Sinopharm : Announcements and Notices - List of Directors and Their Role and Function

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability and

carrying on business in Hong Kong as 國控股份有限公司)

(Stock Code: 01099)

List of Directors and Their Role and Function

The members of the board of directors (the "Board") of Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. are set out below:

Executive Directors

Li Zhiming (Chairman)

Yu Qingming

Liu Yong

Non-Executive Directors

Chen Qiyu

Ma Ping

Hu Jianwei

Deng Jindong

Wen Deyong

Guan Xiaohui

Feng Rongli

Independent Non-Executive Directors

Zhuo Fumin

Chen Fangruo

Li Peiyu

Wu Tak Lung

Yu Weifeng

1