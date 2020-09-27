Sinopharm : Announcements and Notices - ANNOUNCEMENT POLL RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING HELD ON FRIDAY, 18 SEPTEMBER 2020 ELECTION OF THE EMPLOYEE REPRESENTATIVE SUPERVISORS
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability and carrying
on business in Hong Kong as 國控股份有限公司)
(Stock Code: 01099)
ANNOUNCEMENT
POLL RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING HELD ON FRIDAY, 18
SEPTEMBER 2020
ELECTION OF THE EMPLOYEE REPRESENTATIVE SUPERVISORS
POLL RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
The board of directors (the "Board") of Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") was held at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, 18 September 2020 at Meeting Room 1401, Sinopharm Group Building, No. 385, East Longhua Road, Huangpu District, Shanghai, the People's Republic of China (the "PRC"). The resolutions proposed at the EGM were duly passed by way of poll.
The poll results in respect of the resolutions proposed at the EGM are as follows:
ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS
Number of Valid Votes (%)
For
Against
To consider and approve (if thought fit) the re-election of Mr. Li
Zhiming as an executive Director of the fifth session of the Board
(the "Board") of the Company, to authorize the Board to
2,346,251,246
175,106,590
1.
determine his remuneration and to authorize the chairman of the
93.055%
6.945%
Board or any executive Director of the Company to enter into the
service contract or such other documents or supplemental
agreements or deeds with him.
As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution was duly passed as
an ordinary resolution.
To consider and approve (if thought fit) the re-election of Mr. Yu
Qingming as an executive Director of the fifth session of the Board
of
the Company,
to authorize the
Board
to
determine
his
2,404,602,454
117,251,103
2.
remuneration and to authorize the chairman of the Board or any
95.351%
4.649%
executive Director of the Company to enter into the service
contract or such other documents or supplemental agreements or
deeds with him.
As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution was duly passed as
an ordinary resolution.
To consider and approve (if thought fit) the re-election of Mr. Liu
Yong as an executive Director of the fifth session of the Board of
the
Company,
to
authorize the
Board
to
determine
his
2,431,534,718
90,318,839
3.
remuneration and to authorize the chairman of the Board or any
96.419%
3.581%
executive Director of the Company to enter into the service
contract or such other documents or supplemental agreements or
deeds with him.
As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution was duly passed as
an ordinary resolution.
To consider and approve (if thought fit) the re-election of Mr.
Chen Qiyu as a non-executive Director of the fifth session of the
1,989,182,167
532,671,390
Board, to authorize the Board to determine his remuneration and to
4.
78.878%
21.122%
authorize the chairman of the Board or any executive Director of
the Company to enter into the service contract or such other
documents or supplemental agreements or deeds with him.
As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution was duly passed as
an ordinary resolution.
To consider and approve (if thought fit) the re-election of Mr. Ma
Ping as a non-executive Director of the fifth session of the Board,
2,396,657,154
125,196,403
to
authorize the
Board to determine his remuneration and
to
5.
95.036%
4.964%
authorize the chairman of the Board or any executive Director of
the Company to enter into the service contract or such other
documents or supplemental agreements or deeds with him.
As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution was duly passed as
an ordinary resolution.
To consider and approve (if thought fit) the re-election of Mr. Hu
Jianwei as a non-executive Director
of the
fifth
session of
the
2,385,727,265
136,126,292
Board, to authorize the Board to determine his remuneration and to
6.
94.602%
5.398%
authorize the chairman of the Board or any executive Director of
the Company to enter into the service contract or such other
documents or supplemental agreements or deeds with him.
As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution was duly passed as
an ordinary resolution.
To consider and approve (if thought fit) the re-election of Mr.
Deng Jindong as a non-executive Director of the fifth session of
2,263,154,676
258,698,881
the Board, to authorize the Board to determine his remuneration
7.
89.742%
10.258%
and to authorize the chairman of the Board or any executive
Director of the Company to enter into the service contract or such
other documents or supplemental agreements or deeds with him.
As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution was duly passed as
an ordinary resolution.
To consider and approve (if thought fit) the re-election of Mr. Wen
Deyong as a non-executive Director of the fifth session of the
2,378,692,383
143,161,174
Board, to authorize the Board to determine his remuneration and to
8.
94.323%
5.677%
authorize the chairman of the Board or any executive Director of
the Company to enter into the service contract or such other
documents or supplemental agreements or deeds with him.
As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution was duly passed as
an ordinary resolution.
To consider and approve (if thought fit) the re-election of Ms.
Guan Xiaohui as a non-executive Director of the fifth session of
2,258,781,798
263,071,759
the Board, to authorize the Board to determine her remuneration
9.
89.568%
10.432%
and to authorize the chairman of the Board or any executive
Director of the Company to enter into the service contract or such
other documents or supplemental agreements or deeds with her.
As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution was duly passed as
an ordinary resolution.
To consider and approve (if thought fit) the re-election of Ms. Feng
Rongli as a non-executive Director of the fifth session of the
2,361,005,464
160,848,093
Board, to authorize the Board to determine her remuneration and to
10.
93.622%
6.378%
authorize the chairman of the Board or any executive Director of
the Company to enter into the service contract or such other
documents or supplemental agreements or deeds with her.
As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution was duly passed as
an ordinary resolution.
To consider and approve (if thought fit) the re-election of Mr.
Zhuo Fumin as an independent non-executive Director of the fifth
session of the Board, to authorize the Board to determine his
1,889,998,800
631,854,757
11. remuneration and to authorize the chairman of the Board or any
74.945%
25.055%
executive Director of the Company to enter into the service
contract or such other documents or supplemental agreements or
deeds with him.
As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution.
To consider and approve (if thought fit) the re-election of Mr.
Chen Fangruo as an independent non-executive Director of the
fifth session of the Board, to authorize the Board to determine his
2,497,463,875
24,389,682
12. remuneration and to authorize the chairman of the Board or any
99.033%
0.967%
executive Director of the Company to enter into the service
contract or such other documents or supplemental agreements or
deeds with him.
As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution was duly passed as
an ordinary resolution.
To consider and approve (if thought fit) the appointment of Mr. Li
Peiyu as an independent non-executive Director of the fifth session
2,508,480,657
13,372,900
of the Board, to authorize the Board to determine his remuneration
13.
99.470%
0.530%
and to authorize the chairman of the Board or any executive
Director of the Company to enter into the service contract or such
other documents or supplemental agreements or deeds with him.
As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution was duly passed as
an ordinary resolution.
To consider and approve (if thought fit) the appointment of Mr.
Wu Tak Lung as an independent non-executive director of the fifth
session of the Board, to authorize the Board to determine his
1,963,451,475
558,402,082
14. remuneration and to authorize the chairman of the Board or any
77.857%
22.143%
executive Director of the Company to enter into the service
contract or such other documents or supplemental agreements or
deeds with him.
As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution was duly passed as
an ordinary resolution.
To consider and approve (if thought fit) the appointment of Mr. Yu
Weifeng as an independent non-executive director of the fifth
session of the Board, to authorize the Board to determine his
2,509,219,157
12,634,400
15. remuneration and to authorize the chairman of the Board or any
99.499%
0.501%
executive Director of the Company to enter into the service
contract or such other documents or supplemental agreements or
deeds with him.
As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution.
To consider and approve (if thought fit) the appointment of Mr.
Wu Yifang as an independent Supervisor of the fifth session of the
Supervisory Committee of
the
Company (the "Supervisory
2,407,702,847
113,955,910
Committee"), to authorize
the
Supervisory
Committee to
16.
95.481%
4.519%
determine his remuneration and to authorize the chairman of the
Board or any executive Director of the Company to enter into the
service contract or such other documents or supplemental
agreements or deeds with him.
