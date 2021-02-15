Sinopharm : Hungary's PM seeks renewal of special powers to fight COVID-19

BUDAPEST, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor
Orban asked parliament on Monday to extend the government's
special powers to handle the COVID-19 pandemic, saying only
vaccinations would enable the government to ease lockdown
measures introduced last autumn.
Hungary became the first European Union member state last
week to start administering Russia's Sputnik V vaccine after its
regulator approved the shot for emergency use rather than wait
for a green light from the EU's European Medicines Agency.
The Hungarian drug regulator has also granted approval to
Chinese Sinopharm's vaccine, also a first in the EU.
"We want more than just (to) turn the 'Closed' sign on our
door. We want to reopen the economy and the entire civic life,"
Orban told parliament.
Orban wants his government's special mandate extended for 90
days, in contrast with an open-ended mandate he sought and was
given last March, sparking international criticism.
Under the exceptional rules, the government is authorised to
rule by decree but parliament remains in session and can take
back those powers.
Orban said Hungary needed vaccines faster than they were
available in the EU, making vaccine imports from China and
Russia necessary as well as from the West.
A government cargo plane took off from Budapest on Monday
morning for China, where it will load enough vaccines from
China's Sinopharm to inoculate about 250,000 of
Hungary's 10 million residents.
"Any vaccine that is safe and has been used to inoculate
millions of people is good enough for us," he said. "With the
necessary care we will phase out the restrictions."
(Reporting by Budapest bureau @mdunai; Editing by Alison
Williams and Timothy Heritage)