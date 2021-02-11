Log in
SINOPHARM GROUP CO., LTD.

SINOPHARM GROUP CO., LTD.

(1099)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Morocco receives 4 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine from India

02/11/2021 | 09:29am EST
Vials labelled

RABAT (Reuters) - Morocco received a second batch of 4 million doses of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine on Thursday, having began Africa's first national vaccination campaign two weeks ago, health ministry sources said.

The shipment of AstraZeneca vaccines, manufactured by India's Serum Institute, arrived on a Royal Air Maroc flight in Casablanca.

"This new batch would enable a steady continuation of Morocco's national vaccination campaign," said Said Afif, a member of the health ministry's scientific committee.

The latest batch of AstraZeneca vaccines follows 2 million doses received last month and 500,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Sinopharm.

By Wednesday Morocco had vaccinated 746,116 people and reported 476,689 coronavirus infections and 8,436 deaths.

The country has ordered enough vaccine for 33 million people and aims to inoculate 80% of the population.

(Reporting by Ahmed Eljechtimi; Editing by David Goodman and Toby Chopra)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA PLC 0.76% 7326 Delayed Quote.-1.05%
CASABLANCA GROUP LIMITED -3.13% 0.62 End-of-day quote.-15.07%
SINOPHARM GROUP CO., LTD. 1.20% 18.5 End-of-day quote.-1.91%
Financials
Sales 2020 459 B 71 161 M 71 161 M
Net income 2020 6 851 M 1 062 M 1 062 M
Net Debt 2020 15 485 M 2 399 M 2 399 M
P/E ratio 2020 6,87x
Yield 2020 4,34%
Capitalization 48 916 M 7 590 M 7 579 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,14x
EV / Sales 2021 0,12x
Nbr of Employees 93 764
Free-Float 43,0%
Chart SINOPHARM GROUP CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINOPHARM GROUP CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 22,87 CNY
Last Close Price 15,38 CNY
Spread / Highest target 135%
Spread / Average Target 48,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Yong Liu President & Executive Director
Xiu Chang Jiang Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Fang Yao Chairman-Supervisory Board
Qing Ming Yu Chairman
Wu Ping Tao Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINOPHARM GROUP CO., LTD.-1.91%7 438
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.25.38%44 593
MCKESSON CORPORATION5.82%29 293
CARDINAL HEALTH, INC.-1.14%15 582
DASHENLIN PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP CO., LTD.23.61%9 883
YIFENG PHARMACY CHAIN CO., LTD.17.53%8 729
