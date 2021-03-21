Sinopharm : ANNOUNCEMENT PROPOSED CHANGE OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND SUPERVISOR

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ANNOUNCEMENT

PROPOSED CHANGE OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND SUPERVISOR

Proposed change of non-executive Director

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (the "Company") announces that on 19 March 2021, due to the work arrangement, Ms. Guan Xiaohui ("Ms. Guan") tendered her resignation as a non-executive Director of the Company, a member of the strategy and investment committee of the Board and a member of the audit committee of the Board, which shall take effect from the appointment of her replacement at the general meeting of the Company .

Ms. Guan has confirmed that she has no disagreement with the Board and there is no other matters relating to her resignation as a Director that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders and creditors of the Company.

The Company would like to take this opportunity to express its sincere gratitude to Ms. Guan for her contribution to the operation and development of the Company and the work of the Board during her directorship with the Company.

On the same day, the Board resolved to nominate Mr. Li Dongjiu as a non-executive Director, a member of the strategy and investment committee of the Board and a member of the audit committee of the Board. In accordance with the articles of association of the Company (the "Articles of Association"), the proposed appointment of Mr. Li as a non-executive Director is subject to the approval by the Shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") at the general meeting of the Company. Mr. Li's position as a member of thestrategy and investment committee and a member of the audit committee will take effect upon the approval of his appointment as a non-executive Director by the Shareholders at the general meeting of the Company. Upon due appointment as a Director, the Company will enter into a service contract with Mr. Li for a term commencing from the date of his appointment and ending on the expiration of the term of the current session of the Board. Pursuant to the Articles of Association, Mr. Li will be subject to retirement by rotation and re-election upon the expiry of his term of office.

The remuneration of Mr. Li will be determined by the Board according to the authorization granted by the Shareholders at the annual general meeting of the Company held on 10 June 2021 and in accordance with the Company's remuneration policies regarding the non-executive Directors.

Biographical details of Mr. Li Dongjiu

Mr. Li Dongjiu, aged 56, former vice president and former chief legal advisor of the Company. Mr. Li has over 33 years of working experience in the pharmaceutical industry, over 28 years of which relates to management experience in the pharmaceutical and healthcare products industry. Mr. Li is a professor level engineer and Doctor of Engineering. Mr. Li obtained a bachelor's degree in chemical engineering from Dalian University of Technology in July 1987, a master's degree in management science and engineering from Wuhan Transportation University in July 1998, a master's degree of arts in International Economic Relations from the Flinders University of South Australia in October 2005, a PhD degree of transportation planning and management from Wuhan University of Technology in June 2013, and an EMBA degree from China Europe International Business School. Mr. Li worked for North China Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. ("North China Pharmaceutical", a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, stock code: 600812) from July 1987 to December 2009, successively as a deputy general manager of North China Pharmaceutical Huasheng Co., Ltd., general manager of Sweeteners Vitamins Department of North China Pharmaceutical Group Corporation, general manager of Sales Company of North China Pharmaceutical Group Corporation and deputy general manager of North China Pharmaceutical and head of its financial department. Mr. Li joined Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. ("Fosun Pharmaceutical", a company listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange") and the Shanghai Stock Exchange, stock code: 02196 and 600196, respectively) since December 2009 and served as a president of Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Development Co., Ltd., vice president and senior vice president and chairman of the Medicine Commercialization and Consumer Products Management Committee and vice chairman of the Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Management Committee of Fosun Pharmaceutical from June 2010 to January 2018. Mr. Li continued to serve as a senior vice president of Fosun Pharmaceutical since March 2021. Mr. Li has served as a non-executive Director of the Company from October 2013 to January 2018 and served as a vice president and chief legal advisor of the Company from January 2018 to March 2021. He once served as a director of China National Medicines Co., Ltd. (a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, stock code: 600511) and China National Accord Medicines Co., Ltd. (a company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, stock code: 000028) and took senior management positions in a number of subsidiaries of the Company.

Proposed change of supervisor

The Board also announces that on 19 March 2021, due to the work arrangement, Mr. Wu Yifang tendered his resignation as a Supervisor ( the "Supervisor") and a chief Supervisor of the Company, which shall take effect from the appointment of his replacement at the general meeting of the Company.

Mr. Wu Yifang has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and the Supervisory Committee of the Company (the "Supervisory Committee") and there is no other matters relating to his resignation as a Supervisor that needs to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders and creditors of theCompany.

The Supervisory Committee would like to take this opportunity to express its sincere gratitude to Mr. Wu Yifang for his important contribution to the Company during his tenure of office as a Supervisor.

On the same day, Ms. Guan Xiaohui was nominated as a Supervisor of the fifth session of the Supervisory Committee of the Company. In accordance with the Articles of Association, the proposed appointment is subject to the approval by the Shareholders at the general meeting of the Company. Upon due appointment as a Supervisor, the Company will enter into a service contract with Ms. Guan for a term commencing from the date of appointment and ending on the expiration of the term of the current session of the Supervisory Committee. Pursuant to the Articles of Association, Ms. Guan will be subject to retirement by rotation and re-election upon the expiry of her term of office.

The remuneration of Ms. Guan will be determined by the Supervisory Committee as authorized by the Shareholders at the annual general meeting of the Company held on 10 June 2021 by taking into account, among other matters, her duties in the Company, the results of the Company and the market condition.

Biographical details of Mr. Guan Xiaohui

Ms. Guan Xiaohui, aged 50, served as a non-executive Director of the Company from March 2019 to March 2021. Ms. Guan obtained a bachelor's degree in economics from Jiangxi University of Finance and Economics and obtained a master's degree in accounting for senior accountant from the Chinese University of Hong Kong in December 2007. Ms. Guan is qualified as Chinese Certified Public Account (CPA) and a member of The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA). Ms. Guan joined Fosun Pharmaceutical in May 2000 and currently serves as an executive president and chief financial officer of Fosun Pharmaceutical. Ms. Guan worked at Jiangxi Provincial Branch of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China from July 1992 to May 2000. Ms. Guan once served as a supervisor of National Accord Medicines Co., Ltd.. Ms. Guan currently also serves as a non-executive director of Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Inc. (a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, stock code: 02696), a director of Gland Pharma Limited (a company listed on Bombay Stock Exchange Limited and National Stock Exchange of India, stock code: GLAND and GLAND) and a supervisor of Sinopharm Industrial Investment Co., Ltd..

Save as disclosed above and as at the date of this announcement, Mr. Li and Ms. Guan do not have any relationships with any Directors, senior management, substantial Shareholder(s) or controlling Shareholder(s) (as defined in the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited) of the Company, or hold any other positions in the Company or any of its subsidiaries, or any directorships in other listed companies in the past three years.

As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Li and Ms. Guan do not have any interests in the shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Save as disclosed above, the Board is not aware of any other matters in relation to the appointment of Mr. Li as a non-executive Director and the appointment of Ms. Guan as a Supervisor that need to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders nor any information that is required to be disclosed pursuant to Rules 13.51(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

A notice of general meeting of the Company containing detailed information of the above-mentioned proposal will be despatched to the Shareholders in due course.

