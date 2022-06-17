Log in
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited
600688
CNE000000BB2
SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL COMPANY LIMITED
(600688)
End-of-day quote Shanghai Stock Exchange - 2022-06-16
2022-06-16
3.350
CNY
0.00%
06/17
Fire breaks out at Sinopec Shanghai Petchem plant
RE
05/24
SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL
: VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT INCREASE IN SHAREHOLDING OF H SHARES OF THE COMPANY BY THE DE FACTO CONTROLLER AND ITS CONCERT PARTY - Form 6-K
PU
05/20
SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL
: Form of Proxy for the 2021 Annual General Meeting and any Adjournment thereof - Form 6-K
PU
Fire breaks out at Sinopec Shanghai Petchem plant
06/17/2022 | 09:18pm EDT
(Reuters) - A fire broke out at a Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co Ltd plant in Shanghai, the company said.
(Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
© Reuters 2022
Financials
CNY
USD
Sales 2022
97 540 M
14 522 M
14 522 M
Net income 2022
1 861 M
277 M
277 M
Net cash 2022
7 192 M
1 071 M
1 071 M
P/E ratio 2022
7,52x
Yield 2022
7,01%
Capitalization
29 007 M
4 319 M
4 319 M
EV / Sales 2022
0,22x
EV / Sales 2023
0,23x
Nbr of Employees
7 994
Free-Float
47,0%
More Financials
Chart SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL COMPANY LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL COMPANY LIMITED
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Bearish
Bearish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
9
Last Close Price
1,27 CNY
Average target price
1,58 CNY
Spread / Average Target
24,0%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ze Min Guan
President & Vice Chairman
Jun Du
CFO, Executive Director & Deputy General Manager
Hai Jun Wu
Chairman
Yan Hui Ma
Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ting Ki Choi
Independent Member-Supervisory Board
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL COMPANY LIMITED
-19.66%
4 330
ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P.
-1.71%
14 962
HF SINCLAIR CORPORATION
57.32%
10 664
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO., LTD.
19.85%
7 919
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓ?KA AKCYJNA
-4.84%
6 716
SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL COMPANY LIMITED
-16.20%
4 330
More Results
