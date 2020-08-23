SINOPEC Engineering : ANNOUNCEMENT OF RESOLUTIONS PASSED AT THE TWELFTH MEETING OF THE THIRD SESSION OF THE BOARD

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

中 石 化 煉 化 工 程（ 集 團 ）股 份 有 限 公 司

SINOPEC Engineering (Group) Co., Ltd.*

(a joint stock limited liability company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 2386)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF RESOLUTIONS PASSED AT THE

TWELFTH MEETING OF THE THIRD SESSION OF THE BOARD

SINOPEC Engineering (Group) Co., Ltd. (the "Company") held the twelfth meeting (the "Meeting") of the Third Session of the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") on 21 August 2020.

The convening of, and the procedures for holding, the Meeting were in compliance with relevant laws, regulations and the Articles of Association of the Company.

The Board hereby announces that, after due consideration, each of the following resolutions was approved at the Meeting:

the report on the fulfillment of key targets for the first half of 2020 and the work arrangements for the second half of 2020; the report on the operating results, financial conditions and other relevant matters for the first half of 2020; the proposal to approve the audited 2020 interim financial report; the proposed 2020 interim report and results announcement; the proposed 2020 interim dividend distribution plan; and the proposal to establish Singapore Branch of SINOPEC Engineering (Group) Co., Ltd.

* For identification purposes only