Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Sinovac Biotech Ltd.    SVA   AGP8696W1045

SINOVAC BIOTECH LTD.

(SVA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Pfizer applies to register COVID-19 vaccine in Brazil

02/06/2021 | 09:07am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BRASILIA, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc has applied for full regulatory approval in Brazil of its COVID-19 vaccine developed with BioNTech Se, Brazilian health regulator Anvisa said on Saturday.

It is the second vaccine submitted for registration in Brazil. AstraZeneca Plc applied on Jan. 29 for full regulatory approval of the vaccine it developed with Oxford University, and will make it in Brazil in partnership with the federally funded Fiocruz biomedical center.

Pfizer said it filed for registration on Friday for its vaccine called BNT162b2, backed up by late-stage trials on 44,000 volunteers in six countries - 2,900 of them in Brazil.

The vaccine has an overall efficacy of 95%, and efficacy of 94% in people aged over 65, the U.S. drugmaker said in a statement.

President Jair Bolsonaro, who says he will not take any COVID-19 shot, is under pressure after a slow and patchy vaccine roll-out in Brazil, which now faces a second wave of infections.

Bolsonaro referred to the virus as a "little flu" but his government faces mounting criticism over its handling of the world's second-deadliest coronavirus outbreak.

For the past month, more than 1,000 deaths from COVID-19 have been reported daily in Brazil, and the total has passed 230,000, according to health ministry data.

The AstraZeneca vaccine is the central pillar of the federal government's vaccine plan, and the government has ordered material for Fiocruz to make up to 100 million shots.

A first shipment from China of active ingredients needed to make the British vaccine locally was due to arrive later on Saturday in Rio de Janeiro, where Fiocruz is based.

The Fiocruz fill-and-finish production line was initially scheduled to start production in December, but has sat after delays getting the first shipment of supplies from China.

To start inoculating its 210 million people, Brazil has relied on the Chinese vaccine developed by Sinovac Biotech Ltd and 2 million ready-to-use AstraZeneca shots imported from India last month. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle, Editing by Frances Kerry and Timothy Heritage)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA PLC -1.46% 7275 Delayed Quote.-0.67%
BIONTECH SE 0.01% 117.57 Delayed Quote.44.22%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -0.03% 6.4683 Delayed Quote.2.30%
PFIZER INC. 0.09% 34.92 Delayed Quote.-5.22%
SINOVAC BIOTECH LTD. -0.31% 6.47 Delayed Quote.0.00%
All news about SINOVAC BIOTECH LTD.
03:26aSINOVAC BIOTECH : Indonesia approves China's Sinovac vaccine for the elderly
RE
03:07aPfizer applies to register COVID-19 vaccine in Brazil
RE
02/05China approves Sinovac Biotech COVID-19 vaccine for general public use
RE
02/05SINOVAC BIOTECH : China approves Sinovac Biotech COVID-19 vaccine for general pu..
RE
02/05Sinovac says COVID-19 vaccine effective in preventing hospitalization, death
RE
02/05SINOVAC BIOTECH : says COVID-19 vaccine effective in preventing hospitalization,..
RE
02/05Brazil drugmaker seeks contract, regulatory OK for Russian vaccine next week
RE
02/05Sinovac Biotech COVID-19 Vaccine Offers 51% Efficacy in Phase 3 Trials; Files..
MT
02/05SINOVAC BIOTECH : Announces Phase III Results of Its COVID-19 Vaccine
BU
02/05Brazil drugmaker eyes contract, regulatory OK for Russian vaccine next week
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 246 M - -
Net income 2019 44,9 M - -
Net cash 2019 183 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 17,8x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 640 M 640 M -
EV / Sales 2018 1,38x
EV / Sales 2019 1,86x
Nbr of Employees 910
Free-Float 34,7%
Chart SINOVAC BIOTECH LTD.
Duration : Period :
Sinovac Biotech Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Wei Dong Yin Chairman, President, CEO, Secretary & MD
Nan Wang Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Qiang Gao Vice President-Research & Development
Yuk Lam Lo Independent Director
Jian Li Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINOVAC BIOTECH LTD.0.00%640
CSL LIMITED-2.42%96 229
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO.,LTD.32.49%48 486
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.-1.69%48 043
BIOGEN INC.8.26%40 792
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-0.42%33 665
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ