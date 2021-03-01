Log in
SINOPHARM GROUP CO., LTD.

SINOPHARM GROUP CO., LTD.

(1099)
  Report
Summary 


Sinopharm : Venezuela approves use of China's Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine

03/01/2021 | 05:55pm EST
CARACAS, March 1 (Reuters) - Venezuela has approved the use of China's Sinopharm vaccine against the novel coronavirus, the South American country's health ministry said on Monday, after it began administering Russia's Sputnik V vaccine last month.

The ministry did not specify how many Sinopharm doses it would acquire or when they would arrive. President Nicolas Maduro had previously said the country was in talks with China over the possible use of its vaccines.

"Thanks to the cooperation between China and Venezuela we are able to attend to the health and life of our people," the ministry wrote on Twitter.

Venezuela has said it received the first 100,000 doses of Sputnik V on Feb. 13, and has invested $200 million to buy 10 million doses in the country of some 25 million.

An advisor to opposition leader Juan Guaido - recognized by dozens of countries as Venezuela's legitimate president - said last week the country could begin receiving coronavirus vaccines via the global COVAX program in May. Maduro has not publicly confirmed that government officials have been involved in those talks.

The once-prosperous OPEC nation is experiencing a dramatic economic collapse that has left its healthcare system in a shambles.

Venezuela's National Academy of Medicine said on Monday that the country has secured enough vaccine supplies to inoculate some 38% of the population, the second-lowest level in Latin America and ahead of only El Salvador.

Official data shows Venezuela has reported 139,116 coronavirus cases and 1,344 deaths. Opposition politicians question those figures, arguing testing has been insufficient. (Reporting by Vivian Sequera in Caracas and Luc Cohen in New York; editing by Richard Pullin)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 459 B 71 032 M 71 032 M
Net income 2020 6 851 M 1 060 M 1 060 M
Net Debt 2020 15 485 M 2 395 M 2 395 M
P/E ratio 2020 8,03x
Yield 2020 3,72%
Capitalization 56 037 M 7 224 M 8 667 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,16x
EV / Sales 2021 0,14x
Nbr of Employees 93 764
Free-Float 43,0%
Chart SINOPHARM GROUP CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINOPHARM GROUP CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 22,73 CNY
Last Close Price 17,98 CNY
Spread / Highest target 96,4%
Spread / Average Target 26,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Yong Liu President & Executive Director
Xiu Chang Jiang Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Fang Yao Chairman-Supervisory Board
Qing Ming Yu Chairman
Wu Ping Tao Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINOPHARM GROUP CO., LTD.-4.67%7 296
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.20.19%41 414
MCKESSON CORPORATION-2.53%26 982
CARDINAL HEALTH, INC.-3.81%15 130
DASHENLIN PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP CO., LTD.12.72%8 756
HUADONG MEDICINE CO., LTD31.85%8 607
