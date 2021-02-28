Hungarian PM receives Chinese vaccine as govt ramps up rollout

BUDAPEST, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor
Orban has been vaccinated with a coronavirus vaccine developed
by China's Sinopharm, Orban announced on his official
Facebook page on Sunday as the country tries to accelerate its
vaccination programme.
Hungary on Wednesday became the first European Union member
to start inoculating people with Sinopharm shots after rolling
out Russia's Sputnik V vaccine as well, even though neither has
been granted approval for emergency use by the bloc.
"Vaccinated," Orban said, with photos of him receiving the
shot and a doctor showing the vaccine's packaging box.
"I am working again, you can see I am perfectly fine, you
should not be afraid either. The third wave (of the pandemic) is
here and its going to be stronger than the previous two," Orban
said in a video, asking Hungarians to register for vaccination
and trust Hungarian experts with regard to the Chinese vaccine.
On Friday Orban had flagged a possible tightening of
lockdown curbs as the daily tally of new infections jumped to
its highest this year, which is expected to place the country's
hospitals under heavy strain in the next two weeks.
Hundreds of people took to a square in the capital Budapest
on Sunday to protest against the lockdown measures, ignoring a
ban on public gatherings, with most of them not wearing masks.
"We have had enough of politicians' games. We want to take
control over our own lives; we will not let ourselves be locked
up," said one of the organisers.
The protest ended quickly after police started to ask people
to show their documents.
The Russian and Chinese shots are being administered along
with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and shots
developed by U.S. company Moderna and Anglo-Swedish
drugmaker AstraZeneca, all of which have received the EU
green light.
Orban has said that all the 2.5 million to 2.6 million
Hungarians who have registered for COVID-19 vaccinations so far
would receive at least one dose by Easter, in early April.
All secondary schools have been closed since Nov. 11, as
have hotels and restaurants, except for takeaway meals. An
evening curfew has also been put in place.
Hungary, with a population of about 10 million, has reported
428,599 cases since the start of the pandemic, with 14,974
deaths. As of Sunday, 677,682 people had received at least one
dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
(Reporting by Krisztina Than
Editing by David Clarke and David Goodman)