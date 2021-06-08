Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1099   CNE100000FN7

SINOPHARM GROUP CO., LTD.

(1099)
  Report
NewsCalendar 
All News

Sinopharm : Boyu, Sinopharm among bidders shortlisted for Mundipharma China - sources

06/08/2021 | 03:54am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Drugmaker Mundipharma has included Boyu Capital and state-owned Sinopharm on a shortlist of bidders for its Chinese business, two people familiar with the situation said.

Chinese buyout firms CITIC Capital and CPE are also on the shortlist for Mundipharma's China unit, which sources have said could fetch more than $1 billion.

Mundipharma, which is owned by the billionaire American Sackler family, has chosen about half of around 20 initial possible buyers, including private equity firms and strategic players, to proceed to the next round, one of the people said.

Bids for the second round are non-binding and are due in July, the sources, who declined to be identified as the information is confidential, told Reuters.

A third person close to the situation said remaining bidders also included global and regional private equity firms.

Mundipharma and CPE declined to comment.

A spokesperson for Sinopharm said it could not comment as it did not have any relevant information on the transaction.

Boyu and CITIC Capital did not respond to Reuters queries.

Mundipharma, which is based in Cambridge, Britain, says it has a presence in 120 countries and $2 billion in global sales from drugs for pain management and supportive care, diabetes, oncology and respiratory diseases, among others.

Mundipharma launched in China, where its business now has more than 1,500 employees, in 1993 with a high-profile ceremony at the Great Hall of the People on Tiananmen Square.

Its Beijing factory is the biggest maker of narcotic and psychoactive drugs in the country, its website says, with the painkiller OxyContin one of the Chinese unit's core products.

Deutsche Bank is advising Mundipharma on the sale, Reuters has previously reported. The German bank declined to comment.

(Reporting by Kane Wu; Editing by Anshuman Daga and Alexander Smith)

By Kane Wu


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEUTSCHE BANK AG -0.06% 12.36 Delayed Quote.38.25%
SINOPHARM GROUP CO., LTD. 4.90% 27.85 End-of-day quote.47.67%
Financials
Sales 2021 527 B 82 410 M 82 410 M
Net income 2021 8 053 M 1 260 M 1 260 M
Net Debt 2021 16 870 M 2 639 M 2 639 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,89x
Yield 2021 3,28%
Capitalization 71 643 M 11 201 M 11 208 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,17x
EV / Sales 2022 0,15x
Nbr of Employees 108 316
Free-Float 43,0%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Yong Liu President & Executive Director
Xiao Juan Li Chief Financial Officer
Fang Yao Chairman-Supervisory Board
Qing Ming Yu Chairman
Wu Ping Tao Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINOPHARM GROUP CO., LTD.47.67%11 201
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.37.54%47 161
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC.-34.47%40 342
MCKESSON CORPORATION12.14%30 851
CARDINAL HEALTH, INC.5.60%17 090
HUADONG MEDICINE CO., LTD75.72%12 765