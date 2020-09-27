Sinopharm : Announcements and Notices - ANNOUNCEMENT POLL RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING HELD ON FRIDAY, 18 SEPTEMBER 2020 ELECTION OF THE EMPLOYEE REPRESENTATIVE SUPERVISORS

Log in
09/27/2020 | 12:30am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability and carrying

on business in Hong Kong as 國控股份有限公司)

(Stock Code: 01099)

ANNOUNCEMENT

POLL RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING HELD ON FRIDAY, 18

SEPTEMBER 2020

ELECTION OF THE EMPLOYEE REPRESENTATIVE SUPERVISORS

POLL RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") was held at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, 18 September 2020 at Meeting Room 1401, Sinopharm Group Building, No. 385, East Longhua Road, Huangpu District, Shanghai, the People's Republic of China (the "PRC"). The resolutions proposed at the EGM were duly passed by way of poll.

The poll results in respect of the resolutions proposed at the EGM are as follows:

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

Number of Valid Votes (%)

For

Against

To consider and approve (if thought fit) the re-election of Mr. Li

Zhiming as an executive Director of the fifth session of the Board

(the "Board") of the Company, to authorize the Board to

2,346,251,246

175,106,590

1.

determine his remuneration and to authorize the chairman of the

93.055%

6.945%

Board or any executive Director of the Company to enter into the

service contract or such other documents or supplemental

agreements or deeds with him.

1

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution was duly passed as

an ordinary resolution.

To consider and approve (if thought fit) the re-election of Mr. Yu

Qingming as an executive Director of the fifth session of the Board

of

the Company,

to authorize the

Board

to

determine

his

2,404,602,454

117,251,103

2.

remuneration and to authorize the chairman of the Board or any

95.351%

4.649%

executive Director of the Company to enter into the service

contract or such other documents or supplemental agreements or

deeds with him.

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution was duly passed as

an ordinary resolution.

To consider and approve (if thought fit) the re-election of Mr. Liu

Yong as an executive Director of the fifth session of the Board of

the

Company,

to

authorize the

Board

to

determine

his

2,431,534,718

90,318,839

3.

remuneration and to authorize the chairman of the Board or any

96.419%

3.581%

executive Director of the Company to enter into the service

contract or such other documents or supplemental agreements or

deeds with him.

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution was duly passed as

an ordinary resolution.

To consider and approve (if thought fit) the re-election of Mr.

Chen Qiyu as a non-executive Director of the fifth session of the

1,989,182,167

532,671,390

Board, to authorize the Board to determine his remuneration and to

4.

78.878%

21.122%

authorize the chairman of the Board or any executive Director of

the Company to enter into the service contract or such other

documents or supplemental agreements or deeds with him.

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution was duly passed as

an ordinary resolution.

To consider and approve (if thought fit) the re-election of Mr. Ma

Ping as a non-executive Director of the fifth session of the Board,

2,396,657,154

125,196,403

to

authorize the

Board to determine his remuneration and

to

5.

95.036%

4.964%

authorize the chairman of the Board or any executive Director of

the Company to enter into the service contract or such other

documents or supplemental agreements or deeds with him.

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution was duly passed as

an ordinary resolution.

To consider and approve (if thought fit) the re-election of Mr. Hu

Jianwei as a non-executive Director

of the

fifth

session of

the

2,385,727,265

136,126,292

Board, to authorize the Board to determine his remuneration and to

6.

94.602%

5.398%

authorize the chairman of the Board or any executive Director of

the Company to enter into the service contract or such other

documents or supplemental agreements or deeds with him.

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution was duly passed as

2

an ordinary resolution.

To consider and approve (if thought fit) the re-election of Mr.

Deng Jindong as a non-executive Director of the fifth session of

2,263,154,676

258,698,881

the Board, to authorize the Board to determine his remuneration

7.

89.742%

10.258%

and to authorize the chairman of the Board or any executive

Director of the Company to enter into the service contract or such

other documents or supplemental agreements or deeds with him.

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution was duly passed as

an ordinary resolution.

To consider and approve (if thought fit) the re-election of Mr. Wen

Deyong as a non-executive Director of the fifth session of the

2,378,692,383

143,161,174

Board, to authorize the Board to determine his remuneration and to

8.

94.323%

5.677%

authorize the chairman of the Board or any executive Director of

the Company to enter into the service contract or such other

documents or supplemental agreements or deeds with him.

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution was duly passed as

an ordinary resolution.

To consider and approve (if thought fit) the re-election of Ms.

Guan Xiaohui as a non-executive Director of the fifth session of

2,258,781,798

263,071,759

the Board, to authorize the Board to determine her remuneration

9.

89.568%

10.432%

and to authorize the chairman of the Board or any executive

Director of the Company to enter into the service contract or such

other documents or supplemental agreements or deeds with her.

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution was duly passed as

an ordinary resolution.

To consider and approve (if thought fit) the re-election of Ms. Feng

Rongli as a non-executive Director of the fifth session of the

2,361,005,464

160,848,093

Board, to authorize the Board to determine her remuneration and to

10.

93.622%

6.378%

authorize the chairman of the Board or any executive Director of

the Company to enter into the service contract or such other

documents or supplemental agreements or deeds with her.

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution was duly passed as

an ordinary resolution.

To consider and approve (if thought fit) the re-election of Mr.

Zhuo Fumin as an independent non-executive Director of the fifth

session of the Board, to authorize the Board to determine his

1,889,998,800

631,854,757

11. remuneration and to authorize the chairman of the Board or any

74.945%

25.055%

executive Director of the Company to enter into the service

contract or such other documents or supplemental agreements or

deeds with him.

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution.

3

To consider and approve (if thought fit) the re-election of Mr.

Chen Fangruo as an independent non-executive Director of the

fifth session of the Board, to authorize the Board to determine his

2,497,463,875

24,389,682

12. remuneration and to authorize the chairman of the Board or any

99.033%

0.967%

executive Director of the Company to enter into the service

contract or such other documents or supplemental agreements or

deeds with him.

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution was duly passed as

an ordinary resolution.

To consider and approve (if thought fit) the appointment of Mr. Li

Peiyu as an independent non-executive Director of the fifth session

2,508,480,657

13,372,900

of the Board, to authorize the Board to determine his remuneration

13.

99.470%

0.530%

and to authorize the chairman of the Board or any executive

Director of the Company to enter into the service contract or such

other documents or supplemental agreements or deeds with him.

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution was duly passed as

an ordinary resolution.

To consider and approve (if thought fit) the appointment of Mr.

Wu Tak Lung as an independent non-executive director of the fifth

session of the Board, to authorize the Board to determine his

1,963,451,475

558,402,082

14. remuneration and to authorize the chairman of the Board or any

77.857%

22.143%

executive Director of the Company to enter into the service

contract or such other documents or supplemental agreements or

deeds with him.

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution was duly passed as

an ordinary resolution.

To consider and approve (if thought fit) the appointment of Mr. Yu

Weifeng as an independent non-executive director of the fifth

session of the Board, to authorize the Board to determine his

2,509,219,157

12,634,400

15. remuneration and to authorize the chairman of the Board or any

99.499%

0.501%

executive Director of the Company to enter into the service

contract or such other documents or supplemental agreements or

deeds with him.

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution.

To consider and approve (if thought fit) the appointment of Mr.

Wu Yifang as an independent Supervisor of the fifth session of the

Supervisory Committee of

the

Company (the "Supervisory

2,407,702,847

113,955,910

Committee"), to authorize

the

Supervisory

Committee to

16.

95.481%

4.519%

determine his remuneration and to authorize the chairman of the

Board or any executive Director of the Company to enter into the

service contract or such other documents or supplemental

agreements or deeds with him.

4

