Sinostar PEC : Full Yearly Results

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND RELATED ANNOUNCEMENT::FULL YEARLY RESULTS

SINOSTAR PEC HOLDINGS LIMITED

SINOSTAR PEC HOLDINGS LIMITED - SG1V73937608 - C9Q

Financial Statements and Related Announcement

08-Mar-2022

Replacement

Full Yearly Results

Tan Chee How

Refer to page 19 of the Unaudited Financial Statement Announcement for the three months and 12 months ended 31 December 2021

Titled Affiliated companies transactions

Sales to affiliated companies Shandong Runze Petrochemical Co,. Ltd for FYE 31 December 2021 Should be 257,434,000 instead of 448,161,000.

Attached the revised Unaudited Financial Statement Announcement for the three months and 12 months ended 31 December 2021 for information.

31/12/2021

FY2021 FullYear - TBR_WT.pdf

Sinostar_PR_FY2021Clean_Final.pdf

REV FY2021 FullYear_FINAL.pdf

Total size =1319K MB

