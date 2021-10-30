Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Sinovac Biotech Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SVA   AGP8696W1045

SINOVAC BIOTECH LTD.

(SVA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China's Xi calls for mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccines

10/30/2021 | 09:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BEIJING, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday called for equal treatment and mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccines based on the World Health Organization's emergency use list, the official Xinhua agency reported.

In his remarks at the 16th Group of 20 Leaders' Summit, delivered via video link, Xi said China had provided over 1.6 billion doses of COVID shots to the world, and was working with 16 nations on the cooperative manufacturing of doses.

"China is willing to work with all parties to improve the accessibility and affordability of COVID-19 vaccines in developing countries," Xinhua quoted Xi as saying.

China has achieved an annual production capacity of 7 billion COVID shots, Xi said.

Xi reiterated China's support of the World Trade Organization (WTO) making an early decision on waiving intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines, and he called for vaccine companies to be encouraged to transfer technology to developing countries.

Two Chinese vaccines, one from Sinovac Biotech and one from Sinopharm, have been included in the emergency use list of the WHO. (Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Alison Williams and Toby Chopra)


© Reuters 2021
All news about SINOVAC BIOTECH LTD.
09:52aChina's Xi calls for mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccines
RE
10/29Malaysia to buy Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11
RE
10/23SINOVAC BIOTECH : Singapore Government Says Will Include Sinovac In Covid-19 National Vacc..
RE
10/18SINOVAC BIOTECH : Thailand to cease Sinovac vaccine use when stocks end this month
RE
10/06SINOVAC BIOTECH : Pfizer study to vaccinate whole Brazilian town against COVID-19
RE
10/01SINOVAC BIOTECH : Malaysia approves Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine for ages 12 to 17
RE
09/29SINOVAC BIOTECH : Rebuffed by Bolsonaro, Brazil medical institute to sell vaccines abroad
RE
09/24CANSINO BIOLOGICS : CanSinoBIO's COVID vaccine, tested at lower dosage, safe for children ..
RE
09/22SINOVAC BIOTECH : Thailand delays plan to re-open cities to tourists until November
RE
09/15INDONESIA IN TALKS WITH WHO TO BECOM : minister
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 511 M - -
Net income 2020 110 M - -
Net cash 2020 1 040 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 6,66x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 642 M 642 M -
EV / Sales 2019 1,86x
EV / Sales 2020 -0,78x
Nbr of Employees 1 959
Free-Float 33,5%
Chart SINOVAC BIOTECH LTD.
Duration : Period :
Sinovac Biotech Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Wei Dong Yin Chairman, President, CEO, Secretary & MD
Nan Wang CFO & Vice President-Business Development
Qiang Gao Chief Operating Officer & Vice President
Yuk Lam Lo Independent Director
Jian Li Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SINOVAC BIOTECH LTD.0.00%642
CSL LIMITED6.11%102 758
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.15.18%64 575
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.5.45%49 048
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.0.00%40 336
BIOGEN INC.8.17%39 173