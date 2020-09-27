Sinopharm : Announcements and Notices - NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Log in
09/27/2020 | 12:30am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SINOPHARM GROUP CO. LTD.*

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited

liability and carrying on business in Hong Kong as )

(Stock Code: 01099)

NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") of Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (the "Company") will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, 18 September 2020 at Meeting Room 1401, Sinopharm Group Building, No. 385, East Longhua Road, Huangpu District, Shanghai, the People's Republic of China (the "PRC"), for the purpose of considering, and if thought fit, passing the following resolutions:

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

  1. To consider and approve (if thought fit) the re-election of Mr. Li Zhiming as an executive Director of the fifth session of the Board (the "Board") of the Company, to authorize the Board to determine his remuneration and to authorize the chairman of the Board or any executive Director of the Company to enter into the service contract or such other documents or supplemental agreements or deeds with him.
  2. To consider and approve (if thought fit) the re-election of Mr. Yu Qingming as an executive Director of the fifth session of the Board, to authorize the Board to determine his remuneration and to authorize the chairman of the Board or any executive Director of the Company to enter into the service contract or such other documents or supplemental agreements or deeds with him.
  • The Company is registered as a non-Hong Kong company under the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance under its Chinese name and the English name "Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd.".

- 1 -

  1. To consider and approve (if thought fit) the re-election of Mr. Liu Yong as an executive Director of the fifth session of the Board, to authorize the Board to determine his remuneration and to authorize the chairman of the Board or any executive Director of the Company to enter into the service contract or such other documents or supplemental agreements or deeds with him.
  2. To consider and approve (if thought fit) the re-election of Mr. Chen Qiyu as a non-executive Director of the fifth session of the Board, to authorize the Board to determine his remuneration and to authorize the chairman of the Board or any executive Director of the Company to enter into the service contract or such other documents or supplemental agreements or deeds with him.
  3. To consider and approve (if thought fit) the re-election of Mr. Ma Ping as a non-executive Director of the fifth session of the Board, to authorize the Board to determine his remuneration and to authorize the chairman of the Board or any executive Director of the Company to enter into the service contract or such other documents or supplemental agreements or deeds with him.
  4. To consider and approve (if thought fit) the re-election of Mr. Hu Jianwei as a non-executive Director of the fifth session of the Board, to authorize the Board to determine his remuneration and to authorize the chairman of the Board or any executive Director of the Company to enter into the service contract or such other documents or supplemental agreements or deeds with him.
  5. To consider and approve (if thought fit) the re-election of Mr. Deng Jindong as a non-executive Director of the fifth session of the Board, to authorize the Board to determine his remuneration and to authorize the chairman of the Board or any executive Director of the Company to enter into the service contract or such other documents or supplemental agreements or deeds with him.
  6. To consider and approve (if thought fit) the re-election of Mr. Wen Deyong as a non-executive Director of the fifth session of the Board, to authorize the Board to determine his remuneration and to authorize the chairman of the Board or any executive Director of the Company to enter into the service contract or such other documents or supplemental agreements or deeds with him.
  7. To consider and approve (if thought fit) the re-election of Ms. Guan Xiaohui as a non-executive Director of the fifth session of the Board, to authorize the Board to determine her remuneration and to authorize the chairman of the Board or any executive Director of the Company to enter into the service contract or such other documents or supplemental agreements or deeds with her.

- 2 -

  1. To consider and approve (if thought fit) the re-election of Ms. Feng Rongli as a non-executive Director of the fifth session of the Board, to authorize the Board to determine her remuneration and to authorize the chairman of the Board or any executive Director of the Company to enter into the service contract or such other documents or supplemental agreements or deeds with her.
  2. To consider and approve (if thought fit) the re-election of Mr. Zhuo Fumin as an independent non-executive Director of the fifth session of the Board, to authorize the Board to determine his remuneration and to authorize the chairman of the Board or any executive Director of the Company to enter into the service contract or such other documents or supplemental agreements or deeds with him.
  3. To consider and approve (if thought fit) the re-election of Mr. Chen Fangruo as an independent non-executive Director of the fifth session of the Board, to authorize the Board to determine his remuneration and to authorize the chairman of the Board or any executive Director of the Company to enter into the service contract or such other documents or supplemental agreements or deeds with him.
  4. To consider and approve (if thought fit) the appointment of Mr. Li Peiyu as an independent non-executive Director of the fifth session of the Board, to authorize the Board to determine his remuneration and to authorize the chairman of the Board or any executive Director of the Company to enter into the service contract or such other documents or supplemental agreements or deeds with him.
  5. To consider and approve (if thought fit) the appointment of Mr. Wu Tak Lung as an independent non-executive director of the fifth session of the Board, to authorize the Board to determine his remuneration and to authorize the chairman of the Board or any executive Director of the Company to enter into the service contract or such other documents or supplemental agreements or deeds with him.
  6. To consider and approve (if thought fit) the appointment of Mr. Yu Weifeng as an independent non-executive director of the fifth session of the Board, to authorize the Board to determine his remuneration and to authorize the chairman of the Board or any executive Director of the Company to enter into the service contract or such other documents or supplemental agreements or deeds with him.
  7. To consider and approve (if thought fit) the appointment of Mr. Wu Yifang as an independent Supervisor of the fifth session of the Supervisory Committee of the Company (the "Supervisory Committee"), to authorize the Supervisory Committee to determine his remuneration and to authorize the chairman of the Board or any executive Director of the Company to enter into the service contract or such other documents or supplemental agreements or deeds with him.

- 3 -

  1. To consider and approve (if thought fit) the appointment of Mr. Liu Zhengdong as an independent Supervisor of the fifth session of the Supervisory Committee, to authorize the Supervisory Committee to determine his remuneration and to authorize the chairman of the Board or any executive Director of the Company to enter into the service contract or such other documents or supplemental agreements or deeds with him.
  2. To consider and approve (if thought fit) the re-election of Ms. Li Xiaojuan as a shareholder representative Supervisor of the fifth session of the Supervisory Committee, to authorize the chairman of the Board or any executive Director of the Company to enter into the service contract or such other documents or supplemental agreements or deeds with her.

SPECIAL RESOLUTION

19. To consider and approve (if thought fit) the amendments to the articles of association (the "Articles of Association") of the Company as set out in the circular dated 3 September 2020 of the Company and to authorise any executive Director to handle the approval and filing procedures with relevant Administration for Market Regulation involved in such amendments, and to make wording adjustments to such amendments according to opinions of Administration for Market Regulation (if applicable).

By order of the Board

Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd.

Li Zhiming

Chairman

Shanghai, the PRC

3 September 2020

As at the date of this notice, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Li Zhiming, Mr. Yu Qingming and Mr. Liu Yong; the non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Chen Qiyu, Mr. Ma Ping, Mr. Hu Jianwei, Mr. Deng Jindong, Mr. Wen Deyong, Ms. Guan Xiaohui and Ms. Feng Rongli; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Yu Tze Shan Hailson, Mr. Tan Wee Seng, Mr. Liu Zhengdong, Mr. Zhuo Fumin and Mr. Chen Fangruo.

Notes:

  1. For the purpose of holding the EGM, the register of members of H Shares is closed from Wednesday, 19 August 2020 to Friday, 18 September 2020 (both days inclusive), during which period no transfer of H Shares of the Company will be registered.
    Shareholders whose names appear on the register of members of the Company on Wednesday, 19 August 2020 are entitled to attend and vote at the EGM.
  2. Shareholders who are entitled to attend and vote at the EGM may appoint one or more proxies to attend and vote on their behalves. A proxy need not be a member of the Company.

- 4 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 03 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2020 04:29:02 UTC
