SINOPEC Engineering : Reply Slip for the Domestic Shares Class Meeting

SINOPEC Engineering (Group) Co., Ltd.*
(a joint stock limited liability company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)
(Stock Code: 2386)
Reply Slip for the Domestic Shares Class Meeting
To: SINOPEC Engineering (Group) Co., Ltd. (the "Company")
I (We) (Note 1)
of
Tel. No.:
being the holder(s)
of (Note 2)
domestic share(s) of RMB1.00 each in the capital of the Company hereby confirm that I (we) wish to attend or appoint a proxy to attend on my (our) behalf the first class meeting for Domestic Shareholders of the Company for the year 2021 (the "Domestic Shares Class Meeting") to be held on Monday, 10 May 2021 immediately after the annual general meeting of the Company for the year 2020 to be convened and held on the same date and at the same place at Conference Room 201, Building 8, Shenggujiayuan, Shenggu Middle Road, Chaoyang District, Beijing, the PRC.
Signature(s):
Date:
Notes:
1. Please insert full name(s) (in Chinese or in English) and registered address(es) as shown in the register of members in BLOCK LETTERS.
|
2.
|
Please delete as appropriate and insert the number of shares of the Company registered under your name(s).
|
3.
|
The completed and signed reply slip should be delivered to the Company by fax (Fax: (+86) 10 5673 0500), by post or
|
by hand at Building 8, Shenggujiayuan, Shenggu Middle Road, Chaoyang District, Beijing, the PRC (Postal Code: 100029)
|
such that the same shall be received by the Company on or before Monday, 19 April 2021. Failure to sign and return this
|
reply slip, however, will not preclude an eligible shareholder of the Company from attending the Domestic Shares Class
|
Meeting.
|
*
|
For identification purposes only
Disclaimer
