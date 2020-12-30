Sinostar PEC : Extraordinary/ SPECial General Meeting

REPL::EXTRAORDINARY/ SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING::VOLUNTARY
SINOSTAR PEC HOLDINGS LIMITED
SINOSTAR PEC HOLDINGS LIMITED - SG1V73937608 - C9Q
Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting
30-Dec-2020 18:36:36
Replacement
SG201215XMETYQYD
Zhang Liucheng
CEO and Executive Director
The approval of the Proposed Loan
Supplemental Agreement) as an
Meeting Date and Time
30/12/2020 09:30:00
Response Deadline Date
28/12/2020 09:30:00
The Extraordinary General Meeting will
Sinostar Despatch of Circular Announcement
.pdf
Sinostar - Proxy Form.pdf
Sinostar - Notice of EGM.pdf
Sinostar - Circular.pdf
Sinostar PEC Announcement - Resolutions passed at the EGM 2020.pdf
