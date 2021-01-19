Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Sinovac Biotech Ltd.    SVA   AGP8696W1045

SINOVAC BIOTECH LTD.

(SVA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Brazil battles Chinese red tape to get active vaccine ingredients

01/19/2021 | 05:58pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BRASILIA, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Brazil is battling bureaucracy in China to free up exports of active ingredients for vaccines developed by AstraZeneca and Sinovac Biotech, three people familiar with talks told Reuters, without which an immunization push could soon slow to a trickle.

More Brazilian states gave their first COVID-19 vaccinations on Tuesday, as the government distributed some 6 million ready doses of the vaccine from China's Sinovac after its approval on Sunday for emergency use.

However the sources, who spoke anonymously due to diplomatic sensitivities, said red tape in China was holding back supplies needed for Brazil to finish and distribute millions more doses from its own biomedical facilities.

"It's a new situation, and there's a bureaucratic problem. The Chinese are still defining procedures, which takes time," one source said. "There's also a relative scarcity of supplies."

The person said Brazil was not the only country struggling with export hurdles. "It's not targeted at us."

Right-wing Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has repeatedly antagonized China. Recently, he disparaged the Sinovac shot based on its "origins."

Brazil's federally funded Fiocruz biomedical center said it would not be able to deliver finished doses of the AstraZeneca shot until March as it waits for the first shipment of active ingredients from China. The institute had been aiming for 1 million doses by mid-February.

A British government minister on Monday flagged concerns about a "lumpy" manufacturing process slowing the rollout of vaccines from AstraZeneca and Pfizer in the United Kingdom.

AstraZeneca has arranged for substantial manufacturing of its vaccine's active ingredients in China. Last month, Brazilian health inspectors visited and approved the facilities of Chinese firm WuXi Biologics to export the ingredients of the AstraZeneca shot for finishing in Brazil.

However, the first shipment to Fiocruz in Rio de Janeiro has been delayed repeatedly, leaving the facility there idle. Brazil's government is scrambling to import ready doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine from India, but has faced delays there too.

In Sao Paulo, the state-funded Butantan Institute has imported enough active ingredients for the Sinovac vaccine to fill and finish nearly 5 million doses, on top of the 6 million finished doses already imported and distributed nationally.

The next shipment of ingredients has been delayed and Butantan officials warned on Monday that if it does not arrive by the end of the month, the institute will be unable to hit its target of 46 million doses delivered by April.

"The Chinese side is doing its homework," said a second source, who is familiar with the Chinese government's thinking. "But the bureaucracy is very vigorous."

A third source said talks were advanced and the shipments should "soon" be cleared for export. (Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu and Jake Spring Additional reporting by Pedro Fonseca Editing by Brad Haynes, Bernadette Baum and David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA PLC 0.78% 7722 Delayed Quote.4.62%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 1.65% 6.5049 Delayed Quote.0.54%
PFIZER INC. 0.08% 36.73 Delayed Quote.-0.30%
SINOVAC BIOTECH LTD. -0.31% 6.47 Delayed Quote.-6.77%
All news about SINOVAC BIOTECH LTD.
05:58pBrazil battles Chinese red tape to get active vaccine ingredients
RE
06:38aPhilippines to buy 20 million Moderna vaccine doses as COVID-19 cases rise
RE
01/18Philippines to buy 20 mln doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine
RE
01/18Sinovac says its COVID-19 vaccine more effective with longer dosing interval
RE
01/18SINOVAC BIOTECH : Brazil vaccinations start as country faces vaccine ingredient ..
RE
01/18SINOVAC BIOTECH : Brazil to begin vaccination campaign on Monday afternoon
RE
01/17ASTRAZENECA : Brazil clears emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines, shot..
RE
01/17ASTRAZENECA : Brazil regulator to decide on emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZenec..
RE
01/16SINOVAC BIOTECH : Indonesia reports record daily increase in COVID-19 cases
RE
01/15SINOVAC BIOTECH : Brazil airlifts emergency oxygen into pandemic-struck state, v..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 246 M - -
Net income 2019 44,9 M - -
Net cash 2019 183 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 17,8x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 640 M 640 M -
EV / Sales 2018 1,38x
EV / Sales 2019 1,86x
Nbr of Employees 910
Free-Float 34,7%
Chart SINOVAC BIOTECH LTD.
Duration : Period :
Sinovac Biotech Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Wei Dong Yin Chairman, President, CEO, Secretary & MD
Nan Wang Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Qiang Gao Vice President-Research & Development
Yuk Lam Lo Independent Director
Jian Li Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINOVAC BIOTECH LTD.-6.77%640
CSL LIMITED-4.25%93 519
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.-3.63%47 194
BIOGEN INC.12.65%42 447
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO.,LTD.-10.55%34 810
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.0.29%34 293
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ