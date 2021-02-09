Sinopharm : Cambodia launches COVID-19 vaccinations with shots for PM's sons, ministers

PHNOM PENH, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Cambodia launched its
coronavirus inoculation drive on Wednesday, using 600,000
vaccine doses donated by China, with the sons of long-serving
Prime Minister Hun Sen and government ministers among the first
recipients.
The Southeast Asian nation of about 16 million has managed
to limit the spread of the disease, reporting just 478
infections and no deaths, although a rare cluster of cases
emerged in November.
Hun Sen had vowed to take the first dose, but later said
that at 68 he was above the age to get the vaccine, made by
Sinopharm. His sons and the justice and environment ministers
were among the first to get it instead.
"I feel even more confident that I have a defence system in
my body against COVID," said Hun Manet, the prime minister's
eldest son, flashing a thumbs-up sign at the Calmette Hospital
in the capital Phnom Penh.
Doctors had advised Hun Manet, a deputy commander of the
Royal Cambodian Armed Forces, not to eat seafood or drink
alcohol after taking the vaccine, he told reporters, urging them
to also get shots.
China's first consignment of 600,000 doses had arrived in
Phnom Penh on Sunday by special airplane, most of them earmarked
for health workers and the military.
One of Asia's poorest countries, Cambodia has been an
important ally of China in recent years.
Beijing has said it will send 1 million doses of the
Sinopharm vaccine to Cambodia, sufficient for 500,000 people.
"We were worried that we might infect family members with
the virus, now there is the vaccine as the defence wall,"
Justice Minister Keut Rith said after his injection.
"A vaccine is the best defence solution for us, for family
and the community."
