Sinostar PEC : Full Yearly Results

REPL::FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND RELATED ANNOUNCEMENT::FULL YEARLY RESULTS
SINOSTAR PEC HOLDINGS LIMITED
SINOSTAR PEC HOLDINGS LIMITED - SG1V73937608 - C9Q
08-Mar-2022 20:58:27
Tan Chee How
Refer to page 19 of the Unaudited Financial Statement Announcement for the three months and 12 months ended 31 December 2021
Titled Affiliated companies transactions
Sales to affiliated companies Shandong Runze Petrochemical Co,. Ltd for FYE 31 December 2021 Should be 257,434,000 instead of 448,161,000.
Attached the revised Unaudited Financial Statement Announcement for the three months and 12 months ended 31 December 2021 for information.
31/12/2021
