China's CNBG, Sinovac find more countries to test coronavirus vaccines

BEIJING, Sept 5 (Reuters) - China National Biotec Group
(CNBG) and Sinovac Biotech Ltd said on Saturday four
more countries have agreed to run late-stage clinical tests of
their coronavirus vaccine candidates, as China steps up its
efforts in the global race.
Serbia and Pakistan are among the new countries agreeing to
Phase 3 trials, as the two companies seek more data overseas
amid dwindling new cases in China.
Serbia will test two vaccines developed by CNBG's Wuhan and
Beijing units, and Pakistan will test the Beijing unit's
candidate, the company told Reuters.
CNBG's Phase 3 trials are expected to involve 50,000 people
in about 10 countries, said CNBG vice president Zhang Yuntao.
Trials have already begun in United Arab Emirates, Bahrain,
Peru, Morocco, Argentina and Jordan.
Zhang said foreign countries have expressed interest in
ordering a combined 500 million doses of its vaccines.
CNBG is expected to be able to produce 300 million doses of
vaccine a year once it upgrades manufacturing techniques, and is
working on a plan to raise its annual capacity to 1 billion
doses, Zhang said.
Sinovac's vaccine candidate CoronaVac, being tested in
Brazil and Indonesia, also obtained approvals from two other
countries for Phase 3 trials, said Helen Yang, senior director
of global strategy and business development at Sinovac.
She declined to name the countries as the information is
still confidential.
While the final stage of trials are still underway to prove
the vaccines are safe and effective, China has already
authorized the vaccine candidates from Sinovac and CNBG for
emergency use for those in high-risk groups such as medical
workers.
Several tens of thousand people have already taken CoronaVac
through the emergency programme, Sinovac's Yang said.
CNBG will soon begin providing its vaccines to Chinese
staffers working in overseas embassies and consulates, Zhang
said.
(Reporting by Roxanne Liu and Tony Munroe; Editing by Miyoung
Kim and Toby Chopra)