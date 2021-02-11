Morocco receives 4 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine from India

The shipment of AstraZeneca vaccines, manufactured by India's Serum Institute, arrived on a Royal Air Maroc flight in Casablanca.

"This new batch would enable a steady continuation of Morocco's national vaccination campaign," said Said Afif, a member of the health ministry's scientific committee.

The latest batch of AstraZeneca vaccines follows 2 million doses received last month and 500,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Sinopharm.

By Wednesday Morocco had vaccinated 746,116 people and reported 476,689 coronavirus infections and 8,436 deaths.

The country has ordered enough vaccine for 33 million people and aims to inoculate 80% of the population.

