Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Sinopec Oilfield Service Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1033   CNE1000004D6

SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORPORATION

(1033)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sinopec Oilfield Service : An announcement has just been published by the issuer in the Chinese section of this website, a corresponding version of which may or may not be published in this section.

08/23/2021 | 06:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Pursuant to the Codes on Takeovers and Mergers and Share Repurchases ('Takeovers Codes'), a copy of each document to be displayed under Note 1 to Rule 8 of the Takeovers Codes must be provided by the issuer of the offer document or offeree board circular, as appropriate, to Securities and Futures Commission ('SFC') for display on the SFC's website. To access these documents on display, you can either click this link https://www.sfc.hk/dod/jsp/EN/DoDmain.jsp or click the View Documents on Displaybutton next to the subject title of the offer document or offeree board circular.

Some of the files are prepared in the portable document format and viewing them requires Adobe(R) Reader(R) which can be downloaded free of charge.

Disclaimer

Sinopec Oilfield Service Corp. published this content on 23 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2021 10:33:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORPORATION
06:34aSINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE : An announcement has just been published by the issuer..
PU
08/03Sinopec Oilfield Service Corporation Announces Executive Changes
CI
05/20CITIC Sells Portion of Sinopec Oilfield Stake; Hong Kong Shares of Sinopec Oi..
MT
05/14SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE : Indicative announcement on reduction of shareholding ..
PU
04/28SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE : Swings to Profit in Q1
MT
04/27Sinopec Oilfield Service Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the First Q..
CI
04/27SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE : Form of proxy for the First H Shareholders Class Meet..
PU
04/27SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE : First Quarterly Results 2021
PU
04/27Sinopec Oilfield Service Corporation Announces Changes in Chief Financial Off..
CI
03/30SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE : Announcement on proposed reduction of shareholding
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 74 906 M 11 544 M 11 544 M
Net income 2021 815 M 126 M 126 M
Net Debt 2021 18 347 M 2 827 M 2 827 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 29 845 M 4 591 M 4 599 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,64x
EV / Sales 2022 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 71 736
Free-Float 24,0%
Chart SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Sinopec Oilfield Service Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 0,50 CNY
Average target price 0,69 CNY
Spread / Average Target 37,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jian Qiang Yuan General Manager & Executive Director
Zhongyi Cheng Chief Financial Officer
Xi Kun Chen Chairman
Xiang Ma Chairman-Supervisory Board
Xiu Cheng Dong Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORPORATION-1.64%4 591
CHINA OILFIELD SERVICES LIMITED-13.87%6 860
HELMERICH & PAYNE, INC.4.19%2 604
TRANSOCEAN LTD.28.14%1 927
VALARIS LIMITED0.00%1 808
THE DRILLING COMPANY OF 1972 A/S3.89%1 298