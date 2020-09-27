Sinopharm : Announcements and Notices - ANNOUNCEMENT ELECTION OF CHAIRMAN AND VICE CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF THE COMPANY APPOINTMENT OF MEMBERS AND CHAIRMEN OF THE SPECIAL COMMITTEES UNDER THE BOARD AND ELECTION OF CHIEF SUPERVISOR OF THE SUPERVISORY COMMITTEE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability and carrying
on business in Hong Kong as 國控股份有限公司)
(Stock Code: 01099)
ANNOUNCEMENT
ELECTION OF CHAIRMAN AND VICE CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF THE COMPANY
APPOINTMENT OF MEMBERS AND CHAIRMEN OF THE SPECIAL COMMITTEES UNDER THE BOARD
AND ELECTION OF CHIEF SUPERVISOR OF THE SUPERVISORY COMMITTEE
The board of directors (the "Board") of Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the first meeting of the fifth session of the Board resolved on 18 September 2020 to elect Chairman and Vice Chairman of the Board of the Company, and to appoint members and chairmen of the special committees under the Board. In addition, the first meeting of the fifth session of the supervisory committee of the Company (the "Supervisory Committee") resolved on 18 September 2020 to elect the Chief Supervisor of the Supervisory Committee. The details are as follows:
ELECTION OF CHAIRMAN AND VICE CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD
The Board resolved to elect Mr. Li Zhiming as the Chairman of the Board and Mr. Chen Qiyu as the Vice Chairman of the Board.
APPOINTMENT OF MEMBERS AND CHAIRMEN OF THE SPECIAL COMMITTEES UNDER THE FIFTH SESSION OF THE BOARD
The Board resolved to appoint the chairman and members of each special committee under the fifth session of the Board as follows:
Strategy & Investment Committee
The strategy and investment committee consists of eleven directors, namely, Mr. Li Zhiming, Mr. Chen Qiyu, Mr.
1
Ma Ping, Mr. Hu Jianwei, Mr. Deng Jindong, Mr. Yu Qingming, Mr. Liu Yong, Mr. Wen Deyong, Ms. Guan Xiaohui, Mr. Chen Fangruo and Mr. Li Peiyu. Mr. Li Zhiming serves as the chairman of the strategy & investment committee.
Nomination Committee
The nomination committee consists of seven directors, namely, Mr. Li Zhiming, Mr. Hu Jianwei, Ms. Feng Rongli, Mr. Zhuo Fumin, Mr. Chen Fangruo, Mr. Wu Tak Lung and Mr. Yu Weifeng. Mr. Li Zhiming serves as the chairman of the nomination committee.
Audit Committee
The audit committee consists of five directors, namely, Mr. Wu Tak Lung, Mr. Deng Jindong, Ms. Guan Xiaohui, Mr. Zhuo Fumin and Mr. Li Peiyu. Mr. Wu Tak Lung serves as the chairman of the audit committee.
Remuneration Committee
The remuneration committee consists of five directors, namely, Mr. Li Peiyu, Mr. Deng Jindong, Ms. Feng Rongli, Mr. Wu Tak Lung and Mr. Yu Weifeng. Mr. Li Peiyu serves as the chairman of the remuneration committee.
Legal & Compliance Committee
The legal & compliance committee consists of three directors, namely, Mr. Yu Weifeng. Mr. Li Zhiming and Mr. Yu Qingming. Mr. Yu Weifeng serves as the chairman of the legal & compliance committee.
ELECTION OF CHIEF SUPERVISOR OF THE SUPERVISORY COMMITTEE
The Board is also pleased to announce that the fifth session of the Supervisory Committee consists of five supervisors. The independent supervisors are Mr. Wu Yifang and Mr. Liu Zhengdong, the shareholder representative supervisor is Ms. Li Xiaojuan, and the employee representative supervisors are Mr. Zhang Hongyu and Ms. Lu Haiqing. The first meeting of the fifth session of the Supervisory Committee resolved on 18 September 2020 to elect Mr. Wu Yifang as the Chief Supervisor of the Supervisory Committee.
By order of the Board
Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd.
Li Zhiming
Chairman
Shanghai, the PRC
18 September 2020
2
As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Li Zhiming, Mr. Yu Qingming and Mr. Liu Yong; the non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Chen Qiyu, Mr. Ma Ping, Mr. Hu Jianwei, Mr. Deng Jindong, Mr. Wen Deyong, Ms. Guan Xiaohui and Ms. Feng Rongli; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Zhuo Fumin, Mr. Chen Fangruo, Mr. Li Peiyu, Mr. Wu Tak Lung and Mr. Yu Weifeng.
-
The Company is registered as a non-Hong Kong company under the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance under its Chinese name and the English name "Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd.".
3
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 18 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2020 04:29:02 UTC