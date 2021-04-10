Sinopharm's protein-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate gets China clinical trial nod

BEIJING, April 10 (Reuters) - The China National Biotec
Group Company (CNBG) has obtained regulatory approval to move a
third COVID-19 vaccine candidate into the human testing stage in
China, CNBG said on Saturday.
The subsidiary of state-owned China National Pharmaceutical
Group (Sinopharm) said that manufacturing the candidate, which
is based on protein cultivated in factories, does not require
facilities with high biosafety levels.
This means it could be easier to produce compared with the
two CNBG vaccines already being used in China's mass vaccination
drive, which involve active coronavirus during production.
More than ten vaccine candidates led by Chinese scientists
have entered different stages of clinical trials.
Four vaccines, two from Sinopharm CNBG, one from Sinovac
Biotech and one from CanSino Biologics, have been
cleared for use among the general public.
A fifth vaccine from the Institute of Microbiology of the
Chinese Academy of Sciences, which is also based on protein, has
gained the green light for limited emergency use.
