China's Xi calls for mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccines

BEIJING, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping on
Saturday called for equal treatment and mutual recognition of
COVID-19 vaccines based on the World Health Organization's
emergency use list, the official Xinhua agency reported.
In his remarks at the 16th Group of 20 Leaders' Summit,
delivered via video link, Xi said China had provided over 1.6
billion doses of COVID shots to the world, and was working with
16 nations on the cooperative manufacturing of doses.
"China is willing to work with all parties to improve the
accessibility and affordability of COVID-19 vaccines in
developing countries," Xinhua quoted Xi as saying.
China has achieved an annual production capacity of 7
billion COVID shots, Xi said.
Xi reiterated China's support of the World Trade
Organization (WTO) making an early decision on waiving
intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines, and he
called for vaccine companies to be encouraged to transfer
technology to developing countries.
Two Chinese vaccines, one from Sinovac Biotech and
one from Sinopharm, have been included in the emergency use list
of the WHO.
