China considering mixing COVID-19 vaccines due to low efficacy rates

BEIJING, April 11 (Reuters) - China's top disease control
official has said the country is formally considering mixing
COVID-19 vaccines, while acknowledging the efficacy of current
vaccines was "not high".
Available data shows Chinese vaccines lag behind others
including Pfizer and Moderna in terms of
efficacy, but require less stringent temperature controls during
storage.
The currently available vaccines "don't have very high rates
of protection" Gao Fu, the director of the Chinese Centers for
Disease Control and Prevention, told a conference in the Chinese
city of Chengdu on Saturday.
"Inoculation using vaccines of different technical lines is
being considered," he said.
Gao said that taking steps to "optimise" the vaccine process
including changing the number of doses and the length of time
between doses was a "definite" solution to the efficacy issues.
China has developed four domestic vaccines approved for
public use and an official said on Saturday that the county will
likely produce 3 billion doses by the end of the year.
A COVID-19 vaccine developed by China's Sinovac was
found to have an efficacy rate of slightly above 50% in
Brazilian clinical trials. A separate study in Turkey said it
was 83.5% effective.
No detailed efficacy data has been released on a vaccines
made by China's Sinopharm. It has said two vaccines
developed by its units are 79.4% and 72.5% effective
respectively, based on interim results.
Both vaccine makers have presented data on their COVID-19
vaccines indicating levels of efficacy in line with those
required by the World Health Organization, a WHO panel said in
March.
China has shipped millions of its vaccines abroad, and
officials and state media have fiercely defended the shots while
calling into question the safety and logistics capabilities of
other vaccines.
(Reporting by Cate Cadell; editing by David Evans)