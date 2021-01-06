Sinopharm : Peru inks deals with Sinopharm, AstraZeneca for coronavirus vaccines -president

LIMA, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Peruvian president Francisco Sagasti
said on Wednesday his interim administration had negotiated
vaccine supply deals with Sinopharm Group and
AstraZeneca Plc, boosting prospects for a vaccination
program that has been slow to take root in the hard-hit Andean
nation.
Sagasti said in a televised speech that his government had
secured one million vaccine doses from Sinopharm for delivery in
January. He said the deal was part of a larger agreement to
purchase 38 million doses from the Chinese company.
Sagasti said he had also closed a deal on Wednesday for 14
million doses of the CVOID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca
with Oxford University. But that supply is not due to begin
arriving in the South American nation until September.
Peru has lagged behind some of its wealthier neighbors in
efforts to ensure vaccines for its citizens amid a political
crisis in 2020 that saw the ouster of one president and the
resignation of another.
Peru had previously announced a preliminary agreement with
Pfizer Inc to buy 9.9 million doses of its vaccine, but
the country's health minister on Tuesday raised doubts about
that deal.
The country has also inked a deal to acquire an additional
13.2 million vaccine doses through the COVAX Facility, an
alliance led by the World Health Organization to ensure
equitable distribution among less wealthy nations.
COVID-19 cases have crept up following the end-of-year
holidays, prompting a shortage of beds in critical care wards in
Lima and across the country.
The daily caseload in Peru remains at around 20% of its
August peak, but authorities said more people have been
hospitalized because many are waiting until symptoms are severe
before getting tested.
