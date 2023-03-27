Advanced search
    1099   CNE100000FN7

SINOPHARM GROUP CO. LTD.

(1099)
2023-03-27
22.50 HKD   -1.32%
Summary 
Summary

Sinopharm : 2022 Annual Results Presentation

03/27/2023 | 06:28am EDT
2022

Annual Results Presentation

March 2023

Chapter I Annual Performance Review

Chapter II Macro Economy and Industry Policies

Chapter III Business Highlights and Future Strategies

Annual Performance

Review

The economies of scale grew steadily and the business structure has been continuously optimized

Unit: RMB million

Profitability grew effectively and operating efficiency accelerated to improve

Unit: RMB million

Disclaimer

Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 25 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2023 10:27:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 568 B 82 771 M 82 771 M
Net income 2022 8 349 M 1 216 M 1 216 M
Net Debt 2022 29 273 M 4 262 M 4 262 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,47x
Yield 2022 4,03%
Capitalization 62 248 M 9 064 M 9 064 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,16x
EV / Sales 2023 0,15x
Nbr of Employees 113 234
Free-Float 43,0%
Chart SINOPHARM GROUP CO. LTD.
Duration : Period :
Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINOPHARM GROUP CO. LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 19,95 CNY
Average target price 21,02 CNY
Spread / Average Target 5,40%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yong Liu President & Executive Director
Xiao Juan Li Chief Financial Officer
Qing Ming Yu Chairman
Zheng Dong Liu Independent Supervisor
Fu Min Zhuo Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SINOPHARM GROUP CO. LTD.14.92%9 064
MCKESSON CORPORATION-7.61%47 458
CARDINAL HEALTH, INC.-8.46%18 130
HUADONG MEDICINE CO., LTD-5.75%11 136
SHANGHAI PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING CO., LTD12.68%9 854
EBOS GROUP LIMITED4.10%5 363
