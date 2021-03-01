Sinopharm : Venezuela approves use of China's Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine

CARACAS, March 1 (Reuters) - Venezuela has approved the use
of China's Sinopharm vaccine against the novel coronavirus, the
South American country's health ministry said on Monday, after
it began administering Russia's Sputnik V vaccine last month.
The ministry did not specify how many Sinopharm doses it
would acquire or when they would arrive. President Nicolas
Maduro had previously said the country was in talks with China
over the possible use of its vaccines.
"Thanks to the cooperation between China and Venezuela we
are able to attend to the health and life of our people," the
ministry wrote on Twitter.
Venezuela has said it received the first 100,000 doses of
Sputnik V on Feb. 13, and has invested $200 million to buy 10
million doses in the country of some 25 million.
An advisor to opposition leader Juan Guaido - recognized by
dozens of countries as Venezuela's legitimate president - said
last week the country could begin receiving coronavirus vaccines
via the global COVAX program in May. Maduro has not publicly
confirmed that government officials have been involved in those
talks.
The once-prosperous OPEC nation is experiencing a dramatic
economic collapse that has left its healthcare system in a
shambles.
Venezuela's National Academy of Medicine said on Monday that
the country has secured enough vaccine supplies to inoculate
some 38% of the population, the second-lowest level in Latin
America and ahead of only El Salvador.
Official data shows Venezuela has reported 139,116
coronavirus cases and 1,344 deaths. Opposition politicians
question those figures, arguing testing has been insufficient.
(Reporting by Vivian Sequera in Caracas and Luc Cohen in New
York; editing by Richard Pullin)