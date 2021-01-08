Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Sinovac Biotech Ltd.    SVA   AGP8696W1045

SINOVAC BIOTECH LTD.

(SVA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Brazil's Bolsonaro asks India to expedite vaccine shipment as delays loom

01/08/2021 | 05:49pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro asked Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to expedite a shipment of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine amid broader delays to the vaccine's arrival in Brazil, according to a letter on Friday.

Bolsonaro's letter, released by his press office, comes amid growing pressure to speed up Brazil's vaccine rollout and end the world's second-deadliest coronavirus outbreak. Critics say the immunization campaign is running behind regional peers, and they question why the government has not moved more quickly.

"To enable the immediate implementation of our National Immunization Program, I would appreciate ... the supply to Brazil, with the possible urgency and without jeopardizing the Indian vaccination program, of 2 million doses," Bolsonaro wrote in the letter, shared by his press office.

His message to Modi comes as the federally funded Fiocruz biomedical center said on Friday that the active ingredients needed to fill and finish millions of doses of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine in Brazil, previously slated to arrive in the country on Saturday, may not land until the end of the month.

Fiocruz, which was counting on the shipment Saturday to supply the government with doses this month, said it was in talks to import more finished doses of the vaccine, likely from India on top of the 2 million it has already ordered.

A source involved said the active ingredient is ready to be shipped to Brazil but is waiting for an export license from China, where it is produced.

Earlier, Fiocruz requested an emergency use authorization for AstraZeneca vaccines coming from India, which are expected to arrive in Brazil in the middle of this month. (Reporting by Pedro Fonseca; Editing by Leslie Adler, David Gregorio and Cynthia Osterman)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA PLC -0.05% 7471 Delayed Quote.2.01%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -0.25% 6.6218 Delayed Quote.3.28%
SINOVAC BIOTECH LTD. -0.31% 6.47 Delayed Quote.0.00%
All news about SINOVAC BIOTECH LTD.
05:49pBrazil's Bolsonaro asks India to expedite vaccine shipment as delays loom
RE
03:26pBrazil's Fiocruz says AstraZeneca vaccine ingredients may be delayed by weeks
RE
03:23pJanssen reports adverse event in Brazil COVID-19 trial unrelated to vaccine
RE
12:02a'Please take it,' Singapore PM says after getting COVID-19 vaccine
RE
01/07Sinovac's Covid-19 Vaccine Is 78% Effective in Brazil Trials -- 3rd Update
DJ
01/07SINOVAC BIOTECH : FACTBOX-Development of Sinovac's potential coronavirus vaccine
RE
01/06Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population
RE
01/05Chilean lawmakers propose making coronavirus vaccine mandatory
RE
01/04Indonesia says to start COVID-19 vaccinations programme next week
RE
01/04SINOVAC BIOTECH : Thailand to receive first 200,000 Sinovac COVID-19 vaccines in..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 246 M - -
Net income 2019 44,9 M - -
Net cash 2019 183 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 17,8x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 640 M 640 M -
EV / Sales 2018 1,38x
EV / Sales 2019 1,86x
Nbr of Employees 910
Free-Float 34,7%
Chart SINOVAC BIOTECH LTD.
Duration : Period :
Sinovac Biotech Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Wei Dong Yin Chairman, President, CEO, Secretary & MD
Nan Wang Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Qiang Gao Vice President-Research & Development
Yuk Lam Lo Independent Director
Jian Li Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINOVAC BIOTECH LTD.-6.77%640
CSL LIMITED-1.70%97 058
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.-1.09%49 518
BIOGEN INC.2.28%38 538
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO.,LTD.2.16%36 965
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.0.97%34 085
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ