Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical : The SPC Acrylic and Polyester Products Obtained the Authoritative Certification

The SPC Acrylic and Polyester Products Obtained the Authoritative Certification

Recently, the plain white acrylic fiber bundle and staple fiber, plain white polyester staple fiber products of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. Ltd. (' SPC') obtained the International Environmental Protection Textile Association 'STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX' certification, which will earn a 'STANDARD 100' label when launched to market.

'STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX', a global independent testing and certifying system, can offer harmful substances detection for all textile raw materials, semi-finished products, finished products and excipients. Its main task is to assure the safety of textile use, to detect whether the product contains harmful substances to the human body. According to the difference in uses and testing methods, the, products can be divided into four grades: baby products (grade I products), products with direct contact with skin (grade II products), products without contact with skin (grade III products), decorative materials (grade IV products). SPC got the baby products (grade I product) certification this time.

The SPC's acrylic fiber and polyester products have faced fierce market competition for a long time. In order to promote exportation and explore overseas market, acquiring 'STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX' certification is particularly important. The certified products can provide safety traceability for customers' final products, which provide strong support for broadening the SPC's acrylic fiber and polyester foreign market, and help to lift the company's domestic and foreign competitiveness.