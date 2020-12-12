Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd.    1099   CNE100000FN7

SINOPHARM GROUP CO., LTD.

(1099)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sinopharm : Peru Halts Trial for Chinese Covid-19 Vaccine

12/12/2020 | 04:21pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Ryan Dube

LIMA, Peru -- Peru's Health Ministry said Saturday it has suspended a trial for a Chinese Covid-19 vaccine after a participant presented health problems.

The Healthy Ministry said a trial with 12,000 volunteers for China's Sinopharm vaccine has been temporarily put on hold as it investigates whether the vaccine caused what it described as a "serious adverse event" in one of the participants. The trial was expected to finish in the coming days.

Germán Málaga, a health researcher at the Cayetano Heredia University in Lima, where the trial is taking place, said a volunteer presented neurological problems, resulting in difficulty moving his legs. Dr. Málaga told radio station RPP Noticias that he didn't believe the health problem was due to the vaccine, but more information was needed.

"We are concerned about the situation, and we are providing all of our help and support to ensure that it is cleared up," he said.

The United Arab Emirates said this week that its own trial for the Sinopharm vaccine had shown that it was 86% effective in protecting people from Covid-19.

The U.A.E.'s trial included 31,000 people. The analysis of its effectiveness against Covid-19 was based on a strain of the vaccine developed in Beijing. Another strain has been developed in Wuhan.

In Peru, it isn't clear which Sinopharm strain was used in the country's trial. A spokesman for the Health Ministry didn't respond to requests for comment.

Peru has confirmed more than 36,500 deaths from Covid-19, giving it one of the highest per capita mortality rates in the world.

The country of 32 million people has signed a deal with Pfizer Inc. to receive some 9.9 million doses of its Covid-19 vaccine. Government officials here hope the first batch of that vaccine will be delivered around March or April.

Peru also has signed an agreement to receive vaccines from a World Health Organization-backed initiative, called Covax. That program aims to distribute some 2 billion vaccines to poorer countries by the end of 2021.

Write to Ryan Dube at ryan.dube@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-12-20 1620ET

All news about SINOPHARM GROUP CO., LTD.
04:21pSINOPHARM : Peru Halts Trial for Chinese Covid-19 Vaccine
DJ
12/10Chinese Shares Rebound at Close; Xining Special Steel Surges 10% as Global St..
MT
12/09Chinese Vaccine Is 86% Effective In Protecting Against Covid-19, UAE Says
DJ
12/03Alibaba's Cainiao says it is in talks with Chinese vaccine makers over logist..
RE
11/25GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: IBM to cut 10,000 jobs in Europe, Tesla recalls 9,500 ve..
11/23Brazil has enough infection data to analyze Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine - offi..
RE
11/23Sao Paulo expects regulator approval for Sinovac vaccine by January
RE
11/18Chinese Covid Vaccine Gives Scientists Pause Over Antibody Levels in Early Tr..
DJ
11/17Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine induces quick immune response - study
RE
11/13Indonesian ministers say early vaccination campaign will use china's sinovac,..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 458 B 70 046 M 70 046 M
Net income 2020 6 837 M 1 045 M 1 045 M
Net Debt 2020 20 106 M 3 072 M 3 072 M
P/E ratio 2020 7,27x
Yield 2020 4,11%
Capitalization 50 524 M 7 720 M 7 720 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,15x
EV / Sales 2021 0,14x
Nbr of Employees 93 764
Free-Float 43,0%
Chart SINOPHARM GROUP CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINOPHARM GROUP CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 22,86 CNY
Last Close Price 16,21 CNY
Spread / Highest target 123%
Spread / Average Target 41,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,48%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yong Liu President & Executive Director
Fang Yao Chairman-Supervisory Board
Zhi Ming Li Chairman
Xiu Chang Jiang Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Jin Dong Deng Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINOPHARM GROUP CO., LTD.-32.51%7 720
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.-29.36%35 961
MCKESSON CORPORATION26.27%28 044
CARDINAL HEALTH, INC.9.63%15 927
WELCIA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.16.55%8 145
DASHENLIN PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP CO., LTD.81.11%7 906
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ