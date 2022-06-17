Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shanghai Stock Exchange
  5. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    600688   CNE000000BB2

SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL COMPANY LIMITED

(600688)
  Report
End-of-day quote Shanghai Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-16
3.350 CNY    0.00%
06/17Fire breaks out at Sinopec Shanghai Petchem plant
RE
05/24SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT INCREASE IN SHAREHOLDING OF H SHARES OF THE COMPANY BY THE DE FACTO CONTROLLER AND ITS CONCERT PARTY - Form 6-K
PU
05/20SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL : Form of Proxy for the 2021 Annual General Meeting and any Adjournment thereof - Form 6-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Fire breaks out at Sinopec Shanghai Petchem plant

06/17/2022 | 09:18pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - A fire broke out at a Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co Ltd plant in Shanghai, the company said.

(Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)


© Reuters 2022
All news about SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL COMPANY LIMITED
06/17Fire breaks out at Sinopec Shanghai Petchem plant
RE
05/24SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT INCREASE IN SHAREHOLDING OF H SHAR..
PU
05/20SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL : Form of Proxy for the 2021 Annual General Meeting and any..
PU
04/28Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical's Profit Slumps 82% in Q1
MT
04/27Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Q..
CI
04/19SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL : Major Operating Data of the 2022 First Quarter - Form 6-K
PU
04/11Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited Announces Sales Results for the Three Mo..
CI
04/11Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited Announces Operating Results for the Thre..
CI
04/11Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited Provides Group Earnings Guidance for the..
CI
03/31SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL : Change the Convening Method of the First Extraordinary Ge..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL COMPANY LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 97 540 M 14 522 M 14 522 M
Net income 2022 1 861 M 277 M 277 M
Net cash 2022 7 192 M 1 071 M 1 071 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,52x
Yield 2022 7,01%
Capitalization 29 007 M 4 319 M 4 319 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,22x
EV / Sales 2023 0,23x
Nbr of Employees 7 994
Free-Float 47,0%
Chart SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 1,27 CNY
Average target price 1,58 CNY
Spread / Average Target 24,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ze Min Guan President & Vice Chairman
Jun Du CFO, Executive Director & Deputy General Manager
Hai Jun Wu Chairman
Yan Hui Ma Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ting Ki Choi Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL COMPANY LIMITED-19.66%4 330
ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P.-1.71%14 962
HF SINCLAIR CORPORATION57.32%10 664
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO., LTD.19.85%7 919
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓ?KA AKCYJNA-4.84%6 716
SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL COMPANY LIMITED-16.20%4 330