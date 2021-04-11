Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Sinovac Biotech Ltd.

SINOVAC BIOTECH LTD.

(SVA)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China considering mixing COVID-19 vaccines due to low efficacy rates

04/11/2021 | 09:34am EDT
BEIJING, April 11 (Reuters) - China's top disease control official has said the country is formally considering mixing COVID-19 vaccines, while acknowledging the efficacy of current vaccines was "not high".

Available data shows Chinese vaccines lag behind others including Pfizer and Moderna in terms of efficacy, but require less stringent temperature controls during storage.

The currently available vaccines "don't have very high rates of protection" Gao Fu, the director of the Chinese Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told a conference in the Chinese city of Chengdu on Saturday.

"Inoculation using vaccines of different technical lines is being considered," he said.

Gao said that taking steps to "optimise" the vaccine process including changing the number of doses and the length of time between doses was a "definite" solution to the efficacy issues.

China has developed four domestic vaccines approved for public use and an official said on Saturday that the county will likely produce 3 billion doses by the end of the year.

A COVID-19 vaccine developed by China's Sinovac was found to have an efficacy rate of slightly above 50% in Brazilian clinical trials. A separate study in Turkey said it was 83.5% effective.

No detailed efficacy data has been released on a vaccines made by China's Sinopharm. It has said two vaccines developed by its units are 79.4% and 72.5% effective respectively, based on interim results.

Both vaccine makers have presented data on their COVID-19 vaccines indicating levels of efficacy in line with those required by the World Health Organization, a WHO panel said in March.

China has shipped millions of its vaccines abroad, and officials and state media have fiercely defended the shots while calling into question the safety and logistics capabilities of other vaccines. (Reporting by Cate Cadell; editing by David Evans)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MODERNA, INC. 5.26% 140.92 Delayed Quote.34.89%
SINOPHARM GROUP CO., LTD. -0.60% 19.84 End-of-day quote.5.20%
SINOVAC BIOTECH LTD. -0.31% 6.47 Delayed Quote.0.00%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 246 M - -
Net income 2019 44,9 M - -
Net cash 2019 183 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 17,8x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 640 M 640 M -
EV / Sales 2018 1,38x
EV / Sales 2019 1,86x
Nbr of Employees 910
Free-Float 45,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Wei Dong Yin Chairman, President, CEO, Secretary & MD
Nan Wang Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Qiang Gao Vice President-Research & Development
Yuk Lam Lo Independent Director
Jian Li Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINOVAC BIOTECH LTD.0.00%640
CSL LIMITED-6.09%91 385
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.-0.78%55 208
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.-7.63%45 473
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.28.12%45 356
BIOGEN INC.9.52%40 374
