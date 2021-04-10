Log in
SINOPHARM GROUP CO., LTD.

SINOPHARM GROUP CO., LTD.

(1099)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Sinopharm's protein-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate gets China clinical trial nod

04/10/2021 | 01:09am EDT
BEIJING, April 10 (Reuters) - The China National Biotec Group Company (CNBG) has obtained regulatory approval to move a third COVID-19 vaccine candidate into the human testing stage in China, CNBG said on Saturday.

The subsidiary of state-owned China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm) said that manufacturing the candidate, which is based on protein cultivated in factories, does not require facilities with high biosafety levels.

This means it could be easier to produce compared with the two CNBG vaccines already being used in China's mass vaccination drive, which involve active coronavirus during production.

More than ten vaccine candidates led by Chinese scientists have entered different stages of clinical trials.

Four vaccines, two from Sinopharm CNBG, one from Sinovac Biotech and one from CanSino Biologics, have been cleared for use among the general public.

A fifth vaccine from the Institute of Microbiology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, which is also based on protein, has gained the green light for limited emergency use. (Reporting by Roxanne Liu and David Stanway; editing by Christian Schmollinger)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CANSINO BIOLOGICS INC. -0.42% 334.8 End-of-day quote.89.69%
SINOPHARM GROUP CO., LTD. -0.60% 19.84 End-of-day quote.5.20%
SINOVAC BIOTECH LTD. -0.31% 6.47 Delayed Quote.0.00%
Financials
Sales 2020 459 B - -
Net income 2020 6 851 M - -
Net Debt 2020 15 485 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 8,86x
Yield 2020 3,37%
Capitalization 61 834 M 7 949 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,17x
EV / Sales 2021 0,15x
Nbr of Employees 93 764
Free-Float 43,0%
Chart SINOPHARM GROUP CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINOPHARM GROUP CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 21,58 CNY
Last Close Price 19,84 CNY
Spread / Highest target 34,3%
Spread / Average Target 8,76%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Yong Liu President & Executive Director
Xiao Juan Li Chief Financial Officer
Fang Yao Chairman-Supervisory Board
Qing Ming Yu Chairman
Wu Ping Tao Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINOPHARM GROUP CO., LTD.5.20%7 949
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.37.39%47 360
MCKESSON CORPORATION9.75%30 157
CARDINAL HEALTH, INC.10.62%17 400
HUADONG MEDICINE CO., LTD41.64%10 048
DASHENLIN PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP CO., LTD.12.09%8 829
