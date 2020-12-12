Log in
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited

SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL COMPANY LIMITED

(338)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical : The SPC Acrylic and Polyester Products Obtained the Authoritative Certification

12/12/2020 | 12:11pm EST
The SPC Acrylic and Polyester Products Obtained the Authoritative Certification

Recently, the plain white acrylic fiber bundle and staple fiber, plain white polyester staple fiber products of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. Ltd. (' SPC') obtained the International Environmental Protection Textile Association 'STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX' certification, which will earn a 'STANDARD 100' label when launched to market.
'STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX', a global independent testing and certifying system, can offer harmful substances detection for all textile raw materials, semi-finished products, finished products and excipients. Its main task is to assure the safety of textile use, to detect whether the product contains harmful substances to the human body. According to the difference in uses and testing methods, the, products can be divided into four grades: baby products (grade I products), products with direct contact with skin (grade II products), products without contact with skin (grade III products), decorative materials (grade IV products). SPC got the baby products (grade I product) certification this time.
The SPC's acrylic fiber and polyester products have faced fierce market competition for a long time. In order to promote exportation and explore overseas market, acquiring 'STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX' certification is particularly important. The certified products can provide safety traceability for customers' final products, which provide strong support for broadening the SPC's acrylic fiber and polyester foreign market, and help to lift the company's domestic and foreign competitiveness.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited published this content on 07 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.

Financials
Sales 2020 77 762 M 11 882 M 11 882 M
Net income 2020 392 M 59,9 M 59,9 M
Net cash 2020 10 084 M 1 541 M 1 541 M
P/E ratio 2020 69,4x
Yield 2020 1,58%
Capitalization 30 026 M 4 588 M 4 588 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,26x
EV / Sales 2021 0,22x
Nbr of Employees 8 878
Free-Float 47,0%
Chart SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 1,85 CNY
Last Close Price 1,36 CNY
Spread / Highest target 63,6%
Spread / Average Target 36,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ze Min Guan General Manager & Director
Guan Zemin President
Hai Jun Wu Chairman
Yan Hui Ma Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jun Du Chief Financial Officer & Deputy General Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL COMPANY LIMITED-31.49%4 588
CHEVRON CORPORATION-23.28%177 996
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓLKA AKCYJNA-27.83%7 224
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO.,LTD.-25.61%6 449
HOLLYFRONTIER CORPORATION-45.81%4 424
GS HOLDINGS CORP.-25.58%3 321
