Sinostar PEC : Extension Of Interim Loan Agreement As An Interested Person Transaction

2. PRINCIPAL TERMS OF THE EXTENDED INTERIM LOAN AGREEMENT

The terms of the Extended Interim Loan Agreement were negotiated between the Borrower and the Lender, taking into account factors including the COVID-19 pandemic, the time required for the Borrower to ramp up production to pre-pandemic levels and to build up its cash resources in FY2020, and time required for the Company to obtain Shareholders' approval for the Loan Agreement. In negotiating the terms of the Extended Interim Loan Agreement and in considering alternative sources of financing, the Borrower had regard to its status as a recently incorporated entity, the quantum of the loan and its preference for the loan to be unsecured.