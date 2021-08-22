Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. SINOPEC Engineering (Group) Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2386   CNE100001NV2

SINOPEC ENGINEERING (GROUP) CO., LTD.

(2386)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SINOPEC Engineering : ANNOUNCEMENT OF RESOLUTIONS PASSED AT THE SIXTEENTH MEETING OF THE THIRD SESSION OF THE BOARD; PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES; PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE RULES AND PROCEDURES FOR THE MEETINGS OF THE BOARD; PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE RULES AND PROCEDURES FOR THE MEETINGS OF THE SUPERVISORY COMMITTEE

08/22/2021 | 07:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Pursuant to the Codes on Takeovers and Mergers and Share Repurchases ('Takeovers Codes'), a copy of each document to be displayed under Note 1 to Rule 8 of the Takeovers Codes must be provided by the issuer of the offer document or offeree board circular, as appropriate, to Securities and Futures Commission ('SFC') for display on the SFC's website. To access these documents on display, you can either click this link https://www.sfc.hk/dod/jsp/EN/DoDmain.jsp or click the View Documents on Displaybutton next to the subject title of the offer document or offeree board circular.

Some of the files are prepared in the portable document format and viewing them requires Adobe(R) Reader(R) which can be downloaded free of charge.

Disclaimer

Sinopec Engineering Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 22 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2021 11:43:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SINOPEC ENGINEERING (GROUP) CO., LTD.
07:44aSINOPEC ENGINEERING : Announcement of resolutions passed at the sixteenth meetin..
PU
05/10SINOPEC ENGINEERING : Announcement of resolution passed at the h shares class me..
PU
05/10SINOPEC ENGINEERING : Announcement of resolution passed at the domestic shares c..
PU
05/10SINOPEC ENGINEERING : Announcement of resolutions passed at the annual general m..
PU
05/10SINOPEC ENGINEERING : Appointment of a supervisor
PU
05/10SINOPEC Engineering Co., Ltd. Approves the Appointment of ZHANG Xinming as a ..
CI
04/15SINOPEC ENGINEERING : Voluntary announcement - total new contract value and back..
PU
04/12SINOPEC ENGINEERING : 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance Report
PU
04/12SINOPEC ENGINEERING : Bags Contract to Build ExxonMobil's Chemical Complex in Ch..
MT
04/12Sinopec Engineering Co., Ltd. Enters into BEPC Contract with Exxonmobil Chemi..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 56 434 M 8 681 M 8 681 M
Net income 2021 2 554 M 393 M 393 M
Net cash 2021 10 557 M 1 624 M 1 624 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,04x
Yield 2021 9,21%
Capitalization 15 408 M 2 370 M 2 370 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,09x
EV / Sales 2022 0,05x
Nbr of Employees 17 301
Free-Float 32,7%
Chart SINOPEC ENGINEERING (GROUP) CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
SINOPEC Engineering (Group) Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINOPEC ENGINEERING (GROUP) CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 3,48 CNY
Average target price 4,79 CNY
Spread / Average Target 37,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dejun Jiang President & Executive Director
Yi Qun Jia Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Li Li Sun Chairman
Fei Zhu Chairman-Supervisory Board & Chairman-Trade Union
Chiu Chung Hui Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SINOPEC ENGINEERING (GROUP) CO., LTD.24.85%2 370
VINCI10.95%60 486
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-6.04%30 143
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED23.76%30 105
FERROVIAL, S.A.9.07%21 152
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED0.38%18 513