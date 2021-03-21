SINOPEC Engineering : NOTICE OF DOMESTIC SHARES CLASS MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this notice, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this notice.

SINOPEC Engineering (Group) Co., Ltd.*

(a joint stock limited liability company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 2386)

NOTICE OF DOMESTIC SHARES CLASS MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the first class meeting for Domestic Shareholders for the year 2021 (the "Domestic Shares Class Meeting") of SINOPEC Engineering (Group) Co., Ltd. (the "Company") will be held at Conference Room 201, Building 8, Shenggujiayuan, Shenggu Middle Road, Chaoyang District, Beijing, the PRC immediately after the annual general meeting of the Company for the year 2020 (the "AGM") to be convened and held on the same date at the same place on Monday, 10 May 2021 for the purposes of considering and, if thought fit, approving the following resolution. In this notice, unless the context otherwise requires, terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Company's circular dated 22 March 2021.

By way of a special resolution:

To consider and approve the grant of the Repurchase Mandate to the Board subject to the following conditions:

(a) subject to paragraphs (b) and (c) below, the exercise by the Board during the

Relevant Period (as defined in paragraph (d) below) of all the powers of the Company to repurchase Domestic Shares and/or H Shares in issue, subject to and in accordance with all applicable laws, rules, regulations and/or requirements of the PRC, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange or any other governmental or regulatory bodies, is approved;

(b) the aggregate nominal value of Domestic Shares or H Shares authorised to be repurchased pursuant to the approval in paragraph (a) above during the Relevant Period (as defined in paragraph (d) below) shall not exceed 10% of the aggregate nominal value of Domestic Shares or H Shares in issue, respectively, as at the date of passing this special resolution;

(c) the approval in paragraph (a) above shall be conditional upon: (i) the special resolution to be passed at each of the AGM, the Domestic Shares

Class Meeting and the H Shares Class Meeting shall be of the same terms as the resolution set out in this paragraph (except for this sub-paragraph (c)(i));

(ii) compliance with the relevant requirements of the Company Law and the regulatory authorities (including the Hong Kong Stock Exchange) of the place of listing of the Company as amended from time to time; and

(iii) the approval of or the filing with the SAFE, the CSRC and/or any other regulatory authorities (if applicable) as may be required by the laws, rules and regulations of the PRC has been obtained or made.

(d) For the purpose of this special resolution, "Relevant Period" means the period from the passing of this special resolution at the AGM, the Domestic Shares Class Meeting and H Shares Class Meeting until whichever is the earliest of: (i) the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company following the passing of this special resolution; (ii) the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required by the Articles or other applicable laws to be held; (iii) the date on which the authority conferred by this special resolution is revoked or varied by a special resolution of the Shareholders at a general meeting, by a special resolution of Domestic Shareholders at a class meeting for Domestic Shareholders or by a special resolution of H Shareholders at a class meeting for H Shareholders; or (iv) the expiration of a period of 12 months after this special resolution has been passed at each of the AGM, the Domestic Shares Class Meeting and the H Shares Class Meeting.

(e) the Board is hereby authorised to: (i) formulate and implement specific repurchase plans, including but not limited to the repurchase price, the amount of repurchases, the timing and period for repurchases; (ii) notify creditors and publish announcements in accordance with the relevant requirements (if applicable) of the Company Law, the Articles and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange as amended from time to time; (iii) open a foreign stock account and complete the corresponding procedure of change in foreign exchange registration; (iv) perform the relevant approval procedure in accordance with the requirements of the regulatory authority and the place of listing, including filing with the CSRC;



(v) complete the procedure for the cancellation of the repurchased Shares, the reduction of registered capital of the Company, the amendment of the relevant provisions of the Articles relating to, among other things, the total amount of share capital and shareholding structure, and perform the relevant domestic and foreign registration and filing procedures according to the statutory requirements in the PRC and foreign regions;

(vi) sign and execute other documents and complete other matters relevant to repurchases of Shares; and

(vii) within the scope of authority, by way of resolution, authorise the chairwoman of the Board to repurchase Shares of the Company on behalf of the Board, provided that the authorisation given by the Board to the chairwoman shall not exceed the authorisation given by the AGM to the Board.

By Order of the Board

SINOPEC ENGINEERING (GROUP) CO., LTD.

JIA Yiqun

Chief Financial Officer, Company Secretary

Beijing, the PRC

22 March 2021

As at the date of this notice, directors of the Company are: SUN Lili#, XIANG Wenwu#, JIANG Dejun#; WU Wenxin*, HUI Chiu Chung, Stephen+, JIN Yong+ and YE Zheng+.

Notes:

ATTENDEE OF THE DOMESTIC SHARES CLASS MEETING