Pfizer applies to register COVID-19 vaccine in Brazil

BRASILIA, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc has applied
for full regulatory approval in Brazil of its COVID-19 vaccine
developed with BioNTech Se, Brazilian health
regulator Anvisa said on Saturday.
It is the second vaccine submitted for registration in
Brazil. AstraZeneca Plc applied on Jan. 29 for full
regulatory approval of the vaccine it developed with Oxford
University, and will make it in Brazil in partnership with the
federally funded Fiocruz biomedical center.
Pfizer said it filed for registration on Friday for its
vaccine called BNT162b2, backed up by late-stage trials on
44,000 volunteers in six countries - 2,900 of them in Brazil.
The vaccine has an overall efficacy of 95%, and efficacy of
94% in people aged over 65, the U.S. drugmaker said in a
statement.
President Jair Bolsonaro, who says he will not take any
COVID-19 shot, is under pressure after a slow and patchy vaccine
roll-out in Brazil, which now faces a second wave of infections.
Bolsonaro referred to the virus as a "little flu" but his
government faces mounting criticism over its handling of the
world's second-deadliest coronavirus outbreak.
For the past month, more than 1,000 deaths from COVID-19
have been reported daily in Brazil, and the total has passed
230,000, according to health ministry data.
The AstraZeneca vaccine is the central pillar of the federal
government's vaccine plan, and the government has ordered
material for Fiocruz to make up to 100 million shots.
A first shipment from China of active ingredients needed to
make the British vaccine locally was due to arrive later on
Saturday in Rio de Janeiro, where Fiocruz is based.
The Fiocruz fill-and-finish production line was initially
scheduled to start production in December, but has sat after
delays getting the first shipment of supplies from China.
To start inoculating its 210 million people, Brazil has
relied on the Chinese vaccine developed by Sinovac Biotech Ltd
and 2 million ready-to-use AstraZeneca shots imported
from India last month.
