SINOPEC Engineering : ANNOUNCEMENT OF RESOLUTIONS PASSED AT THE TWELFTH MEETING OF THE THIRD SESSION OF THE BOARD

08/23/2020

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

中 石 化 煉 化 工 程（ 集 團 ）股 份 有 限 公 司

SINOPEC Engineering (Group) Co., Ltd.*

(a joint stock limited liability company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 2386)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF RESOLUTIONS PASSED AT THE

TWELFTH MEETING OF THE THIRD SESSION OF THE BOARD

SINOPEC Engineering (Group) Co., Ltd. (the "Company") held the twelfth meeting (the "Meeting") of the Third Session of the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") on 21 August 2020.

The convening of, and the procedures for holding, the Meeting were in compliance with relevant laws, regulations and the Articles of Association of the Company.

The Board hereby announces that, after due consideration, each of the following resolutions was approved at the Meeting:

  1. the report on the fulfillment of key targets for the first half of 2020 and the work arrangements for the second half of 2020;
  2. the report on the operating results, financial conditions and other relevant matters for the first half of 2020;
  3. the proposal to approve the audited 2020 interim financial report;
  4. the proposed 2020 interim report and results announcement;
  5. the proposed 2020 interim dividend distribution plan; and
  6. the proposal to establish Singapore Branch of SINOPEC Engineering (Group) Co., Ltd.

*  For identification purposes only

1

At the annual general meeting of the Company for the year 2019 held on 8 May 2020, the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") passed an ordinary resolution authorising the Board to determine the interim profit distribution plan of the Company for the year 2020. Therefore, the above proposal for the distribution of the 2020 interim dividend was not required to be submitted to the general meeting of the Shareholders for review and approval. For details of the 2020 interim dividend distribution plan, please refer to the announcement entitled "Distribution of 2020 Interim Dividend and Closure of Register of Members for H Shares" issued by the Company on 23 August 2020.

By Order of the Board

SINOPEC ENGINEERING (GROUP) CO., LTD.

Jia Yiqun

Chief Financial Officer, Company Secretary

Beijing, the PRC

23 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors are YU Renming, XIANG Wenwu, SUN Lili (employee representative director) and ZHOU Yingguan (employee representative director); the non- executive director is WU Wenxin; and the independent non-executive directors are HUI Chiu Chung, Stephen, JIN Yong and YE Zheng.

This announcement is available on the website of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (www. hkex.com.hk) and on the website of the Company (www.segroup.cn).

2

Disclaimer

Sinopec Engineering Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 23 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2020 11:13:26 UTC

