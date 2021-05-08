Sinostar PEC : First Quarter Results

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND RELATED ANNOUNCEMENT::FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

SINOSTAR PEC HOLDINGS LIMITED

Securities

SINOSTAR PEC HOLDINGS LIMITED - SG1V73937608 - C9Q

Stapled Security

No

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

Financial Statements and Related Announcement

Date &Time of Broadcast

08-May-2021 17:02:38

Status

New

Announcement Sub Title

First Quarter Results

Announcement Reference

SG210508OTHRJTGX

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Li Xiang Ping

Designation

Executive Chairman and CEO

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)

Please refer to the attached.

Additional Details

For Financial Period Ended

31/03/2021

Attachments

Announcement Paper 1Q2021 .pdf

Sinostar_PR_1QFY2021_030521.pdf