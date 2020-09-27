Sinopharm : Announcements and Notices - List of Directors and Their Role and Function

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability and
carrying on business in Hong Kong as 國控股份有限公司)
(Stock Code: 01099)
List of Directors and Their Role and Function
The members of the board of directors (the "Board") of Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. are set out below:
Executive Directors
Li Zhiming (Chairman)
Yu Qingming
Liu Yong
Non-Executive Directors
Chen Qiyu
Ma Ping
Hu Jianwei
Deng Jindong
Wen Deyong
Guan Xiaohui
Feng Rongli
Independent Non-Executive Directors
Zhuo Fumin
Chen Fangruo
Li Peiyu
Wu Tak Lung
Yu Weifeng
There are 5 Board committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves.
|
Board
|
|
|
|
|
|
Committee
|
Audit
|
Remuneration
|
Nomination
|
Strategy and
|
Legal and
|
Director
|
Investment
|
Compliance
|
Committee
|
Committee
|
Committee
|
|
Committee
|
Committee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Li Zhiming
|
|
|
C
|
C
|
M
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yu Qingming
|
|
|
|
M
|
M
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liu Yong
|
|
|
|
M
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Chen Qiyu
|
|
|
|
M
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ma Ping
|
|
|
|
M
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hu Jianwei
|
|
|
M
|
M
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deng Jindong
|
M
|
M
|
|
M
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Wen Deyong
|
|
|
|
M
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Guan Xiaohui
|
M
|
|
|
M
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Feng Rongli
|
|
M
|
M
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Zhuo Fumin
|
M
|
|
M
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Chen Fangruo
|
|
|
M
|
M
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Li Peiyu
|
M
|
C
|
|
M
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Wu Tak Lung
|
C
|
M
|
M
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yu Weifeng
|
|
M
|
M
|
|
C
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notes:
C Chairman of the relevant Board committees
M Member of the relevant Board committees
Shanghai, the People's Republic of China
18 September 2020
-
The Company is registered as a non-Hong Kong company under the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance under its Chinese name and the English name "Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd.".
