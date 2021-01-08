Brazil's Bolsonaro asks India to expedite vaccine shipment as delays loom

RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair
Bolsonaro asked Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to expedite
a shipment of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine amid
broader delays to the vaccine's arrival in Brazil, according to
a letter on Friday.
Bolsonaro's letter, released by his press office, comes amid
growing pressure to speed up Brazil's vaccine rollout and end
the world's second-deadliest coronavirus outbreak. Critics say
the immunization campaign is running behind regional peers, and
they question why the government has not moved more quickly.
"To enable the immediate implementation of our National
Immunization Program, I would appreciate ... the supply to
Brazil, with the possible urgency and without jeopardizing the
Indian vaccination program, of 2 million doses," Bolsonaro wrote
in the letter, shared by his press office.
His message to Modi comes as the federally funded Fiocruz
biomedical center said on Friday that the active ingredients
needed to fill and finish millions of doses of AstraZeneca's
coronavirus vaccine in Brazil, previously slated to
arrive in the country on Saturday, may not land until the end of
the month.
Fiocruz, which was counting on the shipment Saturday to
supply the government with doses this month, said it was in
talks to import more finished doses of the vaccine, likely from
India on top of the 2 million it has already ordered.
A source involved said the active ingredient is ready to be
shipped to Brazil but is waiting for an export license from
China, where it is produced.
Earlier, Fiocruz requested an emergency use authorization
for AstraZeneca vaccines coming from India, which are expected
to arrive in Brazil in the middle of this month.
(Reporting by Pedro Fonseca; Editing by Leslie Adler, David
Gregorio and Cynthia Osterman)