    C9Q   SG1V73937608

SINOSTAR PEC HOLDINGS LIMITED

(C9Q)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sinostar PEC : Full Yearly Results

03/08/2022 | 08:13am EST
REPL::FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND RELATED ANNOUNCEMENT::FULL YEARLY RESULTS

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

SINOSTAR PEC HOLDINGS LIMITED

Securities

SINOSTAR PEC HOLDINGS LIMITED - SG1V73937608 - C9Q

Stapled Security

No

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

Financial Statements and Related Announcement

Date &Time of Broadcast

08-Mar-2022 20:58:27

Status

Replacement

Announcement Sub Title

Full Yearly Results

Announcement Reference

SG220301OTHRJJ9N

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Tan Chee How

Designation

Company Secretary

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)

Refer to page 19 of the Unaudited Financial Statement Announcement for the three months and 12 months ended 31 December 2021

Titled Affiliated companies transactions

Sales to affiliated companies Shandong Runze Petrochemical Co,. Ltd for FYE 31 December 2021 Should be 257,434,000 instead of 448,161,000.

Attached the revised Unaudited Financial Statement Announcement for the three months and 12 months ended 31 December 2021 for information.

Additional Details

For Financial Period Ended

31/12/2021

Attachments

FY2021 FullYear - TBR_WT.pdf

Sinostar_PR_FY2021Clean_Final.pdf

REV FY2021 FullYear_FINAL.pdf

Total size =1319K MB

Related Announcements

Related Announcements

Disclaimer

Sinostar PEC Holdings Limited published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2022 13:12:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 4 716 M 746 M 746 M
Net income 2021 237 M 37,6 M 37,6 M
Net Debt 2021 407 M 64,4 M 64,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 3,74x
Yield 2021 2,04%
Capitalization 832 M 132 M 132 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,43x
EV / Sales 2021 0,27x
Nbr of Employees 640
Free-Float 39,9%
Chart SINOSTAR PEC HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sinostar PEC Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINOSTAR PEC HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Xiang Ping Li Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Yew Chee Tan Chief Financial Officer
Jin Qing Zhao Independent Non-Executive Director
Seow Phun Chen Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Xing Lu Jiang Independent Non-Executive Director
