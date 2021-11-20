Hong Kong authorises Sinovac vaccine for children aged 3-17

HONG KONG, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Hong Kong has approved
lowering the age limit for the COVID-19 vaccine from China's
Sinovac Biotech to three years old, down from 18 years
of age, as it pursues a broader campaign to incentivise its 7.5
million residents to get vaccinated.
"Adolescents aged 12 to 17 will be accorded priority to
receive the CoronaVac vaccine, with a view to extending to
children of a younger age group at a later stage," Hong Kong's
Secretary for Food and Health (SFH) Sophia Chan said in a
statement published on Saturday.
According to the statement, the SFH considered that the
benefits of approving the extension of the age eligibility to
cover those aged three to 17 "outweigh the risks".
A Hong Kong government advisory panel on COVID-19 vaccines
had earlier recommended the SFH to approve the new age limit,
the statement added.
The extension of the age eligibility comes as the
vaccination campaign in the Asian financial hub which started in
February has lagged many other developed economies, with about
67% of the population vaccinated with two shots from either
Sinovac or Germany's BioNTech.
In a separate statement on Friday, the city's government
said it purchased 1 million extra doses of BioNTech vaccine for
the implementation of third dose COVID-19 vaccination.
Hong Kong has followed Beijing's lead in retaining strict
travel restrictions to curb new COVID outbreaks, in contrast to
a global trend of opening up and living with the coronavirus.
International business lobby groups have warned Hong Kong
could lose talent and investment, as well as competitive ground
to rival finance hubs such as Singapore, unless it relaxes its
restrictions on travel.
Despite barely any recent local cases and an environment
virtually free of COVID-19, Hong Kong has imposed mandatory
hotel quarantine of up to 21 days for arrivals from most
countries at the travellers' cost.
(Reporting by Julie Zhu; Editing by Michael Perry)