Sinopharm : Announcements and Notices - ANNOUNCEMENT ELECTION OF CHAIRMAN AND VICE CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF THE COMPANY APPOINTMENT OF MEMBERS AND CHAIRMEN OF THE SPECIAL COMMITTEES UNDER THE BOARD AND ELECTION OF CHIEF SUPERVISOR OF THE SUPERVISORY COMMITTEE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability and carrying

on business in Hong Kong as 國控股份有限公司)

(Stock Code: 01099)

ANNOUNCEMENT

ELECTION OF CHAIRMAN AND VICE CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF THE COMPANY

APPOINTMENT OF MEMBERS AND CHAIRMEN OF THE SPECIAL COMMITTEES UNDER THE BOARD

AND ELECTION OF CHIEF SUPERVISOR OF THE SUPERVISORY COMMITTEE

The board of directors (the "Board") of Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the first meeting of the fifth session of the Board resolved on 18 September 2020 to elect Chairman and Vice Chairman of the Board of the Company, and to appoint members and chairmen of the special committees under the Board. In addition, the first meeting of the fifth session of the supervisory committee of the Company (the "Supervisory Committee") resolved on 18 September 2020 to elect the Chief Supervisor of the Supervisory Committee. The details are as follows:

ELECTION OF CHAIRMAN AND VICE CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD

The Board resolved to elect Mr. Li Zhiming as the Chairman of the Board and Mr. Chen Qiyu as the Vice Chairman of the Board.

APPOINTMENT OF MEMBERS AND CHAIRMEN OF THE SPECIAL COMMITTEES UNDER THE FIFTH SESSION OF THE BOARD

The Board resolved to appoint the chairman and members of each special committee under the fifth session of the Board as follows:

Strategy & Investment Committee

The strategy and investment committee consists of eleven directors, namely, Mr. Li Zhiming, Mr. Chen Qiyu, Mr.

1