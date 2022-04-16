Omicron-specific Sinopharm, Sinovac COVID vaccine candidates cleared for clinical trial

BEIJING, April 16 (Reuters) - COVID-19 vaccine candidates
developed by a Sinopharm subsidiary and Sinovac Biotech
to target the Omicron variant were approved for clinical trials
in Hong Kong, the companies said on Saturday.
Scientists worldwide are racing to study upgraded injections
against Omicron, as data indicated that antibodies elicited by
vaccines based on older strains show weaker activity to
neutralize the highly transmissible variant.
The two candidates from units of Sinopharm subsidiary China
National Biotec Group (CNBG) and one from Sinovac contain
inactivated or "killed" coronavirus and are similar to vaccines
that the companies are supplying in China and overseas, the
companies said in statements.
The Sinopharm candidates will be tested as boosters in
adults who have already received two or three vaccine doses,
CNBG said. It did not specify which vaccine products the trial
participants would have received before taking the experimental
booster, or how many subjects would be recruited.
Sinovac said it will push forward studies in its existing
CoronaVac vaccine's protection against emerging variants.
A Chinese study https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2022.02.19.22271215v1.full.pdf
showed that a fourth dose of BBIBP-CorV, an existing Sinopharm
COVID vaccine, did not significantly lift antibody levels
against Omicron when administered six months after a third
booster dose to a regular two-dose regimen.
While the fourth dose restored antibody levels to around the
peaks that followed the third dose, researchers said new
vaccines would offer a better alternative as future boosters.
(Reporting by Roxanne Liu and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by
Edmund Klamann and William Mallard)