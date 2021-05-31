Log in
    C9Q   SG1V73937608

SINOSTAR PEC HOLDINGS LIMITED

(C9Q)
End-of-day quote Singapore Stock Exchange - 05/31
0.315 SGD   +6.78%
12:12pSINOSTAR PEC  : Appointment Of Lead Independent Director
05/10SINOSTAR PEC  : Shares Soar 27% on Massive Rise in Q1 Attributable Profit
05/08SINOSTAR PEC  : First Quarter Results
Sinostar PEC : Appointment Of Lead Independent Director

05/31/2021 | 12:12pm EDT
CHANGE - ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPOINTMENT::APPOINTMENT OF LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

SINOSTAR PEC HOLDINGS LIMITED

Securities

SINOSTAR PEC HOLDINGS LIMITED - SG1V73937608 - C9Q

Stapled Security

No

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

Change - Announcement of Appointment

Date &Time of Broadcast

01- Jun-2021 00:01:24

Status

New

Announcement Sub Title

Appointment of Lead Independent Director

Announcement Reference

SG210531OTHRQB3Y

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Li Xiangping

Designation

Executive Chairman and CEO

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)

Appointment of Lead Independent Director

Additional Details

Date Of Appointment

01/06/2021

Name Of Person

Chen Seow Phun, John

Age

67

Country Of Principal Residence

Singapore

The Board's comments on this appointment (including rationale, selection criteria, and the search and nomination process)

The Board of Directors of the Company has accepted the NC recommendation after evaluating Dr Chen s experience and ability to be an Independent Director of the Company.

Whether appointment is executive, and if so, the area of responsibility

Non-Executive Independent Director, Chairman of RC, Member of AC and NC

Job Title (e.g. Lead ID, AC Chairman, AC Member etc.)

Non-Executive Independent Director, Lead

Independent Director, Chairman of RC, Member AC

and NC.

Professional qualifications

B. Eng (Electrical Engineering)

M. Applied Sc Ph.D. (Electrical Engineering)

Any relationship (including immediate family relationships) with any existing director, existing executive officer, the issuer and/ or substantial shareholder of the listed issuer or any of its principal subsidiaries

NIL

Conflict of interests (including any competing business)

NIL

Working experience and occupation(s) during the past 10 years

Executive Chairman of Pavillon Holdings Ltd, Chairman of SAC Capital Private Limited, Independent Directors of a number of publicly listed companies.

Undertaking submitted to the listed issuer in the form of Appendix 7.7 (Listing Rule 704(7)) Or Appendix 7H (Catalist Rule 704(6))

Yes

Shareholding interest in the listed issuer and its subsidiaries?

No

  • These fields are not applicable for announcements of appointments pursuant to Listing Rule 704 (9) or Catalist Rule 704 (8).

Past (for the last 5 years)

  1. National University Health System Pte Ltd
  2. Exeterstar Holdings Pte Ltd
  3. MHC Asia Holdings Pte Ltd

Present

  1. Pavilion Holdings Ltd
  2. OKP Holdings Limited
  3. Hiap Seng Engineering Ltd
  4. Hanwell Holdings Ltd
  5. Matex International Limited
  6. Tat Seng Packaging Group Ltd
  7. Hong Lai Huat Group Limited
  8. Fu Yu Corporation Limited
  9. JCL Business Development Pte Ltd
  10. Unigold Asia Limited
  11. SAC Capital Private Limited
  12. Pavillon Financial Leasing Co. Ltd
  13. JLM Foundation Ltd
  14. SAC Advisors Pte Ltd
  15. Pavillon Business Development (Shanghai) Co.
    Ltd
  16. Fengchi IOT Management Co., Ltd
  1. Whether at any time during the last 10 years, an application or a petition under any bankruptcy law of any jurisdiction was filed against him or against a partnership of which he was a partner at the time when he was a partner or at any time within 2 years from the date he ceased to be a partner?

No

  1. Whether at any time during the last 10 years, an application or a petition under any law of any jurisdiction was filed against an entity (not being a partnership) of which he was a director or an equivalent person or a key executive, at the time when he was a director or an equivalent person or a key executive of that entity or at any time within 2 years from the date he ceased to be a director or an equivalent person or a key executive of that entity, for the winding up or dissolution of that entity or, where that entity is the trustee of a business trust, that business trust, on the ground of insolvency?

No

(c) Whether there is any unsatisfied judgment against him?

No

  1. Whether he has ever been convicted of any offence, in Singapore or elsewhere, involving fraud or dishonesty which is punishable with imprisonment, or has been the subject of any criminal proceedings (including any pending criminal proceedings of which he is aware) for such purpose?

No

  1. Whether he has ever been convicted of any offence, in Singapore or elsewhere, involving a breach of any law or regulatory requirement that relates to the securities or futures industry in Singapore or elsewhere, or has been the subject of any criminal proceedings (including any pending criminal proceedings of which he is aware) for such breach?

No

  1. Whether at any time during the last 10 years, judgment has been entered against him in any civil proceedings in Singapore or elsewhere involving a breach of any law or regulatory requirement that relates to the securities or futures industry in Singapore or elsewhere, or a finding of fraud, misrepresentation or dishonesty on his part, or he has been the subject of any civil proceedings (including any pending civil proceedings of which he is aware) involving an allegation of fraud, misrepresentation or dishonesty on his part?

No

  1. Whether he has ever been convicted in Singapore or elsewhere of any offence in connection with the formation or management of any entity or business trust?

No

  1. Whether he has ever been disqualified from acting as a director or an equivalent person of any entity (including the trustee of a business trust), or from taking part directly or indirectly in the management of any entity or business trust?

No

  1. Whether he has ever been the subject of any order, judgment or ruling of any court, tribunal or governmental body, permanently or temporarily enjoining him from engaging in any type of business practice or activity?

No

  1. Whether he has ever, to his knowledge, been concerned with the management or conduct, in Singapore or elsewhere, of the affairs of :-
  1. any corporation which has been investigated for a breach of any law or regulatory requirement governing corporations in Singapore or elsewhere; or

No

  1. any entity (not being a corporation) which has been investigated for a breach of any law or regulatory requirement governing such entities in Singapore or elsewhere; or

No

  1. any business trust which has been investigated for a breach of any law or regulatory requirement governing business trusts in Singapore or elsewhere; or

No

  1. any entity or business trust which has been investigated for a breach of any law or regulatory requirement that relates to the securities or futures industry in Singapore or elsewhere, in connection with any matter occurring or arising during that period when he was so concerned with the entity or business trust?

No

  1. Whether he has been the subject of any current or past investigation or disciplinary proceedings, or has been reprimanded or issued any warning, by the Monetary Authority of Singapore or any other regulatory authority, exchange, professional body or government agency, whether in Singapore or elsewhere?

No

Any prior experience as a director of an issuer listed on the Exchange?

Yes

If Yes, Please provide details of prior experience

  1. Pavilion Holdings Ltd
  2. OKP Holdings Limited
  3. Hiap Seng Engineering Ltd
  4. Hanwell Holdings Ltd
  5. Matex International Limited
  6. Tat Seng Packaging Group Ltd
  7. Hong Lai Huat Group Limited
  8. Fu Yu Corporation Limited

Disclaimer

Sinostar PEC Holdings Limited published this content on 01 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2021 16:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
