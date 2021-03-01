Log in
SINOSTAR PEC HOLDINGS LIMITED

(C9Q)
End-of-day quote Singapore Stock Exchange - 02/25
0.155 SGD   +4.73%
08:38aSINOSTAR PEC  : Full Yearly Results
PU
02/18SINOSTAR PEC  : Appoints Deputy CEO
MT
01/14SINOSTAR PEC  : Minutes Of Egm Held On 30 December 2020
PU
Sinostar PEC : Full Yearly Results

03/01/2021 | 08:38am EST
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND RELATED ANNOUNCEMENT::FULL YEARLY RESULTS

Issuer & Securit ies

Issuer/ Manager

SINOSTAR PEC HOLDINGS LIMITED

Securities

SINOSTAR PEC HOLDINGS LIMITED - SG1V73937608 - C9Q

Stapled Security

No

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

Financial Statements and Related Announcement

Date &Time of Broadcast 01-Mar-2021 21:25:32

Status

New

Announcement Sub Title

Full Yearly Results

Announcement Reference

SG210301OTHR9DVT

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Zhang Liucheng

Designation

CEO and Executive Director

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)

Please refer to the attached.

Addit ional Det ails

For Financial Period Ended 31/12/2020

At t achment s

SINOSTAR FY2020 ANNOUNCEMENT TBR.pdf

Sinostar_PR_FY2020 Results.pdf

Total size =679K MB

Disclaimer

Sinostar PEC Holdings Limited published this content on 01 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2019 3 660 M 566 M 566 M
Net income 2019 114 M 17,6 M 17,6 M
Net Debt 2019 945 M 146 M 146 M
P/E ratio 2019 5,48x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 483 M 74,4 M 74,7 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,65x
EV / Sales 2019 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 650
Free-Float 40,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Liu Cheng Zhang Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Yew Chee Tan Chief Financial Officer
Xiang Ping Li Non-Executive Chairman
Moh Gin Teo Independent Non-Executive Director
Jin Qing Zhao Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINOSTAR PEC HOLDINGS LIMITED3.33%74
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO.,LTD.22.64%7 760
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓLKA AKCYJNA1.94%6 731
HOLLYFRONTIER CORPORATION46.54%6 074
SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL COMPANY LIMITED15.15%5 045
GS HOLDINGS CORP.3.86%3 261
