MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Singapore Stock Exchange  >  Sinostar PEC Holdings Limited    C9Q   SG1V73937608

SINOSTAR PEC HOLDINGS LIMITED

(C9Q)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sinostar PEC : Extraordinary/ SPECial General Meeting

12/30/2020 | 05:49am EST
REPL::EXTRAORDINARY/ SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING::VOLUNTARY

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

SINOSTAR PEC HOLDINGS LIMITED

Security

SINOSTAR PEC HOLDINGS LIMITED - SG1V73937608 - C9Q

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting

Date &Time of Broadcast

30-Dec-2020 18:36:36

Status

Replacement

Announcement Reference

SG201215XMETYQYD

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Zhang Liucheng

Designation

CEO and Executive Director

Event Narrative

Narrative

Narrative Text

Type

The approval of the Proposed Loan

Additional

Agreement (as amended by the

Text

Supplemental Agreement) as an

Interested Person Transaction

Event Dates

Meeting Date and Time

30/12/2020 09:30:00

Response Deadline Date

28/12/2020 09:30:00

Event Venue(s)

Place

Venue(s)

Venue details

Meeting

The Extraordinary General Meeting will

Venue

be held by way of electronic means

Attachments

Sinostar Despatch of Circular Announcement

.pdf

Sinostar - Proxy Form.pdf

Sinostar - Notice of EGM.pdf

Sinostar - Circular.pdf

Sinostar PEC Announcement - Resolutions passed at the EGM 2020.pdf

Total size =470K MB

Related Announcements

Related Announcements

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sinostar PEC Holdings Limited published this content on 30 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2020 10:48:05 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials
Sales 2019 3 660 M 560 M 560 M
Net income 2019 114 M 17,4 M 17,4 M
Net Debt 2019 945 M 145 M 145 M
P/E ratio 2019 5,48x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 472 M 72,3 M 72,2 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,65x
EV / Sales 2019 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 650
Free-Float 40,5%
Chart SINOSTAR PEC HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sinostar PEC Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINOSTAR PEC HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Liu Cheng Zhang Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Xiang Ping Li Non-Executive Chairman
Yew Chee Tan Chief Financial Officer
Moh Gin Teo Independent Non-Executive Director
Jin Qing Zhao Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINOSTAR PEC HOLDINGS LIMITED-20.21%72
CHEVRON CORPORATION-29.79%162 902
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓLKA AKCYJNA-31.02%6 834
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO.,LTD.-24.85%6 539
SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL COMPANY LIMITED-31.49%4 575
HOLLYFRONTIER CORPORATION-50.17%4 068
