    C9Q   SG1V73937608

SINOSTAR PEC HOLDINGS LIMITED

(C9Q)
  Report
End-of-day quote Singapore Stock Exchange - 05/05
0.185 SGD   +2.21%
05:46aSINOSTAR PEC  : First Quarter Results
PU
05/02SINOSTAR PEC  : Announces Succession of CEO
MT
04/30SINOSTAR PEC  : Appointment Of Executive Chairman Cum Chief Executive Officer
PU
Sinostar PEC : First Quarter Results

05/08/2021 | 05:46am EDT
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND RELATED ANNOUNCEMENT::FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

SINOSTAR PEC HOLDINGS LIMITED

Securities

SINOSTAR PEC HOLDINGS LIMITED - SG1V73937608 - C9Q

Stapled Security

No

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

Financial Statements and Related Announcement

Date &Time of Broadcast

08-May-2021 17:02:38

Status

New

Announcement Sub Title

First Quarter Results

Announcement Reference

SG210508OTHRJTGX

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Li Xiang Ping

Designation

Executive Chairman and CEO

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)

Please refer to the attached.

Additional Details

For Financial Period Ended

31/03/2021

Attachments

Announcement Paper 1Q2021 .pdf

Sinostar_PR_1QFY2021_030521.pdf

Total size =695K MB

Disclaimer

Sinostar PEC Holdings Limited published this content on 08 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2021 09:45:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 3 182 M 495 M 495 M
Net income 2020 159 M 24,7 M 24,7 M
Net Debt 2020 889 M 138 M 138 M
P/E ratio 2020 2,98x
Yield 2020 3,35%
Capitalization 574 M 89,3 M 89,3 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,43x
EV / Sales 2020 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 640
Free-Float 40,5%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Liu Cheng Zhang Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Yew Chee Tan Chief Financial Officer
Xiang Ping Li Non-Executive Chairman
Moh Gin Teo Independent Non-Executive Director
Jin Qing Zhao Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINOSTAR PEC HOLDINGS LIMITED23.33%89
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓLKA AKCYJNA21.31%7 992
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO.,LTD.20.48%7 490
HOLLYFRONTIER CORPORATION37.91%5 722
SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL COMPANY LIMITED19.39%5 227
GS HOLDINGS CORP.24.37%3 959