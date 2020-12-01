Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Sinovac Biotech Ltd.    SVA   AGP8696W1045

SINOVAC BIOTECH LTD.

(SVA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Brazil sees one-dose, unfrozen vaccine as ideal for COVID-19 -official

12/01/2020 | 05:20pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BRASILIA, Dec 1 (Reuters) - A senior Brazilian Health Ministry official said on Tuesday that the ideal vaccine to immunize the country against COVID-19 would be one that could be stored at temperatures of a regular refrigerator and does not require multiple doses.

"Ideally it would be made in a single dose," said Health Surveillance Secretary Arnaldo Medeiros, although he recognized that was probably not possible.

Among the vaccines Brazil is considering for eventual purchase, the only single-dose option is the one being developed by Johnson & Johnson.

Medeiros, speaking at a ministry AIDS event, explained that Brazil's cold chain lacks the ultra-frozen capacity of wealthier nations. That would rule out the vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc in partnership with Germany's BioNTech SE, which needs to be transported and stored at -70 degrees Celsius and given in two doses about a month apart.

Pfizer has proposed building an extreme cold-storage chain using dry ice.

Moderna Inc's two-dose vaccine uses a similar technology as Pfizer's but can be stored at the more convenient temperature between 2 degrees and 8 degrees Celsius (36-46 F).

The Brazilian government has an agreement with British drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc to buy and produce a vaccine it is developing with Oxford University. Their two-dose vaccine, which can be easily transported and stored at normal fridge temperatures, would be made in Brazil by the government's Fiocruz biomedical center in Rio de Janeiro.

Sao Paulo state has a similar agreement with China's Sinovac Biotech to buy and eventually produce its two-dose CoronaVac vaccine, which can remain stable for up to 3 years while stored at between 2 to 8 degrees Celsius.

(Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello Writing by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Bill Berkrot)


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA PLC -0.06% 7800 Delayed Quote.2.60%
BIONTECH SE -8.23% 114.01 Delayed Quote.266.71%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -0.84% 6.3079 Delayed Quote.42.02%
MODERNA, INC. -7.68% 141.01 Delayed Quote.680.88%
PFIZER, INC. 2.87% 39.41 Delayed Quote.3.21%
SINOVAC BIOTECH LTD. -0.31% 6.47 Delayed Quote.-6.77%
All news about SINOVAC BIOTECH LTD.
05:20pBrazil sees one-dose, unfrozen vaccine as ideal for COVID-19 -official
RE
11/30Q&A : Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?
RE
11/27Philippines secures 2.6 mln doses of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine
RE
11/23Brazil has enough infection data to analyze Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine - offi..
RE
11/23Sao Paulo expects regulator approval for Sinovac vaccine by January
RE
11/23Q&A : Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?
RE
11/20SINOVAC BIOTECH : Pfizer eyes rapid COVID-19 vaccine roll-out in Latam after U.S..
RE
11/20Britain asks regulator to assess Pfizer vaccine for suitability
RE
11/20UK asks regulator to assess Pfizer vaccine for suitability
RE
11/20Sinovac may get Phase III trial results of COVID-19 vaccine by December, exec..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 246 M - -
Net income 2019 44,9 M - -
Net cash 2019 183 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 17,8x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 640 M 640 M -
EV / Sales 2018 1,38x
EV / Sales 2019 1,86x
Nbr of Employees 910
Free-Float 50,1%
Chart SINOVAC BIOTECH LTD.
Duration : Period :
Sinovac Biotech Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Wei Dong Yin Chairman, President, CEO, Secretary & MD
Nan Wang Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Qiang Gao Vice President-Research & Development
Yuk Lam Lo Independent Director
Jian Li Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINOVAC BIOTECH LTD.-6.77%640
CSL LIMITED7.84%99 427
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.81.52%46 940
BIOGEN INC.-19.06%36 958
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO.,LTD.151.53%30 386
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.14.50%26 723
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ