for impairment whenever events or changes in circumstances indicate that the carrying amount may not be recoverable. An impairment loss is recognised for the amount by which the asset's carrying amount exceeds its recoverable amount. The recoverable amount is the higher of an asset's fair value less costs to sell and value in use. For the purposes of assessing impairment, assets are grouped at the lowest levels for which there are separately identiable cash ows (cash-generating units). Corporate assets are allocated to individual cash-generating units, when a reasonable and consistent basis of allocation can be identied, or otherwise they are allocated to the smallest group of cash-generating units for which a reasonable and consistent allocation basis can be identied. Non-nancial assets other than goodwill that suffered an impairment are reviewed for possible reversal of the impairment if there has been a favourable change in the estimates used to determine the asset's recoverable amount and only to the extent that the asset's carrying amount does not exceed the carrying amount that would have been determined, net of depreciation or amortisation, if no impairment loss had been recognised at each reporting date. 3.8 Financial instruments Financial assets and financial liabilities are recognised in the consolidated statements of financial position when the Group becomes a party to the contractual provision of the financial instrument. Financial assets and financial liabilities are initially measured at fair value. A nancial asset or nancial liability (unless it is a trade receivable without a signicant nancing component) is initially measured at fair value plus, for an item not at fair value through prot or loss ("FVTPL"), transaction costs that are directly attributable to its acquisition or issue. Transaction costs of nancial assets carried at FVTPL are expensed in the consolidated statement of prot or loss and other comprehensive income. A trade receivable without a signicant nancing component is initially measured at the transaction price. (a) Classication and measurement of nancial assets On initial recognition, a financial asset is classified as measured at: amortised cost; fair value through other comprehensive income ("FVTOCI") - debt investment; FVTOCI - equity investment; or FVTPL. Financial assets are not reclassied subsequent to their initial recognition, except if and in the period the Group changes its business model for managing nancial assets. A nancial asset is measured at amortised cost if it meets both of the following conditions and is not designated as at FVTPL: the asset is held within a business model whose objective is to hold assets to collect contractual cash ows; and the contractual terms of the nancial asset give rise on specied dates to cash ows that are solely payments of principal and interest on the principal amount outstanding. On initial recognition of an equity investment that is not held for trading, the Group may irrevocably elect to present subsequent changes in the investment's fair value in other comprehensive income. This election is made on an investment-by-investment basis. 84 SINOPEC ENGINEERING (GROUP) CO., LTD. 2020 INTERIM REPORT 3. Summary of Signicant Accounting Policies (Continued) 3.8 Financial instruments (Continued) (a) Classication and measurement of nancial assets (Continued) All nancial assets not classied as measured at amortised cost or FVTOCI as described above are measured at FVTPL. On initial recognition, the Group may irrevocably designate a nancial asset that otherwise meets the requirements to be measured at amortised cost or at FVTOCI as at FVTPL if doing so eliminates or signicantly reduces an accounting mismatch that would otherwise arise. Financial assets: Business model assessment The Group makes an assessment of the objective of the business model in which a nancial asset is held at a portfolio level because this best reects the way the business is managed and information is provided to management. Transfers of nancial assets to third parties in transactions that do not qualify for derecognition are not considered sales for this purpose, consistent with the Group's continuing recognition of the assets. Financial assets that are held for trading or are managed and whose performance is evaluated on a fair value basis are measured at FVTPL. Financial assets: Assessment whether contractual cash ows are solely payments of principal and interest For the purposes of this assessment, "principal" is dened as the fair value of the nancial asset on initial recognition. "Interest" is dened as consideration for the time value of money and for the credit risk associated with the principal amount outstanding during a particular period of time and for other basic lending risks and costs (e.g. liquidity risk and administrative costs), as well as a prot margin. In assessing whether the contractual cash ows are solely payments of principal and interest, the Group considers the contractual terms of the instrument. This includes assessing whether the nancial asset contains a contractual term that could change the timing or amount of contractual cash flows such that it would not meet this condition. In making this assessment, the Group considers: contingent events that would change the amount or timing of cash ows; terms that may adjust the contractual coupon rate, including variable rate features; prepayment and extension features; and terms that limit the Group's claim to cash ows from specied assets (e.g. non-recourse features). A prepayment feature is consistent with the solely payments of principal and interest criterion if the prepayment amount substantially represents unpaid amounts of principal and interest on the principal amount outstanding, which may include reasonable additional compensation for early termination of the contract. Additionally, for a nancial asset acquired at a signicant discount or premium to its contractual par amount, a feature that permits or requires prepayment at an amount that substantially represents the contractual par amount plus accrued (but unpaid) contractual interest (which may also include reasonable additional compensation for early termination) is treated as consistent with this criterion if the fair value of the prepayment feature is insignicant at initial recognition. Financial assets: Subsequent measurement and gains and losses Financial assets at amortised cost Notes and trade receivables, other receivables, loans due from the ultimate holding company, restricted cash, time deposits and cash and cash equivalents are subsequently measured at amortised cost using the effective interest method. The amortised cost is reduced by impairment losses. Interest income, foreign exchange gains and losses and impairment are recognised in the prot or loss. Any gain or loss on derecognition is recognised in the prot or loss. Financial assets at FVTOCI They are measured at fair value with gains and losses arising from changes in fair value recognised in OCI and accumulated in the fair value reserve (non-recycling); and are not subject to impairment assessment. The cumulative gain or loss will not be reclassified to profit or loss on disposal of the equity investments, and will continue to be held in the fair value reserve (non-recycling). Dividends on these investments in equity instruments are recognised in profit or loss when the Group's right to receive the dividends is established in accordance with IFRS 9, unless the dividends clearly represent a recovery of part of the cost of the investment. Dividends are included in the "other income" line item in prot or loss. SINOPEC ENGINEERING (GROUP) CO., LTD. 2020 INTERIM REPORT 85 3. Summary of Signicant Accounting Policies (Continued) 3.8 Financial instruments (Continued) (b) Derecognition of nancial assets The Group derecognises a financial asset when the contractual rights to the cash flows from the financial asset expire, or it transfers the rights to receive the contractual cash ows in a transaction in which substantially all of the risks and rewards of ownership of the nancial asset are transferred or in which the Group neither transfers nor retains substantially all of the risks and rewards of ownership and it does not retain control of the nancial asset. The Group enters into transactions whereby it transfers assets recognised on its consolidated statement of nancial position, but retains either all or substantially all of the risks and rewards of the transferred assets. In such cases, the transferred assets are not derecognised. (c) Impairment of nancial assets The Group recognises loss allowances for ECL on nancial assets measured at amortised cost. The Group measures loss allowances at an amount equal to lifetime ECL. For trade receivables and contract assets, the Group applies the simplied approach to providing for ECL prescribed by IFRS 9, which requires the use of the lifetime expected losses provision for all trade receivables. The Group determines the ECL on these items by using a provision matrix, estimated based on historical credit losses experience based on the past due status of the debtors, adjusted as appropriate to reflect current conditions and estimates of future economic conditions. When determining whether the credit risk of a financial asset has increased significantly since initial recognition and when estimating ECL, the Group considers reasonable and supportable information that is relevant and available without undue cost or effort. This includes both quantitative and qualitative information and analysis, based on the Group's historical experience and informed credit assessment and including forward-looking information. Lifetime ECL are the ECL that result from all possible default events over the expected life of a nancial instrument. 12-month ECL are the portion of ECL that results from default events on a nancial instrument that are possible within the 12 months after the reporting date (or a shorter period if the expected life of the instrument is less than 12 months). In all cases, the maximum period considered when estimating ECL is the maximum contractual period over which the Group is exposed to credit risk. Measurement of ECL The Group assesses on a forward-looking basis the ECL associated with its debt instruments carried at amortised cost. ECL are a probability-weighted estimation of credit losses (i.e. the present value of all cash shortfalls) over the expected life of the nancial assets. The Group has the following types of assets that are subject to IFRS 9's new ECL model: notes and trade receivables

contract assets

cash and cash equivalents

restricted cash

time deposits

loans due from the ultimate holding company

other receivables While cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, time deposits, loans due from the ultimate holding company and other receivables are also subject to the impairment requirements of IFRS 9, the identied impairment loss was immaterial. For trade receivables and contract assets with no signicant nancing component, the Group applies the simplied approach permitted by IFRS 9, which requires expected lifetime losses to be recognised from initial recognition of the assets. The provision matrix is determined based on historical observed default rates over the expected life of the trade receivables and contract assets with similar credit risk characteristics and is adjusted for forward-looking estimates. At every reporting date the historical observed default rates are updated and changes in the forward-looking estimates are analysed. 86 SINOPEC ENGINEERING (GROUP) CO., LTD. 2020 INTERIM REPORT 3. Summary of Signicant Accounting Policies (Continued) 3.8 Financial instruments (Continued) Impairment of nancial assets (Continued) Measurement of ECL (Continued) Impairment on other financial assets measured at amortised cost are measured as either 12-month ECL or lifetime ECL, depending on whether there has been a signicant increase in credit risk since initial recognition. If a signicant increase in credit risk of a receivable has occurred since initial recognition, then impairment is measured as lifetime ECL. In assessing whether the credit risk has increased signicantly since initial recognition, the Group compares the risk of a default occurring on the nancial instrument as at the reporting date with the risk of a default occurring on the nancial instrument as at the date of initial recognition. In making this assessment, the Group considers both quantitative and qualitative information that is reasonable and supportable, including historical experience and forward-looking information that is available without undue cost or effort. The Group assesses on in particular, the following information is taken into account when assessing whether credit risk has increased signicantly: an actual or expected signicant deterioration in the nancial instrument's external (if available) or internal credit rating;

signicant deterioration in external market indication of credit risk, e.g. a signicant increase in the credit spread, the credit default swap prices for the debtor;

existing or forecast adverse changes in business, nancial or economic conditions that are expected to cause a signicant decrease in the debtor's ability to meet its debt obligations;

an actual or expected signicant deterioration in the operating results of the debtor;

an actual or expected signicant adverse change in the regulatory, economic or technological environment of the debtor that results in a signicant decrease in the debtor's ability to meet its debt obligations. If, in a subsequent period, the amount of the impairment loss decreases and the decrease can be related objectively to an event occurring after the impairment was recognised, the reversal of the previously recognised impairment loss is recognised in prot or loss. Credit-impaired nancial assets At each reporting date, the Group assesses on a forward-looking basis whether nancial assets carried at amortised cost are credit-impaired. A nancial asset is "credit-impaired" when one or more events that have a detrimental impact on the estimated future cash ows of the nancial asset have occurred. Evidence that a nancial asset is credit-impaired includes the following observable data: signicant nancial difficulty of the borrower or issuer; a breach of contract such as a default or past due event; the restructuring of a loan or advance by the Group on terms that the Group would not consider otherwise; it is becoming probable that the borrower will enter bankruptcy or other nancial reorganisation; or the disappearance of an active market for a security because of nancial difficulties. The Group recognises an impairment loss in prot or loss for all nancial instruments by adjusting their carrying amount, with the exception of trade and other receivables and contract assets where the corresponding adjustment is recognised through a loss allowance account. SINOPEC ENGINEERING (GROUP) CO., LTD. 2020 INTERIM REPORT 87 3. Summary of Signicant Accounting Policies (Continued) 3.8 Financial instruments (Continued) Impairment of nancial assets (Continued) Write-off The gross carrying amount of a nancial asset is written off (either partially or in full) to the extent that there is no realistic prospect of recovery. This is generally the case when the Group determines that the debtor does not have assets or sources of income that could generate sufficient cash ows to repay the amounts subject to the write-off. However, nancial assets that are written off could still be subject to enforcement activities in order to comply with the Group's procedures for recovery of amounts due, taking into account legal advice where appropriate. A write-off constitutes a derecognition event. Any subsequent recoveries are recognised in prot or loss. (d) Classication and measurement of nancial liabilities The Group's nancial liabilities include notes and trade payables, other payables, dividend payables and lease liabilities. Financial liabilities (other than lease liabilities) are classied as measured at amortised cost or FVTPL. A nancial liability is classied as at FVTPL if it is classied as held-for-trading, it is a derivative or it is designated as such on initial recognition. Financial liabilities at FVTPL are measured at fair value and net gains and losses, including any interest expense, are recognised in the prot or loss. Other nancial liabilities (other than lease liabilities) are subsequently measured at amortised cost using the effective interest method, in the case of loans and borrowings, net of directly attributable transaction costs. Interest expense and foreign exchange gains and losses are recognised in the prot or loss. Any gain or loss on derecognition is also recognised in the prot or loss. Accounting policies of lease liabilities are set out in note 3.27. (e) Derecognition of nancial liabilities The Group derecognises a nancial liability when its contractual obligations are discharged or cancelled, or expire. The Group also derecognises a financial liability when its terms are modified and the cash flows of the modified liability are substantially different. In this case, a new nancial liability based on the modied terms is recognised at fair value. The difference between the carrying amount of the nancial liability extinguished and the new nancial liability with modied terms is recognised in the prot or loss. (f) Offsetting Financial assets and nancial liabilities are offset and the net amount presented in the consolidated statement of nancial position when, and only when, the Group currently has a legally enforceable right to set off the amounts and it intends either to settle them on a net basis or to realise the asset and settle the liability simultaneously. Income and expenses are presented on a net basis only when permitted under IFRS, or for gains and losses arising from a group of similar transactions. 3.9 Derivative nancial instruments Derivative financial instruments are recognised at fair value at the end of each reporting period with gain or loss on remeasurement to fair value is recognised immediately in prot or loss, except where the derivatives qualify for hedged accounting under IFRS 9. 3.10 Inventories Inventories are stated at the lower of cost and net realisable value. Inventories are expensed to relevant operating expenses when used, sold or capitalised to property, plant and equipment when installed, as appropriate, using moving weighted average method. The cost of nished goods and work-in-progress comprises design costs, raw materials, direct labour, other direct costs and related production overheads (based on normal operating capacity). It excludes borrowing costs. Net realisable value is the estimated selling price in the ordinary course of business, less selling expenses. 3.11 Cash and cash equivalents Cash and cash equivalents includes cash in hand, deposits held at call with banks, other short-term highly liquid investments with original maturities of three months or less. 88 SINOPEC ENGINEERING (GROUP) CO., LTD. 2020 INTERIM REPORT 3. Summary of Signicant Accounting Policies (Continued) 3.12 Share capital Ordinary shares are classied as equity. Incremental costs directly attributable to the issue of new shares or options are shown in equity as a deduction, net of tax, from the proceeds. 3.13 Share-based payment transactions Cash-settledshare-based payment transactions The Group operates a cash-settled H share appreciation rights plan. The related cost of services received from the employees and the liability to pay for such services are measured at fair value of the liability. Fair value is established at the grant date and re-measured at each reporting date until the liability settled. The fair value of the liability at each reporting date is expensed on a straight-line basis over the vesting period, based on the Group's estimate of the cash-settled share appreciation rights that will eventually vest. At the end of each reporting period, the Group revises its estimation of the number of the cash-settled share appreciation rights expected to vest. The impact of the revision and remeasurement, if any, is recognised in prot or loss such that the cumulative expense reects the revised estimation. After the vesting date, changes in fair value of the liability is recognised in prot or loss until the liability is settled. 3.14 Borrowings Borrowings are recognised initially at fair value, net of transaction costs incurred. Borrowings are subsequently stated at amortised cost; any difference between proceeds (net of transaction costs) and the redemption value is recognised in the consolidated statement of prot or loss and other comprehensive income over the period of the borrowings using the effective interest method. Borrowings are classied as current liabilities unless the Group has contractual or an unconditional right to defer settlement of the liability for at least 12 months after the end of the reporting period. 3.15 Payables Payables primarily include notes and trade payables and other payables, and are recognised initially at fair value and subsequently measured at amortised cost using the effective interest method. 3.16 Employee benets Pension obligations The full-time employees of the Group in the PRC are covered by various government-sponsored pension plans under which the employees are entitled to a monthly pension based on certain formulas. The relevant government agencies are responsible for the pension liability to these retired employees. The Group contributes on a monthly basis to these pension plans. Under these plans, the Group has no obligation for post-retirement benets beyond the contributions made. Contributions to these plans are expensed as incurred. The Group also provides supplementary pension subsidies to certain employees in the PRC. Such supplementary pension subsidies are considered to be dened benet plans as the Group is obligated to provide post-employment benets to these employees. The liability recognised in the consolidated statement of nancial position in respect of these dened benet plans is the present value of the dened benet obligation at the end of the reporting period, together with adjustments for unrecognised actuarial gains or losses and past service costs. The dened benet obligation is calculated annually by independent qualied actuaries using the projected unit credit method. Net interests are recognised to the profit or loss and are calculated by the discount rate, which is determined by reference to the market yields of the high-quality government bonds at the end of the reporting period, multiplied the net defined benefit liabilities or assets at each of the beginning of the reporting period. The differences between the actual return on plan assets and with the passage of time in the plan assets are recognised in other comprehensive income. The Group has various dened contribution plans in accordance with the local conditions and practices in the municipalities and provinces in which they operate. Dened contribution plans are pension and/or other social benet plans under which the Group pay xed contributions into a separate entity (a fund) and will have no legal or constructive obligations to pay further contributions if the fund does not hold sufficient assets to pay all employees benets relating to employee service in the current and prior periods. The contributions are recognised as labour costs when they are due. SINOPEC ENGINEERING (GROUP) CO., LTD. 2020 INTERIM REPORT 89 3. Summary of Signicant Accounting Policies (Continued) 3.16 Employee benets (Continued) Other post-employment obligations Some of the companies comprising the Group provide post-retirement medical benets to their retired employees. The expected costs of these benets are accrued over the period of employment using the same accounting methodology as used for dened benet pension plans. These obligations are valued annually by independent qualied actuaries. Termination and early retirement benets Termination and early retirement benets are payable when employment is terminated by the Group before the normal retirement date, or whenever an employee accepts voluntary redundancy in exchange for these benets. The Group recognises termination and early retirement benets when it is demonstrably committed to either: (i) terminating the employment of current employees according to a detailed formal plan without possibility of withdrawal; or (ii) providing termination benets as a result of an offer made to encourage voluntary redundancy. The specic terms vary among the terminated and early retired employees depending on various factors including position, length of service and district of the employee concerned. Benets falling due more than 12 months after the end of the reporting period are discounted to their present value. Housing benets The Group contributes to the state-prescribed housing fund. Such costs are charged to the consolidated statement of prot or loss and other comprehensive income as incurred. Apart from those described above, the Group does not have other legal or constructive obligations over such benets. Bonus entitlements The expected cost of bonus payments is recognised as a liability when the Group has a present contractual or constructive obligation as a result of services rendered by employees and a reliable estimate of the obligation can be made. Liabilities for bonus are expected to be settled within twelve months and are measured at the amounts expected to be paid when they are settled. 3.17 Borrowing costs Borrowing costs incurred, net of any investment income earned on the temporary investment of the specic borrowings, for the acquisition, construction or production of any qualifying asset are capitalised during the period of time that is required to complete and prepare the asset for its intended use. A qualifying asset is an asset which necessarily takes a substantial period of time to get ready for its intended use or sale. Other borrowing costs are expensed when incurred. Borrowing costs are capitalised as part of the cost of a qualifying asset when expenditure for the asset is being incurred, borrowing costs are being incurred and activities that are necessary to prepare the asset for its intended use or sale are being undertaken. Capitalisation of borrowing costs ceases when substantially all the activities necessary to prepare the qualifying asset for its intended use or sale are completed. 3.18 Taxation Current and deferred income tax The tax expense for the year comprises current and deferred income tax. Income tax is recognised in prot or loss, except to the extent that it relates to items recognised in other comprehensive income or directly in equity. In this case, the income tax is also recognised in other comprehensive income or directly in equity, respectively. The current income tax charge is calculated on the basis of the tax rates and tax laws enacted or substantively enacted at the end of the reporting period in the countries where the Company and its subsidiaries operate and generate taxable income. Management periodically evaluates positions taken in tax returns with respect to situations in which applicable tax regulation is subject to interpretation. It establishes provisions where appropriate on the basis of amounts expected to be paid to the tax authorities. Deferred income tax is recognised, using the liability method, on temporary differences arising between the tax bases of assets and liabilities and their carrying amounts in the consolidated nancial statements. However, deferred income tax liabilities are not recognised if they arise from the initial recognition of goodwill; deferred income tax is not accounted for if it arises from the initial recognition of an asset or liability in a transaction other than a business combination that at the time of the transaction affects neither accounting nor taxable prot or loss. Deferred income tax is determined using tax rates (and laws) that have been enacted or substantially enacted by the end of the reporting period and are expected to apply when the related deferred income tax asset is realised or the deferred income tax liability is settled. 90 SINOPEC ENGINEERING (GROUP) CO., LTD. 2020 INTERIM REPORT 3. Summary of Signicant Accounting Policies (Continued) 3.18 Taxation (Continued) Current and deferred income tax (Continued) Changes in deferred tax assets or liabilities are recognised in prot or loss, or in other comprehensive income or directly in equity if they relate to items that are charged or credited to other comprehensive income or directly in equity. Deferred income tax assets are recognised to the extent that it is probable that future taxable prot will be available against which the temporary differences can be utilised. Deferred income tax is provided on temporary differences arising on investments in subsidiaries, a joint arrangement and associates, except for deferred income tax liability where the timing of the reversal of the temporary difference is controlled by the Group and it is probable that the temporary difference will not reverse in the foreseeable future. Deferred income tax assets and deferred income tax liabilities are offset when meeting all the conditions below: The Group has the legally enforceable right to settle current income tax assets and current income tax liabilities; and

The deferred income tax assets and liabilities relate to income tax levied by the same taxation authority on either the taxable entity or different taxable entities where there is an intention to settle the balances on a net basis. Value-added taxation ("VAT") Sales of goods and provision of engineering, consulting and licensing services of the Group are subjected to VAT. VAT payable is determined by applying 13% or 6% on the taxable revenue arising from sales of goods and provision of engineering, consulting and licensing service in certain regions after offsetting deductible input VAT of the period. Taxable revenue from construction services is subject to VAT at the rate of 9% after offsetting deductible input VAT. Certain revenue resulting from providing construction services was taxed by using applicable simple tax method, paying VAT at 3%. 3.19 Contingent liabilities and contingent assets A contingent liability is a possible obligation that arises from past events and whose existence will only be confirmed by the occurrence or non-occurrence of one or more uncertain future events not wholly within the control of the Group. It can also be a present obligation arising from past events that is not recognised because it is not probable that an outow of economic resources will be required or the amount of the obligation cannot be measured reliably. A contingent liability is not recognised but is disclosed in the consolidated nancial statements unless the probability of outow of resources embodying economic benets is remote. When a change in the probability of an outow occurs so that the outow is probable, it will then be recognised as a provision. A contingent asset is not recognised in the consolidated nancial statements unless virtually certain but disclosed when an inow of economic benets is probable. 3.20 Provisions Provisions are recognised when the Group has a present legal or constructive obligation as a result of past events; it is probable that an outow of resources will be required to settle the obligation; and the amount has been reliably estimated. All provisions are reviewed at each reporting date and adjusted to reect the current best estimate. Where there are a number of similar obligations, the likelihood that an outow will be required in settlement is determined by considering the class of obligations as a whole. A provision is recognised even if the likelihood of an outow with respect to any one item included in the same class of obligations may be small. Provisions are measured at the present value of the expenditures expected to be required to settle the obligation using a pre-tax rate that reects current market assessments of the time value of money and the risks specic to the obligation. The increase in the provision due to passage of time is recognised as interest expense. 3.21 Government grants Grants from the government are recognised at their fair value where there is a reasonable assurance that the grant will be received and the Group will comply with all attached conditions. Government grants relating to purchase of assets are deferred and recognised in the consolidated statement of prot or loss and other comprehensive income over the period necessary to match them with the costs that they are intended to compensate. Government grants relating to income is presented in gross under "other income" in the consolidated statement of prot or loss and other comprehensive income. SINOPEC ENGINEERING (GROUP) CO., LTD. 2020 INTERIM REPORT 91 3. Summary of Signicant Accounting Policies (Continued) 3.22 Contract assets and contract liabilities The contract asset is the Group's right to consideration in the exchange for services that the Group has transferred to customer. The contract assets transferred to trade receivables when receipt of the consideration is conditional only on the passage of time. The Group expects that contract assets have the same risk characteristics as trade receivables. The ECL assessment of contract assets in accordance with the accounting policy set out in Note 3.8. A contract liability is recognised when the customer pays consideration before the Group recognises the related revenue. A contract liability would also be recognised if the Group has an unconditional right to receive consideration before the Group recognises the related revenue. In such cases, a corresponding receivable would also be recognised. For a single contract with the customer, either a net contract asset or a net contract liability is presented. For multiple contracts, contract assets and contract liabilities of unrelated contracts are not presented on a net basis. 3.23 Revenue recognition Revenue comprises the fair value of the consideration received or receivable for the construction contracts and sale of goods and services in the ordinary course of the Group's activities. Revenue is shown net of value-added tax, returns, rebates and discounts and after eliminating sales within the Group. To determine whether to recognise revenue, the Group follows a 5-step process: Identifying the contract with a customer; Identifying the performance obligations; Determining the transaction price; Allocating the transaction price to the performance obligations; and Recognising revenue when/as performance obligation(s) are satised. In all cases, the total transaction price for a contract is allocated amongst the various performance obligations based on their relative stand-alone selling prices. The transaction price for a contract excludes any amounts collected on behalf of third parties. Revenue is recognised either at a point in time or over time, when (or as) the Group satisfies performance obligations by transferring the promised goods or services to its customers. Where the contract contains a nancing component which provides a signicant nancing benet to the customer for more than 12 months, revenue is measured at the present value of the amount receivable, discounted using the discount rate that would be reected in a separate nancing transaction with the customer, and interest income is accrued separately under the effective interest method. Where the contract contains a nancing component which provides a signicant nancing benet to the Group, revenue recognised under that contract includes the interest expense accreted on the contract liability under the effective interest method. Further details of the Group's revenue and other income recognition policies are as follows: Revenue from construction and service contracts According to the nature of the contracts, the stage of contract completion is based on that the customer is able to control goods in progress during the Group's performance, revenue on construction contracts is recognised based on the Group's efforts or input to the satisfaction of the performance obligation over time. The input method recognises revenue based on the proportion of the actual costs incurred relative to the estimated total costs for satisfaction of the construction services. Variations in contract work are recognised as contract revenue to the extent that the modication has been approved by the parties to the contracts and it is highly probable that a signicant reversal in the amount of cumulative revenue recognised will not occur. When the outcome of the contract cannot be reasonably measured, revenue is recognised only to the extent of contract costs incurred that are expected to be recovered. 92 SINOPEC ENGINEERING (GROUP) CO., LTD. 2020 INTERIM REPORT 3. Summary of Signicant Accounting Policies (Continued) 3.23 Revenue recognition (Continued) Services rendered Revenue for services rendered mainly includes technological development, engineering, consultation and supervision is recognised at a point in time when services are rendered. Sales of products Revenue from sales of products is recognised when i) control of the products has transferred, being when the products are delivered to the customers and there is no unfullled obligation that could affect the customer's acceptance of the products; and ii) collectability of the related receivables is reasonably assured. No contract liability and right to the returned goods are recognised as insignicant amount of returns are expected based on previous experience. Dividend income Dividend income is recognised when the right to receive payment is established. Interest income Interest income is recognised on a time-proportion basis using the effective interest method. When a loan and receivable is impaired, the Group reduces the carrying amount to its recoverable amount, being the estimated future cash ow discounted at the original effective interest rate of the instrument, and continues unwinding the discount as interest income. Interest income on impaired loan and receivables is recognised using the original effective interest rate. 3.24 Research and development Research expenditure is recognised as an expense as incurred. Costs incurred on development projects (relating to the design and testing of new or improved products) are recognised as intangible assets when the following criteria are fullled: it is technically feasible to complete the intangible asset so that it will be available for use or sale; management intends to complete the intangible asset and use or sell it; the Group's an ability to use or sell the intangible asset is demonstrated; it can be demonstrated how the intangible asset will generate probable future economic benets; adequate technical, nancial and other resources to complete the development and to use or sell the intangible asset are available; and the expenditure attributable to the intangible asset during its development can be reliably measured. Other development expenditures that do not meet these criteria are recognised as an expense as incurred. Development costs previously recognised as an expense are not recognised as an asset in a subsequent period. Capitalised development costs are recorded as intangible assets and amortised from the point at which the asset is ready for use on a straight-line basis over its useful life. 3.25 Dividend distribution Dividend distribution to the Company's equity holders is recognised as a liability in the consolidated nancial statements in the year in which the dividends are approved by the Company's equity holders or directors, where appropriate. 3.26 Financial guarantee contracts Financial guarantee contracts are recognised as a nancial liability at the time the guarantee is issued. The liability is initially measured at fair value and subsequently at the higher of: The amount determined in accordance with the ECL model under IFRS 9 "Financial Instruments"; and

The amount initially recognised less, where appropriate, the cumulative amount of income recognised in accordance with the principles of IFRS 15 Revenue from Contracts with Customers. The fair value of financial guarantees is determined based on the present value of the difference in cash flows between the contractual payments required under the debt instruments and the payments that would be required without the guarantee, or the estimated amount that would be payable to a third party for assuming the obligations. Where consideration is received or receivable for the issuance of the guarantee, the consideration is recognised in accordance with the Group's policies applicable to that category of asset. Where no such consideration is received or receivable, an immediate expense is recognised in prot or loss on initial recognition of any deferred income. SINOPEC ENGINEERING (GROUP) CO., LTD. 2020 INTERIM REPORT 93 3. Summary of Signicant Accounting Policies (Continued) 3.27 Leases (a) Denition of a lease and the Group as a lessee For any new contracts entered into on or after 1 January 2019, the Group considers whether a contract is, or contains a lease. A lease is dened as 'a contract, or part of a contract, that conveys the right to use an identied asset (the underlying asset) for a period of time in exchange for consideration'. To apply this denition, the Group assesses whether the contract meets three key evaluations which are whether: the contracts contain an identied asset, which is either explicitly identied in the contract or implicitly specied by being identied at the time the asset is made available to the Group;

the Group has the right to obtain substantially all of the economic benets from use of the identied asset throughout the period of use, considering its rights within the dened scope of the contract; and

the Group has the right to direct the use of the identied asset throughout the period of use. The Group assess whether it has the right to direct 'how and for what purpose' the asset is used throughout the period of use. For contracts that contains a lease component and one or more additional lease or non-lease components, the Group allocates the consideration in the contract to each lease and non-lease component on the basis of their relative stand-alone prices. However, for leases of properties in which the Group is a lessee, the Group elected not to separate non-lease components and will instead account for the lease and non-lease components as a single lease component. Measurement and recognition of leases as a lessee At lease commencement date, the Group recognises a right-of-use asset and a lease liability on the condensed consolidated statement of nancial position. The right-of-use asset is measured at cost, which is made up of the initial measurement of the lease liability, any initial direct costs incurred by the Group, an estimate of any costs to dismantle and remove the underlying asset at the end of the lease, and any lease payments made in advance of the lease commencement date (net of any lease incentives received). The Group depreciates the right-of-use assets on a straight-line basis from the lease commencement date to the earlier of the end of the useful life of the right-of-use asset or the end of the lease term unless the Group is reasonably certain to obtain ownership at the end of the lease term. The Group also assesses the right-of-use asset for impairment when such indicator exists. At the commencement date, the Group measures the lease liability at the present value of the lease payments unpaid at that date, discounted using the interest rate implicit in the lease or, if that rate cannot be readily determined, the Group's incremental borrowing rate. Lease payments included in the measurement of the lease liability are made up of xed payments (including in-substance xed payments) less any lease incentives receivable, variable payments based on an index or rate, and amounts expected to be payable under a residual value guarantee. The lease payments also include the exercise price of a purchase option reasonably certain to be exercised by the Group and payment of penalties for terminating a lease, if the lease term reflects the Group exercising the option to terminate. Subsequent to initial measurement, the liability will be reduced for lease payments made and increased for interest cost on the lease liability. It is remeasured to reect any reassessment or lease modication, or if there are changes in in-substance xed payments. The variable lease payments that do not depend on an index or a rate are recognised as expense in the period on which the event or condition that triggers the payment occurs. The Group remeasures lease liabilities whenever: there are changes in lease term, in which case the related lease liability is remeasured by discounting the revised lease payments using a revised discount rate at the date of reassessment.

the lease payments changes due to changes in market rental rates following a market rent review in which cases the related lease liability is remeasured by discounting the revised lease payments using the initial discount rate. For lease modification that is not accounted for as a separate lease, the Group remeasures the lease liability based on the lease term of the modied lease by discounting the revised lease payments using a revised discount rate at the effective date of modication. When the lease is remeasured, the corresponding adjustment is reflected in the right-of-use asset, or profit and loss if the right-of-use asset is already reduced to zero. The Group has elected to account for short-term leases using the practical expedients. Instead of recognising a right-of-use asset and lease liability, the payments in relation to these leases are recognised as an expense in prot or loss on a straight-line basis over the lease term. Short-term leases are leases with a lease term of 12 month or less. Refundable rental deposits paid are accounted for under IFRS 9 and initially measured at fair value. Adjustments to fair value at initial recognition are considered as additional lease payments and included in the cost of right-of-use assets. 94 SINOPEC ENGINEERING (GROUP) CO., LTD. 2020 INTERIM REPORT 3. Summary of Signicant Accounting Policies (Continued) 3.27 Leases (Continued) (b) The Group as a lessor As a lessor, the Group classies its leases as either operating or nance leases. A lease is classified as a finance lease if it transfers substantially all the risks and rewards incidental to ownership of the underlying asset, and classied as an operating lease if it does not. The Group also earns rental income from operating leases. Rental income is recognised on a straight-line basis over the term of the lease. 3.28 Related parties For the purposes of these consolidated nancial statements, a party is considered to be related to the Group if: the party is a person or a close member of that person's family and if that person: has control or joint control over the Group; has signicant inuence over the Group, or is a member of the key management personnel of the Group or of a parent of the Group. the party is an entity and if any of the following conditions applies: the entity and the Group are members of the same group; one entity is an associate or joint venture of the other entity (or an associate or joint venture of a member of a group of which the other entity is a member); the entity and the Group are joint ventures of the same third party; one entity is a joint venture of a third entity and the other entity is an associate of the third entity; the entity is a post-employment benet plan for the benet of employees of either the Group or an entity related to the Group; the entity is controlled or jointly controlled by a person identied in (a); a person identied in (a) (i) has signicant inuence over the entity or is a member of the key management personnel of the entity (or of a parent of the entity); and the entity, or any member of a group of which it is a part, provided key management personnel services to the Group or to the parent of the Group. Close members of the family of a person are those family members who may be expected to inuence, or be inuenced by, that person in their dealings with the entity. SINOPEC ENGINEERING (GROUP) CO., LTD. 2020 INTERIM REPORT 95 4. Financial and Capital Risks Management The Group works out general principles for overall risk management, including management of financial risks, as well as management policies covering specic areas. In considering the importance of risks, the Group identies and evaluates risks at head office and individual subsidiary level, and requires analysis and proper communication for the information collected periodically. 4.1 Financial risk management The activities of the Group expose them to a variety of nancial risks: market risk (including foreign exchange risk, interest rate risk and price risk), credit risk and liquidity risk. The overall risk management program of the Group focuses on the unpredictability of nancial markets and seeks to minimise potential adverse effects on nancial performance of the Group. The carrying amounts presented in the consolidated statement of nancial position relate to the following categories of nancial assets and nancial liabilities: As at As at 30 June 2020 31 December 2019 RMB' 000 RMB' 000 Financial assets Financial assets at amortised cost Notes, trade and other receivables 8,345,867 9,675,307 Restricted cash 34,677 38,087 Time deposits 7,238,206 7,086,066 Cash and cash equivalents 8,470,264 9,935,338 Loans due from the ultimate holding company 18,500,000 19,000,000 Total nancial assets 42,589,014 45,734,798 Financial liabilities Financial liabilities measured at amortised cost Notes, trade and other payables 24,156,283 23,655,333 Dividend payables 907,027 - Lease liabilities 173,257 180,953 Total nancial liabilities 25,236,567 23,836,286 96 SINOPEC ENGINEERING (GROUP) CO., LTD. 2020 INTERIM REPORT 4. Financial and Capital Risks Management (Continued) 4.1 Financial risk management (Continued) Market risk Foreign exchange risk The functional currency of the entities within the Group is RMB and most of the transactions are settled in RMB. The Group carries out operations outside the PRC where transactions are usually denominated in the United States Dollars ("USD") which are translated into RMB at the prevailing exchange rates on the dates of the transactions. The Group is exposed to currency risk primarily through provision of engineering contracting services which give rise to notes, trade and other receivables, notes, trade and other payables, restricted cash, time deposits and cash and cash equivalents that are denominated in a foreign currency, i.e. a currency other than the functional currency of the operations to which the transactions relate. The currency that gives rise to this risk is primarily in USD as at 30 June 2020 and 31 December 2019. On the other hand, RMB is not a freely convertible currency and the PRC government may at its discretion restrict access to foreign currencies for current account transactions in the future. Changes in the foreign exchange control system may prevent the Group from satisfying sufficient foreign currency demands. The following table details the Group's exposure at the end of the reporting period to currency risk arising from recognised assets or liabilities denominated in a currency other than RMB to which they relate. At 30 June 2020 USD Others RMB' 000 RMB' 000 Restricted cash, time deposits and cash and cash equivalents 3,288,808 1,520,878 Notes, trade and other receivables 78,714 702,814 Notes, trade and other payables (417,813) (1,837,269) Lease liabilities (815) (24,349) Net exposure in RMB 2,948,894 362,074 At 31 December 2019 USD Others RMB' 000 RMB' 000 Restricted cash, time deposits and cash and cash equivalents 3,853,855 1,955,368 Notes, trade and other receivables 514,025 761,457 Notes, trade and other payables (409,313) (1,830,626) Lease liabilities (1,251) (9,391) Net exposure in RMB 3,957,316 876,808 A 5% strengthening of RMB against the USD as at 30 June 2020 and 31 December 2019 would have changed the equity and net prot by the amounts shown below: As at As at 30 June 2020 31 December 2019 RMB' 000 RMB' 000 Decrease in equity and net prot - USD (110,584) (148,400) A 5% weakening of RMB as at 30 June 2020 and 31 December 2019 would have had the equal but opposite effect on the above currency to the amounts shown above, on the basis that all other variables remain constant. The stated changes represent management's assessment of reasonably possible changes in foreign exchange rates over the period until the end of the next annual reporting period. The analysis is performed on the same basis at the relevant period. SINOPEC ENGINEERING (GROUP) CO., LTD. 2020 INTERIM REPORT 97 4. Financial and Capital Risks Management (Continued) 4.1 Financial risk management (Continued) Market risk (Continued) Interest rate risk The Group's ordinary income and operating cash ows are substantially independent of changes in market interest rates. The interests arise from the loans between the Group and the ultimate holding company and time deposits are mainly based on xed interest rate. Price risk The Group is not exposed to equity securities price risk because the Group's equity securities investments are classified as nancial assets at FVTOCI which are stated at fair value. (b) Credit risk Credit risk refers to the risk that the counterparty to a nancial instrument would fail to discharge its obligation under the terms of the nancial instrument and cause a nancial loss to the Group. The Group's exposure to credit risk mainly arises from restricted cash, time deposit, cash and cash equivalent, notes, trade and other receivables, contract assets and loans due from the ultimate holding company. In order to minimise credit risk, the Group has developed and maintained the Group's credit risk grading to categorise exposures according to their degree of risk of default. The credit rating information is based on the Group's own trading records to rate its major customers and other debtors. The Group's exposure and the credit ratings of its counterparties are continuously monitored and the aggregate value of transactions concluded is spread amongst approved counterparties. For financial assets measured at amortised cost and contract assets, the exposures to credit risk are monitored such that any outstanding debtors are reviewed and followed up on an ongoing basis. In the opinion of the Directors, the Group has no signicant concentration of credit risk arising from its ordinary course of business due to its large customer base. The Group does not hold any collateral from its debtors. Impairment assessment under ECL model The Group's current credit risk grading framework comprises the following categories: Category Description Basis for recognising ECL Performing The counterparty has a low risk of default and does not have any past-due amounts 12-month ECL Doubtful There has been a signicant increase in credit risk since initial recognition Lifetime ECL - not credit-impaired In default There is evidence indicating the asset is credit-impaired Lifetime ECL - credit-impaired Write-off There is evidence indicating that the debtor is in severe nancial difficulty and Amount is written off the Group has no realistic prospect of recovery Trade receivables and contract assets As set out in Note 3.8, the Group assesses ECL under IFRS 9 on trade receivables and contract assets based on provision matrix, the expected loss rates are based on the payment prole for sales in the past 5 years as well as the corresponding historical credit losses during that period. The historical rates are adjusted to reect current and forwarding looking macroeconomic factors affecting the customer's ability to settle the amount outstanding. At each reporting date, the historical default rates are updated and changes in the forward-looking estimates are analysed. Based on the Group's assessment of historical credit loss experience of the existing debtors and all available forward looking information, for trade receivables and contract assets, the Group used estimated loss rates based on aging for classes with different credit risk characteristics and exposures. 98 SINOPEC ENGINEERING (GROUP) CO., LTD. 2020 INTERIM REPORT 4. Financial and Capital Risks Management (Continued) 4.1 Financial risk management (Continued) (b) Credit risk (Continued) Impairment assessment under ECL model (Continued) Other receivables The Group measures the loss allowance equal to 12-month ECL of other receivables. For those balances expected to have signicant increase in credit risk since initial recognition, the Group apply lifetime ECL based on aging for classes with different credit risk characteristics and exposures. Restricted cash, time deposits and cash and cash equivalents Restricted cash, time deposits and cash and cash equivalents are placed at nancial institutions that have sound credit ratings assigned by international credit-rating agencies and the Group considers the credit risk to be insignicant. Loans due from the ultimate holding company The 12-month ECL calculated by the Group is not signicant and there has been no signicant increase in credit risk since initial recognition. (c) Liquidity risk Prudent liquidity risk management implies maintaining sufficient cash and the availability of funding from an adequate amount of committed credit facilities. Due to the dynamic nature of the underlying business, the Group aims to maintain exibility in funding by keeping committed credit lines available. Management monitors the cash ow forecasts of the Group in meeting its liabilities. The table below analyses the Group's non-derivative nancial liabilities that will be settled on a net basis into relevant maturity groupings based on the remaining period from the end of the reporting period to the contractual maturity dates. The amounts disclosed in the table are the contractual undiscounted cash ows. Balances due within 12 months equal their carrying balances, as the impact of discounting is not signicant. Weighted average Total effective Within undiscounted Carrying interest rate 1 year 1-2 years 2-5 years Over 5 years cash ows amount RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 At 30 June 2020 Notes, trade and other payables N/A 24,156,283 - - - 24,156,283 24,156,283 Dividend payable N/A 907,027 - - - 907,027 907,027 Lease liabilities 4.83% 56,083 48,398 60,439 39,327 204,247 173,257 Total other liabilities 25,119,393 48,398 60,439 39,327 25,267,557 25,236,567 Weighted average Total effective Within undiscounted Carrying interest rate 1 year 1-2 years 2-5 years Over 5 years cash ows amount RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB' 000 At 31 December 2019 Notes, trade and other payables N/A 23,655,333 - - - 23,655,333 23,655,333 Lease liabilities 4.81% 63,275 105,705 38,432 - 207,412 180,953 Total other liabilities 23,718,608 105,705 38,432 - 23,862,745 23,836,286 SINOPEC ENGINEERING (GROUP) CO., LTD. 2020 INTERIM REPORT 99 4. Financial and Capital Risks Management (Continued) 4.2 Capital risk management The objectives of the Group when managing capital are to safeguard the ability of the Group in continuing as a going concern in order to provide returns for shareholders and benets for other stakeholders and to maintain an optimal capital structure to reduce the cost of capital. In order to maintain or adjust the capital structure, the Group may adjust the amount of dividends paid to shareholders, issue new shares or sell assets to reduce debts. The Group monitors their capital structure on the basis of gearing ratio. This ratio is calculated as net debt divided by total capital. Net debts are calculated as other liabilities (including notes and trade payables, other payables, dividend payables and lease liabilities, as shown in the consolidated statement of nancial position) less restricted cash, time deposits and cash and cash equivalents. Total capital is calculated as equity, as shown in the consolidated statement of nancial position, plus net debts less non-controlling interests. As at As at 30 June 2020 31 December 2019 RMB' 000 RMB' 000 Total other liabilities 25,236,567 23,836,286 Less: Restricted cash, time deposits and cash and cash equivalents (15,743,147) (17,059,491) Net debt 9,493,420 6,776,795 Total equity (excluding non-controlling interests) 27,549,243 27,265,976 Total capital 37,042,663 34,042,771 Gearing ratio 26% 20% 4.3 Fair value measurement of nancial instruments Fair value measurements Apart from the below mentioned, the carrying amounts of the Group's nancial assets and nancial liabilities as re-elected in the consolidated statement of nancial position approximate their respective fair values. Fair value is the price that would be received to sell an asset or paid to transfer a liability in an orderly transaction between market participants at the measurement date. The Group discloses fair value measurements of financial instruments by level of the following fair value measurement hierarchy: Quoted prices (unadjusted) in active markets for identical assets or liabilities (level 1).

Inputs other than quoted prices included within level 1 that are observable for the asset or liability, either directly or indirectly (level 2).

Inputs for the asset or liability that are not based on observable market data (i.e. unobservable inputs) (level 3). 100 SINOPEC ENGINEERING (GROUP) CO., LTD. 2020 INTERIM REPORT 5. Critical Accounting Estimates and Judgments Estimates and judgments are continually evaluated and are based on historical experience and other factors, including expectations of future events that are believed to be reasonable under the circumstances. The Group makes accounting estimates and assumptions concerning the future. The resulting accounting estimates will, by denition, seldom equal to the related actual results. The estimates and assumptions that have a signicant risk of causing a material adjustment to the carrying amounts of assets and liabilities within the next nancial year are discussed below. (a) Construction contracts Revenue from individual contracts is recognised according to progress of the project. The determination of the progress of the construction service involves judgments. According to the nature of contract, the Group recognises revenue by reference to the stage of completion of the contract activity at the end of the reporting period as measured by the proportion that the actual costs incurred relative to the estimated total costs for satisfaction of construction service. In addition, when determining the transaction price, the Group consider factors such as whether there is any nancing component. The Group considers whether the payment schedule is commensurate with the Group's performance and whether the delayed payment is for nance purpose. The Group does not consider the arrangement with customers have signicant nancing component. The Group has, therefore, recognised revenue on progress conrmation over the period during which the services are rendered and transferred to customers. As at 30 June 2020 the contract assets (Note 22(a)) and contract liabilities (Note 22(b)) are RMB9,521,450,000 (31 December 2019: RMB8,085,951,000) and RMB11,451,773,000 (31 December 2019: RMB13,314,941,000) respectively. (b) Useful lives of property, plant and equipment The Group determines the estimated useful lives and related depreciation charges for the Group's property, plant and equipment (Note 16). This estimate is based on projected wear and tear incurred during the useful life of property, plant and equipment. This could change signicantly as a result of technical renovations and competitor actions in response to severe industry cycles. Management will increase the depreciation charge where useful lives or residual values vary with previously estimated, or it will write-off or write-down technically obsolete or non-strategic assets that have been abandoned or sold. As at 30 June 2020, the net carrying amount of property, plant and equipment is RMB3,531,301,000 (31 December 2019: RMB3,597,352,000). (c) Provision for ECL of trade receivables and contract assets The Group determines the provision for ECL on trade receivables (Note 20) and contract assets (Note 22(a)). This estimate is based on the credit history of the customers, the current market condition and forward-looking information. Management reassesses the adequacy of provision on a regular basis by reviewing the individual account based on past credit history and any prior knowledge of debtor insolvency or other credit risk which might not be easily accessible public information and market volatility might bear a signicant impact which might not be easily ascertained. As at 30 June 2020, the provision for impairment on trade receivables and contract assets are RMB1,231,399,000 (31 December 2019: RMB1,346,804,000) and RMB186,671,000 (31 December 2019: RMB193,086,000) respectively. (d) Deferred taxes The estimates of deferred income tax assets (Note 35) require estimates over future taxable prot and corresponding applicable income tax rates of respective years. The change in future income tax rates and timing would affect income tax expense or benet, as well as deferred income tax balance. The realisation of deferred income tax assets also depends on the realisation of sufficient protability (taxable prot) of the Group. Deviation of future protability from the estimate could result in material adjustments to the carrying amount of deferred income tax assets. Deferred tax assets relating to certain temporary differences and tax losses are recognised as management considers it is probable that future taxable prot will be available against which the temporary differences or tax losses can be utilised. Where the expectation is different from the original estimate, such differences will impact the recognition of deferred tax assets and taxation in the years in which such estimates are changed. As at 30 June 2020, deferred tax assets recognised in the consolidated statement of nancial position is RMB715,238,000 (31 December 2019: RMB738,052,000). SINOPEC ENGINEERING (GROUP) CO., LTD. 2020 INTERIM REPORT 101 5. Critical Accounting Estimates and Judgments (Continued) (e) Pension obligations The present value of the pension obligations depends on a number of factors that are determined on an actuarial basis using a number of assumptions. The assumptions used in determining the net cost (income) for provisions include the discount rate. Any changes in these assumptions will impact the carrying amount of pension obligations. The Group determines the appropriate discount rate at the end of each year. This is the interest rate that should be used to determine the present value of estimated future cash outows expected to be required to settle the pension obligations. In determining the appropriate discount rate, the Group considers the interest rates of corporate securities which have maturity approximating to the terms of the related pension liability. Other key assumptions for pension obligations are based on current market conditions. As at 30 June 2020, the net liabilities of retirement benet plan obligations (Note 31(b)) is RMB2,467,308,000 (31 December 2019: RMB2,488,926,000). (f) Provision for litigation claims The Group are from time to time involved in legal proceedings arising in the ordinary course of our business. If the management believes that the legal proceedings may result claims for compensation to third parties against the Group, the best estimate of provision for litigation claims will be recognised. If the management believes that the legal proceedings may be more likely not to result claims for compensation to third parties against the Group, no provision will be recognised under any potential litigation claims. Except to the extent that the situations and uncertainties involved, that will be disclosed as contingent liabilities. To access the outcome of legal proceedings and any potential amount of litigation claims, signicant judgment is required. As at 30 June 2020, provision for litigation claims (Note 32) is RMB189,302,000 (31 December 2019: RMB196,945,000). 6. Revenue The Group's revenue is set out below: Six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 RMB' 000 RMB' 000 Engineering, consulting and licensing 1,210,131 951,852 EPC Contracting 15,528,332 13,852,329 Construction 6,901,301 7,734,067 Equipment manufacturing 157,392 143,770 23,797,156 22,682,018 Remaining performance obligations As at 30 June 2020, amount of remaining performance obligations is RMB107,834,427,000 (2019: RMB105,473,232,000), which is expected to be completed in the coming 60 months (2019: 60 months). 102 SINOPEC ENGINEERING (GROUP) CO., LTD. 2020 INTERIM REPORT 7. Segment Information Management has determined the operating segments based on the reports reviewed by the Senior Management that are used to make strategic decisions. The Senior Management considers the business from a product and service perspective, which mainly includes four reportable operating segments: Engineering, consulting and licensing - providing design, consulting, research and development, feasibility studies, compliance certication services to oil rening and chemical etc industries; EPC Contracting - providing integrated engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance and project management services to oil rening and chemical etc industries; Construction - providing infrastructure for oil refining and chemical etc industries, oil and gas storage, pipelines transportation, construction, renovation, expansion, repair and maintenance services and large equipment lifting and transportation services in construction projects; and Equipment manufacturing - providing design, development, manufacture and sales of equipment and spare parts for facilities including oil rening and chemical facilities. Inter-segment sales were conducted at prices no less than cost and with terms mutually agreed among those business segments. Operating expenses of a functional unit are allocated to the relevant segment which is the predominant user of the services provided by the unit. Operating expenses of other shared services which cannot be allocated to a specic segment and corporate expenses are included as unallocated costs. Segment assets consist primarily of property, plant and equipment, rights of use assets, construction in progress, intangible assets, investment in a joint arrangement and investment in associates, other non-current assets, inventories, notes and trade receivables, prepayments and other receivables, restricted cash and cash and cash equivalents. Unallocated assets comprise items such as some of the time deposits, loans due from the ultimate holding company, deferred income tax assets and other unallocated assets. Segment liabilities comprise operating liabilities. Capital expenditure comprises additions to property, plant and equipment (Note 16), right-of-use assets (Note 17), intangible assets (Note 18) and other non-current assets. SINOPEC ENGINEERING (GROUP) CO., LTD. 2020 INTERIM REPORT 103 7. Segment Information (Continued) The segment information provided to the Senior Management for the reportable segments is as follow: (i) As at and for the six months ended 30 June 2020: The segment results for the period ended 30 June 2020 are as follows: Engineering, Consulting and EPC Equipment licensing Contracting Construction manufacturing Unallocated Elimination Total RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 Segment revenue and results Revenue from external customers 1,210,131 15,528,332 6,901,301 157,392 - - 23,797,156 Inter-segment revenue 20,042 - 2,711,449 106,928 - (2,838,419) - Segment revenue 1,230,173 15,528,332 9,612,750 264,320 - (2,838,419) 23,797,156 Segment results 72,846 797,595 253,027 4,677 22,308 - 1,150,453 Finance income 446,324 Finance expenses (43,958) Share of prot of a joint arrangement 7 - - - - - 7 Share of prot of associates 8,605 - 1,392 - - - 9,997 Prot before taxation 1,562,823 Income tax expense (302,470) Prot for the period 1,260,353 Other segment items Depreciation 42,164 75,872 149,127 9,294 - - 276,457 Amortisation 8,027 19,837 1,545 - - - 29,409 Capital expenditures - Property, plant and equipment 31,917 4,262 114,156 - - - 150,335 - Right-of-use assets 3,436 26,921 5,553 - - - 35,910 - Intangible assets - 3,147 778 - - - 3,925 Provision/(Reversal of provision) for ECL on trade and other receivables and contract assets, net 3,598 (135,563) 14,773 57 - - (117,135) The segment assets and liabilities as at 30 June 2020 are as follows: Engineering, Consulting and EPC Equipment licensing Contracting Construction manufacturing Elimination Total RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 Assets Segment assets 4,123,553 26,067,728 15,013,544 1,022,532 (4,094,647) 42,132,710 Investment in a joint arrangement 2,523 - - - - 2,523 Investment in associates 154,496 - 23,814 - - 178,310 Other unallocated assets 25,184,286 Total assets 67,497,829 Liabilities Segment liabilities 2,938,673 27,089,087 13,303,408 707,338 (4,094,647) 39,943,859 Total liabilities 39,943,859 104 SINOPEC ENGINEERING (GROUP) CO., LTD. 2020 INTERIM REPORT 7. Segment Information (Continued) (ii) As at and for the six months ended 30 June 2019: The segment results for the period ended 30 June 2019 are as follows: Engineering, Consulting and EPC Equipment licensing Contracting Construction manufacturing Unallocated Elimination Total RMB' 000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB' 000 Segment revenue and results Revenue from external customers 951,852 13,852,329 7,734,067 143,770 - - 22,682,018 Inter-segment revenue 196,070 - 1,855,920 174,240 - (2,226,230) - Segment revenue 1,147,922 13,852,329 9,589,987 318,010 - (2,226,230) 22,682,018 Segment results 84,166 700,768 292,848 (2,675) 26,036 - 1,101,143 Finance income 450,638 Finance expenses (54,561) Share of loss of a joint arrangement (111) - - - - - (111) Share of prot of associates 5,248 9,992 1,115 - - - 16,355 Prot before taxation 1,513,464 Income tax expense (314,710) Prot for the period 1,198,754 Other segment items Depreciation 28,807 70,055 184,534 12,596 - - 295,992 Amortisation 695 34,817 1,276 - - - 36,788 Capital expenditures - Property, plant and equipment 13,094 16,603 56,563 1,041 - - 87,301 - Right-of-use assets 598 12,668 36,216 6,782 - - 56,264 - Intangible assets - 926 434 - - - 1,360 Provision/(Reversal of provision) for ECL on trade and other receivables and contract assets, net (15,384) (73,972) (8,682) 308 - - (97,730) The segment assets and liabilities as at 31 December 2019 are as follows: Engineering, Consulting and EPC Equipment licensing Contracting Construction manufacturing Elimination Total RMB' 000 RMB' 000 RMB' 000 RMB' 000 RMB' 000 RMB' 000 Assets Segment assets 4,334,365 26,984,887 15,466,872 877,664 (5,291,173) 42,372,615 Investment in a joint arrangement 2,516 - - - - 2,516 Investment in associates 139,531 - 22,421 - - 161,952 Other unallocated assets 25,336,665 Total assets 67,873,748 Liabilities Segment liabilities 1,910,225 28,558,826 14,861,104 564,225 (5,291,173) 40,603,207 Total liabilities 40,603,207 SINOPEC ENGINEERING (GROUP) CO., LTD. 2020 INTERIM REPORT 105 7. Segment Information (Continued) Analysis of information by geographical regions: The following table lists out the information about geographical regions. The geographical regions of the sales to external customers are based on the locations where the services are rendered or the places where the goods are delivered. The specic non-current assets include property, plant and equipment, right-of-use assets, intangible assets, investment in a joint arrangement and investment in associates, which the geographical regions are based on the places where the assets are located for property, plant and equipment and land use rights, the places where they are allocated to for intangible assets and the places where the business are conducted for a joint arrangement and associates. Revenue Six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 RMB' 000 RMB' 000 The PRC 21,040,916 16,754,294 Malaysia 2,296 222,749 Kuwait 919,438 2,938,500 Saudi Arabia 1,539,108 1,383,330 Other countries 295,398 1,383,145 23,797,156 22,682,018 Information about major customers The customers accounted for more than 10% of the total revenue of the Group and revenue from them for the six months ended 30 June 2020 and 2019, the details are as follows: Six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 RMB' 000 RMB' 000 Fellow subsidiary and its subsidiaries - Customer group A 3,530,215 3,257,948 - Customer group B 2,786,181 2,967,725 The revenue from the customers are derived from the segment of engineering, consulting and licensing, EPC contracting, construction and equipment manufacturing. Specied non-current assets As at As at 30 June 2020 31 December 2019 RMB' 000 RMB' 000 The PRC 6,100,083 6,230,199 Other countries 316,422 288,706 6,416,505 6,518,905 106 SINOPEC ENGINEERING (GROUP) CO., LTD. 2020 INTERIM REPORT 7. Segment Information (Continued) Disaggregation of revenue from contracts with customer The Group derives revenue from the transfer of goods and service at a point in time and over time in the following customers' segment for engineering, consulting and licensing, EPC contracting, construction and equipment manufacturing: Engineering, Consulting and EPC Equipment licensing Contracting Construction manufacturing Total RMB' 000 RMB' 000 RMB' 000 RMB' 000 RMB' 000 Timing of revenue recognition For the six months ended 30 June 2020 - At a point in time - - - 157,392 157,392 - Over time 1,210,131 15,528,332 6,901,301 - 23,639,764 Total revenue 1,210,131 15,528,332 6,901,301 157,392 23,797,156 For the six months ended 30 June 2019 - At a point in time - - - 143,770 143,770 - Over time 951,852 13,852,329 7,734,067 - 22,538,248 Total revenue 951,852 13,852,329 7,734,067 143,770 22,682,018 For the six months ended 30 June 2020 - Oil rening 466,668 3,279,544 1,773,122 5,474 5,524,808 - Petrochemicals 523,915 9,681,126 4,072,070 151,290 14,428,401 - New coal chemicals 26,983 1,904,991 271,418 628 2,204,020 - Other industries 192,565 662,671 784,691 - 1,639,927 Total revenue 1,210,131 15,528,332 6,901,301 157,392 23,797,156 For the six months ended 30 June 2019 - Oil rening 176,945 5,167,156 2,416,816 93,577 7,854,494 - Petrochemicals 625,110 6,335,604 3,902,369 50,193 10,913,276 - New coal chemicals 49,365 2,083,169 376,780 - 2,509,314 - Other industries 100,432 266,400 1,038,102 - 1,404,934 Total revenue 951,852 13,852,329 7,734,067 143,770 22,682,018 8. Other Income Six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 RMB' 000 RMB' 000 Operating lease rental income on property, plant and equipment 29,454 26,015 Income from write back long outstanding payables 11,708 5,551 Government grants (note) 99,329 68,291 Net foreign exchange gain 61,089 - Others 8,895 18,901 210,475 118,758 Note: Government grants mainly represent nancial subsidies from "Water/electricity/gas supply and property management", Talent Development Fund and job stabilisation subsidies. SINOPEC ENGINEERING (GROUP) CO., LTD. 2020 INTERIM REPORT 107 9. Other (Losses)/Gains - Net Six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 RMB' 000 RMB' 000 (Losses)/gains on disposal/write-off of property, plant and equipment (86) 2,883 10. Finance Income and Finance Expenses Six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 RMB' 000 RMB' 000 Finance income Interest income from the ultimate holding company 304,654 299,635 Interest income from the fellow subsidiaries 35,700 63,367 Bank interest income 105,970 87,636 446,324 450,638 Finance expenses Interest expenses to a fellow subsidiary on balances wholly repayable within 5 years - (8,798) Interest expenses on retirement and other supplementary benet obligation (38,337) (40,879) Finance charges on lease liabilities (4,070) (4,884) Other interest expenses (1,551) - (43,958) (54,561) 402,366 396,077 108 SINOPEC ENGINEERING (GROUP) CO., LTD. 2020 INTERIM REPORT 11. Prot Before Taxation Prot before taxation is arrived at after charging/(crediting): Six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 RMB' 000 RMB' 000 Staff costs, including directors and supervisors emoluments (Note 15) 2,113,418 2,341,870 Retirement benet plan contribution (including in the above mentioned staff costs) 298,194 341,312 Cost of goods sold 10,019,893 6,905,598 Subcontracting costs 7,346,945 9,725,363 Depreciation and amortisation - Property, plant and equipment 215,074 238,287 - Right of use assets 61,383 57,705 - Intangible assets 29,409 36,788 Operating lease rentals - Short term leases expenses 148,527 149,767 Reversal of provision for ECL on trade and other receivables and contract assets, net (117,135) (97,730) Rental income from property, plant and equipment after relevant expenses (17,916) (9,817) Research and development costs 796,316 746,721 Losses/(gains) on disposal/write-off of property, plant and equipment 86 (2,883) Exchange (gains)/losses, net (61,089) 62,002 Reversal of cash-settledshare-based payment (4,921) (5,244) SINOPEC ENGINEERING (GROUP) CO., LTD. 2020 INTERIM REPORT 109 12. Income Tax Expense Six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 RMB' 000 RMB' 000 Current tax PRC enterprise income tax 209,851 113,270 Overseas enterprise income tax 41,335 89,925 Under provision for income tax in prior years 19,030 52,486 270,216 255,681 Deferred tax Origination and reversal of temporary differences (note 35) 32,254 59,029 Income tax expense 302,470 314,710 According to the Corporate Income Tax Law of the PRC, the applicable income tax of the six months ended 30 June 2020 and 2019 is 25%. According to the normal statutory PRC corporate income tax and relevant rules, for the six months ended 30 June 2020 and 2019, certain subsidiaries of the Company have been qualied as new high-tech enterprises which can enjoy 15% preferential tax rate in the related period, other members of the Group are subject to 25% income tax rate. The tax of other countries is based on the nation's tax laws, where the relevant subsidiary of the Group operates in. The difference between the actual income tax charge in the consolidated statement of prot or loss and other comprehensive income and the amounts which would result from applying the enacted tax rate to prot before income tax can be reconciled as follows: Six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 RMB' 000 RMB' 000 Prot before tax 1,562,823 1,513,464 Taxation calculated at the statutory tax rate 390,706 378,366 Income tax effects of: Preferential income tax treatments of certain companies (122,918) (129,440) Difference in overseas prots tax rates (7,832) (3,688) Non-deductible expenses 12,887 17,014 Income not subject to tax (1,490) (2,437) Unrecognised tax losses 12,046 13,369 Utilisation of previously unrecognised tax losses (5,122) (9,650) Under provision for income tax in prior years 19,030 52,486 Others 5,163 (1,310) Income tax expense 302,470 314,710 Effective income tax rate 19.4% 20.8% 110 SINOPEC ENGINEERING (GROUP) CO., LTD. 2020 INTERIM REPORT 13. Earnings Per Share (a) Basic The basic earnings per share for each of the six months ended 30 June 2020 and 2019 is calculated based on the profit attributable to the equity holders of the Company and the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue. Six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 Prot attributable to equity holders of the Company (RMB' 000) 1,260,191 1,198,685 Weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue 4,428,000,000 4,428,000,000 Basic earnings per share (RMB) 0.28 0.27 (b) Diluted As the Company had no dilutive shares for the each of the six months ended 30 June 2020 and 2019, dilutive earnings per share for the six months ended 30 June 2020 and 2019 are the same as basic earnings per share. 14. Dividends Dividends represented dividends declared by the Company during each of six months ended 30 June 2020 and 2019. Six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 RMB' 000 RMB' 000 Proposed Interim dividends of RMB0.113 per ordinary share 500,364 (2019: RMB0.108)(1) 478,224 Pursuant to a resolution passed at the board of Directors' meeting on 21 August 2020, the Directors authorised to declare the interim dividends for the six months ended 30 June 2020 of RMB0.113 (2019: RMB0.108) per share totaling RMB500,364,000 (2019: RMB478,224,000). SINOPEC ENGINEERING (GROUP) CO., LTD. 2020 INTERIM REPORT 111 15. Employment Benets Six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 RMB' 000 RMB' 000 Salaries, wages and bonuses 1,289,118 1,469,909 Retirement benets(1) 258,882 300,509 Early retirement and supplemental pension benet (Note 31(b)) - interest cost 38,337 40,879 Immediate recognition of actuarial losses/(gains) 975 (76) Housing fund(2) 177,155 157,904 Welfare, medical and other expenses 353,872 377,989 Reversal of cash-settledshared-based payment (Note 36) (4,921) (5,244) 2,113,418 2,341,870 Notes: (1) Retirement benets The Group is required to make specic contributions to the state-managed retirement plan at a rate of 14% to 19% (2019: 19% to 21%) of the specied salaries of the PRC employees for the six months ended 30 June 2020. The PRC government is responsible for the pension liability to the retired employees. The PRC employees of the Group are entitled to a monthly pension upon their retirements. (2) Housing fund In accordance with the PRC housing reform regulations, the Group is required to make contributions to the state-managed housing fund at rates of 12% of the specied salaries of the PRC employees. At the same time, the employees are required to make a contribution based on certain percentages. The employees are entitled to claim the entire sum of the fund under certain specied withdrawal circumstances. The Group has no further obligations for housing benets beyond the contributions made above. 112 SINOPEC ENGINEERING (GROUP) CO., LTD. 2020 INTERIM REPORT 16. Property, Plant and Equipment Plant and machinery, Buildings and transportation equipment and Construction other facilities other equipment -in- progress Total RMB' 000 RMB' 000 RMB' 000 RMB' 000 At 1 January 2019 Cost 3,441,090 4,389,607 301,534 8,132,231 Accumulated depreciation and impairment (1,431,061) (3,204,696) - (4,635,757) Net book amount 2,010,029 1,184,911 301,534 3,496,474 Six months ended 30 June 2019 Opening net book amount 2,010,029 1,184,911 301,534 3,496,474 Transfers - 34,101 (34,101) - Additions - 33,906 53,395 87,301 Depreciation (59,672) (178,615) - (238,287) Disposals/write-off - (3,522) - (3,522) Closing net book amount 1,950,357 1,070,781 320,828 3,341,966 At 30 June 2019 Cost 3,441,090 4,429,991 320,828 8,191,909 Accumulated depreciation and impairment (1,490,733) (3,359,210) - (4,849,943) Net book amount 1,950,357 1,070,781 320,828 3,341,966 At 1 January 2020 Cost 3,450,076 4,630,885 518,989 8,599,950 Accumulated depreciation and impairment (1,550,153) (3,452,445) - (5,002,598) Net book amount 1,899,923 1,178,440 518,989 3,597,352 Six months ended 30 June 2020 Opening net book amount 1,899,923 1,178,440 518,989 3,597,352 Transfers 16,560 73,736 (90,296) - Additions - 3,892 146,443 150,335 Depreciation (59,136) (155,938) - (215,074) Disposals/write-off (30) (1,282) - (1,312) Closing net book amount 1,857,317 1,098,848 575,136 3,531,301 At 30 June 2020 Cost 3,465,623 4,655,198 575,136 8,695,957 Accumulated depreciation and impairment (1,608,306) (3,556,350) - (5,164,656) Net book amount 1,857,317 1,098,848 575,136 3,531,301 Depreciation expense recognised is analysed as follows: Six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 RMB' 000 RMB' 000 Cost of sales 205,273 227,725 Selling and marking expenses 116 918 Administrative expenses 9,685 9,644 215,074 238,287 SINOPEC ENGINEERING (GROUP) CO., LTD. 2020 INTERIM REPORT 113 17. Right-of-Use Assets The Group leases assets including buildings and other facilities, plant and machinery, transportation equipment and other equipment and lands. Information about leases for which the Group is a lessee is presented below: Plant and machinery, Buildings and transportation equipment and other facilities other equipment Land use right Total RMB' 000 RMB' 000 RMB' 000 RMB' 000 Balance at 1 January 2019 179,730 7,707 - 187,437 Impact on initial application of IFRS 16 (note) - - 2,442,793 2,442,793 Additions 53,887 2,377 - 56,264 Depreciation (25,810) (2,186) (29,709) (57,705) Balance at 30 June 2019 207,807 7,898 2,413,084 2,628,789 Balance at 1 January 2020 172,763 7,198 2,343,809 2,523,770 Additions 35,888 22 - 35,910 Depreciation (28,552) (3,629) (29,202) (61,383) Modication (1,757) - - (1,757) Balance at 30 June 2020 178,342 3,591 2,314,607 2,496,540 Note: IFRS 16 has been applied using the modied retrospective approach, has therefore recognised the cumulative effect of initial application as an adjustment to the opening balance at 1 January 2019. Depreciation recognised is analysed as follows: Six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 RMB' 000 RMB' 000 Cost of sales 35,409 34,015 Selling and marking expenses - 145 Administrative expenses 25,974 23,545 61,383 57,705 114 SINOPEC ENGINEERING (GROUP) CO., LTD. 2020 INTERIM REPORT 18. Intangible Assets Patent Computer software Total RMB' 000 RMB' 000 RMB' 000 At 1 January 2019 Cost 479,882 369,372 849,254 Accumulated amortisation (378,662) (306,511) (685,173) Net book amount 101,220 62,861 164,081 Six months ended 30 June 2019 Opening net book amount 101,220 62,861 164,081 Additions - 1,360 1,360 Amortisation (26,490) (10,298) (36,788) Closing net book amount 74,730 53,923 128,653 At 30 June 2019 Cost 479,882 370,732 850,614 Accumulated amortisation (405,152) (316,809) (721,961) Net book amount 74,730 53,923 128,653 At 1 January 2020 Cost 479,882 513,356 993,238 Accumulated amortisation (431,642) (328,281) (759,923) Net book amount 48,240 185,075 233,315 Six months ended 30 June 2020 Opening net book amount 48,240 185,075 233,315 Additions - 3,925 3,925 Amortisation (12,060) (17,349) (29,409) Closing net book amount 36,180 171,651 207,831 At 30 June 2020 Cost 479,882 517,281 997,163 Accumulated amortisation (443,702) (345,630) (789,332) Net book amount 36,180 171,651 207,831 Amortisation recognised is analysed as follows: Six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 RMB' 000 RMB' 000 Cost of sales 20,774 26,413 Selling and marketing expenses - 2 Administrative expenses 8,635 10,373 29,409 36,788 SINOPEC ENGINEERING (GROUP) CO., LTD. 2020 INTERIM REPORT 115 19. Investment in a Joint Arrangement and Associates (a) Investment in a joint arrangement Six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 RMB' 000 RMB' 000 Joint venture Beginning of the period 2,516 1,866 Share of total comprehensive income/(expense) 7 (111) End of the period 2,523 1,755 The Group's joint venture, is unlisted and established in a form of limited company, is as follows: Establishment/Place Registered and Indirect effective Principal activities and Name of incorporation fully paid capital interest held place of operations RMB' 000 Hainan Great Wall Machinery Engineering The PRC 3,000 50% Technical development, sales Co., Ltd. (海南長城機械工程有限公司) (2019: 3,000) of equipment/The PRC The above joint venture is accounted for by using the equity method. Current assets Non-current assets Total assets Current liabilities Total liabilities Equity Share of equity by the Group (50%) (2019: 50%) As at As at 30 June 2020 31 December 2019 RMB' 000 RMB' 000 19,003 19,409 1,280 1,352 20,283 20,761 (15,238) (15,728) (15,238) (15,728) 5,045 5,033 2,523 2,516 Six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 RMB' 000 RMB' 000 Revenue - - Prot/(loss) and total comprehensive income/(expense) for the period 13 (221) Share of total comprehensive income/(expense) (50%) (2019:50%) 7 (111) There are no material contingent liabilities and commitments relating to the Group's interests in the joint venture and no material contingent liabilities and commitments of the joint venture itself. 116 SINOPEC ENGINEERING (GROUP) CO., LTD. 2020 INTERIM REPORT 19. Investment in a Joint Arrangement and Associates (Continued) (b) Investment in associates Six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 RMB' 000 RMB' 000 Beginning of the period 161,952 147,454 Share of total comprehensive income 9,997 16,355 Dividend distribution - (3,200) Others 6,361 - End of the period 178,310 160,609 The Group's associates, all of which are unlisted and established in a form of limited company, are as follows: Establishment/Place Registered and Indirect effective Principal activities and Name of incorporation fully paid capital interest held place of operations RMB' 000 China Petrochemical Technology Co., Ltd. The PRC 50,000 35.00% Technical development, (中國石油化工科技開發有限公司)(1) (2019: 50,000) Technical service/ The PRC Huizhou Tianxin Petrochemical The PRC 15,000 40.00% Construction contracting/ Engineering Co., Ltd. (2019: 15,000) The PRC (惠州天鑫石化工程有限公司)(2) Shanghai KSD Bulk Solids Engineering The PRC 5,500 36.36% Powder engineering services/ Co., Ltd. (上海金申德粉體工程有限公司)(3) (2019: 5,500) The PRC The above associates are accounted for by using the equity method. The Group's share of the results of China Petrochemical Technology Co., Ltd., its aggregated assets and liabilities, are as follows: As at As at 30 June 2020 31 December 2019 RMB' 000 RMB' 000 Current assets 1,027,124 897,634 Non-current assets 15,629 39,694 Total assets 1,042,753 937,328 Current liabilities (670,184) (600,419) Non-current liabilities (32) (21) Total liabilities (670,216) (600,440) Equity attributable to equity holders 341,100 305,451 Non-controlling interests 31,437 31,437 372,537 336,888 Share of equity by the Group (35%) (2019: 35%) 119,385 106,908 Six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 RMB' 000 RMB' 000 Revenue 169,209 230,120 Prot and total comprehensive income for the period attributable to equity holders 17,477 33,087 Share of total comprehensive income (35%) (2019: 35%) 6,117 11,580 For the six months ended 30 June 2020, China Petrochemical Technology Co., Ltd. did not declare dividends (2019: Nil). SINOPEC ENGINEERING (GROUP) CO., LTD. 2020 INTERIM REPORT 117 19. Investment in a Joint Arrangement and Associates (Continued) (b) Investment in associates (Continued) The Group's share of the results of Huizhou Tianxin Petrochemical Engineering Co., Ltd., its aggregated assets and liabilities, are as follows: As at As at 30 June 2020 31 December 2019 RMB' 000 RMB' 000 Current assets 101,537 97,678 Non-current assets 54,120 55,226 Total assets 155,657 152,904 Current liabilities (76,279) (78,165) Total liabilities (76,279) (78,165) Equity 79,378 74,739 Share of equity by the Group (40%) (2019: 40%) 31,751 29,895 Six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 RMB' 000 RMB' 000 Revenue 75,219 67,971 Prot and total comprehensive income for the period 4,639 3,717 Share of total comprehensive income (40%) (2019: 40%) 1,855 1,487 For the six months ended 30 June 2020, Huizhou Tianxin Petrochemical Engineering Co., Ltd did not declare dividends (2019: RMB3,200,000). The Group's share of the results of Shanghai KSD Bulk Solids Engineering Co., Ltd., its aggregated assets and liabilities, are as follows: As at As at 30 June 2020 31 December 2019 RMB' 000 RMB' 000 Current assets 135,402 136,485 Non-current assets 1,585 1,552 Total assets 136,987 138,037 Current liabilities (62,248) (68,866) Non-current liabilities (4) (4) Total liabilities (62,252) (68,870) Equity 74,735 69,167 Share of equity by the Group (36.36%) (2019: 36.36%) 27,174 25,149 Six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 RMB' 000 RMB' 000 Revenue 29,572 42,309 Prot and total comprehensive income for the period 5,568 9,043 Share of total comprehensive income (36.36%) (2019: 36.36%) 2,025 3,288 For the six months ended 30 June 2020, Shanghai KSD Bulk Solids Engineering Co., Ltd. did not declare dividends (2019: Nil). There are no material contingent liabilities and commitments relating to the Group's interests in the associates and no material contingent liabilities and commitments of the associates themselves. 118 SINOPEC ENGINEERING (GROUP) CO., LTD. 2020 INTERIM REPORT 20. Notes and Trade Receivables As at As at 30 June 2020 31 December 2019 RMB' 000 RMB' 000 Trade receivables Fellow subsidiaries 1,722,673 2,527,233 Joint ventures of fellow subsidiaries 1,013,066 721,605 Associates of fellow subsidiaries 146,813 134,362 Joint venture 1,309 1,309 Associates 14,282 27,978 Third parties 4,718,175 5,287,290 7,616,318 8,699,777 Less: ECL allowance for impairment (1,231,399) (1,346,804) Trade receivables - net 6,384,919 7,352,973 Notes receivables 847,889 1,260,225 Notes and trade receivables - net 7,232,808 8,613,198 The carrying amounts of the Group's notes and trade receivables as at 30 June 2020 and 31 December 2019 approximate their fair values. All notes receivables of the Group are bank's acceptance bills and commercial's acceptance bills and usually collected within six months from the date of issue. The Group usually provide customers with a credit term between 15 and 180 days. For the settlement of trade receivables from provision of services, the Group usually reaches an agreement on the term of each payment with the customer by taking into account of factors such as, among other things, the credit history of the customer, its liquidity position and the Group's working capital needs, which varies on a case-by-case basis that requires the judgment and experience of the management. The Group does not hold any collateral as security. Ageing analysis of notes and trade receivables, net of ECL allowance, by invoice date is as follows: As at As at 30 June 2020 31 December 2019 RMB' 000 RMB' 000 Within 1 year 5,718,172 7,219,493 Between 1 and 2 years 1,198,271 1,113,044 Between 2 and 3 years 200,035 157,823 Between 3 and 4 years 54,878 51,333 Between 4 and 5 years 21,673 20,946 Over 5 years 39,779 50,559 7,232,808 8,613,198 The movements of ECL allowance on trade receivables are as follows: Six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 RMB' 000 RMB' 000 At the beginning of the period 1,346,804 1,313,283 ECL allowance 174,384 151,703 Receivables written off as uncollectible (75) (1,257) Reversal (289,714) (203,640) At the end of the period 1,231,399 1,260,089 SINOPEC ENGINEERING (GROUP) CO., LTD. 2020 INTERIM REPORT 119 20. Notes and Trade Receivables (Continued) The carrying amounts of the Group's notes and trade receivables are denominated in the following currencies: As at As at 30 June 2020 31 December 2019 RMB' 000 RMB' 000 RMB 6,535,363 7,429,090 USD 72,617 508,013 SAR 240,194 267,525 Others 384,634 408,570 7,232,808 8,613,198 21. Prepayments and Other Receivables As at As at 30 June 2020 31 December 2019 RMB' 000 RMB' 000 Prepayments Prepayments for fellow subsidiaries 1,756,677 1,178,566 Prepayments for joint ventures of fellow subsidiaries 385 543 Prepayments for construction 1,771,220 832,966 Prepayments for materials and equipment 2,772,312 2,680,834 Prepayments for labour costs 22,273 487,548 Prepayments for rent 3,151 1,946 Others 94,780 73,503 6,420,798 5,255,906 Other receivables Amounts due from fellow subsidiaries(1) 49,939 54,160 Amounts due from joint ventures of fellow subsidiaries(1) 174,155 189,451 Amounts due from associates of fellow subsidiaries(1) 198,237 250,152 Dividends receivable 24,200 24,200 Interests receivable 228,913 169,091 Petty cash funds 14,880 10,362 Other guarantee deposits and deposits 120,326 120,184 Payment in advance 238,439 199,993 Maintenance funds 55,291 55,203 Value-added tax credit 634,266 253,011 Prepaid value-added tax 73,622 18,013 Prepaid income tax 89,562 59,424 Value-added tax to be certied 14,207 16,208 Land disposal 36,515 36,515 Others 105,895 81,908 2,058,447 1,537,875 Less: ECL allowance for impairment (133,731) (129,110) Prepayments and other receivables - net 8,345,514 6,664,671 (1) The amounts due from related parties are unsecured, interest free and repayable on demand. The carrying amounts of the Group's prepayments and other receivables as at 30 June 2020 and 31 December 2019 approximate their fair values. 120 SINOPEC ENGINEERING (GROUP) CO., LTD. 2020 INTERIM REPORT 21. Prepayments and Other Receivables (Continued) The movements of ECL allowance on other receivables are as follows: Six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 RMB' 000 RMB' 000 At the beginning of the period 129,110 117,979 ECL allowance 12,907 10,961 Reversal (8,286) (7,930) At the end of the period 133,731 121,010 22. Contract Assets and Contract Liabilities (a) Contract assets As at As at 30 June 2020 31 December 2019 RMB' 000 RMB' 000 Contract assets arising from construction contracts 9,521,450 8,085,951 Typical payment terms which impact on the amount of contract assets recognised are as follows: The Group's construction contracts include payment schedules which require progress payments over the construction period once certain specied milestones are reached. The Group requires customers to pay deposits, normally 10% of total contract sum, as part of its credit risk management policies. The Group also agrees to have 1 to 2 years retention period for, normally 5% of the contract value. This amount is included in contract assets until the end of retention period as the Group's entitlement to this nal payment is conditional on the Group's satisfactory work. The amount of contract assets that is expected to be recovered after more than one year is RMB611,236,000 (2019: RMB585,816,000), all of which relates to retentions. The movements of ECL allowance on contract assets are as follows: Six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 RMB' 000 RMB' 000 At the beginning of the period 193,086 164,750 ECL allowance 12,764 16,529 Reversal (19,179) (64,763) At the end of the period 186,671 116,516 (b) Contract liabilities As at As at 30 June 2020 31 December 2019 RMB' 000 RMB' 000 Contract liabilities arising from construction contracts 11,451,773 13,314,941 Notes: When the Group receives a deposit before the production activity commences, this will give rise to contract liabilities at the start of a contract until the revenue recognised on the project exceeds the amount of the deposit. The balance of contract liabilities as at 1 January 2020 is RMB13,314,941,000 (2019: RMB9,968,594,000), in which RMB8,526,469,000 (2019: RMB7,892,011,000) was recognised as revenue during the period. SINOPEC ENGINEERING (GROUP) CO., LTD. 2020 INTERIM REPORT 121 22. Contract Assets and Contract Liabilities (Continued) (b) Contract liabilities (Continued) Unsatised performance obligation: The group has signed construction contracts with a number of clients to provide construction services for a certain period of time in the future. These contracts normally constitute a single performance obligation as a whole. As at 30 June 2020, part of the construction projects of the Group was still in the process, and the total transaction price apportioned to the unsatised performance obligation was RMB107,834,427,000 (2019: RMB94,993,560,000), the amount of which was related to the progress of the performance of each construction contract, and will be recognised as revenue in accordance with the percentage of work performed in the future. 23. Inventories As at As at 30 June 2020 31 December 2019 RMB' 000 RMB' 000 Raw materials 756,791 923,519 Turnover materials 213,832 231,855 Goods in transit 52,544 38,106 1,023,167 1,193,480 As at 30 June 2020 and 31 December 2019, no provision for impairment on inventories of the Group has been made. For the six months ended 30 June 2020 and 30 June 2019, the cost of inventories recognised as expense and included in cost of sales amounted to RMB10,019,893,000 and RMB6,905,598,000 respectively. 24. Loans Due From The Ultimate Holding Company Loans due from the ultimate holding company are unsecured, repayable within one year and interest bearings as follows: As at As at 30 June 2020 31 December 2019 Loans due from the ultimate holding company 3.60% 3.60% 25. Restricted Cash As at As at 30 June 2020 31 December 2019 RMB' 000 RMB' 000 Restricted cash - RMB 28,474 38,087 - USD 6,197 - - Others 6 - 34,677 38,087 Restricted cash mainly represented restricted funds frozen by the order of Justice, bank deposits for guarantees and deposit for farmers' salaries. As at 30 June 2020 and 31 December 2019, the weighted average effective interest rates per annum on restricted cash with maturities ranging from one to twelve months was determined in accordance with the interest rate per annum of bank current account. The maximum exposure to credit risk approximates to carrying amounts of the Group's restricted cash at the end of the respective reporting periods. 122 SINOPEC ENGINEERING (GROUP) CO., LTD. 2020 INTERIM REPORT 26. Time Deposits Time deposits with initial term over three months: Time deposits in banks Time deposits in fellow subsidiaries As at As at 30 June 2020 31 December 2019 RMB' 000 RMB' 000 5,668,552 5,576,785 1,569,654 1,509,281 7,238,206 7,086,066 As at As at 30 June 2020 31 December 2019 RMB' 000 RMB' 000 Denominated in: - RMB 6,047,593 5,670,352 - USD 1,083,164 1,398,728 - MYR 107,449 16,986 7,238,206 7,086,066 The fellow subsidiaries are Sinopec Finance Co., Ltd. and Sinopec Century Bright Capital Investment Limited. The effective interest rates per annum on time deposits, with maturities of three months to ve years (2019: half year to three years), are approximately 0.45% to 4.13% as at 30 June 2020 (2019: 1.83% to 4.30%). The maximum exposure to credit risk approximates to carrying amounts of the Group's time deposits at the end of the respective reporting periods. 27. Cash and Cash Equivalents As at As at 30 June 2020 31 December 2019 RMB' 000 RMB' 000 Cash at bank and in hand - less than three months time deposits 952,601 1,495,716 - cash deposits 2,231,058 2,133,032 3,183,659 3,628,748 Deposits in fellow subsidiaries - less than three months time deposits 228,900 952,549 - cash deposits 5,057,705 5,354,041 5,286,605 6,306,590 8,470,264 9,935,338 SINOPEC ENGINEERING (GROUP) CO., LTD. 2020 INTERIM REPORT 123 27. Cash and Cash Equivalents (Continued) As at As at 30 June 2020 31 December 2019 RMB' 000