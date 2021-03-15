Sinopec Oilfield Service : Convening of 2020 Annual Results Presentation

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited takes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, makes no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Sinopec Oilfield Service Corporation

(a joint stock limited company established in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock code: 1033)

Voluntary Announcement

Convening of 2020 Annual Results Presentation

This announcement is made by Sinopec Oilfield Service Corporation (the "Company") on a voluntary basis.

The Company proposes to publish its 2020 annual results on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (www.hkexnews.hk) on 24 March 2021. In order to enable investors to have a more comprehensive and in-depth understanding of the 2020 annual results and business operation of the Company, the Company proposes to convene the 2020 annual results presentation (the "Results Presentation") from 15:00 to 17:00 on 25 March 2021 to communicate with investors about the issues which are of common concern.

I. Type of the Results Presentation

The Results Presentation will be convened through webcast. The Company will communicate with investors in respect of the 2020 annual results and business operation of the Company, and will answer the commonly concerned questions from investors.

II. Time and Venue of the Results Presentation

(I) Time of the meeting: from 15:00 to 17:00 on Thursday, 25 March 2021

(II) Way of convening the meeting: webcast

(III) Webcast address: SSE Roadshow (http://roadshow.sseinfo.com)

III. Participants

Participants include Mr. Chen Xikun, the Chairman of the Company, Mr. Yuan Jianqiang, the Director and General Manager of the Company, Mr. Xiao Yi, the Chief Financial Officer of the Company, Mr. Zhang Jiankuo, the Vice General Manager of the Company and Mr. Li Honghai, Secretary to the board of directors of the Company.

IV. Ways of Participation of Investors

(I) Investors can visit the website of SSE Roadshow（http://roadshow.sseinfo.com） to watch the Results Presentation from 15:00 to 17:00 on 25 March 2021. The questions from investors will be answered by the Company through SSE Roadshow in a timely manner.

(II) Investors may put forward relevant questions by sending emails to the Company's investor relationship email box (ir.ssc@sinopec.com) by 23:59 on 22 March 2021.

The commonly concerned questions from investors will be answered by the Company at the Results Presentation.

V. Contacts and Consultation Methods

Office of the board of director of the Company Email box:ir.ssc@sinopec.com

VI. Other Matters

Investors may visit the section of "Investors" on the Company's website (http://ssc.sinopec.com) from 26 March 2021 to watch the information in relation to the Results Presentation.

By Order of the Board

Shen Zehong Company Secretary

Beijing, PRC, 15 March 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors comprises Mr. Chen Xikun#, Mr. Yuan Jianqiang#, Mr. Lu Baoping+, Mr. Fan Zhonghai+, Mr. Wei Ran+, Mr. Zhou Meiyun+, Mr. Chen Weidong*, Mr. Dong Xiucheng* and Mr. Zheng Weijun*.

# Executive Director + Non-Executive Director

* Independent Non-Executive Director