Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Sinopharm Tech Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8156   KYG2159V1418

SINOPHARM TECH HOLDINGS LIMITED

(8156)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  03:08:14 2023-02-14 am EST
0.0320 HKD   -8.57%
09:22aSinopharm Tech : CHARACTERISTICS OF GEM (“GEM”) OF THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED (THE “STOCK EXCHANGE”)
PU
02/06Sinopharm Tech Holdings Provides Earnings Guidance for the Six Months Ended December 31, 2022
CI
2022Sinopharm Tech Holdings Limited and Guangdong Tongguanyi Network Technology Co., Ltd. enters into A Joint Venture Agreement to Establish A Joint Venture
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sinopharm Tech : CHARACTERISTICS OF GEM (“GEM”) OF THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED (THE “STOCK EXCHANGE”)

02/14/2023 | 09:22am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Stock Code: 8156)

2022/2023

Interim Report

CHARACTERISTICS OF GEM ("GEM") OF THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED (THE "STOCK EXCHANGE")

GEM has been positioned as a market designed to accommodate small and mid-sized companies to which a higher investment risk may be attached than other companies listed on the Stock Exchange. Prospective investors should be aware of the potential risks of investing in such companies and should make the decision to invest only after due and careful consideration.

Given the companies listed on GEM are generally small and mid-sized companies, there is a risk that securities traded on GEM may be more susceptible to high market volatility than securities traded on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange and no assurance is given that there will be a liquid market in the securities traded on GEM.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and the Stock Exchange take no responsibility for the contents of this report, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this report.

This report, for which the directors (the "Directors") of Sinopharm Tech Holdings Limited (the "Company") collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on GEM (the "GEM Listing Rules") for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that to the best of their knowledge and belief the information contained in this report is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this report misleading.

SINOPHARM TECH HOLDINGS LIMITED INTERIM REPORT 2022/2023

1

INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022

RESULTS

The board of Directors of the Company (the "Board") announces that the unaudited condensed consolidated interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Group") for the three months and six months ended 31 December 2022 (the "Period 2022"), together with the selected comparative unaudited figures for the corresponding period in 2021 (the "Period 2021"), are as follows:

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the three months and six months ended 31 December 2022

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Three months ended

Six months ended

31 December

31 December

2022

2021

2022

2021

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

Revenue

3

9,398

10,051

15,025

11,730

Costs of sales and services

(7,859)

(7,820)

(11,986)

(9,137)

Gross profit

1,539

2,231

3,039

2,593

Other income and gains/(losses)

4

17,324

6,495

28,003

15,265

Selling and distribution expenses

(1,219)

(456)

(1,301)

(620)

Administrative and operating expenses

(4,182)

(11,019)

(9,439)

(24,791)

Share of (loss)/profits of associates

-

3,185

(531)

3,247

Operating profit/(loss)

13,462

436

19,771

(4,306)

Finance costs

5

(2,187)

(4,439)

(4,002)

(9,071)

Profit/(Loss) before tax

6

11,275

(4,003)

15,769

(13,377)

Income tax expense

7

-

-

-

-

Profit/(Loss) for the period

11,275

(4,003)

15,769

(13,377)

Profit/(Loss) for the period

attributable to:

Equity holders of the Company

11,026

(4,108)

15,408

(13,503)

Non-controlling interests

249

105

361

126

11,275

(4,003)

15,769

(13,377)

2

SINOPHARM TECH HOLDINGS LIMITED INTERIM REPORT 2022/2023

INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Three months ended

Six months ended

31 December

31 December

2022

2021

2022

2021

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

Other comprehensive (expenses)/

income for the period, net of tax:

Items that may be reclassified

subsequently to profit or loss:

Exchange differences arising on

translation of financial statements of

overseas operations

(1,718)

281

(2,227)

43

Total comprehensive income/

(expenses) for the period

9,557

(3,722)

13,542

(13,334)

Total comprehensive income/

(expenses) for the period

attributable to:

Equity holders of the Company

9,075

(3,974)

13,692

(13,607)

Non-controlling interests

482

252

(150)

273

9,557

(3,722)

13,542

(13,334)

Earnings/(Loss) per share attributable

to equity holders of the Company

8

Basic

HK0.24 cents

(HK0.09 cents)

HK0.34 cents

(HK0.30 cents)

Diluted

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

The accompanying notes on pages 7 to 23 form an integral part of this interim financial report.

SINOPHARM TECH HOLDINGS LIMITED INTERIM REPORT 2022/2023

3

INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

At 31 December 2022

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

31 December

30 June

2022

2022

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

Non-current assets

3,247

Property, plant and equipment

9

3,850

Right-of-use assets

400

800

Goodwill

-

-

Interests in joint ventures

-

-

Interests in associates

-

23,621

Financial assets at fair value through other

21,704

-

comprehensive income

Deposits for acquisition of property, plant

537

and equipment

537

25,888

28,808

Current assets

2,472

Inventories

682

Trade and other receivables and

18,639

prepayments

10

44,405

Bank balances and cash

7,283

2,991

28,394

48,078

Current liabilities

Trade payables, accruals and other

54,797

payables

11

76,633

Amount due to directors

-

8,490

Amounts due to related parties

-

12,144

Amounts due to a shareholder

105,747

105,747

Lease liabilities

644

934

Convertible bonds

12

48,190

44,995

Deferred tax liabilities

1,307

1,307

Tax liabilities

33

33

210,718

250,283

Net current liabilities

(182,324)

(202,205)

Total assets less current liabilities

(156,436)

(173,397)

Disclaimer

Sinopharm Tech Holdings Ltd. published this content on 13 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2023 14:21:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about SINOPHARM TECH HOLDINGS LIMITED
09:22aSinopharm Tech : CHARACTERISTICS OF GEM (“GEM”) OF THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG ..
PU
02/06Sinopharm Tech Holdings Provides Earnings Guidance for the Six Months Ended December 31..
CI
2022Sinopharm Tech Holdings Limited and Guangdong Tongguanyi Network Technology Co., Ltd. e..
CI
2022Sinopharm Tech Holdings Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended Se..
CI
2022Sinopharm Tech Holdings Limited Provides Unaudited Consolidated Earnings Guidance for t..
CI
2022Sinopharm Tech Holdings Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 3..
CI
2022Sinopharm Tech Holdings Limited Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
CI
2022Sinopharm Tech Holdings Limited Announces Management Changes
CI
2022Sinopharm Tech Holdings Limited Announces the Address Change of Head Office and Princip..
CI
2022Sinopharm Tech Holdings Limited Announces Board Changes
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 41,0 M 5,22 M 5,22 M
Net income 2022 -88,0 M -11,2 M -11,2 M
Net Debt 2022 51,4 M 6,55 M 6,55 M
P/E ratio 2022 -6,13x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 147 M 18,7 M 18,7 M
EV / Sales 2021 17,3x
EV / Sales 2022 14,5x
Nbr of Employees 24
Free-Float 63,5%
Chart SINOPHARM TECH HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sinopharm Tech Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINOPHARM TECH HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kam Kin Ho Group CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Wai Wah Chau Executive Director & Compliance Officer
Ta Pei Liu Independent Non-Executive Director
Fai Lau Independent Non-Executive Director
Kit Sun Lam Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SINOPHARM TECH HOLDINGS LIMITED2.94%20
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-1.16%189 213
MEDTRONIC PLC7.68%112 254
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-2.77%70 195
DEXCOM, INC.4.45%45 705
HOYA CORPORATION7.83%36 775