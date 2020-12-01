Brazil sees one-dose, unfrozen vaccine as ideal for COVID-19 -official

BRASILIA, Dec 1 (Reuters) - A senior Brazilian Health
Ministry official said on Tuesday that the ideal vaccine to
immunize the country against COVID-19 would be one that could be
stored at temperatures of a regular refrigerator and does not
require multiple doses.
"Ideally it would be made in a single dose," said Health
Surveillance Secretary Arnaldo Medeiros, although he recognized
that was probably not possible.
Among the vaccines Brazil is considering for eventual
purchase, the only single-dose option is the one being developed
by Johnson & Johnson.
Medeiros, speaking at a ministry AIDS event, explained that
Brazil's cold chain lacks the ultra-frozen capacity of wealthier
nations. That would rule out the vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc
in partnership with Germany's BioNTech SE,
which needs to be transported and stored at -70 degrees Celsius
and given in two doses about a month apart.
Pfizer has proposed building an extreme cold-storage chain
using dry ice.
Moderna Inc's two-dose vaccine uses a similar
technology as Pfizer's but can be stored at the more convenient
temperature between 2 degrees and 8 degrees Celsius (36-46 F).
The Brazilian government has an agreement with British
drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc to buy and produce a vaccine
it is developing with Oxford University. Their two-dose vaccine,
which can be easily transported and stored at normal fridge
temperatures, would be made in Brazil by the government's
Fiocruz biomedical center in Rio de Janeiro.
Sao Paulo state has a similar agreement with China's Sinovac
Biotech to buy and eventually produce its two-dose
CoronaVac vaccine, which can remain stable for up to 3 years
while stored at between 2 to 8 degrees Celsius.
