SINOPEC Engineering (Group) Co., Ltd.    2386   CNE100001NV2

SINOPEC ENGINEERING (GROUP) CO., LTD.

(2386)
SINOPEC Engineering : Proxy Form for the Annual General Meeting for the Year 2020

03/21/2021 | 06:51am EDT
ʕͩʷ๪ʷʈ೻€ණྠٰ΅Ϟࠢʮ̡

SINOPEC Engineering (Group) Co., Ltd.*

(a joint stock limited liability company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 2386)

Proxy Form for the Annual General Meeting for the Year 2020

The number and type of Shares relating to this proxy form (Note 1)

I/We (Note 2)

of

being the holder(s) of H Share(s)/Domestic Share(s) (Note 3) of RMB1.00 each in the capital of SINOPEC Engineering (Group) Co., Ltd.

(the "Company") now appoint (Note 4)

(I.D. No.: Tel. No.:

) / the chairman of the meeting as my (our) proxy to attend and votefor me (us) as hereunder at the annual general meeting of the Company for the year 2020 (the "AGM") to be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, 10 May 2021 at Conference Room 201, Building 8, Shenggujiayuan, Shenggu Middle Road, Chaoyang District, Beijing, the PRC for the purposes of considering and, if thought fit, passing the resolutions as set out in the Company's Notice of Annual General Meeting for the Year 2020 and Closure of Register of Members for H Shares dated 22 March 2021. In the absence of any instruction(s), the proxy may vote for or against the resolutions at his/her own discretion. In this proxy form, unless the context otherwise requires, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Company's circular dated 22 March 2021.

For (Note 5)

Against (Note 5)Abstain (Note 5)Ordinary Resolutions

  • 1. To consider and approve the report of the Board for the year 2020

  • 2. To consider and approve the report of the Supervisory Committee for the year 2020

  • 3. To consider and approve the audited financial statements for the year 2020

  • 4. To consider and approve the final dividend distribution plan for the year 2020

  • 5. To consider and approve the authorisation to the Board to determine the interim profit distribution plan

    of the Company for the year 2021

  • 6. To consider and approve the business operation plan, investment plan and financial budget for the year

    2021

  • 7. To consider and approve the appointment of BDO China Shu Lun Pan Certified Public Accountants LLP

    and BDO Limited as the domestic auditor and the international auditor of the Company for the year 2021, respectively, to hold office until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company, and

    the authorisation to the Board to fix their remuneration for the year 2021

  • 8. To consider and approve the appointment of a supervisor

    Special Resolutions

  • 1. To consider and approve the grant of a general mandate to the Board to repurchase Domestic Shares and/or H Shares

  • 2. To consider and approve the grant of a general mandate to the Board to issue Domestic Shares and/or H Shares

(Note 6)

Date:

Signature(s):

Notes:

1.

Please insert the number and type of share(s) registered under your name(s) relating to this proxy form. If no number is inserted, this proxy form will be deemed to relate to all of the shares in the capital of the Company registered under your name(s).

2.

Please insert full name(s) (in Chinese or English) and address(es) as shown in the register of members in BLOCK LETTERS.

3.

Please insert the number of shares registered under your name(s) and delete as appropriate. If no number is inserted, this proxy form will be deemed to relate to all of the shares in the capital of the Company registered under your name(s).

4.

If any proxy other than the chairman of the AGM is preferred, please delete the words "the chairman of the meeting" and insert the name and address of the proxy desired in the space provided. If this is left blank, the chairman of the AGM will act as your proxy. A shareholder entitled to attend and vote at the AGM may appoint one or more proxies to attend and vote on his/her/its behalf. Such proxies may only exercise their voting rights in a poll. A proxy needs not be a shareholder of the Company but must attend the AGM in person to represent you. ANY ALTERATION MADE TO THIS PROXY FORM MUST BE SIGNED BY THE SIGNATORY.

5.

Attention: If you wish to vote FOR any resolution, please indicate with a " " in the appropriate space under "For". If you wish to vote AGAINST any resolution, please indicate with a " " in the appropriate space under "Against". If you wish to ABSTAIN from voting on any resolution, please indicate with a " " in the appropriate space under "Abstain", and your voting will be counted in the total number of votes cast in that resolution for the purpose of calculating the result of that resolution. In the absence of any such indication, the proxy will vote or abstain at his/her discretion. Any invalid vote or any waiver to vote shall be disregarded as voting rights for the purpose of calculating the result of that resolution.

6.

This proxy form must be signed under hand by you or your attorney duly authorised in writing on your behalf. If the appointor is a legal person, this form must be signed under its common seal or under hand by any director(s) or agent(s) duly appointed by such legal person.

7.

In the case of joint holders of shares, any one of such persons may vote at the AGM, either personally or by proxy, in respect of such share as if he/she/it were solely entitled thereto; but if more than one of such joint holders are present at the meeting in person or by proxy, the vote of the person, whose name stands first in the register of members of the Company in respect of such share shall be accepted.

8.

To be valid, the power of attorney or other authorisation document(s) which have been notarised, together with the completed proxy form, must be delivered to the place of business of the Company at Building 8, Shenggujiayuan, Shenggu Middle Road, Chaoyang District, Beijing, the PRC for Domestic Shareholders and Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Ltd. at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong for H Shareholders not less than 24 hours before the time designated for holding the AGM.

* For identification purposes only

Disclaimer

Sinopec Engineering Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2021 10:50:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 54 440 M 8 366 M 8 366 M
Net income 2020 2 258 M 347 M 347 M
Net cash 2020 11 714 M 1 800 M 1 800 M
P/E ratio 2020 6,98x
Yield 2020 8,41%
Capitalization 15 734 M 2 418 M 2 418 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,07x
EV / Sales 2021 0,04x
Nbr of Employees 17 035
Free-Float 32,7%
Chart SINOPEC ENGINEERING (GROUP) CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
SINOPEC Engineering (Group) Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINOPEC ENGINEERING (GROUP) CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 4,20 CNY
Last Close Price 3,55 CNY
Spread / Highest target 57,0%
Spread / Average Target 18,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,28%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Dejun Jiang President & Executive Director
Yi Qun Jia Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Li Li Sun Chairman
Fei Zhu Chairman-Supervisory Board & Chairman-Trade Union
Chiu Chung Hui Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINOPEC ENGINEERING (GROUP) CO., LTD.26.95%2 435
VINCI9.02%61 496
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED1.61%33 439
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED9.61%28 730
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED9.87%20 932
FERROVIAL, S.A.-7.04%19 635
