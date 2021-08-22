Log in
    C9Q   SG1V73937608

SINOSTAR PEC HOLDINGS LIMITED

(C9Q)
Sinostar PEC : Change Of Legal Representative

08/22/2021 | 05:10pm EDT
SINOSTAR PEC HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Company Registration No.: 200609833N)

CHANGE OF LEGAL REPRESENTATIVE OF SUBSIDIARY

Pursuant to Rule 704(11) of the listing manual of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited, the Board of Directors (the "Board") of Sinostar PEC Holdings Limited (SGX: C9Q) ("Sinostar PEC" or the Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Li Bingwei as legal representative of the Company's wholly- owned subsidiary, Dongming Hengchang Petrochemical Co., Ltd. in place of Mr Li Xiang Ping.

Mr Li Xiang Ping is the Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and Mr Li Bingwei is the General manager of Dongming Hengchang Petrochemical Co., Ltd.

The registration formalities with the relevant governing authorities in relation to the change of legal representatives have been completed and took effect on 23 June 2021

By Order of the Board

Li Xiang Ping

Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

22 August 2021

Disclaimer

Sinostar PEC Holdings Limited published this content on 22 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2021 14:13:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
