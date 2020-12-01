Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Sinopharm Tech Holdings Limited    8156   KYG2159V1418

SINOPHARM TECH HOLDINGS LIMITED

(8156)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Airbnb aims for up to $35 billion valuation in long-awaited IPO

12/01/2020 | 12:36pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A woman talks on the phone at the Airbnb office headquarters in the SOMA district of San Francisco

(Reuters) - Airbnb Inc is aiming for a valuation of nearly $35 billion (26.27 billion pounds) in what will be the last blockbuster U.S. IPO of the year, marking a stunning recovery in its fortunes after the home rental firm was ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic earlier this year.

Founders Brian Chesky, Joe Gebbia and Nathan Blecharczyk will together sell nearly $100 million worth of shares in the company's Wall Street launch, 13 years after they founded a website in a loft that went on to revolutionize the hotel and holiday home industry.

Airbnb struggled in the immediate aftermath of the pandemic as travel came to a grinding halt. It had to lay off a quarter of its workforce and seek $2 billion in emergency funding from investors, including Silver Lake and Sixth Street Partners.

But as lockdowns eased, more travelers opted to book homes instead of hotels, helping Airbnb post a surprise profit for the third quarter. The San Francisco-based firm also gained from increased interest in renting homes away from major cities.

In a regulatory filing on Tuesday, Airbnb said it was looking to sell up to $2.6 billion in stock in its initial public offering.

Airbnb set a target price range to sell 51.9 million shares for between $44 and $50 each. Including the option shares, Airbnb is aiming to raise about $2.85 billion at the upper end of the range.

At the top of the target range, the IPO will give Airbnb a fully diluted valuation, which includes securities such as options and restricted stock units, of $34.8 billion, nearly double the $18 billion Airbnb was worth in an April private fundraising round.

Airbnb's market capitalization at $50 per share will total roughly $30 billion.

The company made its IPO registration public earlier this month. Reuters was the first to report in October that Airbnb was aiming to raise around $3 billion in its IPO that could value it at more than $30 billion.

LONG-AWAITED IPO

Airbnb's stock market debut will be one of the largest and most anticipated U.S. IPOs of 2020, which has already been a bumper year for flotations. Record label Warner Music Group, data analytics firm Palantir Technologies and data warehouse company Snowflake Inc have all gone public in the past few months.

Airbnb was launched by Chesky and Gebbia in 2007 as a website to take bookings for rooms during conferences, including the Democratic National Convention that year in Denver.

It has since expanded its listings to include apartments, houses and vacation rentals, allowing millions of ordinary homeowners to make money by renting their flats and houses while on their own holidays.

Airbnb achieved "unicorn" status in 2011, with listed properties in 13,000 cities across more than 180 countries at the time, after being valued at more than $1 billion in a funding round led by Andreessen Horowitz.

Some of Airbnb's other investors include Hollywood actor Ashton Kutcher, buyout firms General Atlantic, TPG, Hillhouse Capital and investment management firms Vanguard Group and Fidelity Investments.

Airbnb plans to list on Dec. 10 on Nasdaq under the symbol ABNB.

Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs are the lead underwriters for the IPO.

(Reporting by Anirban Sen and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru and Joshua Franklin and Chibuike Oguh in New York; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

By Anirban Sen, Joshua Franklin and Chibuike Oguh


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MORGAN STANLEY 1.92% 63.06 Delayed Quote.20.95%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.41% 12366.719823 Delayed Quote.36.03%
PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC. -6.23% 25.58 Delayed Quote.0.00%
SILVER 5.70% 23.943 Delayed Quote.27.06%
SINOPHARM GROUP CO., LTD. -2.44% 19.16 End-of-day quote.-32.65%
SINOPHARM TECH HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.78% 0.13 End-of-day quote.-47.79%
SNOWFLAKE INC. -5.18% 309.5 Delayed Quote.0.00%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 1.60% 233.14 Delayed Quote.2.38%
WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP. -1.04% 29.4 Delayed Quote.0.00%
Financials
Sales 2020 166 M 21,4 M 21,4 M
Net income 2020 -161 M -20,8 M -20,8 M
Net Debt 2020 144 M 18,6 M 18,6 M
P/E ratio 2020 -4,91x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 541 M 69,7 M 69,7 M
EV / Sales 2019 27,1x
EV / Sales 2020 5,83x
Nbr of Employees 213
Free-Float 48,2%
Chart SINOPHARM TECH HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sinopharm Tech Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINOPHARM TECH HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Ting Chan Deputy Chairman, CEO & Compliance Officer
Kwai Lan Cheung Chairman
Kam Kin Ho Group Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Tung Mei Chan Non-Executive Director
Yan Jie Cheng Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINOPHARM TECH HOLDINGS LIMITED-47.79%72
LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP.-19.31%42 552
SANDS CHINA LTD.-23.65%33 184
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED2.79%33 047
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC45.92%28 774
EVOLUTION GAMING GROUP AB160.00%15 524
