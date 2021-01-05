Sinopharm : China's CNBG has supplied 3 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to UAE

BEIJING, Jan 5 (Reuters) - United Arab Emirates (UAE) has
received a total of three million COVID-19 vaccine doses from
China National Biotec Group (CNBG), the company said on Tuesday.
CNBG has moved into late-stage clinical trials two COVID-19
vaccine candidates respectively developed by its units in
Beijing and Wuhan city. The Beijing unit's shot obtained a green
light last week for general public use in China.
CNBG is a subsidiary of state-backed China National
Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm).
"According to preliminary feedback from UAE, emergency use
shows that Sinopharm CNBG's COVID-19 vaccine is safe in
large-scale use and has significantly reduced the disease in
vaccinated people," CNBG said in an article published on Chinese
social media WeChat, without specifying which candidate it
referred to.
The firm didn't break down the numbers of doses for each
candidate in its supply to UAE. It's not immediately clear how
many of these doses were used in clinical trials and how many in
real-life use.
Pakistan said last week it would purchase 1.2 million doses
of the vaccine developed by CNBG's Beijing unit.
(Reporting by Roxanne Liu and Ryan Woo. Editing by Mark Potter)