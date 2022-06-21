Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    338   CNE1000004C8

SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL COMPANY LIMITED

(338)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04:08 2022-06-21 am EDT
1.480 HKD   +1.37%
06:35aSINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL : Change the Convening Method of the 2021 Annual General Meeting and the Second H Shareholders Class Meeting for 2022 - Form 6-K
PU
12:53aChina Reprimands Sinopec After Fatal Plant Fire
MT
06/19Sinopec Shanghai Plant Fire Leaves One Dead, One Injured
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical : Change the Convening Method of the 2021 Annual General Meeting and the Second H Shareholders Class Meeting for 2022 - Form 6-K

06/21/2022 | 06:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 00338)

Change the Convening Method of the 2021 Annual General Meeting and the Second H Shareholders Class Meeting for 2022

References are made to the notice of the 2021 annual general meeting and the notice of the second H shareholders class meeting for 2022 of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (the "Company") dated 18 May 2022. The Company will convene the 2021 annual general meeting and the second H shareholders class meeting for 2022 (collectively the "Meetings") at the North Building of Jinshan Hotel, No. 1, Jinyi East Road, Jinshan District, Shanghai, the People's Republic of China (the "PRC") on Wednesday, 22 June 2022 at 2:00 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. respectively.

Considering the epidemic prevention and control status in Shanghai, in order to actively cooperate with the epidemic prevention and control requirements, protect the health and safety of the shareholders, proxy and other participants and protect the legitimate rights and interests of shareholders in accordance with the laws, the Meetings will be held by way of video conference instead of on-site meeting. The Company provides special reminders as follows in relation to the participation of the Meetings:

1. Voting

The A shareholders of the Company (the "A Shareholders") and the H shareholders of the Company (the "H Shareholders", collectively the "Shareholders") do not need to attend the Meetings in person to exercise their voting rights. A Shareholders are advised to vote online pursuant to the relevant requirements of the Shanghai Stock Exchange. The H Shareholders must appoint the chairman of the Meetings as their proxy to vote in the Meetings by completing and delivering the proxy forms before the designated time.

The H Shareholders shall fill in the proxy forms of the Company according to the printed instructions not less than 24 hours before the designated time for holding the Meetings (i.e., not later than 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, 21 June 2022) or any adjournment thereof (as the case maybe), and deliver the relevant document(s) to the Hong Kong Registrars Limited, the address is 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong).

2. Notes for Attending the Online Meetings

Shareholders and Shareholder's proxy wishing to participate in the video conference must register via email: spc@spc.com.cn not less than 24 hours before the designated time for holding the Meetings (i.e., not later than 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, 21 June 2022). The same documents as required for the registration of on-site meeting shall be provided for registration, including proof of identity which shall be provided by the individual Shareholder; power of attorney and the proof of identity of each of the individual Shareholder and his/her proxy which shall be provided by the individual Shareholder's proxy; a copy of business license of the Shareholder who is a legal entity,

1

a power of attorney and the proof of identity of the proxy of the Shareholder who is a legal entity which shall be provided by such Shareholder's proxy; and other proofs of identity of Shareholders in accordance with the securities regulatory requirements of places where shares of the Company are listed. The contact information of intending participants shall be provided for the registration.

Shareholders who have completed the registration and identity verification will receive an email with instructions on how to participate in the video conference and the link and/or password to enter the video conference before 9 a.m. on Wednesday, 22 June 2022. Shareholders who have obtained the link and/or password of the video conference shall not share such information with others. Shareholders can access the video conference through smart phones, tablet devices or computers to watch and listen to the Meeting(s).

In case of any questions concerning the resolutions to be considered at the Meetings, the Shareholders can propose them online during the video conference.

Save for the above-mentioned adjustments, other matters of the Meetings such as time, registration date, resolutions to be considered remain unchanged.

By Order of the Board
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited
Liu Gang
Joint Company Secretary

Shanghai, the PRC, 15 June 2022

2

Disclaimer

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited published this content on 21 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2022 10:34:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL COMPANY LIMITED
06:35aSINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL : Change the Convening Method of the 2021 Annual General Me..
PU
12:53aChina Reprimands Sinopec After Fatal Plant Fire
MT
06/19Sinopec Shanghai Plant Fire Leaves One Dead, One Injured
MT
05/24SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT INCREASE IN SHAREHOLDING OF H SHAR..
PU
05/20SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL : Form of Proxy for the 2021 Annual General Meeting and any..
PU
04/28Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical's Profit Slumps 82% in Q1
MT
04/27Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Q..
CI
04/19SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL : Major Operating Data of the 2022 First Quarter - Form 6-K
PU
04/11Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited Announces Sales Results for the Three Mo..
CI
04/11Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited Announces Operating Results for the Thre..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL COMPANY LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 97 540 M 14 575 M 14 575 M
Net income 2022 1 861 M 278 M 278 M
Net cash 2022 7 192 M 1 075 M 1 075 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,35x
Yield 2022 7,18%
Capitalization 28 316 M 4 231 M 4 231 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,22x
EV / Sales 2023 0,22x
Nbr of Employees 7 994
Free-Float 47,0%
Chart SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 1,24 CNY
Average target price 1,58 CNY
Spread / Average Target 27,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ze Min Guan President & Vice Chairman
Jun Du CFO, Executive Director & Deputy General Manager
Hai Jun Wu Chairman
Yan Hui Ma Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ting Ki Choi Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL COMPANY LIMITED-18.44%4 231
ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P.-0.65%15 124
HF SINCLAIR CORPORATION57.32%10 045
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO., LTD.9.98%7 112
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓ?KA AKCYJNA-10.36%6 451
TÜRKIYE PETROL RAFINERILERI A.S.68.65%3 761