Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  SINOPEC Engineering (Group) Co., Ltd.    2386   CNE100001NV2

SINOPEC ENGINEERING (GROUP) CO., LTD.

(2386)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SINOPEC Engineering : NOTICE OF H SHARES CLASS MEETING

03/21/2021 | 06:47am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this notice, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this notice.

ʕͩʷ๪ʷʈ೻ ( ණྠ ) ٰ΅Ϟࠢʮ̡

SINOPEC Engineering (Group) Co., Ltd.*

(a joint stock limited liability company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 2386)

NOTICE OF H SHARES CLASS MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the first class meeting for H Shareholders for the year 2021 (the "H Shares Class Meeting") of SINOPEC Engineering (Group) Co., Ltd. (the "Company") will be held at Conference Room 201, Building 8, Shenggujiayuan, Shenggu Middle Road, Chaoyang District, Beijing, the PRC immediately after the annual general meeting of the Company for the year 2020 (the "AGM") and the first domestic shares class meeting for the year 2021 (the "Domestic Shares Class Meeting") to be convened and held on the same date at the same place on Monday, 10 May 2021 for the purposes of considering and, if thought fit, approving the following resolution. In this notice, unless the context otherwise requires, terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Company's circular dated 22 March 2021.

By way of a special resolution:

To consider and approve the grant of the Repurchase Mandate to the Board subject to the following conditions:

(a) subject to paragraphs (b) and (c) below, the exercise by the Board during the

Relevant Period (as defined in paragraph (d) below) of all the powers of the Company to repurchase Domestic Shares and/or H Shares in issue, subject to and in accordance with all applicable laws, rules, regulations and/or requirements of the PRC, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange or any other governmental or regulatory bodies, is approved;

  • (b) the aggregate nominal value of Domestic Shares or H Shares authorised to be repurchased pursuant to the approval in paragraph (a) above during the Relevant Period (as defined in paragraph (d) below) shall not exceed 10% of the aggregate nominal value of Domestic Shares or H Shares in issue, respectively, as at the date of passing this special resolution;

  • (c) the approval in paragraph (a) above shall be conditional upon:

    (i) the special resolution to be passed at each of the AGM, the Domestic Shares

Class Meeting and the H Shares Class Meeting shall be of the same terms as the resolution set out in this paragraph (except for this sub-paragraph (c)(i));

* For identification purposes only

(ii) compliance with the relevant requirements of the Company Law and the regulatory authorities (including the Hong Kong Stock Exchange) of the place of listing of the Company as amended from time to time; and

(iii) the approval of or the filing with the SAFE, the CSRC and/or any other regulatory authorities (if applicable) as may be required by the laws, rules and regulations of the PRC has been obtained or made.

  • (d) For the purpose of this special resolution, "Relevant Period" means the period from the passing of this special resolution at the AGM, the Domestic Shares Class Meeting and H Shares Class Meeting until whichever is the earliest of:

    • (i) the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company following the passing of this special resolution;

    • (ii) the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required by the Articles or other applicable laws to be held;

    • (iii) the date on which the authority conferred by this special resolution is revoked or varied by a special resolution of the Shareholders at a general meeting, by a special resolution of Domestic Shareholders at a class meeting for Domestic Shareholders or by a special resolution of H Shareholders at a class meeting for H Shareholders; or

    (iv) the expiration of a period of 12 months after this special resolution has been passed at each of the AGM, the Domestic Shares Class Meeting and the H Shares Class Meeting.

  • (e) the Board is hereby authorised to:

    • (i) formulate and implement specific repurchase plans, including but not limited to the repurchase price, the amount of repurchases, the timing and period for repurchases;

    • (ii) notify creditors and publish announcements in accordance with the relevant requirements (if applicable) of the Company Law, the Articles and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange as amended from time to time;

    • (iii) open a foreign stock account and complete the corresponding procedure of change in foreign exchange registration;

    • (iv) perform the relevant approval procedure in accordance with the requirements of the regulatory authority and the place of listing, including filing with the

      CSRC;

(v) complete the procedure for the cancellation of the repurchased Shares, the reduction of registered capital of the Company, the amendment of the relevant provisions of the Articles relating to, among other things, the total amount of share capital and shareholding structure, and perform the relevant domestic and foreign registration and filing procedures according to the statutory requirements in the PRC and foreign regions;

(vi) sign and execute other documents and complete other matters relevant to repurchases of Shares; and

(vii) within the scope of authority, by way of resolution, authorise the chairwoman of the Board to repurchase Shares of the Company on behalf of the Board, provided that the authorisation given by the Board to the chairwoman shall not exceed the authorisation given by the AGM to the Board.

By Order of the Board

SINOPEC ENGINEERING (GROUP) CO., LTD.

JIA Yiqun

Chief Financial Officer, Company Secretary

Beijing, the PRC

22 March 2021

As at the date of this notice, directors of the Company are: SUN Lili#, XIANG Wenwu#, JIANG Dejun#; WU Wenxin*, HUI Chiu Chung, Stephen+, JIN Yong+ and YE Zheng+.

#

Executive Directors

*

Non-executive Director

+

Independent non-executive Directors

This notice is available on the website of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

(www.hkex.com.hk) and on the website of the Company (www.segroup.cn).

Notes:

ATTENDEE OF THE H SHARES CLASS MEETING

  • 1. Eligibility and Registration Procedures for Attending the H Shares Class Meeting

    • (a) Closure of Register of Members. For the purpose of ascertaining H Shareholders who are entitled to vote at the H Shares Class Meeting, the register of members of the Company will be closed from Saturday, 10 April 2021 to Monday, 10 May 2021, both dates inclusive.

    • (b) H Shareholders whose names appear on the register of members of the Company before the close of business on Saturday, 10 April 2021 are entitled to attend and vote in respect of the resolution to be proposed at the H Shares Class Meeting.

    • (c) H Shareholders who wish to attend the H Shares Class Meeting shall lodge their share certificates accompanied by the transfer documents with the Company's share registrar of H Shares before 4:30 p.m. on Friday, 9 April 2021 for registration.

    • (d) An H Shareholder or his/her/its proxy shall produce proof of identity when attending the meeting. If an H Shareholder is a legal person, its legal representative or other persons authorised by the board of directors or other governing body of such Shareholder may attend the H Shares Class Meeting by producing a copy of the resolution of the board of directors or other governing body of such Shareholder appointing such persons to attend the meeting.

    • (e) H Shareholders who intend to attend the H Shares Class Meeting should return the reply slip for attending the H Shares Class Meeting to the Company on or before Monday, 19 April 2021.

    • (f) H Shareholders may send the above reply slip in person, by post or by fax.

  • 2. Proxy

    • (a) An H Shareholder eligible to attend and vote at the H Shares Class Meeting is entitled to appoint, in written form, one or more proxies to attend and vote on his/her/its behalf. A proxy needs not be a Shareholder.

    • (b) A proxy should be appointed by a written instrument signed by the appointer or his/her/its attorney duly authorised in writing. If the proxy form is signed by the attorney of the appointer, the power of attorney authorising that attorney to sign or the authorisation document(s) must be notarised.

    • (c) To be valid, the power of attorney or other authorisation document(s) which has been notarised, together with the completed proxy form, must be delivered to the Company's share registrar of H Shares, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Ltd. at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong not less than 24 hours before the time designated for holding the H Shares Class Meeting.

    • (d) An H Shareholder or his/her/its proxy may exercise the right to vote by poll.

  • 3. Miscellaneous

    • (a) The H Shares Class Meeting is expected to take place immediately after the AGM and the Domestic Shares Class Meeting. H Shareholders attending the H Shares Class Meeting shall be responsible for their own travel and accommodation expenses.

    • (b) The address of the Company's share registrar of H Shares, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Ltd., is at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

    • (c) The place of business of the Company is at:

      Building 8, Shenggujiayuan, Shenggu Middle Road, Chaoyang District, Beijing, the PRC Post Code: 100029

      Telephone No.: (+86) 10 5673 0522 Facsimile No.: (+86) 10 5673 0500

Disclaimer

Sinopec Engineering Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2021 10:46:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SINOPEC ENGINEERING (GROUP) CO., LTD.
07:09aSINOPEC ENGINEERING  : Reply Slip for the H Shares Class Meeting
PU
07:05aSINOPEC ENGINEERING  : Reply Slip for the Domestic Shares Class Meeting
PU
07:01aSINOPEC ENGINEERING  : Reply Slip for the Annual General Meeting for the Year 20..
PU
06:57aSINOPEC ENGINEERING  : Proxy Form for the H Shares Class Meeting
PU
06:55aSINOPEC ENGINEERING  : Proxy Form for the Domestic Shares Class Meeting
PU
06:51aSINOPEC ENGINEERING  : Proxy Form for the Annual General Meeting for the Year 20..
PU
06:47aSINOPEC ENGINEERING  : Notice of h shares class meeting
PU
06:41aSINOPEC ENGINEERING  : Notice of domestic shares class meeting
PU
06:37aSINOPEC ENGINEERING  : Notice of the annual general meeting for the year 2020 an..
PU
06:31aSINOPEC ENGINEERING  : Circular for the Annual General Meeting for the Year 2020
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 54 440 M 8 366 M 8 366 M
Net income 2020 2 258 M 347 M 347 M
Net cash 2020 11 714 M 1 800 M 1 800 M
P/E ratio 2020 6,98x
Yield 2020 8,41%
Capitalization 15 734 M 2 418 M 2 418 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,07x
EV / Sales 2021 0,04x
Nbr of Employees 17 035
Free-Float 32,7%
Chart SINOPEC ENGINEERING (GROUP) CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
SINOPEC Engineering (Group) Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINOPEC ENGINEERING (GROUP) CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 4,20 CNY
Last Close Price 3,55 CNY
Spread / Highest target 57,0%
Spread / Average Target 18,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,28%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Dejun Jiang President & Executive Director
Yi Qun Jia Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Li Li Sun Chairman
Fei Zhu Chairman-Supervisory Board & Chairman-Trade Union
Chiu Chung Hui Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINOPEC ENGINEERING (GROUP) CO., LTD.26.95%2 435
VINCI9.02%61 496
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED1.61%33 439
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED9.61%28 730
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED9.87%20 932
FERROVIAL, S.A.-7.04%19 635
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ