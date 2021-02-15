Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd.    1099   CNE100000FN7

SINOPHARM GROUP CO., LTD.

(1099)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sinopharm : Hungary's PM seeks renewal of special powers to fight COVID-19

02/15/2021 | 06:06am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BUDAPEST, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban asked parliament on Monday to extend the government's special powers to handle the COVID-19 pandemic, saying only vaccinations would enable the government to ease lockdown measures introduced last autumn.

Hungary became the first European Union member state last week to start administering Russia's Sputnik V vaccine after its regulator approved the shot for emergency use rather than wait for a green light from the EU's European Medicines Agency.

The Hungarian drug regulator has also granted approval to Chinese Sinopharm's vaccine, also a first in the EU.

"We want more than just (to) turn the 'Closed' sign on our door. We want to reopen the economy and the entire civic life," Orban told parliament.

Orban wants his government's special mandate extended for 90 days, in contrast with an open-ended mandate he sought and was given last March, sparking international criticism.

Under the exceptional rules, the government is authorised to rule by decree but parliament remains in session and can take back those powers.

Orban said Hungary needed vaccines faster than they were available in the EU, making vaccine imports from China and Russia necessary as well as from the West.

A government cargo plane took off from Budapest on Monday morning for China, where it will load enough vaccines from China's Sinopharm to inoculate about 250,000 of Hungary's 10 million residents.

"Any vaccine that is safe and has been used to inoculate millions of people is good enough for us," he said. "With the necessary care we will phase out the restrictions." (Reporting by Budapest bureau @mdunai; Editing by Alison Williams and Timothy Heritage)


© Reuters 2021
All news about SINOPHARM GROUP CO., LTD.
12:06aSINOPHARM : Hungary's PM seeks renewal of special powers to fight COVID-19
RE
02/14SINOPHARM : Zimbabwe receives 200,000 doses of Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines
RE
02/13SINOPHARM : China's Covid-19 Vaccine Diplomacy Boosts Its Influence in Europe
DJ
02/12Senegal pays $3.7 mln for 200,000 doses of China's Sinopharm vaccine
RE
02/12ASTRAZENECA : Covid-19 Vaccines Are Becoming Important Diplomatic Currency
DJ
02/12Pakistan approves Chinese CanSinoBIO COVID vaccine for emergency use
RE
02/11Pakistan to allow private firms to import COVID shots, exempt from price caps..
RE
02/11Morocco receives 4 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine from India
RE
02/11SINOPHARM : Pakistan to allow private firms to import COVID shots, exempt from p..
RE
02/10SINOPHARM : Zimbabwe purchases 600,000 Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccinations -informat..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 459 B 71 123 M 71 123 M
Net income 2020 6 851 M 1 061 M 1 061 M
Net Debt 2020 15 485 M 2 398 M 2 398 M
P/E ratio 2020 7,02x
Yield 2020 4,25%
Capitalization 49 018 M 7 590 M 7 591 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,14x
EV / Sales 2021 0,12x
Nbr of Employees 93 764
Free-Float 43,0%
Chart SINOPHARM GROUP CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINOPHARM GROUP CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 22,87 CNY
Last Close Price 15,73 CNY
Spread / Highest target 130%
Spread / Average Target 45,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,75%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Yong Liu President & Executive Director
Xiu Chang Jiang Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Fang Yao Chairman-Supervisory Board
Qing Ming Yu Chairman
Wu Ping Tao Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINOPHARM GROUP CO., LTD.0.11%7 590
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.26.33%43 530
MCKESSON CORPORATION4.78%29 007
CARDINAL HEALTH, INC.-3.17%15 230
DASHENLIN PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP CO., LTD.23.61%9 879
YIFENG PHARMACY CHAIN CO., LTD.17.53%8 726
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ