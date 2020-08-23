SINOPEC Engineering : DISTRIBUTION OF 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND AND CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS FOR H SHARES

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

中 石 化 煉 化 工 程（ 集 團 ）股 份 有 限 公 司

SINOPEC Engineering (Group) Co., Ltd.*

(a joint stock limited liability company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 2386)

DISTRIBUTION OF 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND

AND CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS FOR H SHARES

Distribution of 2020 Interim Dividend

On 21 August 2020, the board of directors (the "Board") of SINOPEC Engineering (Group) Co., Ltd. (the "Company") approved, among other things, the proposal for the distribution of interim dividend for the year 2020 (the "Interim Dividend"). At the annual general meeting of the Company for the year 2019 held on 8 May 2020, the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") passed an ordinary resolution authorising the Board to determine the interim profit distribution plan of the Company for the year 2020. Therefore, the above proposal for the distribution of the Interim Dividend was not required to be submitted to the general meeting of the Shareholders for review and approval.

In accordance with the articles of association of the Company, the profits attributable to Shareholders shall be the lower of the Company's profits after taxation calculated pursuant to the PRC Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises and the International Financial Reporting Standards. For the six months ended 30 June 2020, the total amount of the Company's net profits attributable to Shareholders calculated pursuant to the PRC Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises shall be RMB1.26 billion. After due consideration of return to Shareholders and the current cash flow of the Company, the aggregate amount of the 2020 interim dividends to be distributed by the Company in cash will be approximately RMB0.50 billion. Based on 4,428,000,000 shares, being the total share capital of the Company as at 30 June 2020 (comprising 1,460,800,000 H shares and 2,967,200,000 domestic shares), the Interim Dividend will be distributed to all Shareholders on the basis of RMB0.113 per share (inclusive of applicable taxes).

