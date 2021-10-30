China's Xi calls for COVID-19 vaccine mutual recognition

BEIJING, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping on
Saturday called for mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccines
based on the World Health Organization's emergency use list,
according to a transcript of his remarks published by the
official Xinhua news agency.
Speaking to the Group of 20 Leaders' Summit in Rome via
video link, Xi said China had provided more than 1.6 billion
COVID shots to the world, and was working with 16 nations to
cooperate on manufacturing doses.
"China is willing to work with all parties to improve the
accessibility and affordability of COVID-19 vaccines in
developing countries," Xi said.
Xi reiterated China's support of the World Trade
Organization (WTO) making an early decision on waiving
intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines, and he
called for vaccine companies to be encouraged to transfer
technology to developing countries.
Two Chinese vaccines, one from Sinovac Biotech and
one from Sinopharm, have been included in the WHO's emergency
use list.
Xi also called for policies to maintain global economic and
financial stability, saying China will strengthen macroeconomic
policy coordination and maintain policy continuity, stability
and sustainability.
"Major economies should adopt responsible macroeconomic
policies to avoid negative spillover effects to developing
countries and maintain the steady operation of the international
economic and financial system," he said.
Xi reiterated that China would work to hit a carbon
emissions peak by 2030, with the goal of reaching carbon
neutrality by 2060.
