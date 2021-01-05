Log in
SINOPHARM GROUP CO., LTD.

SINOPHARM GROUP CO., LTD.

(1099)
Sinopharm : China's CNBG has supplied 3 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to UAE

01/05/2021 | 06:07am EST
BEIJING, Jan 5 (Reuters) - United Arab Emirates (UAE) has received a total of three million COVID-19 vaccine doses from China National Biotec Group (CNBG), the company said on Tuesday.

CNBG has moved into late-stage clinical trials two COVID-19 vaccine candidates respectively developed by its units in Beijing and Wuhan city. The Beijing unit's shot obtained a green light last week for general public use in China.

CNBG is a subsidiary of state-backed China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm).

"According to preliminary feedback from UAE, emergency use shows that Sinopharm CNBG's COVID-19 vaccine is safe in large-scale use and has significantly reduced the disease in vaccinated people," CNBG said in an article published on Chinese social media WeChat, without specifying which candidate it referred to.

The firm didn't break down the numbers of doses for each candidate in its supply to UAE. It's not immediately clear how many of these doses were used in clinical trials and how many in real-life use.

Pakistan said last week it would purchase 1.2 million doses of the vaccine developed by CNBG's Beijing unit. (Reporting by Roxanne Liu and Ryan Woo. Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SINOPHARM GROUP CO., LTD. 0.64% 18.98 End-of-day quote.0.64%
US DOLLAR / DIRHAM (USD/AED) 0.00% 3.6728 Delayed Quote.0.00%
Financials
Sales 2020 459 B 71 107 M 71 107 M
Net income 2020 6 851 M 1 061 M 1 061 M
Net Debt 2020 15 485 M 2 397 M 2 397 M
P/E ratio 2020 7,06x
Yield 2020 4,22%
Capitalization 49 287 M 7 629 M 7 631 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,14x
EV / Sales 2021 0,12x
Nbr of Employees 93 764
Free-Float 43,0%
Chart SINOPHARM GROUP CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINOPHARM GROUP CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 22,90 CNY
Last Close Price 15,81 CNY
Spread / Highest target 129%
Spread / Average Target 44,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,15%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Yong Liu President & Executive Director
Fang Yao Chairman-Supervisory Board
Zhi Ming Li Chairman
Xiu Chang Jiang Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Jin Dong Deng Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINOPHARM GROUP CO., LTD.0.64%7 629
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.0.00%35 849
MCKESSON CORPORATION0.29%28 007
CARDINAL HEALTH, INC.0.00%15 531
WELCIA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.0.00%7 892
DASHENLIN PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP CO., LTD.79.94%7 821
